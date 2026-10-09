WWE SmackDown Results 10/9/26
Cajundome
Lafayette, Louisiana
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– This Transcript Will Be Completed Past Midnight
– Fatal Influence (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley w/Alexa Bliss For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– Roxanne Perez, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Tiffany Stratton Segment
– CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, PENTA Segment
Checkout Episode 27 of The SUR Files