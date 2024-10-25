WWE SmackDown Results 10/25/24

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Randy Orton & Triple H Segment

Randy Orton: So, I’ve been doing everything that I can to get my hands on Kevin Owens. I’ve been doing everything I can to get my hands on Kevin Owens at Crown Jewel. But for some reason, Kevin Owens is off limits. Last week, I asked Nick Aldis for a match with Kevin Owens at Crown Jewel. And what did Nick Aldis say? That’s above my pay grade, brother. So, I think I know who I need to talk to. Who I need to talk to is back there. Triple H, please, sir, come on down, because if I didn’t know any better, I would swear to god that I thought you were protecting Kevin Owens from me.

Triple H: I would’ve preferred not to do this out here, Randy. But since you can never show up to work on time, which we can talk about later, I guess we’ll do this now.

Randy Orton: Listen, I think everybody in this building knows, you’re protecting Kevin Owens from me. You know it, I know it, they know it, Kevin knows it.

Triple H: I’m not protecting anyone, Randy. What I’m trying to do is do my job.

Randy Orton: Listen, you got a soft spot for the guy, I get it. He used to be likeable, hell, I used like to him, but you’re protecting Kevin Owens. Just admit it, Triple H.

Triple H: I’m not. Randy, the match is not going to happen.

Randy Orton: Because you’re protecting Kevin Owens?

Triple H: It’s not gonna happen.

Randy Orton: Because you’re protecting Kevin Owens. Just admit it. Just admit it, H, then we’ll be cool, and I’ll do what I gotta do.

Triple H: I am not protecting Kevin Owens. I’m trying to protect you. Look, I’ve known you since the day you walked in here. I’ve known Kevin Owens since the day he walked in here. Kevin wanted to be called the prize fighter when he walked in here, because it was only about business, and that was true, right. He’s never had a friend in this business. No matter he has said, no matter what he’s been around, everybody that he was never near was just as long as they weren’t in his way, because the second they were in his way, he took them down. He never thought twice about it. It was all about business. And you know what that’s like, you do. But for the first time ever, and I don’t know why, he let his guard down. He trusted you and he trusted Cody Rhodes. He trusted both of you. He let his guard down. I don’t know if he sees the good person that he wants to be in Cody Rhodes and sees the miserable prick in you that he doesn’t want to be. I don’t know. But whatever it is, he likes you guys, he trusted you. And in his mind, Randy, you guys, for the first time ever, turn on him. And I’m telling you, when I spoke to him afterwards, there’s something disconnected in him. There’s something different in his eyes. He is not the same Kevin Owens. And quite frankly, I don’t want to put him in the ring with you.

Randy Orton: So, you’re protecting me?

Triple H: Randy, take this with all due respect, you just came back after 18 months on the shelf. You didn’t tear your ACL. You didn’t blow your shoulder out. You had steel rods put in your back, right. They told you that you were never going to wrestle again, but yet here you are, and I just got you back. And buddy, I don’t want to see you go back on that shelf. No, you listen to me, I don’t want to see you go back on that shelf, maybe permanently. Do you understand what I’m saying?

Randy Orton: Hunter, that’s not gonna happen. And I need you to stop all of this, right there. I didn’t ask Paul Levesque to come out to this ring, I didn’t ask the COO of a multi-billion-dollar company, wearing a suit, to come out to this ring. I wanted the Cerebral Assassin, The Game, the guy that wore a leather jacket to the ring and brought a sledgehammer everywhere he went. A guy who went to my home, and knocked down my front door with a sledgehammer, threw me out of my own dining room window, proceeded to beat the hell out of me, out of my miserable prick ass, right there on my own front lawn. That’s who I want in the middle of this ring, right now, to hear me out, because what would you do if you were in my shoes? What would you do? You wouldn’t sit back and let it slide. Listen, this isn’t the old Randy Orton being impulsive, this is me talking to you, man-to-man. I know what’s at stake regarding my health in my career, more than anybody. Just like more than anybody, you know what it’s like to have all of this taken away from you, like that. If you were in my shoes, you wouldn’t just sit back and let that slide. If you were in my shoes, would have done what you’ve always done, what we have always done, and that’s handle our business, the only way we know how, right in the middle of this ring. Give me Owens at Crown Jewel. Please, I beg of you, Hunter.

Triple H: I hope to god you know what you’re asking for. You want Kevin Owens at Crown Jewel? You got him. Randy, from this moment forward, I suggest you protect yourself at all times.

First Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade El Idolo In A Number One Contenders Match. LA Knight Will Be The Special Guest Referee

Idolo drops Hayes with The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Hayes regroups on the outside. Hayes with a gut punch. Hayes sends Idolo back first into the ringside barricade. Idolo brings Hayes back into the ring. Idolo with a knife edge chop. Idolo repeatedly stomps on Hayes chest. Knight begs Idolo to hit him. Hayes delivers a cheap shot while using Knight as a human shield. Hayes is putting the boots to Idolo. Hayes starts bickering with Knight. Idolo reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Idolo sends Hayes crashing to the outside. Knight stops Idolo in his tracks. Idolo lands The SomerSault Plancha. Hayes kicks Idolo in the gut. Hayes with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Hayes with The Slingshot Senton. Hayes applies a rear chin lock on the middle rope. Knight admonishes Hayes.

Idolo with a chop/forearm combination. Idolo whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes with The Springboard Clothesline for a one count. Hayes with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Hayes goes back to the rear chin lock. Hayes with hammer elbows. Idolo gets back to a vertical base. Idolo with elbows into the midsection of Hayes. Forearm Exchange. Idolo scores the elbow knockdown. Idolo with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Idolo ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Idolo with a flying forearm smash. Idolo pops back on his feet. Hayes avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Hayes slaps Idolo in the chest. Idolo with The Springboard Reverse Spanish Fly.

Second Forearm Exchange. Hayes with The La Mistica for a two count. Hayes blocks The Message. Idolo drills Hayes with The Canadian Destroyer. Idolo hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Hayes inadvertently dumps Idolo on top of Knight. Hayes goes for a rollup, but Knight was having a hard time getting back on his feet. Hayes contemplates punching Knight. Hayes dodges The Running Boot. Hayes inadvertently SuperKicks Knight out of the ring. Idolo goes for The Three Amigos, but Hayes counters with a Cutter. Knight pulls Hayes out of the ring. Knight ducks a clothesline from Idolo. Knight nails Idolo with The BFT. Hayes eats a BFT as he walks back into the ring. Knight decided to call off the match. After the match, Knight calls Idolo and Hayes a pile of losers. Knight declares himself the winner of Game 7.

Match Result: No-Contest

– Nia Jax welcomes Tiffany Stratton back from vacation. Tiffany says that she’s willing to do anything for Nia tonight. Nia suggests that Tiffany should have a match with Naomi since she’s looking for a fight. Tiffany promises that Naomi will never bother Nia again after she’s done with her. Nia appreciates Tiffany’s willingness, but she’s going with Candice LeRae instead. Candice says that she’s going to take care of the Naomi problem, and Tiffany can sit back here and relax.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Nick Aldis confronting LA Knight in the backstage area. Because LA Knight wanted to be the center of attention, now he’ll have to defend his United States Championship at Crown Jewel in a Triple Threat Match against both Carmelo Hayes and Andrade El Idolo.

Second Match: Naomi vs. Candice LeRae w/Indi Hartwell

LeRae with a single leg takedown for a one count. LeRae kicks the left knee of Naomi. LeRae punches Naomi in the back. LeRae with an arm-ringer. Naomi sweeps out the legs of LeRae. Naomi kicks LeRae in the face. LeRae with a diving clothesline for a one count. Naomi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Naomi slides under a clothesline from LeRae. Naomi with a Mule Kick to the midsection of LeRae. Naomi drops LeRae with The Famouser for a two count. Naomi with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad. LeRae regroups on the ring apron. Naomi showcases her agility. LeRae nails Naomi with a Flatliner on the apron. LeRae has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Following a snap mare takeover, LeRae with a Back Senton Splash for a two count. LeRae applies the cravate. Naomi backs LeRae back first into the turnbuckles. Naomi with The Scorpion Kick. LeRae pulls Naomi down to the mat. LeRae with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. LeRae transitions into a ground and pound attack. LeRae applies the cravate. Naomi kicks LeRae in the gut. Naomi hits The Heat Seeker. Naomi plays to the crowd. Naomi with two dropkicks. Naomi with a Wrap Around Bulldog. Naomi follows that with The Springboard Enzuigiri for a two count. LeRae denies The Running Bulldog. LeRae with a Hanging NeckBreaker onto the knee. LeRae goes for a Suicide Dive, but Naomi counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hartwell drives Naomi face first into the steel ring post. Hartwell rolls Naomi back into the ring. Hartwell gets into a brawl with Bayley. Naomi connects with The SitOut Full Nelson Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Naomi celebrates with Bayley.

Winner: Naomi via Pinfall

Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment

GUNTHER: So, Cody, what do you want to talk about?

Cody Rhodes: Well, I would say it’s very obvious what I want to talk about. I asked you last week, you saw my invitation, I want to know why. Why do you leave Crown Jewel as champion?

GUNTHER: Well, let me interrupt you, Cody, because obviously I’m here because you want to know my reason why, but let’s talk about you a little bit, first. First of all, I want to say, it was totally unnecessary to mention your daughter last week. This has nothing to do with your daughter. This is everything that has to do for the champion versus champion match, for the Crown Jewel Championship. So, let’s find out who the better champion out of us two is. Cody, you know what I don’t understand? Every single time you drag the people closest to you into your business. So, look at things you’ve done. At WrestleMania, you fulfilled your story, and it’s all for the legacy of Dusty Rhodes. You want to be the quarterback of this operation. You keep asking, give me the John Cena schedule, just to live up to someone else’s standards. You know what I think, Cody? I think you’re doing all of this to make things a little bit more dramatic than they really are. I’m going to be fully honest with you, though. My reason why is myself. I am the greatest professional wrestler in this company, right now. So, my reason for all of this is live up to myself. So, now Cody, do me a favor, imagine all of those people here wouldn’t be in the building, it’s just you and me, and you give me that honesty back. And I want to know, what is your real reason why, if there really is any?

Cody Rhodes: For a man educated, and so well dressed, I do have to admit, that’s the dumbest question that has ever been asked to me in a wrestling ring. You want to strip away the veneer, see what’s behind the eye of Cody Rhodes. You’re not the only one. But then you say, let’s take everyone out of this, just you and I. Newsflash, brother, none of this exist without all of them. And you had the nerve, the gumption to take away their woah. I say, we give it to you, GUNTHER. You guys want to woah? Let’s do it. 1,2,3. And dramatic? Dramatic? Have you seen my family? Have you seen my brother? You bet your ass I’m dramatic. They don’t call them Cody Crybabies for no reason. It’s not like we say, hey, they’re Cody Badasses, although they can drop a man if they needed to. We are proud to be dramatic. We are proud to be a bit of a messy king. Question for you. Where were you yesterday, the day before that? I was there at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, I was talking about WrestleMania 41, I was making the media rounds, I was doing everything that was asked of me, but you couldn’t be bothered to get out of bed, could you? All that prestige, how well you look with a World Heavyweight Championship, you got part of it down. The part you’re missing is the giant responsibility that comes with it.

GUNTHER: Cody, responsibility? Look at this. I am the workhorse champion of this company. I know everything about responsibility. Don’t you think I get the same request that you do. The difference is, I just tell them, no. Because I got the guts to say no. I got the guts to say no to the boss. I got the guts to say no to any media request, any charity. I especially got the guts to say no to all of them. And you know what, Cody? The reason why you say no, the reason why you don’t put yourself first, it’s because if you ever stopped being the servant of everybody else, your little story is over. And you know what that makes you? That makes you a gutless champion. And a gutless champion will always be secondary to me.

Cody Rhodes: What do they say about you? Ring General? Is that it? You’re a ring general because you’re 6’2, 250 pounds. A ring general because you’ve been terrorizing the planet, long before we called you, GUNTHER? I don’t see a general at all, because you command no one, you lead no one but yourself. And you want to mention guts? All I do, my whole career has been built on guts. The path less traveled has been made up with my own guts. You want to know what guts are? Guts is ending a civil discussion like this and taking the first shot.

Cody clocks GUNTHER with The Drop-Down Uppercut. Cody repeatedly stomps on GUNTHER’s chest. Ludwig Kaiser runs interference. Imperium gangs up on Cody. GUNTHER with a Running Lariat. Randy Orton storms into the ring to make the save.

– We get a video recap of The Bloodline laying out Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso, plus costing Jey Uso the Intercontinental Championship on this past weeks edition of Monday Night Raw.

– Nick Aldis, AVA, and Adam Pearce made a huge announcement for Crown Jewel. Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill will put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, Meta Four, and Damage CTRL In A Fatal Four Way Match.

– Next week on SmackDown, Nia Jax will have a face-to-face confrontation with Liv Morgan. Bianca BelAir will take on Iyo Sky, Piper Niven and Lash Legend In A Fatal Four Way Match. Plus, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton collides with Imperium.

Third Match: DIY vs. The Motor City Machine Guns In A Number One Contender Match

Johnny Gargano and Alex Shelley will start things off. Shelley with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley with a side headlock takeover. Gargano answers with the headscissors escape. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ciampa tags himself in. Shelley applies a waist lock. Shelley transitions into a hammerlock. Ciampa decks Shelley with a back elbow smash. Ciampa with a knife edge chop. Shelley with forearm shivers. Ciampa applies a side headlock. Sabin tags himself in. Shelley whips Ciampa across the ring. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Ciampa. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Sabin scores a right jab. Sabin with a knife edge chop. Sabin whips Ciampa across the ring. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Gargano tags himself in. Ciampa slides under Sabin’s legs. Ciampa chops Sabin. Gargano clotheslines the back of Sabin’s neck. Ciampa with a JawBreaker. Assisted Lariat for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Gargano with a low dropkick for a two count. Gargano chops Sabin. Ciampa tags himself in.

Gargano sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin decks Ciampa with a back elbow smash. Sabin side steps Gargano into the turnbuckles. Sabin tags in Shelley. Double Chop to Gargano. Shelley pulls Ciampa out of the ring. Shelley slams Ciampa’s head on the ring apron. Meeting In The Middle to Ciampa. Gargano drops Sabin with The Slingshot Spear. Ciampa yanks Shelley off the apron. Ciampa drives Shelley face first into the steel ring post. Ciampa with a blistering chop. Ciampa repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s chest. DIY Pose. DIY has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ciampa applies a rear chin lock. Ciampa transitions into a front face lock. Ciampa drives his knee into the midsection of Shelley. Ciampa knocks Sabin off the apron. Shelley with The Hip Toss. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Shelley with a pair of leaping boots in the corner. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block. Sabin with a chop/haymaker combination. Sabin shoves Ciampa into Gargano. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Sabin follows that with a running back elbow smash. Sabin tags in Shelley.

Corner Spear/Running Back Elbow Combination to Gargano. Double Toe Kick. Double Mid-Kick. Missile Dropkick/Double Flatliner Combination for a two count. Shelley tags in Sabin. Gargano fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ciampa pulls Shelley off the apron. Gargano avoids The PK. Gargano with a rolling head kick. Gargano tags in Ciampa. DIY hits their SuperKick/Fairy Tale Ending Combination. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. Ciampa with a Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Ciampa tags in Gargano. DIY goes for Meeting In The Middle, but Shelley gets in the way. Rollup Exchange. Sabin with a JawBreaker. Ciampa grabs Sabin from behind. Gargano inadvertently superkicks Ciampa off the apron. Sabin rolls Gargano over for a two count. Sabin tags in Shelley. Helluva Kick/Running Enzuigiri Combination. MCMG connects with Skull And Bones to pickup the victory. After the match, The Bloodline comes down to the ring. Nick Aldis joins the fray. Solo says that they’re not here to cause any drama. Solo tells Brooklyn to shut their mouths. Solo wanted to introduce MCMG to The Bloodline and remind them that he’s their Tribal Chief. MCMG is ready to go, any place, anytime. Since MCMG are here to make an impact for themselves, how about we have that tag team title match, right here, right now? Nick Aldis decides to make the match official.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny (c) w/The Bloodline vs. The Motor City Machine Guns For The WWE Tag Team Championship

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Stereo Irish Whips. MCMG holds onto the ropes. MCMG dumps GOD out of the ring. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Tonga dropkicks Shelley. Loa with a Running Lariat to Sabin. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga HeadButts Shelley. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Tonga uses the bottom rope to choke Shelley. Tonga tags in Loa. Double HeadButt to Shelley. Loa with a blistering chop. Loa uses the middle rope to choke Shelley. Jacob Fatu delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga follows that with repeated headbutts. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga whips Shelley across the ring. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Shelley. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Loa hooks the outside leg for a one count. Loa talks smack to Shelley. Loa HeadButts Shelley. Loa continues to use the middle rope as a weapon.

Loa knocks Sabin off the ring apron. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa with a Running Powerslam. Shelley avoids The Double Diving HeadButts. Solo Sikoa is pissed. Jimmy Uso attacks Solo from behind. Jimmy SuperKicks Jacob. Solo drives Jimmy face first into the steel ring post. The Bloodline gangs up on Jimmy. Roman Reigns joins the fray. Reigns nails Jacob with The Superman Punch. All hell is breaking loose in Brooklyn. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin is throwing haymakers at Tonga. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin rocks Tonga with a forearm smash. Sabin with The Missile Dropkick. Sabin uses the referee as a human shield. Loa drops Sabin with The SpineBuster. Loa grabs two steel chairs. Jey Uso arrives in a black hoodie. Jey SuperKicks Loa. Jey launches Loa over the announce table. Jey SuperKicks Tonga. Jey delivers multiple chair shots. Jey Spears Tonga. Jey is trying to wake up the referee. MCMG connects with The Skull and Bones to pickup the victory. After the match, Jey hugs Jimmy. Roman Reigns looks on from the stage as the show goes off the air.

Winner: New WWE Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 436 of The Hoots Podcast