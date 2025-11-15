WWE SmackDown Results 11/14/25

MVP Arena

Albany, New York

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss Segment

Rhea Ripley: Since I’ve been out with a broken nose, The Kabuki Warriors, they’ve been causing a little bit of chaos. And now that they’ve managed to get their hands on the Tag Team Championships, they think they’re pretty much untouchable. And then you throw Nia Jax and Lash Legend into the mix, and now they think they are untouchable, again, because they have the numbers advantage. See, the funny thing about numbers is, you just end up with more enemies.

Iyo Sky: I love our enemies, but they always catch up to you. And now there is nowhere to hide. WarGames!

Rhea Ripley: And you know what? We’re not going in alone, so I would like to introduce two of our teammates, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss: So, The Kabuki’s want to play dirty? Fine. Nia and Lash want to jump in there, too? Great. And now there’s an opportunity to get all four of them in the ring at the same time. Oh, they’re so on. They’re the ones that started this fight, and we’re gonna be the ones to end it. So, the very second you said, WarGames, I knew we were in, right, Charlotte?

Charlotte Flair: Lexi, I can’t do this. I can’t pretend anymore. Look, Rhea, I don’t like you, I don’t trust you, and I think you’re a snake. But you probably don’t like me, you probably don’t trust me, and you probably think I’m a snake, and I can’t blame you. No, look, there’s just too much history here, too much bad blood. And just because we have the same enemy, it doesn’t change that. No, I can’t look past it. Look, Lexi, you are my friend, and I do trust you. And if you want to do this, I understand, but count me out.

– WWE LJN Action Figures will be available in stores starting Black Friday.

First Match: Jey Uso vs. The Miz In A First Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Miz drives his knee into the midsection of Jey. Miz punches Jey. Jey with a gut punch. Jey is throwing haymakers at Miz. Miz reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Miz drops Jey with The Kitchen Sink. Miz with a southpaw haymaker. Miz poses for the crowd. Miz goes for The Awesome Clothesline, but Jey counters with The Backslide for a two count. Miz blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Miz rolls Jey over for a two count. Miz ducks a clothesline from Jey. Miz goes for The Skull Crushing Finale, but Jey counters with a snap mare takeover. Miz avoids The SuperKick. Jey clotheslines Miz over the top rope. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Miz regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Jey decks Miz with a back elbow smash. Miz kicks out the legs of Jey. Miz with The Draping CodeBreaker. Miz drops Jey with The Spike DDT for a two count. Miz with clubbing IT! Kicks. Jey avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Jey with The Pop Up NeckBreaker for a two count. Jey plays to the crowd. Jey goes for The Running Hip Attack, but Miz ducks out of the way. Miz with two diving shoulder tackles. Miz ducks a clothesline from Jey. Miz with The Spinning Side Slam. Miz mocks John Cena. Miz delivers The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Miz goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey sends Miz across the ring. Jey SuperKicks Miz. Jey goes for The Samoan Drop, but Miz lands back on his feet. Miz hits The Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Miz puts Jey on the top turnbuckle. Jey denies The Avalanche Skull Crushing Finale. Jey nails Miz with The Samoan Drop onto the top turnbuckle pad. Jey Spears Miz. Jey connects with The Uso Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jey Uso via Pinfall

– We see Nick Aldis talking to Ilja Dragunov in the backstage area. DIY interrupts the conversation. Tommaso Ciampa hopes that Nick is telling his so-called fighting champion how to respect the rules of an open challenge. Nick says that the champion has the right to determine how he handles an open challenge. Johnny Gargano asks Nick if Dragunov has the right to keep calling his best friend a jackass? Does he look like a jackass? Ciampa says that the only jackass he sees around here is Dragunov, who keeps issuing open challenges every week, and yet he’s still ducking him. Ciampa wants Nick to make this make sense to him. Nick says that’s funny, because he was just having a conversation with Dragunov about this. When Dragunov took on the legacy of the US Open Challenge, he promised to do things the right way, and the right way is not giving opportunities to jackasses, it means to fight warriors who are willing to fight with respect and honor for the title. There’s nothing honorable about Ciampa, so Dragunov is giving the opportunity to someone who fights with honor and has his respect. Ciampa is about to snap as Fraxiom appears. Axiom will indeed be fighting Ilja Dragunov tonight. Nick proceeds to run into Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed who were standing outside of his office. Heyman says that they need to talk to Nick for a minute.

– We got a clip from Tim Rinaldi’s Exclusive Interview with John Cena. Cena was reflecting on his early days training and performing in UPW. The full interview will be released soon on WWE’s YouTube Channel.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Nick Aldis calling for security. Before security proceeds to escort Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed from the building, what can Nick do for them? Heyman says that Nick is so overdramatic. Heyman is presenting Nick with the WarGames Agreement Binder, he’s allowed to take any talent that’s under WWE contract across all brands, that includes SmackDown. Nick thanks Heyman for traveling all the way to Albany to give him information that he already knew. Unless there’s anything else to discuss, Nick is asking The Vision to leave, because they will not be disrupting this show. Cody Rhodes joins the conversation. Heyman calls Cody the Golden Goose, who’s been afforded all the protection. Cody asks Heyman what does he want to talk about? Heyman wants to talk about Cody getting involved The Vision’s business on Raw. Cody doesn’t know anything about protection or being the golden goose. As far as Raw was concerned, Heyman put his friends to the fire, which means he’s the next one through the flame, and he already knew that. This is Friday Night SmackDown, and the business is about the WWE Championship. And if Bronson Reed is not here tonight, then they should leave. Reed says that he’ll fight. Cody tells Nick that he wants to have a match with Reed, tonight. Heyman asks Cody why would have a match with Reed and not put the WWE Championship on the line? Cody tells Nick to book it. Nick makes the match official.

Second Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Axiom For The WWE United States Championship

STILL TO COME

– LA Knight vs. TBD In A First Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament

– Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab w/Michin

– Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa Segment

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Checkout Episode 491 of The Hoots Podcast