– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 opens up with a video package. We’re live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Michael Cole. They hype tonight’s spooky Halloween-themed show with a Trick or Street Fight with Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss vs. Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to a very mixed reaction. Mike Rome does the introduction, replacing the recently released Greg Hamilton. Flair stops and poses with the title in the air as the pyro explodes. She heads to the ring as fans boo and cheer her on.

Flair says as things change, the more they stay the same. She introduces herself as champion and says what is that, 6 times now? She’s not keeping count, taunting the crowd about how no one can do what she does. Flair says she’s not the face of SmackDown, she’s the face of this whole company. She goes on about her success in the industry and says no one, she means no one, is going to change that. She says when anyone else in the locker room wins a title, it’s treated like the biggest thing ever, but when she wins a title, it’s treated like just another Friday.

Flair says after last week’s drama, order has finally been restored to SmackDown and that’s exactly what these women need. They need a mentor, someone to lead and guide them, someone to bring out the best in them, and that’s Flair. The music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks to a pop. Banks poses on the apron as the pyro goes off.

Banks laughs at the idea of Flair being a leader and says no one is buying that. She says Flair only cares about holding the other women down, not helping them. Banks says Flair knows what she wants, so when is her title shot? Flair hushes her and says this is the new era of SmackDown. Fans boo. Flair says it’s a little selfish of Banks to think she deserves a title shot because Flair has given her chance after chance but always beats her. Flair talked to Sonya Deville earlier and decided a new face deserves an opportunity. Banks wonders if Flair is scared. The music hits and out comes Shotzi in her TCB (Taking Care of Business) Tank.

Shotzi stops at ringside and says if Flair is looking for someone she’s never faced before, then she’s the girl. Fans cheer Shotzi on and chant her name now. Flair says Shotzi did come to the ring in a tank, so she must be ready for battle. Flair says Shotzi is going to get her match, right now. Shotzi launches her missile into the ring as Flair stares her down and Banks looks on. Cole confirms that this will be a Championship Contender’s match. We go to commercial.

Championship Contender’s Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi

Back from the break and Sasha Banks watches from ringside as SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair goes at it with Shotzi in this non-title Championship Contender’s Match. Flair slams Shotzi and controls her. They go back and forth but Shotzi shows Flair up and howls to taunt her. They trade holds on their feet now as fans chant for Shotzi, who is looking to secure a title shot with a win here.

Flair shows off some more and dropkicks Shotzi to the face while she’s down. Flair with a “Wooo!” before slamming Shotzi face-first into the turnbuckle. Shotzi mounts some offense with a jawbreaker, a second rope attack and a basement dropkick for 2. Shotzi shows some frustration as Banks barks encouragement from ringside.

Shotzi unloads in the corner now. Flair runs into an elbow in the corner. Shotzi goes to the second rope but Flair takes her leg out and Shotzi lands hard on the back of her head. Flair covers for 2. Flair keeps control but Shotzi rolls her up out of nowhere for a 2 count. Flair comes right back with a clothesline. Flair grounds Shotzi now.

Flair gets sent to the corner and then the apron but she nails a boot to the face. Shotzi with an enziguri and a running senton while Flair is leaning against the ropes. Shotzi goes to the top but Flair rolls to the floor for a breather. Fans boo. Shotzi runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Flair meets her at the ropes with a forearm to the face. Banks comes over and Flair mocks her in her face. Flair turns around to Shotzi going for a suicide dive again but she botches it and barely connects, getting hung up on the ropes and falling out as they both tumble to the floor with an awkward fall in an attempt to salvage it. Shotzi still sits up and howls as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shotzi is down at ringside as Banks cheers her on. Flair goes to the top for her moonsault but Shotzi runs back in the ring and rocks Flair. Shotzi runs back up to the top and hits a big hurricanrana for a close 2 count. Shotzi dodges a big boot and nails a big right hand. Shotzi goes on but Flair kicks out at 2. Shotzi ends up on the apron but Flair levels her to the floor with a big boot.

Banks barks orders as Shotzi drops Flair at ringside, telling her to bring it back in. Flair kicks out at 2. Flair rolls Shotzi back for a 2 count. Shotzi misses the enziguri and Flair rolls her for the Figure Four but it’s blocked for a 2 count. Fair gets hung up on the top rope when going for a big boot. Shotzi slams her with a belly-to-back suplex for a 2 count. Shotzi charges into the corner but Flair catches her with the backbreaker.

Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but has to land on her feet as Shotzi moves it. Flair continues and nails the follow-up moonsault for 2. Flair drops Shotzi with a right hand and then nails Natural Selection for the pin to win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair heads out with her title as a disappointed Banks looks on. Banks enters the ring and checks on Shotzi but Shotzi shoves her to the mat and screams at her, blaming her for the loss. Flair tries to come from behind from the floor but Banks catches her and Flair retreats. Banks turns back around to Shotzi attacking her. Shotzi mounts Banks and beats her up on the mat. Shotzi throws Banks from corner to corner, stomping away and screaming at her. Shotzi runs and dropkicks Banks from the apron to the floor. Shotzi slams Banks head-first into her tank, then launches her into the barrier. Shotzi sends Banks into the front of the tank again as the boos continue. Shotzi brings Banks back into the ring and goes to the top for the Ball Pit senton. Shotzi talks some more trash as the boos continue. Shotzi stands over Banks, howls out, then welcomes her to the Ball Pit.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Jeff Hardy. She asks what he’s most looking forward to now that he’s back on SmackDown. Hardy is pumped to be here and is looking for a fresh start, make some new friends, maybe challenge for a title he’s never had before. Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss interrupt. They talk about tonight’s Trick or Street Fight and Moss tells a bad Halloween joke. They walk off. Hardy tells Kayla it’s good to be back on SmackDown. He shakes his head as Moss and Corbin leave.

– Still to come, details on sanctions being announced against Brock Lesnar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and our Progressive-sponsored replay shows what happened at Crown Jewel and last week’s SmackDown between Brock Lesnar and The Bloodline. We also see how Lesnar attacked WWE officials and the camera man at ringside, and then attacked Adam Pearce after Pearce suspended him indefinitely. We see Pearce in his office now. He says Lesnar’s actions were disgusting, reprehensible and an act of total cowardice. Pearce says he gives every piece of himself to this company and he will not be disrespected. We see Paul Heyman watching Pearce’s video from backstage. Pearce says what Lesnar did cannot and will not happen again. Pearce says he called Lesnar today and informed him that in addition to the suspension, Lesnar has been fined $1 million.

Heyman is smiling backstage as Pearce ends his statement. Kayla walks up and asks how he thinks Lesnar is going to respond to the suspension and fine. Heyman brags about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns smashing Lesnar at Crown Jewel. Kayla asks the question again. Heyman says Lesnar will respond by showing up to WWE HQ and ripping the throats out of everyone, starting with Pearce. Heyman goes on about Pearce and gets fired up when talking about Lesnar. Heyman catches himself and says at least that’s how he think Lesnar might respond. He hasn’t spoken to Lesnar. Heyman tells Kayla to leave him alone, then walks off.

Open Challenge: Drew McIntyre vs.

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to issue an Open Challenge. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.