– The 2020 WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves as fans cheer them on from the virtual crowd. Cole and Graves go over the WWE Draft. The following Superstars are in the pool for tonight and eligible: RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, Elias, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker), The Hurt Business (WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP), Mickie James, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Murphy, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Shorty G, AJ Styles, Jey Uso.

– We go right to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who will be presiding over the Draft this year. Stephanie comes out to a blue & red podium on the stage, and welcomes us to the 2020 Draft. She goes right to the first pick. RAW selects WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to stay on the brand. SmackDown selects WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on their brand as well. RAW next selects RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to stay on the brand. SmackDown then selects Seth Rollins, who is coming over from RAW. The last pick of the first round has The Hurt Business staying on RAW – MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Seth Rollins now. He says it was never about the name, it was about the message the most. He’s thrilled about coming somewhere new, it’s exciting. He’s a little heartbroken and upset that he won’t be on RAW to see The Mysterio Family implode but lucky for him, he won’t have to see their disgusting faces again. Rollins says The Greater Good is moving to Friday nights.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Big E vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere Match. Big E is out first, followed by Sheamus. We see recent happenings that led to this match.

The bell rings and they go at it. Sheamus levels Big E with a shoulder for a 2 count. Sheamus with a rolling senton for another pin attempt. Sheamus charges but Big E nails a Uranage out of the corner. Big E then hits a Spear to knock Sheamus from the apron to the floor. They both land hard but Big E covers for a 2 count on the floor. Big E pulls a kendo stick from under the ring but Sheamus nails a big kick for a 2 count on the floor.

They continue brawling around ringside now. Sheamus traps Big E in the ropes, facing the crowd and sitting on the apron. Sheamus grabs a kendo stick and unloads while Big E is trapped in the ropes. Fans boo. Sheamus with more kendo stick shots. Big E collapses to the floor and Sheamus covers for 2. Big E grabs a roll of duct tape and tapes Sheamus’ ankles together. Big E unloads with kendo stick shots now while Sheamus hobbles around. Big E sends Sheamus over the barrier with a kendo stick shot as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E is beating Sheamus with the kendo stick, into the backstage area. Sheamus has marks all over his body already. Sheamus fights back and hits Big E with knee strikes. Sheamus slams Big E on top of a table and hits him with the stick. Sheamus takes Big E to the catering area and humiliates him by dumping food all over him, talking trash. Sheamus sends Big E into an equipment table and keeps talking trash. Sheamus beats Big E down a hallway now.

Sheamus goes to swing a monitor but Big E beats him down with a broom stick. Big E grabs a trash can and hits Sheamus with it several times while he’s down. Sheamus gets up but Big E charges with the trash can and knocks him out into a parking garage area. Sheamus begs and pleads but Big E keeps control. Sheamus grabs a tire iron and decks Big E with it a few times. Sheamus takes Big E to the hood of a car now. He goes for White Noise and just like he did a few weeks ago, he drops Big E into the windshield, shattering it. Big E still kicks out at 2 and Sheamus can’t believe it.

Sheamus opens a car door and slams it on Big E’s body several times while yelling at him. Big E tries to stand but falls right back down. Sheamus places Big E into the trunk of the car now. He positions Big E’s arm and tries to slam the trunk on it but Big E blocks it with his leg. Big E fights out of the trunk now. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick but Big E moves and Sheamus kicks the trunk lid off its hinges instead. Big E catches Sheamus and powerbombs him on the hood, then he hits the concrete. Big E tosses Sheamus into the windshield now, shattering it.

Big E climbs on top of the hood with Sheamus now. Big E delivers the Big Ending from the hood of a car through a table, landing on the concrete. He covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Big E

– After the bell, Big E’s music starts up in the arena but both competitors are still laid out in the parking garage. Big E tries to recover to end the segment.

– Still to come, Bayley defends against Sasha Banks. Also, The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens in The Fiend’s first SmackDown match.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Jey Uso. We see recent happenings between Jey and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The announcers hype Uso vs. Reigns at WWE Hell In a Cell, which will take place inside the Cell. Jey stands tall in the ring and prepares to call his cousin out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Uso is waiting as his music continues to play. Cole sends us backstage to Kayla Braxton and Big E. A security guard walks over but it’s Kofi Kingston in disguise. Another guard comes over and it’s Xavier Woods. The New Day is back together again and they celebrate the reunion. Kofi and Woods point how something is missing – the World Tag Team Titles. Woods says not to one-up Big E, but he and Kofi are back to capture the gold. They get Big E to do his signature intro for the group, and they continue their celebration to end the segment. We go back to Uso in the ring. Uso takes the mic and asks his cousin what the stipulation for Hell In a Cell is going to be, that he teased before. Jey says he gets it, Reigns isn’t going to come out if not on his own terms.

Uso goes on but Paul Heyman appears on the big screen. He asks Jey to stop embarrassing himself and his whole family by trying to dictate the time and place of the next appearance by the WWE Universal Champion. That is at the time and leisure of the champion. Heyman has words for those who become too ambitious and shows us what happens when you try to come up. He sends us to a video package that shows Reigns dominating Uso at WWE Clash of Champions. We come back to Heyman and now see Reigns sitting at a table with his title belt. Reigns recalls how his dad, Jey’s uncle, used to say believe nothing you hear and only half of what you see in this business. He says but what we just saw in the video, you can believe that. The crowd boos Reigns. He says he was trying to help Jey, tried to make his life better. All Jey had to do was say the words, acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. Reigns says now there will be an “I Quit” match inside the Cell for the first time. Reigns says it didn’t have to be like this. He just wants to help Jey, he loves Jey. Reigns says after Jey quits, there will be consequences. Reigns’ music starts up as Jey looks on from the ring, with a serious look on his face.

– We see Stephanie McMahon and Adam Pearce backstage going over Draft picks. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Stephanie is on the stage. She announces The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for tonight. It’s time for Draft picks now. She then announces that RAW is selecting AJ Styles to come over from SmackDown. SmackDown selects Sasha Banks to stay. RAW picks Naomi to come from SmackDown. SmackDown selects Bianca Belair to come over from RAW. The final pick of the second round sees RAW select WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to stay on the brand.

– AJ Styles checks in with a video from home now. He should be offended that he wasn’t the #1 pick but he’s relieved. He doesn’t deserve to be around cheats like Jeff Hardy and that neckbeard, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. AJ goes on and says he’s headed to RAW, and that’s about to get phenomenal.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison and The Miz

We go back to the ring as John Morrison and The Miz wait for their opponents. Jeff Hardy is out first for his team as the pyro goes off. Cole talks about how a Twitter exchange led to this match. Matt Riddle is out next. Riddle also gets pyro as he hits the ring and a “Bro!” chant starts up.

Hardy and Riddle with an early double team as Jeff gets the assist for Poetry In Motion to Miz in the corner. They also send Morrison to the floor. Riddle flies out and takes them both down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Hardy gets double teamed. Morrison controls Hardy now. Morrison blocks a Twist of Fate but they both go down as fans rally. Riddle and Miz get the tag and unload on each other. Riddle gets the upperhand and hits some of his signature moves. Riddle with a Bro-ton and a German suplex but Morrison breaks it. Hardy with a Twist of Fate to stop Morrison. Miz sends Hardy to the floor but Riddle hits a big knee to Miz. Riddle follows up with the Bro Derek to Miz for the fairly quick win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy

– After the match, the music interrupts the celebration and out comes Lars Sullivan making his big return. Sullivan hits the ring and destroys Riddle, then Hardy. Lars continue to deliver big power moves to both Superstars. Morrison tries to pull Miz to safety but Lars grabs him and unloads with big forearms. Lars goes on and drops Miz with a Freak Accident. The music starts back up and Lars stands tall, yelling out at the crowd. We go to replays. Back to commercial as Lars stands tall.

– Back from the break and Stephanie is on the stage for more Draft picks. She says Lars Sullivan will be added to Monday’s Draft pool. She announces that Ricochet is staying on RAW. SmackDown picks Jey Uso to stay on the brand. RAW picks Mandy Rose to stay on the brand. SmackDown picks Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. RAW picks The Miz and John Morrison.

– We get a segment with The Mysterios backstage celebrating how they’re staying together. It sounds like Seth Rollins isn’t free of them just yet.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

We go back to the ring and out first comes the challenger, Sasha Banks. She hits the ring and the pyro goes off. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next, carrying the steel chair with her. Bayley also gets pyro as Banks stares her down. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. Banks drops Bayley with a smack before the bell.

The bell rings and here we go. Banks unloads on Bayley int he corner, beating her down and around the ring. Banks drops Bayley with a knee to the face as the referee warns her while the offense continues while Bayley is down. Banks sends Bayley to the floor. The referee counts. Bayley turns to walk away from the ring but Banks brings her back in. Banks with a 2 count. Banks goes right into the Bank Statement but Bayley turns it into a 2 count. They tangle on the mat some more now.

Bayley catches Banks for a sideslam but she turns that into a 2 count. Bayley clotheslines Banks to shut her down. Bayley whips Banks into the corner but she counters and ends up on Bayley’s shoulders. Banks turns that into a takedown for a quick pin attempt. Banks with another Bank Statement. Bayley gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Bayley rolls to the floor for a breather but Banks stays on her. Bayley rocks Banks with a forearm. Bayley suddenly grabs a steel chair and hits Banks with it for the disqualification. Bayley still retains.

Winner by DQ: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks is furious. She ends up sending Bayley face-first into the chair in the corner. Banks folds the chair up and smacks Bayley across the back several times now, yelling at her. Banks goes to use the chair to break Bayley’s neck but she comes off the top and Bayley moves out of the way, retreating to the floor as officials rush over. Banks looks on from the apron as Bayley clutches her title on the floor. They yell at each other.

– We see recent happenings between Bray Wyatt and Kevin Owens. Owens is backstage preparing for tonight’s match. Alexa Bliss walks up to him and says, “Let… him… in.” Back to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Back from the break and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are wrapping up their entrance. Out next comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods making their ring returns.

Cesaro and Woods start things off, going back and fort. Woods takes Cesaro down but Cesaro immediately levels him with a clothesline. Cesaro punks Woods around some time but Woods mounts offense. Woods knocks Nakamura off the apron with a back kick. Woods decks Cesaro in the corner and in comes Kofi with a big double team from the top. Nakamura breaks the pin up and makes the save. Nakamura sends Woods to the floor with kicks as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro unloads on Kofi in the corner after the champs held control during the break. Cesaro runs into a kick in the corner and goes down. Nakamura and Woods get the tags. Woods knocks Cesaro off the apron and goes to work on Nakamura. Woods also hits an Honor Roll to drop Cesaro as he comes back in. Woods sends Cesaro out and then dropkicks him through the ropes. Woods boots Nakamura and hits a big DDT from the bottom rope for a close 2 count.

Nakamura sends Woods into the corner and hits the high knee to the gut. Cesaro tags back in for the double team gutwrench suplex. Woods kicks out at 2. Woods counters Cesaro with a jawbreaker. Kofi comes in and dumps Cesaro to the floor. Kofi springboards back to the floor and nails a big DDT to Cesaro. Kofi rolls Cesaro back in and goes to the top. Kofi leaps but Cesaro hits a big uppercut in mid-air for a close 2 count. Cesaro and Nakamura call for the finish now.

Nakamura tags in for the double team Cesaro Swing into the Kinshasa but Woods grabs Nakamura’s leg from the floor. Cesaro helps sends Woods back. Kofi nails Trouble In Paradise to Cesaro. Nakamura drops Kofi for a close 2 count. Kofi counters a reverse Exploder. Woods tags in as Kofi drops Nakamura with Trouble In Paradise. Woods goes to the top and hits the big flying elbow on Nakamura for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The New Day

– After the match, Kofi and Woods stand tall with the titles as the fans cheer them on. Big E runs down with them to celebrate.

– We go back to Stephanie on the stage for more Draft picks. RAW selects the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, to come from the blue brand. The New Day points to how Big E wasn’t included. Stephanie then announces that Big E has been picked by SmackDown. The New Day is bummed out in the ring. RAW selects Dana Brooke to stay on the roster. SmackDown selects Otis to stay on the brand. RAW picks Angel Garza to stay on the brand.

– Back from the break and it’s announced that the WWE Draft will continue online tomorrow with the 2020 Supplemental Draft.

– We get a backstage segment with Heavy Machinery. Otis mentions how he was drafted and Tucker wasn’t but Tucker wants to focus on The Miz and John Morrison for now. A woman comes in and serves Otis with a paper that says the lawyer for Miz and Morrison has filed for a continuance to the court room segment that was planned for tonight. Tucker and Otis aren’t happy.

– We go backstage to Sasha Banks. She cuts a promo ripping on Bayley and challenges her to a Cell match at WWE Hell In a Cell. Banks says she will break Bayley. She used to love and used to be friends with Bayley, but at Hell In a Cell she will take the only thing Bayley loves – the SmackDown Women’s Title.

The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. This is The Fiend’s first Friday night match. We go to commercial as The Fiend wraps his lengthy entrance.

Back from the break and the announcers hype Monday’s Draft edition of RAW. They announce big matches for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX season two premiere – Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line, plus The New Day’s Farewell Match as they face Cesaro, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura. Owens hits the ring and immediately hits two big corner cannonballs as the bell hits. Fiend gets right up. Owens comes at him but gets rocked a few times. Fiend ends up hitting a big crossbody to take Owens back down.

Fiend takes it to the floor and turns Owens inside out with a huge clothesline as the referee counts. Fiend rolls it back in. Owens dodges a shot but Fiend turns upside down in the corner. Owens takes a step back and stares at Fiend. Fiend catches a superkick and rocks Owens, then drives him down into the mat. Fiend runs into a big boot int he corner. Fiend headbutts him but Owens comes right back with a clothesline to take Fiend down. Fiend quickly gets up. Fiend grabs Owens but Owens elbows him. Owens sends Fiend to the floor and follows. Fiend ducks a shot and slams Owens on the announce table with the Uranage. Fiend then plants Owens face-first into the table with Sister Abigail. The referee counts and Fiend laughs as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Fiend has Owens down. Owens tries to fight up but Fiend delivers another Uranage in the middle of the ring. Fiend tries to snap Owens’ neck now. Fiend laughs while Owens is down. Fiend picks Owens back up and goes for Sister Abigail but Owens rocks him and superkicks him. Fiend stays up and Owens goes down. Owens with another superkick, then a third, but Fiend is still up. Fiend falls in the corner and Owens delivers a cannonball.

Owens with a second corner cannonball. Owens goes on and hits a big DDT on the floor. Owens goes in to break the count but Fiend stands right up. Owens drops him with a kick from the ring. Owens with a big splash from the apron to Fiend on the floor. Fiend quickly gets up again. Owens ends up hitting a Pop-Up Powerbomb on top of the announce table but it barely connects. Owens delivers a second powerbomb and that puts Fiend through the announce table. Fiend gets back to his feet and beats the count. Owens can’t believe it.

Fiend goes for the Mandible Claw but Owens resists. Owens delivers a Stunner but the Claw is still in. Fiend slams Owens with another Uranage while the Mandible is still applied. Fiend holds Owens down with the Claw for the pin to win.

Winner: The Fiend

– After the match, the music hits and the red lights cover the arena as The Fiend stands tall. The lights suddenly go to black now. The red lights come back up and The Fiend is standing on the stage now, staring face-to-face with Alexa Bliss. The menacing sounds fill the arena. They both turn and look at the ring at the same tie, while Owens is down on the mat trying to recover, gasping for air. Bliss and Fiend turn back to each other and continue their staredown. The Fiend growls as his image flashes over the screen.

– Graves and Cole hype next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX season two premiere as tonight’s Draft edition goes off the air.

