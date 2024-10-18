WWE SmackDown Results 10/18/24

Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, South Carolina

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The Bloodline & Jey Uso Segment

Solo Sikoa: Columbia, South Carolina. Acknowledge Me. Y’all better get used to seeing this, because you’re looking at the present and the future. You’re looking at The Bloodline. And you’re looking at The Tribal Chief. You see, I’m the man that created a bigger and stronger family. I’m the man that created a bigger and stronger bloodline. Yeah, I did. And Roman Reigns can’t do nothing about it. Jimmy can’t do nothing about it, neither. Oh, and then check this out, Jimmy goes over to Monday Night Raw, and tries to get Jey’s help, but Jey don’t want nothing to do with it, either. No YEET. These beatdowns will continue to happen to Roman Reigns, unless he does one thing. Unless he comes down to the ring, by the end of the night, and he acknowledges me.

Jey Uso: What’s up, little brother? It’s been a minute. I promise, I’m not out here to fight you, because at the end of the day, I still care about you, you’re still my little brother. Look, Jimmy and Roman aren’t here yet, so I came out here to talk to you, one-on-one, uce-to-uce. Brother, think about what you’re doing. Think about what you’re doing to the family. Think about what you’re doing to The Bloodline. Nobody has bigger issues with Roman than I do, but dividing the family like this, it ain’t it. I left the family, uce. I left to be my own man. I left to Raw. Man, I became the Intercontinental Champion, little brother. YEET. Look though. Yes, I did. Look, uce, fighting over the Ula Fala, though, is not it. That, right there is earned, not taken, you know better. But if you want to end Roman’s power, then do it, but just don’t divide the family while you do it.

Solo Sikoa: Are you done wasting my time? You come out here, and you YEET, YEET, YEET. Who said anything about dividing the family? I’m not trying to do divide the family, I’m trying to unite the family. And stop calling me your little brother. I’m your Tribal Chief, now. And I’ll always have a place for you and Roman in my Bloodline, but all you have to do is acknowledge me. You see, I don’t want you to follow in Jimmy’s footsteps, because look where it got them. So, are you in or are you out?

Jey Uso: Hey, look, if what you’re saying is true, and you want to unite our bloodline, then why did you have to go out and get them? Why did you have to go get them, uce? Tama? Tanga? Why did you have to go get Jacob? There’s a reason why we stayed away from him. And if he keeps staring at me like that, I’m going to knock your ass out. Forget that, I’m not here for that, forget all that. Next time I see you, uce, it’s going to be different. YEET.

First Match: DIY vs. The Street Profits w/B-Fab vs. Pretty Deadly In A Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match

Tommaso Ciampa, Montez Ford, Elton Prince will start things off. Prince bails out to the floor after the bell rings. Ford blocks The O’Connor Roll. Tip Up by Ciampa. Misfired Clotheslines. Ford dropkicks Ciampa for a one count. Ciampa drives his knee into the midsection of Ford. Ciampa kicks Ford off the ring apron. Prince slaps Ciampa in the face. Prince begs for mercy. Ciampa runs after Prince. Wilson blasts Ciampa with The Pounce. Dawkins responds with a Pounce of his own. Gargano with The Suicide Dive. Wilson attacks Gargano from behind. Ford lands The SomerSault Plancha. Ford with The Apron Enzuigiri. Ford goes for a Flying Clothesline, but Ciampa counters with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Wilson rolls Ciampa over for a two count. Wilson tags in Prince. Wilson drives Ciampa back first into the turnbuckles. Corner Spear/Flying Hip Attack Combination. Assisted CodeBreaker to Ciampa for a two count. Pretty Deadly poses for the crowd.

Prince uppercuts Ciampa. Prince tags in Wilson. Prince repeatedly stomps on Ciampa’s chest. Ford rolls Prince over for a two count. Wilson drops Ford with The DDT. Wilson uppercuts Ciampa. Wilson sends Ford face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Wilson puts his knee on the back of Ciampa’s neck. Wilson tags in Prince. Prince repeatedly stomps on Ford’s chest. Prince tags in Wilson. Prince uppercuts Ciampa. Ciampa and Ford side steps Stereo Dropkicks from Pretty Deadly. Gargano and Dawkins are tagged in. Clothesline Party. Corner Meteora/360 Stinger Splash Combination. Gargano with a pair of assisted dropkicks. Wilson launches Gargano over the top rope. Gargano SuperKicks Prince. Wilson decks Ford with a back elbow smash. Dawkins drops down on the canvas. Gargano with The Slingshot Spear. Dawkins dumps Gargano out of the ring.

Gargano with The Apron Enzuigiri. Gargano goes for The Slingshot Spear, but Dawkins counters with The Silencer for a two count. Dawkins tags in Ford. Dawkins goes for a PowerBomb, but Gargano counters with a Hurricanrana. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Ciampa nails Wilson with Willow’s Bell for a two count. Ciampa is lighting up Wilson’s chest. Ciampa slms Wilson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops to Wilson. Ciampa with The Avalanche Air Raid Crash. Ford responds with The 450 Splash for a two count. Gargano with forearm shivers. Dawkins scores a right jab. Prince attacks Dawkins from behind. Gargano SuperKicks Prince. Ford with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ciampa with The Pump Kick. The Profits deliver their Pounce/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Wilson tries to steal the victory, but only gets a two count. Wilson tags in Prince. Pretty Deadly goes for Spilt Milk, but Ford counters with a SuperKick. Ford ducks a clothesline from Wilson. Ford SuperKicks Wilson. Prince gets Ford perched on the top turnbuckle. Dawkins sends Wilson crashing to the floor. The Profits hits The Doomsday BlockBuster. DIY connects with Meeting In The Middle to pickup the victory. There was slight confusion because there was a double cover, but Ford was not the legal competitor.

Winner: DIY via Pinfall

– We see Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso arriving to Colonial Life Arena. Roman tells Jey Uso that he’s proud of him. Jey doesn’t want to hear Roman’s rhetoric and decides to walk away.

– Nick Aldis informs Nia Jax that she will need to find a new tag team partner because Tiffany Stratton has the sniffles. Candice LeRae offers to be Nia’s tag team partner. Aldis proceeds to make the match official. Nia says that Candice better hold up her end of the bargain or she’ll end her, and it’ll take her less than three seconds.

Second Match: Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend w/Jakara Jackson

Bianca BelAir and Jade Cargill are watching this match in the front row. Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Legend tugs on Niven’s hair. Legend applies a side headlock. Niven whips Legend across the ring. Legend runs into Niven. Niven ducks under a forearm from Legend. Niven drops Legend with a shoulder tackle. Niven poses for the crowd. Niven goes for a Diving Crossbody Splash, but Legend ducks out of the way. Legend pops back on her feet. Legend nails Niven with The Pump Kick. Legend with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Niven catches Legend in mid-air. Niven with The SpineBuster.

Niven with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Niven goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Legend ducks out of the way. Legend slaps Niven in the chest. Legend rocks Niven with a forearm smash. Niven blocks The Chokeslam. Legend side steps Niven into the turnbuckles. Legend with The Stinger Splash. Legend goes for The Samoan Drop, but Niven lands back on her feet. Niven HeadButts Legend. Legend catches Niven in mid-air. Legend bodyslams Niven. Legend gets distracted by Chelsea. Jakara throws Chelsea into the ringside barricade. Niven levels Legend with The Body Avalanche. Legend avoids The Vader Bomb. Legend connects with The Gory FaceBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Meta Four exchange words with BelAir and Cargill.

Winner: Lash Legend via Pinfall

– Back inside Roman Reigns locker room. Roman has to remind Jimmy that he’s not The Wiseman. Jimmy says that Roman needs to talk to Jey. Jey made up his mind. Roman gave Jimmy his shot, but now he’s going to do things his own way. He’s going to fix this issue, tonight. How is going to happen? Roman says that he’s going to acknowledge Solo.

Cody Rhodes Promo

Before my remarks, we have an unbelievably sized crowd this evening. I wanted to just make sure that our friends up there, we all say hi to our friends up there. Our friends down here, we say hi to all of them. A very wise individual recently said to me, when it comes to the pantheon of top men and top women in professional wrestling, who would be the next leader. He said that the next one doesn’t always look like the last one. It’s a quote I’ve been thinking quite a bit, lately. But in regard to this, Crown Jewel Championship, it’s not about the next one, it’s not about the last one, it’s about who is going to be the first one. So many what ifs in the history of our sport. I’ll take you down that road. What if NWA Worlds Champion Harley Race fought the WWWF’s Bruno Sammartino? What if the AWA’s Nick Bockwinkel went against “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, champion versus champion?

What if WCW’s Bill Goldberg fought Stone Cold Steve Austin? And often when these what ifs did come through fruition, the outcome was not always satisfactory, a clever out, if you will. When it comes to Crown Jewel, at the end of that night, there will be a definitive Crown Jewel Champion. Again, champion versus champion, I’m not going to stand here and disparage my opponent, Raw’s World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER. Widely respected by his peers and legends alike. Brother can chop down a tree with his bare hands. Most men who walk down those hallways are terrified of GUNTHER. I’m not. But even if I was, I wouldn’t bet against me. Why do I think I’m leaving Crown Jewel as champion? Well, for starters, look at this thing. Corey Graves has been talking about it all night on commentary. One of the most beautifully designed title belts in the history of our sport.

But beauty is only skin deep. In the last two plus years, you and I, the WWE audience, pro wrestling fans alike, we’ve gotten to know each other, have we not? So, you know, when I came back to WWE, I wanted to take the John Cena schedule, I wanted to take that model. And by god, did we take that schedule, and we even added to that schedule. I’ve bled, I have sweat, I have paid the price, and I’m not foolish enough to think I’m done paying the price. But again, it’s almost skin deep. The real reason I think I’m leaving Crown Jewel as champion, she’s sitting at home, right now. She’s about 3 Foot tall, and I need her to know, that when my bones turn into dust, my name is attached to this title, as its first champion, I need her to know that the name was given to me, is the same name that was given to her, and it will matter. And she will know, you play the game not to lose, but you play to win. Now, I would like to invite, next Friday on SmackDown, the World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER to stand in this ring with me. I would like to ask him what his reasons for all of this are. And I would like to look him in the eyes, and say, hey, champ, what do you want to talk about?

Kevin Owens Promo

I have been in WWE now for about 10 years. Actually, it’s been over 10 years. And I’ve had a lot of ups and downs over those 10 years. I don’t think things have ever felt as bad as they do, right now. Because for WWE Officials to tell me to stay home, and not come to work, not come to SmackDown where I belong, because what I did to Cody Rhodes after Bad Blood, is just so unfair and ridiculous. I mean, look at what we’ve seen WWE Superstar do to each other in and out of the ring, in the locker rooms, the ambush, the beatdowns, and I get told to stay away because I drop their little golden boy outside of his stupid bus. Come on.

You know, it really makes me ask myself just how appreciated and valued I am by this company. But, you know, I can live with and I can kind of get past that. But what I can’t get over is what Randy Orton did to me. Randy, I can’t believe that you betrayed me like that. You know, you can let people say whatever they want about how Kevin Owens turns on friends, it doesn’t matter. I would have never done that to you, ever, because I thought what we had was different. Dude, I just can’t believe you picked Cody Rhodes over me. And I got to be honest with everybody. With everything that’s happening, right now, between the disrespect shown to me by WWE, Randy breaking my trust like that, I really don’t know if or when I’ll come back.

– Randy Orton tells Nick Aldis that he needs to get his hands on Kevin Owens. And perhaps he should have that fight at Crown Jewel. Nick says that this is something that he can’t do, right now. Randy is not asking for permission. He wants a match with Kevin Owens. Nick says that the decision was made from the higher ups. Randy knows who he needs to talk to.

Third Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza w/Legado Del Fantasma vs. A-Town Down Under In A Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match

Chris Sabin, Angel Garza, Grayson Waller will start things off. Double Toe Kick to Sabin. Garza and Waller gangs up on Sabin. Garza repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s chest. Waller is choking Sabin with his boot. Garza wraps the left leg of Sabin around the bottom rope. Garza uppercuts Sabin. Sabin kicks Waller in the face. Sabin decks Garza with a back elbow smash. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin follows that with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Sabin tags in Shelley. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. MCMG dumps Los Garza out of the ring. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Waller scores a right jab. Waller duck walks round the ring. Sabin chops Waller. Sabin slams Waller’s head on the ring apron. PK/SuperKick Combination. Shelley poses for the crowd. Sabin rolls Waller back into the ring. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Waller drops Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. Waller tags in Theory.

Theory knocks Sabin off the ring apron. Double Forearm to Shelley for a two count. Garza SuperKicks Theory. Garza tags in Carrillo. Drop Toe Hold/Running Knee Strike Combination to Theory. Carrillo kicks Shelley in the chest. Carrillo with a knife edge chop. Carrillo kicks Theory in the face. Carrillo with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Carrillo dropkicks the back of Shelley’s neck for a two count. Carriillo gets Shelley tied up in the tree of woe. Theory scores the elbow knockdown. Theory talks smack to Shelley. Shelley slaps Theory in the chest. Shelley with Two Overhand Chops. Theory with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Theory tags in Waller. Theory with a BackBreaker. Carrillo SuperKicks Theory. Waller lunges over Carrillo. Waller knocks Sabin off the apron. Carrillo blasts Waler with The Shotgun Dropkick. Carrillo whips Shelley across the ring. Carrillo clotheslines Shelley. Carrillo tags in Garza. Double Irish Whip. Carrillo scores the elbow knockdown. Enzuigiri/Running Boot Combination for a two count. Garza SuperKicks Waller. Garza tags in Carrillo.

Los Garza are putting the boots to Shelley. Carrillo is choking Shelley with his boot. Carrillo tags in Garza. Los Garza dumps Shelley face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Los Garza with The High/Low. Garza with The Apron Enzuigiri to Waller. Stereo Orihara MoonSaults. Waller with a Sliding Lariat. Waller sends Carrillo back first into the ringside barricade. Shelley blocks The Roll Through Flatliner. Shelley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. MCMG with an Enzuigiri/DDT/Flatliner Combination to A-Town Down Under. Garza SuperKicks Shelley. Garza is raining down punches. Shelley decks Garza with a JawBreaker. Carrillo tags himself in. Los Garza delivers their Missile Dropkick/PowerBomb/Powerslam Combination for a two count. Waller tags in Theory. Theory slams Garza’s head on the top rope. Theory with The Roll Through Dropkick. Carrillo with a Springboard Enzuigiri to Shelley. Theory rocks Carrillo with a back elbow smash. Theory with The Ushigoroshi. Shelley tags in Sabin. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Theory. Inverted Atomic Drop/Low Dropkick/Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Helluva Kick/Running Enzuigiri Combination to Carrillo. Sabin tags in Shelley. MCMG connects with Skull and Bones to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

– Carmelo Hayes got into a huge backstage brawl with Andrade El Idolo ahead of their massive match next week. It will be Game 7, and the winner will get shot at the United States Championship. Nick Aldis had to step in when Melo started attacking Andrade with a steel chain.

Fourth Match: Naomi & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae w/Indi Hartwell

Nia Jax and Bayley will start things off. Jax drives Bayley back first into the turnbuckles. Jax with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jax whips Bayley back first into the turnbuckles. Jax with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Jax tags in LeRae. Bayley rocks LeRae with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Bayley tags in Naomi. Naomi with The PK. Naomi with a Leg Drop for a two count. LeRae with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. LeRae tags in Naomi. Jax sends Naomi to the corner. Naomi side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Naomi does the running man on Jax’s back. Naomi slaps Jax in the face. Jax sends Naomi chest first into the canvas for a two count. Jax whips Naomi across the ring. Jax with The SpineBuster.

Jax with a Senton Splash for a two count. Jax and LeRae had complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bayley and LeRae are tagged in. Bayley clotheslines LeRae. Bayley with forearm shivers. LeRae reverses out of the irish whip from Bayley. Bayley with a flying arm-drag. Bayley knocks Jax off the ring apron. Bayley with The Sliding Lariat. LeRae blocks The Saito Suplex. LeRae with heavy bodyshots. Bayley dumps LeRae face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley with a Sunset Flip into the turnbuckles for a two count. Naomi with The Roundhouse Kick to Jax. Naomi nails Jax with The Heat Seeker. Bayley hits The Middle Rope Stunner. Naomi lands The Suicide Dive. LeRae punches Bayley from the outside. Bayley dumps LeRae face first on the apron. Bayley rolls LeRae back into the ring. Hartwell drives Bayley face first into the steel ring post. LeRae connects with The SpringBoard MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nia Jax & Candice LeRae via Pinfall

– Nick Aldis tells Byron Saxton that both Carmelo Hayes and Andrade El Idolo have been escorted out of the arena, and they’ll settle their issues in Brooklyn next week. LA Knight will be the special guest referee.

Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, The Bloodline Segment

Roman Reigns: Columbia, South Carolina. Maybe for the last time. Acknowledge Me. Earlier tonight, I heard that you told Jey that our family is stronger now. You told Jey that our Bloodline was stronger now. I don’t see it. I don’t see anything that tells me we’re better off now. If anything, we’re divided and broken. After everything we’ve been through, everything we went through in the spring, everything that we lost through the Summer, and we stand divided like this? Solo, I told my father that I can fix this. All I want to do is put us back on the promise land. I want titles around our waist. I want paydays coming from the heavens. I want abundance. I want our family to be priority. Tell me what I have to do to fix this.

Solo Sikoa: What you have to do? That’s an easy fix, Roman. What do you have to do to fix this? I’ll tell you what, all you have to do is acknowledge me.

Roman Reigns: I acknowledge you. There, I acknowledge you. Does that make you feel better?

Solo Sikoa: No. Roman, that’s not good enough. I need you to acknowledge me as your Tribal Chief. I need you t acknowledge me as your Tribal Chief or else.

Roman Reigns: Or else what?

Solo Sikoa: Look at you. There he is, I knew it. You never changed. You always wanted this. Since you never change, I’ll never change, either.

The Bloodline appears on the stage with GOD dragging Jimmy Uso down the ramp. Reigns ducks a clothesline from Solo. Reigns is throwing haymakers at Solo. Reigns dumps Solo out of the ring. Reigns with three clotheslines. Reigns drops Solo with The Superman Punch. Reigns grabs the Ula Fala. Solo delivers the low blow. The Bloodline gangs up on Reigns. Jacob Fatu nails Reigns with The Impaler DDT. Solo plants Reigns with Two Samoan Spikes. The Bloodline stands tall over Reigns as the show goes off the air.

Checkout Episode 435 of The Hoots Podcast