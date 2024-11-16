WWE SmackDown Results 11/15/24

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cody Rhodes & Nick Aldis Segment

Cody Rhodes: Kevin Owens, you have crossed quite the line. I know you’re back there. Would please come out here, right now? Kevin Owens, get out here, right now.

Nick Aldis: Cody, I know you’re angry, I’m angry, we’re all angry. Randy, one of the greatest of all-time, had cervical damage. The piledriver, one of the most dangerous moves in the history of the business, it was outlawed from this company because of the danger. Until we figure this out, I can’t have him here.

Cody Rhodes: You’re making a martyr out of Kevin Owens. You’re giving him what he wants. The man is driving a Lamborghini. I’m sure he’s not struggling with money. He’s an asshole.

Nick Aldis: Cody, I’m going to stop you before say something you’re going to regret. I was a former wrestler. I know how dangerous that move is. And I know how long it took me to get to the WWE in the first place. And the next thing, when it comes to this roster, you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile.

Cody Rhodes: Put yourself in my shoes for just one second. I know you used to be a wrestler. Imagine what it would be like to tell his family that he can’t wrestle anymore. WrestleMania 40 was the greatest professional moment of my career. I was on Randy Orton’s shoulders. He told me, you deserved it, Code-Man. And again, that’s because of me? If I can’t handle my business in a WWE ring, what do you want me to do then? You want me to buy a ticket, got to his house, kick his ass? I know that you don’t want me to act this way. You don’t want me to represent the company this way. But I’m a man. This is on your shoulders now, Nick.

– Jimmy Uso tells Jey Uso and Sami Zayn that The OTC wants to have a conversation in his locker room regarding who will be the fifth member in their Survivor Series War Games Match. Sami says that he has someone in mind, and he’s going to find him.

First Match: Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab In A First Round Match In The WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament

– The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Street Profits For The WWE Tag Team Championship

– Roman Reigns & The Bloodline Segment

– Nia Jax (c) vs. Naomi For The WWE Women’s Championship

