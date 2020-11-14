– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman at his side. The pyro goes off on the stage as they head down the ramp.

Reigns stands tall in the ring and raises the title as more pyro goes off. Fans boo. Reigns takes the mic and talks about relevancy, and how he has helped Jey Uso stay relevant. He points t how Jey made Daniel Bryan disappear and how Jey will lead Team SmackDown to victory at Survivor Series. Reigns brings up his own match with WWE Champion Randy Orton at Survivor Series. Reigns respects Orton’s accomplishments, but not the man himself. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre, who will challenge Orton for his title on Monday’s RAW.

Drew is all smiles as he marches to the ring. Heyman looks shocked. Drew mentions how he will win the WWE Title on RAW and be the one to face Reigns at Survivor Series. Drew reminds Reigns of the last time they were in the ring together – when he was eliminating Reigns in the Royal Rumble. He also reminds Heyman how he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Drew says he stepped up and became the man when Reigns left everyone. Drew says he is the man now and he will prove it at Survivor Series. Reigns says he’s always liked Drew and respected him, and everything he said was the truth, but Reigns is back now and ever since he came back, no one knows who Drew is. Reigns says he and no one else watches RAW because they’re all watching SmackDown to see him. Fans boo Reigns some more. Reigns says now that Drew failed his audition here, why don’t he tell us all who Drew McIntyre is? Drew says he’s the guy who will beat Orton for the WWE Title on RAW, then head into Survivor Series and show Reigns who the top champion really is. They stare each other down as Heyman looks on. Jey runs down and gets in between them.

Jey tells Reigns he’s got this. Jey asks Drew what he’s doing here. Jey goes on talking trash and taunting Drew, and proposes a match for tonight. They drop the mics and Drew shoves Jey to the mat. Drew then steps to Reigns. Reigns drops his mic as Jey gets back up and stands with him. Reigns, Jey and Heyman exit the ring as Drew looks on and fans boo them. Drew’s music starts back up.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins to end their feud. Also, Sami Zayn defends against Apollo Crews. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Roman Reigns is yelling at Jey Uso. A furious Reigns says he runs the show and he never asked for Jey to come out and handle his business, or make his own match. Reigns says he calls the shots around here. Jey says he will handle it. He walks off.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn

Back from the break and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is in the ring with a mic. Sami says he didn’t find out he had to defend his title against a former champion until 7pm tonight. Sami accuses WWE of sabotaging him for giving him just a 1 hour notice. Sami is used to this treatment but he will use it as an opportunity. He addresses WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for their Survivor Series match but the music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews.

The bell rings and Sami unloads into the corner. The referee warns Sami and he backs off. Crews fights Sami off and presses him high in the air, launching him into the top turnbuckle. Sami goes to the floor for a breather. Apollo brings it back in and ends up hitting a suplex, then an enziguri and a standing moonsault for a 2 count.

Sami dodges an attack and goes to the floor for a breather. Sami pulls the apron cover off the ring. Apollo follows but Sami sends him face-first into the side of the apron. Sami traps Apollo’s leg in the frame of the ring and Crews gets counted out.

Winner by Count Out: Sami Zayn

– After the match, Sami celebrates as his music hits.

– WWE Producer Adam Pearce is backstage with Drew McIntyre, talking about his contract and how Drew wants a fight tonight against Jey Uso. Pearce will make the Unsanctioned Fight despite Drew’s RAW contract. Drew gives the OK and Pearce walks off. Drew tells Pearce to tell Roman Reigns to make sure he has a front row seat.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Rey Mysterio and his whole family. Rey cuts her off and says this isn’t about what Seth Rollins did to him, this is about his family being brought into all of this. Rey goes on and says this will be the final chapter in the rivalry with Rollins. Rey says Rollins calls himself The Messiah but he’s nothing but the devil. Rey says he’s going to send Rollins back to the soul-crushing hell where he belongs tonight, you can bet on that.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Sasha poses on the apron as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre vs. Uso in an Unsanctioned Fight is confirmed for later. We see how Banks retained her title over Bayley last Friday night. We also see the post-match attack from Carmella. Cole plugs Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at Survivor Series. Banks talks about the highs & lows she’s been through, and how they were not enough to end her. She’s on top of her game and she’s putting the rest of the women’s division in the back on notice. She knows Carmella is watching in the back so… the music interrupts and out comes Bayley down the ramp. Banks readies for a fight but turns around to a big superkick from Carmella in the ring. Fans boo.

Carmella drops Banks on her face in the middle of the ring as the boos get louder. Carmella exits the ring as her music hits and Banks recovers.

– Otis is eating three plates of food at catering. He sees Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler talking trash about him, mentioning what happened with Tucker and how Mandy Rose still texts Ziggler. They act like they just notice he’s there. Otis is upset now as he flips the table over and just stands there. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for the 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops next month.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis

We go back to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. Otis is out next.

Ziggler starts with a slap and some trash talking but Otis responds by leveling him and launching him across the ring. Otis unloads on Ziggler and clubs him into the mat. Otis charges and drops Ziggler to the mat. Otis calls for the Caterpillar but Roode gets on the apron. Otis knocks him off. Ziggler tries to capitalize with the Zig Zag but Otis kicks out at 2.

Ziggler calls for the superkick but Otis catches it. Otis with a powerslam. Otis dances around some and delivers the Caterpillar. Otis climbs to the second rope but here comes Roode on the apron. Otis turns to Roode, forcing him to stop in his tracks and back off. Otis goes back to focusing on Ziggler and hits the big splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Otis stands tall as his music hits. Otis dances around to celebrate the quick match.

– Seth Rollins is backstage talking strategy with Murphy. Cole says tonight’s match will be No Holds Barred. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Otis is backstage ranting about staying focused. Chad Gable walks up and says that’s what Otis needs to do every week. Gable says Otis needs some disciple, a mentor, someone who can teach him how to unlock his inner alpha. Gable hands Otis a flyer for his services. Otis gets hyped up and he’s loving the idea. Otis walks off and Gable stares him down.

– The announcers lead us to a video package on the Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud.

No Holds Barred Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring for tonight’s No Holds Barred match as Seth Rollins comes out with Murphy at his side. The Mysterio Family is out next – Rey Mysterio with wife Angie, daughter Aalyah and son Dominik Mysterio. They hit the ring as Murphy and Rollins look on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as Rey and Rollins stare each other down. Rey goes right to work and takes Rollins to the corner. Rey with thrusts. Rollins grabs Rey and rams him across the ring into the turnbuckles as Rey’s family looks on. Rey turns it around but they trade kicks. Rollins rolls Rey but he rolls through and kicks Rollins in the face. Rollins goes to the apron for a breather. Rey follows him but gets hung up over the top rope.

Rollins goes under the ring and grabs a steel chair. Rollins brings the chair in the ring but Rey kicks his knees out, dropping him into position for a 619. Rollins avoids it by going tot he floor. Rollins comes back to the apron and Rey fights him, sending him into the ring post. Rollins catches Rey but Rey counters and hits a big tornado DDT on the apron. Rollins falls to the floor near Rey’s family. Rey sends Rollins ribs-first into the barrier. Rey with more offense, sending Rollins back into the barrier. Rey kicks Rollins as they’re near Murphy and the announcers now. Rollins sends Rey hip-first into the steel ring steps.

Rollins puts Rey on his shoulders but Rey fights out. Rey with a sunset flip off Rollins’ shoulders into the barrier with Rollins’ hitting his neck into the barrier. Rey kicks Rollins and returns to the ring. Rey goes for the baseball slide under the bottom rope but Rollins catches him and sends him over the announce table with a suplex. Rey gasps for air and Rollins stays on him, keeping control. Rollins slams Rey face-first into the announce table. Rollins launches Rey into the barrier now as fans boo him. Rollins talks some trash to Rey and brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Rollins drops an elbow to the back in the middle of the ring. Rollins with a backbreaker.

Rollins stalks Rey in the ring now. Rollins stands on Rey’s face to keep him down. Rollins whips Rey hard across the ring and he goes down after hitting the turnbuckles. Rollins covers for a 2 count. Rollins grabs the chair and taunts Rey’s family, telling them to look away. Rollins with punches to Rey’s back instead. Rollins tries to put Rey into the wedged chair in the corner. Rey counters and tries to shove Rollins into it but he stops. Rey drops Rollins and springboards in with a senton. Rey with the hurricanrana takedown. Rey catches Rollins with the big bulldog for a 2 count. Rey with thrusts in the corner now. Rollins launches Rey under the bottom rope to the feet of his family at ringside. Rollins follows as Dominik protects his mother and sister. Rollins grabs half of the steel ring steps and rams them into Rey’s face to send him back down. Rollins drags the other half of the steps over and goes for Rey. Rollins places Rey’s face onto the steel and then taunts Rey’s family. Rollins goes to deliver a Stomp on the steel but Rey moves and kicks Rollins’ knee. Rollins gets sent face-first into the steel now.

Rey places Rollins on the steel steps at ringside. Rey returns to the ring and runs, sliding under the bottom rope to deliver a splash to Rollins on the steps. We go to commercial with Rey in control.

Back from the break and Rollins stands a table up in the ring. Rey fights him off. Rollins with a suplex. Rollins holds it again, and again for the Three Amigos. He tries to put Rey through the table on the third suplex but Rey fights out. Rollins sends Rey into the table but he slides under it. Rey takes the edge of the table to the face. Rollins stomps on Rey while he’s down. Rollins takes Rey up for a powerbomb through the table but Rey fights back. Rey jumps up and kicks Rollins while he’s sitting on the top. Rey keeps fighting while Rollins is sitting on the top.

Rey climbs up with Rollins now. Rey tries to put Rollins through the table with a hurricanrana but it’s blocked. Rollins powers up and puts Rey through the table with a big powerbomb from the second turnbuckle. Rey still kicks out and his family can’t believe it, Rollins can’t either. Rollins shows some frustration now. Rollins grabs the chair that was wedged in the corner. He takes the protective stoppers off the legs of the chair, exposing the steel as fans boo.

Rollins drives the open steel into Rey’s eye but Dominik pulls Rollins out of the ring. Rollins superkicks Dominik at ringside. Murphy comes over and Rollins instructs him to watch the family. Rollins goes back in but Rey dropkicks the chair in his face. Rollins is stunned now. Murphy hits the ring and helps Rollins to his feet. Murphy presents the chair to Rollins and Aalyah can’t believe it. Murphy picks Rey up to sacrifice him for Rollins but Murphy drops Rollins out of nowhere. Aalyah is happy. Rollins can’t believe it. Rollins yells about trusting Murphy. He goes for Murphy as Murphy exits the ring. Rey goes for 619 but it’s barely blocked. Rey nails 619 on the next go. Rey goes to the top, pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero 15 years to the day after his death, then hits the Frogsplash on Rollins for the win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, the music hits as Rey’s family joins him in the ring to celebrate. We go to replays as Murphy watches from the apron. Aalyah goes to greet Murphy but Rey stops her. Rey walks over to Murphy and motions for him to step into the ring. Rey tells Murphy to come in and face him like a man. Rey asks if Murphy is looking for his approval. Here it is. Rey offers his hand as fans cheer. Murphy shakes. Aalyah runs over and hugs Murphy. Murphy walks over to the family and shakes hands with Dominik next. Angie also hugs Murphy. Rey’s music starts back up as Murphy and The Mysterio Family celebrate together.

– Still to come, McIntyre vs. Uso in an Unsanctioned Match.

– We see Adam Pearce in the back. Natalya approaches and he cuts her off, saying he’s put her in a Triple Threat to get on Team SmackDown. Natalya can’t understand why he won’t just name her to the team. She’s the only person who can help the team win. Pearce apologizes and says the Triple Threat is next. Natalya storms off and she’s not happy. Chelsea Green appears and smiles at Pearce. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for Talking Smack tomorrow is Otis, Sasha Banks and The Mysterio Family.

– Seth Rollins is backstage beating on Adam Pearce’s door. He’s furious and wants a shot at Murphy. Rollins says he made Murphy and now he wants a chance to destroy him.

Survivor Series Qualifier: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Chelsea Green

We go back to the ring and Natalya is already in the ring with Liv Morgan and Tamina Snuka. Hamilton interrupts and says this match was just changed to a Fatal 4 Way. Chelsea Green from WWE NXT is introduced, making her call-up to the main roster.

The bell rings and here we go. Liv jumps on Tamina’s back. Tamina rams her into the corner and kicks Green and Natalya away. Tamina goes at it with Liv now. Liv with a missile dropkick. Green and Natalya pull Tamina to the floor for the double team, sending her into the barrier.

Green turns on Natalya and drops her at ringside. Liv knocks Green off the apron. Natalya rams Liv into the apron. Natalya brings Liv back in and rocks her, and again. Liv goes at it with Natalya but Natalya gets the upperhand. Liv counters the discus clothesline and hits a big DDT for a close 2 count. Natalya goes back to work on Liv while she’s down now.

Liv blocks the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Natalya grounds Liv with a headlock. Fans rally for Liv as she makes it back to her feet from the hold. Liv sends Natalya down and clotheslines her for a 2 count. Liv gets the upperhand again and ends up dropping Natalya into her knees for a close 2 count. Liv shows some frustration. Tamina finally runs back in but Liv drops her with a Facebuster. Liv covers Tamina for the pin to qualify for Survivor Series. Green never came back in and was barely seen.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, the music hits as Liv celebrates in the ring. Natalya throws a fit at ringside.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Drew McIntyre. Drew is ready for tonight’s main event and taunts Jey Uso, warning him that it’s more humiliating to get your ass kicked in your own backyard. We go back to commercial.

– We get another backstage comedy segment with Big E and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. They bring up their Survivor Series match with RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, if they can retain the titles over The Hurt Business on RAW. Big E says that’s good and all but the best The Street Profits will ever be is New Day Lite, Diet New Day, Great Value New Day, New Day Knockoff. Big E laughs some more and walks off.

Unsanctioned Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Unsanctioned main event as RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre comes to the ring for a pop. Jey Uso is out next. They stare each other down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Seth Rollins vs. Murphy is set for next week. We go to the ring and the bell hits as Uso and McIntyre go at it. Drew takes it to the corner and backs off. They lock up and Uso takes control. Drew drops him with a shoulder. Uso rocks Drew with right hands now. Drew ends up launching Jey into the corner and unloading with kicks and punches. Drew with a big chop to the chest.

Drew takes Jey to the other corner and delivers another big chop. Drew powers Uso up from the mat with a big suplex. Drew takes his time going for the pin. Drew stomps on Jey’s hand and drops him with another forearm off the ropes. Drew yells at Jey and taunts him to get back up and prove himself. Drew with another big chop against the ropes. Drew takes Uso into the turnbuckle. Uso catches Drew but Drew delivers a big kick to the ribs. Drew charges but Uso sends him over the top rope to the floor. Uso charges for a dive but Drew meets him with a right hand at the ropes.

Drew comes back in but Uso crotches him with the middle rope, then superkicks him back to the floor. We go to commercial with Uso in control.

Back from the break and Uso mounts Drew with right hands in the middle of the ring. Drew rocks him and fights back from his knees. Uso keeps fighting and catches Drew with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Uso beats Drew while he’s down. Uso charges for the splash in the corner but Drew explodes out and levels him. Drew with strikes and a big belly-to-belly overhead throw, and another. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip up for a pop.

Uso slowly gets up and blocks the Futureshock DDT for a 2 count. Uso kicks Drew in the gut and rocks him. Uso keeps fighting but Drew nails the Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Uso charges again but Drew nails a big sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count. Uso breaks free and drops Drew with a superkick. Uso goes to the top for the big splash but Drew meets him with a right hand, and another. Drew climbs up for a superplex but Uso crotches him and knocks him upside down in the corner. Drew powers up and launches Uso to the mat. Drew goes into a headstand and gets back to his feet.

Drew readies in the corner for a Claymore but Uso retreats to the floor to avoid it. Drew follows and sends Uso into the barrier, then the apron, and the barrier again. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Fans boo them as Reigns marches to the ringside area. Drew waits at the bottom of the ramp. Uso takes advantage of the distraction and sends Drew into the ring post, then the other ring post. Uso keeps control and sends Drew into the steel ring steps as fans continue to boo.

Uso rolls Drew into the ring and tells Reigns he’s about to finish him. Uso goes t roll in but Reigns stops him. Reigns doesn’t care if Uso beats drew, he just wants Uso to make Drew understand. What? Make him understand. Uso comes back in and mounts Drew with left and rights. Uso gets up but Drew levels him with a big Claymore out of nowhere. Drew immediately covers Uso for the pin to win while Reigns stares him down.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits as Drew immediately exits the ring. He stops and gets in Reigns’ face, and asks if Reigns understands him now. Reigns motions to the title on his shoulder and tells Drew to get him one of these, then they can talk on Survivor Series Sunday. Reigns turns and walks up the ramp to make his exit. Drew stares him down as SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

