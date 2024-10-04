WWE SmackDown Results 10/4/24

Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

AJ Styles, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight Segment

AJ Styles: I have missed you guys, so much. And it’s only fitting that I’m here in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight. This is where it all started for AJ Styles. And over the past couple of months, I’ve done a lot of things that I regret, things I may not be forgiven for. But I’m not here to talk about my past, I’m talking about tonight, and rebuilding the legacy of AJ Styles. So, I know there’s a lot of guys that don’t like me, and I don’t blame them. There’s a lot of guys that need to be reminded that, this is still the house that AJ Styles built.

Carmelo Hayes: AJ, after everything that you’ve done, I’m not surprised there’s not a long line of guys there to welcome you back. But that’s okay, because you know what? I’ve taken it upon myself to be that guy to do that. Because AJ, you know, I don’t need to reintroduce myself to you. You know who I am. I’m him, Carmelo Hayes, the one that beat Andrade three times, and the one that’s been holding it down here on SmackDown while you’ve been gone. But believe it or not, I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m actually a huge fan of you. I love old timers like you. And I’m sure you’re out here to announce some legends contract that you just signed, and believe me, you deserve it, but if we’re going to talk about things that deserved, allow me to talk about myself for a minute. A guy like me, who deserves to be the US Champion, not LA Knight, and not Andrade. A guy like me.

AJ Styles: Well, if it’s okay with you, I would like to maybe give you some friendly advice. I’ve been in the ring with LA Knight before, and the guy is relentless. YEAH! He came to my house. We had a match at WrestleMania.

Carmelo Hayes: AJ, I don’t need your advice, because I don’t take advice from quitters.

AJ Styles: Nope, I earned that one. You really think you’re that good. Okay. If you were that good, if you were HIM, you would be United States Champion, right now, wouldn’t you?

Carmelo Hayes: Well, AJ, if you’re so phenomenal, then you would be WWE Champion, right now, wouldn’t you? See what you started.

AJ Styles: I’ll tell you what we’ll do. You’re in your wrestling gear, I’m in my wrestling gear, there’s ropes, a ring, it’s Nashville, Tennessee, why don’t you and I fight, right here, right now, in this very ring?

Carmelo Hayes: Nah, I’m good.

LA Knight: Let me talk to you. My god, ain’t this a familiar sight. Somebody wants to fight Carmelo, what does he do, he’s just going to run away, ain’t he? AJ, I’m not going to come out here and pretend that you and I are friends. Like you said, I’ve been to your house, we’ve been through it all. Let me be honest, the last time I saw you, you were busy misleading me and everybody in the entire world, telling everybody, basically, you were going to retire, and then you made a liar out of yourself. So, I don’t have a lot to say to you. But what I will say is this. I look at Carmelo, he comes out here, and he says, I deserve this, I’m HIM. I’ll tell you what. You are HIM. You’re the guy that is going to get stomped out, right here, tonight.

The only question is, there’s two options in this. The first option is, I can basically come down there, punch you in the mouth about four or five times, walk out of here, go down Broadway, have a couple of drinks, and have myself a goodnight. Or the other choice in this whole thing is, AJ, it seems like you made a little challenge here to Carmelo. He seems like he’s not ready to take it. So, I’ll tell you what, I’m gonna go ahead and make sure that you want to take it, Melo. Here’s what you got, if you can beat AJ Styles, right now, I’ll make a really convincing case to Nick Aldis that you can get the shot that you so hardly think you deserve at the US Championship. But I’m gonna tell you what. Regardless, the chances are, you’re going to get stomped out, tonight. I’m still going out to Broadway. And when it’s all said and done, after AJ Styles stomps you, I’ll tell you what, you’re still going to hear everybody saying, LA Knight. YEAH! Now, get me a referee out here, and let’s get this done.

– Motor City Machine Guns Vignette.

First Match: AJ Styles vs. Carmelo Hayes

LA Knight is watching this match from the ringside area. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hayes outpowers Styles. Styles with a BackBreaker. Styles slams Hayes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Styles unloads two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayes. Hayes kicks Styles in the gut. Hayes with clubbing blows to Styles back. Hayes kicks Styles in the chest. Hayes with a straight right hand. Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayes. Hayes rocks Styles with a forearm smash. Styles reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Styles leapfrogs over Hayes. Styles drops down on the canvas. Styles dropkicks Hayes. Hayes regroups on the outside.

Hayes with a toe kick. Hayes with a cross chop. Hayes whips Styles across the ring. Styles decks Hayes with a back elbow smash. Hayes avoids The Springboard Reverse DDT. Hayes with The Springboard Clothesline for a two count. Hayes with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hayes dumps Styles out of the ring. Hayes poses for the crowd. Hayes with forearm shivers. Hayes sends Styles face first into the announce table. Hayes talks smack to Knight. Hayes has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Hayes applies the single leg crab. Styles kicks Hayes in the face. Styles delivers The Phenomenal Blitz. Styles with a Basement Forearm. Styles with a leaping corner clothesline. Styles hits The Ushigoroshi. Styles starts favoring his injured left ankle and the referee was forced to call off the match. After the match, Knight plants Hayes with The BFT.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes via Referee Stoppage

– Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Vignette.

Second Match: Chelsea Green vs. Michin In A Dumpster Match

Michin repeatedly whips Green with a kendo stick. Michin dropkicks Green to the floor. Michin lands The Suicide Dive. Michin rolls Green back into the ring. Michin flings multiple weapons into the ring. Michin cracks Green with a metal cooking sheet. Michin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Green fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Green sends Michin face first into the dumpster. Green SuperKicks Michin. Green slams Michin’s head on the hood of the dumpster. Green has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Green is throwing haymakers at Michin. Michin is teetering on the ring apron. Michin with forearm shivers. Michin drops Green with The Slingshot Tornado DDT.

Michin with a Release German Suplex. Michin goes for Eat Defeat, but Green holds onto the ropes. Green drills Michin with The Canadian Destroyer. Green dumps Michin inside of the dumpster. Michin prevents Green from closing the lid. Michin attacks Green with multiple trash bags. Michin denies The Unpretti-HER. Michin hits Eat Defeat. Michin puts a trash can over Green’s head. Michin with The Senton Bomb. Michin lays a table across the dumpster. Piper Niven attacks Michin from behind. Niven with a Running Senton Splash on the floor. Niven goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Michin ducks out of the way. Green with a Running Boot. Michin hammers down on the back of Green’s neck. Michin blocks a boot from Green. Michin connects with a PowerBomb through a table into the dumpster. Michin proceeds to close the lid to pickup the victory.

Winner: Michin

– Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill are trying to hype up Naomi ahead of her match with Tiffany Stratton. She will be joining BelAir & Cargill as The Host of WWE Bad Blood tomorrow night. Bayley joins the conversation. She wants to make sure that they’re in a good place. Bayley tells Naomi that she’ll be the first one to get a title shot when she recaptures the WWE Women’s Championship.

Bayley, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton Segment

Bayley: In just 24 hours, I have the opportunity to win the WWE Women’s Championship back, so I’m not going to waste anyone’s time. I’m going to get right down to it. Nia Jax, I’m calling you out. I’m in your ring, queen. You can even bring Tiffany. Come on, I got something to say to your face. Let’s go, queen, champ or Tiffy Time.

Nia Jax: Bayley, you got something to say, say it straight to my face.

Bayley: I do, and actually that’s why I called you out, Nia. Because for as long as I’ve known you, you never understood the significance of this title, right here. You never understood the importance of this championship around your shoulder. For what it means to everybody out here, for what it means for people like me, people who grew up loving it, people who grew up wanting nothing more than to hold this championship. You see, I sat at home, I sat in the crowd, and I grew up watching people hold that title like Molly Holly, like Victoria, like Beth Phoenix, Trish, Lita. All of those women made that title seem like they were larger than life, that they were more than human. And that ain’t you.

But as much as it pains me to admit, there’s one thing that they weren’t, they never had a dominant championship run like you have, right now, and I’ll admit that, Nia. You are on track to becoming one of the most dominant, if not the most dominant woman in all of WWE. But the facts are, there are two people in the WWE that can take that from you, right now. One of them is me, tomorrow night, one-on-one at Bad Blood, and I plan on taking that championship straight off your shoulders. And the second one is your friend, Tiffany Stratton, over here. And trust me, it’s not because she’s good enough, it’s because of the briefcase she has in her hands. That thing, right there. Yeah, and the moment she gets tired of you talking down to her, the moment she gets tired of you berating her, she’s going to grab that title, and hit you in the back of the head, cash it in, and become the new WWE Women’s Champion. Wham, Bam, thank you, Mam.

Tiffany Stratton: I’m sorry, I need to say something. Are you saying that I’m not good enough? Are you saying, the only reason why I could beat Nia is because of this briefcase? I don’t need this briefcase to beat Nia.

Nia Jax: Excuse me.

Tiffany Stratton: I mean, why would I ever think of doing something like that. She just has me so angry, I’m sorry. You know what, Pam, Bayley. Instead of sitting here, and trying to break us up, what don’t you bow down to your Queen?

Bayley: You want me to bow down to Nia? You know what, Tiff, you’re out of your mind. As much as I don’t agree with how Nia conducts herself, I can at least respect and appreciate how dominant she’s been, whereas you, I have zero respect for. I rather bow down to a queen than patronize a stupid bitch.

Tiffany tries to hit Bayley with the MITB Briefcase. Bayley drops Tiffany with a Running Knee Strike. Nia attacks Bayley from behind. Nia pulls Bayley down to the mat. Nia with a Running Body Block. Nia goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Bayley attacks Nia with the MITB Briefcase. Bayley delivers another Running Knee Strike. Bayley poses with the WWE Women’s Title to close this segment.

– A-Town Down Under, Pretty Deadly, Los Garza and Nick Aldis pokes fun at Chelsea Green as she walks around the backstage area. Nick tells Carmelo Hayes that he’ll speak to him after he gets an update on AJ Styles.

Third Match: Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stratton backs Naomi into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Naomi shoves Stratton. Stratton slaps Naomi in the face. Naomi with a Running Thez Press. Naomi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Naomi slams Stratton’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Naomi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Naomi with The Scorpion Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Naomi with a Sliding Lariat. Naomi applies a rear chin lock. Stratton brings Naomi to the corner. Stratton with repeated shoulder blocks. Stratton whips Naomi across the ring. Naomi slides under a clothesline from Stratton. Naomi with a mule kick into the midsection of Stratton. Naomi with a knee lift. Naomi drops Stratton with The X-Factor for a two count.

Stratton blocks The Heat Seeker. Naomi with another knee lift. Naomi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Stratton rocks Naomi with a forearm smash. Stratton slams Naomi’s head on the top rope. Stratton with The Slingshot Senton. Naomi responds with a Roundhouse Kick. Stratton clotheslines Naomi on the ring apron. Naomi reverses out of the irish whip from Stratton. Naomi with a forearm shiver across the back of Stratton. Naomi kicks Stratton in the back. Naomi with The Splitting Leg Drop on the ring apron. Naomi has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Naomi drops Stratton with a Running Backpack Stunner.

Forearm Exchange. Naomi with a Leg Lariat. Naomi with a Single Leg Dropkick. Naomi follows that with The Tornado Bulldog. Naomi with a Sliding Slap. Naomi with The Headscissors Driver for a two count. Stratton whips Naomi across the ring. Naomi kicks Stratton in the chest. Naomi goes for The X-Factor, but Stratton counters with a Basement Dropkick for a two count. Stratton puts Naomi on the top turnbuckle. Naomi with forearm shivers. Naomi HeadButts Stratton. Naomi goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Stratton blocks it. Naomi denies The Rolling Senton. Naomi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naomi goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Stratton ducks out of the way. Naomi avoids The PME. Naomi catches Stratton in mid-air. Naomi goes for The Bubba Bomb, but Stratton counters with an arm-drag pinning combination for a two count. Naomi connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Naomi via Pinfall

– Nia Jax tells Tiffany Stratton that she should focus on Liv Morgan. Tiffy makes a promise that she’ll never cash in on her Queen.

Fourth Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny (c) vs. DIY vs. The Street Profits w/B-Fab In A Triple Threat Ladder Match For The WWE Tag Team Championship

DIY and The Profits gang up on GOD after the bell rings. Ciampa shoves Dawkins. Ciampa with a Running Knee Strike. Ford blasts Tonga with The PK. Gargano SuperKicks Loa. Dawkins delivers The Pounce on the floor. DIY is throwing haymakers at Loa. Dawkins unloads a flurry of right jabs. Tonga is getting treated like a punching bag. Loa HeadButts Gargano. Loa slams Gargano’s head on the ring apron. Tonga with a double axe handle to Dawkins. Gargano with southpaw haymakers. DIY launches Loa over the ringside barricade. Ciampa repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. DIY sets up a ladder in the center of the ring. The Profits run interference. Haymaker Party. Dawkins is putting the boots to Ciampa. Ciampa pulls Dawkins off the ladder. Ciampa kicks Dawkins in the face. DIY is lighting up Ford’s chest. Gargano slams Ford’s head on the ladder. Dawkins rocks Gargano with a forearm smash. Dawkins pulls Ciampa off the ladder. DIY and The Profits start scaling different ladders.

GOD tips both ladders over. Tonga drives a ladder into Dawkins face. Ford showcases his athleticism. GOD drops Ford with a big ladder shot. GOD places a ladder in between the turnbuckles. Tonga catapults Ciampa face first into the ladder. Loa with clubbing blows to Dawkins back. Loa with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Ciampa avoids a ladder shot from GOD. Loa HeadButts Ciampa. Loa with a knife edge chop. Dawkins with a Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Gargano follows that with The Suicide Dive. Ford lands The SomerSault Plancha. Ford sets up a table on the floor. GOD overpowers The Profits. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Loa with a Mongolian Chop to Ciampa. Loa is choking Ciampa with his boot. GOD has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Loa and Dawkins are trading back and forth shots. Loa HeadButts Dawkins. Tonga dumps Gargano out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. The Profits clotheslines Loa over the top rope. Tonga with clubbing blows to Ciampa’s back. Ciampa stops Tonga in his tracks. DIY nails Tonga with The Shattering Machine. DIY goes for Meeting In The Middle, but Loa gets in the way.

Loa throws a ladder into Ciampa’s face. Loa with repeated ladder shots. Stereo SuperKicks. Loa has a ladder wrapped around his neck. DIY delivers Meeting In The Middle. Dawkins rips Gargano off the apron. Gargano with The Apron Enzuigiri. Gargano with The Slingshot Spear. Ciampa follows that with a Running Knee Strike. Dawkins rips Ciampa off the ladder. Forearm Exchange. Dawkins puts Ciampa on his shoulders. Ford hits The Super BlockBuster over the ladder. Tonga shoves Dawkins off the ladder. Loa HeadButts Dawkins. Tonga drives a ladder into Dawkins chest. B-Fab snatches a steel chair out of Tonga’s hands. DIY attacks GOD with multiple chairs. Ciampa gangs up on Loa. Ciampa lays Loa flat on the table. Ford with From The Heavens through the table on the floor. DIY and Dawkins gangs up on Tonga. DIY and Dawkins with The Shield Bomb through the announce table. Double SuperKick to Dawkins. Ciampa sends Dawkins into the timekeeper’s area. Ford with The Apron Enzuigiri. Ford springboards onto the other side of the ladder. All four men are fighting on the same ladder. Ciampa with The Avalanche Side Russian Leg Sweep through a ladder in the corner. Loa sends Gargano and Ford crashing through the other ladder in the opposite corner. Loa procures the tag team titles to pickup the victory. After the match, GOD celebrates with The Bloodline as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE Tag Team Champions, The Guerrillas Of Destiny

