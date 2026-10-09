WWE SmackDown Results 10/9/26

Cajundome

Lafayette, Louisiana

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– This Transcript Will Be Completed Past Midnight

– Fatal Influence (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley w/Alexa Bliss For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Roxanne Perez, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Tiffany Stratton Segment

– CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, PENTA Segment

Checkout Episode 27 of The SUR Files