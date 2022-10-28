– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 opens live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring for the opener.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

We go right to the ring and out comes The Brawling Brutes – Ridge Holland and Butch. We see how Sheamus was taken out by The Bloodline last week. We know Sheamus is off getting married this weekend, but Cole says he suffered a non-displaced fracture of the radial head of the elbow, and he is currently at home in an elbow brace, with a limited range of motion. Cole says The Celtic Warrior is also undergoing intense physical therapy. We cut backstage to The Bloodline getting hyped up. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso thinks Sami Zayn wants him to stay back, but Sami says the opposite, tonight is all hands on deck because last week was a black eye on The Bloodline, and when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns arrives, he needs to see their arms raised in victory. Sami says he helped Sami with Kofi Kingston a few weeks back, so he needs to know if Jey can bring that same action this week. The music hits and out comes The Bloodline now – Zayn and Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jey and Jimmy Uso. The bell rings and Sami goes at it with Butch to start.

Butch drops Sami with a forearm after they run the ropes. Holland tags in and they both drop knees to Sami. Holland over-powers Sami some and keeps him grounded. Butch tags in for another double team, delivering a version of 10 Beats of The Bodhrán.

Sikoa tags in and levels Butch before he could notice the tag. Jimmy ends up rocking Butch with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Sami works on Butch now. Sami gets knocked to the floor and he lands bad on his arm. Butch with a running knee from the apron. Butch is fired up at ringside as The Usos stare him down.

Butch faces off with The Usos but Sikoa drops him from behind. Sikoa rams Butch into the edge of the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa is going at it with Butch. Sikoa rocks Butch and knocks him out of mid-air. Sami comes in to attack but Butch tags out. Holland runs wild on Sami with shoulders and power moves, and hits Solo off the apron. Holland goes corner to corner on Zayn now. Sami fights back but Holland catches him with a big slam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Sikoa tags in as Zayn charges Holland. Holland scoops Sami but Sikoa superkicks him, then nails a Samoan Drop. Holland kicks out of Sikoa’s pin attempt and Sami can’t believe it. Sikoa talks some trash in Holland’s face. Holland blocks a punch and delivers headbutts. They both collide in the middle of the ring with clothesline attempts, and bot go down. Butch and Sami tag in at the same time, and they go at it in the middle of the ring.

Butch runs into a right hand and a big boot. Butch blocks the Blue Thunderbomb. Butch counters again and rolls Sami for 2. Butch goes for the Cloverleaf submission but has to stop to knock Jey off the apron. Sami rolls Butch up for 2. Sami with the Exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Sami waits for the Helluva Kick now but Butch moves and nails a kick to the back of the neck. Butch goes to the top but has to knock Sikoa off the apron. Sami looks to capitalize but Jey pulls him to the floor. Sami argues with Jey, but Jey says he was protecting Sami from Butch jumping on him. Sikoa knocks Butch off the top and Sami tells Jey that’s how you help out.

Jey and Sami continue arguing at ringside as Sikoa tries to keep the peace. Holland charges and runs through Jey and Sikoa while Sami avoids him and rushes back in the ring. Butch takes advantage as Sami comes back in, and rolls him up for the pin to win.

Winners: The Brawling Brutes

– After the bell, Sami can’t believe what just happened. The music hits as Butch and Holland celebrate to the back. Jey and Sami are arguing in the ring now. Jimmy watches, as does Sikoa. Jey shoves Sikoa away a bit. Jimmy aggressively turns Jey around and now they are facing off, having words. The music interrupts and out comes the leader of The Bloodline.

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way out with Paul Heyman now. Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are all looking around in the ring, worried, concerned, afraid to look up. Reigns and Heyman stop for the pyro to go off, then they head to the ring. A disappointed Reigns stops at ringside and looks up at the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Bloodline is in the ring. Reigns takes the mic from Heyman, then tells St. Louis to acknowledge him. Reigns says usually there is an order to things, but we are going to change things around tonight. The fans acknowledged him, but now we are going to acknowledge the elephant in the room. Reigns says Sami and Jey want to act like kids, they will be treated like kids. Reigns says he believes in handling business in the ring, but it looks like Sami and Jey can’t do that.

Reigns wants the problem fixed, so he wants them to both put it all on the table tonight. Sami takes the mic and admits there has been a communication break-up as of late, and he feels like specifically it’s with Jey. Sami doesn’t understand what’s going on. He likes Jey, always has, but Jey can’t stand him since he stated hanging with The Bloodline. Sami says Jimmy and Solo seem fine, but he’s sorry and doesn’t know what he did to Jey, and doesn’t want this going on any longer. Fans pop and Sami apologizes again. Sami asks if they can bury the hatchet once and for all. Sami offers his hand for a shake but Jey hesitates. Fans cheer as Reigns stands by, his back to the others.

Jey says Sami has 2 seconds to get his hand away. Fans boo. Jey doesn’t like Sami, doesn’t like his hair, his face, his shirt, being around Jey’s family every week. Jey asks Sami how he’s part of The Bloodline when he’s not blood. Jey says Sami never will be, and he doesn’t belong, and no one in the group likes Sami, it’s just that Jey is the only one who will say it out loud. Jey says Sami is a fake ass Uce. Jey says the difference between them is that he sheds blood for his family, because they are blood. Jey goes on and Sami asks why he’s yelling at him. Sami says The Tribal Chief just said… Jey interrupts and says he doesn’t give a damn what The Tribal Chief says.

Fans go wild. Roman looks up now. Roman turns around to face Jey. Jey steps up and he’s fuming now. Reigns looks Jey over. Sami says what Jey said was super messed up, but he didn’t mean it, Jey has just been going through a lot and hasn’t been himself lately, hasn’t been very Uce-y lately. Reigns smiles and Jey wants to. Fans chant “Uce-y!” now. Reigns continues to laugh while Jey waits. Sami is also smiling. Reigns asks if that’s the problem – Jey isn’t feeling Uce-y? Uce-y? Reigns says if Jey can’t find his inner Uce-y again, Reigns will do something Jey won’t like – he will take the “Honorary” off Sami’s name, and make him a full-blown Uce. Sami likes the sound of this. Reigns says no wait, if Jey doesn’t figure this out, we will just change Sami’s name to Sami Uso.

Fans pop and Sami is wide-eyed, excited at the idea of becoming an Uso. Fans chant “Sami Uso!” now. Heyman is handed the mic now. He says it looks like The Tribal Chief has called an end to this segment. Heyman says to catch Reigns on Peacock next weekend at WWE Crown Jewel as he defends the title against Logan Paul. Fans boo at the mention of Paul. Heyman sends us to commercial as Reigns turns and walks out of the ring while the others look on.

– Still to come, Bray Wyatt addresses his demons. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a anew vignette for The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan. A woman says they celebrate the Gods and without their guidance, we are blind. A man says but not with you, we see. The woman says the Gods have opened our eyes, and Valhalla Awaits.

The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

We go back to the ring and Maximum Male Models are posing on the apron – ma.çé and mån.sôör with Maxxine Dupri. Out next comes The New Day – Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We get a pre-recorded promo with The New Day taking shots at their opponents, then issuing a warning to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, hoping they’re watching tonight.

Woods locks up with Mansoor and they trade holds. They trade counters and Woods drops Mansoor as Maxxine looks on. Woods with a senton and a pose of his own. Kofi tags in and they hit a big double team move from the corner for a 2 count. Woods tags back in for another double team from the corner.

Mansoor sends Woods to the apron. Mace drops Woods while Maxxine has the referee distracted. woods is double teamed i the middle of the ring now. Mace and Mansoor pose, then Mace drops his elbow for a 2 count. Woods is double teamed again but he fights both opponents off, sending Mace to the floor. Woods fights Mansoor off and in comes Kofi off the top with a tag and a big right hand.

Kofi unloads on Mansoor and nails a dropkick. Kofi knocks Mace off the apron with a knee. Kofi rocks Mansoor and hits the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Kofi plays to the crowd now but has to stop when Mace looks to attack from the floor.

Woods takes out Mace at ringside, then Kofi fights Mansoor off. Kofi ends up hitting a big Frogsplash to the back of Mansoor. Woods tags in for Midnight Hour. Woods covers Mansoor for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day celebrates as the music hits.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Sonya Deville. Kayla asks if Deville will be answering Ronda Rousey’s Open Challenge. Deville says she won’t ruin the element of surprise, but one person who won’t be answering the Open Challenge is Liv Morgan. Deville goes on about Liv but Liv suddenly attacks from out of nowhere. They continue brawling as Liv snaps. Officials try to keep them apart but the backstage brawl continues. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Braun Strowman is backstage. He brings up the saying that there’s always someone bigger and stronger than you. He says Omos is clearly bigger than him, but stronger? We see some clips of Braun tipping over cars and stuff in the past. He says everyone has seen him rip doors off cars, flip over ambulances, pick up tractor trailers… why? Because it was a challenge to him and it excited him. He felt some of that same excitement when he looked the Giant Omos in the eyes last week, and he thought, wow what a challenge this could be for me because when it comes to challenges, the bigger the better. Braun says at WWE Crown Jewel, Omos will find out real quick that there is no giant too big for The Monster of All Monsters. Braun laughs and snarls to end the segment.

Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Emma vs. Ronda Rousey

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for an Open Challenge title defense. Rousey takes the mic and says it looks like the belt is back where it belongs. Some fans boo. Rousey says we’re in luck because she happens to be in the mood to prove it with an Open Challenge. She doesn’t expect the fans to be grateful to have an active champion, or recognize how she is ready to defend any time, because only the great can recognize greatness, and you’re all too mediocre to know what you’re looking at. The boos get louder. Rousey says let’s get this formality out of the way… who’s feeling lucky? Rousey drops the mic and gets ready.

The music hits and out comes Emma making her return to WWE. Emma gets a pop and heads to the ring, all smiles. She hits the corner to pose as Rousey stares her down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell hits as they lock up. Rousey takes Emma to the corner, then backs off. They lock up again and Rousey slams Emma to the mat by her arm. Rousey shoves Emma back to the mat and stands tall to some boos.

Rousey rolls Emma to her shoulders to finish her off, but Emma rolls her for a 2 count. Emma with another 2 count. Rousey with a stiff kick to send Emma to the mat, then to the outside. Rousey follows and launches Emma into the steel ring steps. Rousey charges but misses a knee strike, hitting the steps. Emma brings Rousey back into ring, working her over in the corner. Emma with the Tarantula submission on the ropes, taking advantage of the 5 count. Emma goes to the top and hits a flying crossbody but Rousey kicks out just in time.

Rousey turns it around and traps Emma on the bottom rope with the Ronda-conda, then hits her over and over with knee strikes from the floor. Rousey comes back in and kicks Emma around while talking some trash. Rousey sends Emma into the middle rope, then chokes her with it. Rousey with a knee strike to the face on the apron. Rousey talks some more trash and smacks Emma around. Rousey rolls Emma into a submission while taunting her some more in the middle of the ring. Rousey screams for Emma to tap out.

Emma hangs on while Rousey mocks fans. Emma turns the hold over and fights back with fists. Rousey with a jumping knee strike. Emma comes right back with a clothesline. Rousey grabs Emma but Emma fires back with forearms. Rousey ducks a clothesline but Emma counters with a side Russian leg sweep. Rousey kicks out at 2. Emma charges in the corner but Rousey moves out of the way. Rousey with the ankle lock in the middle of the ring now while taunting Emma. Rousey tightens the hold as Emma goes for the ropes. Emma finally breaks it by launching Rousey into the turnbuckles. She misses a kick. Emma with a big Wheelbarrow suplex out of the corner.

Emma is fired up now. Emma with the running low crossbody into the corner for another 2 count. Rousey blocks a slam, then scoops Emma to her shoulders for Piper’s Pit but Emma counters. They tangle again and Rousey apparently rakes the eyes while the referee has her view blocked. Rousey nails Piper’s Pit, then points to the crowd before applying the arm bar. Emma taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey stands tall as the music hits. She takes the title and exits the ring as Emma recovers.

– Jey Uso approaches Paul Heyman outside of Roman Reigns’ door. Jey wants to talk to Reigns about what happened with Logan Paul. Heyman says sometimes it’s better if Reigns hears it from his Wiseman. Heyman says he’s got Jey, he’s a member of the Uso Penitentiary. Jey asks if Heyman’s got him, and he does. Jey walks off and Heyman looks stressed out.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Hit Row and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro with Zelina Vega. They hit the ring and pose as Bray Wyatt reminds us he’s here tonight. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shayna Baszler is backstage with Ronda Rousey, congratulating her on taking care of the new girl. Natalya walks up and says she doesn’t know if Rousey is the baddest or the luckiest woman because if Natalya answered that Open Challenge, Rousey would’ve lost the title. Baszler steps behind Natalya, punches her in the back, then chokes her out to the floor. Baszler walks off with Rousey while Natalya struggles to breathe on the floor. We go back to the ring and tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at recent happenings between Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row. The music hits and out comes Hit Row now – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. B-Fab addresses Legado and says they won’t fight Hit Row in their faces. She says Hit Row is on the rise, and they have friends in high places. The music hits and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura as their mystery partner.

Hit Row rushes the ring and a brawl breaks out. B-Fab is in the ring, challenging Vega to come in and fight but Vega just barks back at her. The official tries to restore order as Hit Row runs wild on Wilde and Cruz, while Nakamura has Escobar down in the corner with Good Vibrations. Vega comes in to check on Escobar now, telling him to focus. Vega turns around to a big pump kick from B-Fab, knocking her out of the ring. Hit Row does the Nakamura pose with Nakamura as a shocked Escobar looks on from down in the corner. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cruz has Adonis in a headlock. We see how Vega distracted Adonis to turn it around during the break. Cruz with a corner clothesline to Adonis, then a splash from Wilde. Escobar tags in and does the same, then Cruz as the quick tags and quick offense on Adonis continues.

Escobar with running double knees to Adonis. Escobar and Cruz with a double suplex to Adonis, then Wilde follows up with a top rope splash but Dolla breaks the pin up. Wilde works over Adonis now. Nakamura comes in and trades offense with Escobar. Nakamura drops Escobar with the enziguri. Nakamura is fired up now. He nails the snap German suplex to Escobar.

Nakamura drops Wilde with a kick at ringside as he charges in. Nakamura goes back in and drops Escobar with a kick for a 2 count. Dolla tags in now and taunts Escobar into the corner. Cruz flies off the top but Dolla catches him and puts him on his shoulders, then catches Wilde there. Dolla with a big double slam to Wilde and Cruz. Santos flies at Dolla with a big kick to the face.

Dolla eats a chop and blocks a strike from Escobar. Dolla grabs Escobar’s arm, leaps to the top rope, poses and then nails a big right hand from the top. Cruz tags in but Dolla launches him to the mat. Nakamura tags in and hits Cruz with Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winners: Hit Row and Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura’s music hits as he stands tall with Hit Row to celebrate. Vega is stressed out at ringside as Legado del Fantasma recovers.

– Paul Heyman is backstage with Roman Reigns. Heyman asks Reigns to please watch one simple piece of footage. A video of Logan Paul training in a boxing ring pops up on the screen. Heyman pauses it now. Reigns asks why they’re watching this. Heyman says it takes just one lucky punch. Reigns says that won’t happen. Heyman was at the synagogue, sitting next to his doctor, who knows a doctor that knows Paul’s doctor, and it was said that Paul once broke his hand, and has pins put into the hand. Reigns points to how Paul has only had two matches. Heyman points to Brock Lesnar but he gets a big nervous because Reigns isn’t liking what he is hearing. Heyman says it’s a good time for him to leave and go get the jet fired up. Heyman thanks Reigns for his time, then leaves. Reigns shakes his head as we go back to commercial.

