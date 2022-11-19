– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring.

– The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. They stop on the entrance-way and wait as Samantha Irvin introduces Drew McIntyre. The pyro hits and they all march to the ring. The announcers show us what happened last week with Drew, The Brutes and The Bloodline. Cole hypes War Games at Survivor Series now, confirming The Bloodline vs. The Brutes, McIntyre and a mystery partner.

Sheamus is fired up as he takes the mic. He talks about his 20 year rivalry with McIntyre and how it’s created mutual respect, a bond so strong that he asked Drew to be his best man at his wedding three weeks ago. Fans cheer again. Drew says he’s feeling a little Brutey right now, their answer to Ucey. Sheamus says there’s no one he’d rather be in the trenches with than Drew. Sheamus asks Drew if he will be their honorary Brute for War Games. Some fans chant “Brutey!” and Drew acknowledges them. Drew says no one knows what it’s like being outnumbered by The Bloodline like he does. He goes on and says when he odds are even, it’s a different story with The Bloodline, and if he’s going to war, he wants to go there with his brother.

Sheamus and Drew embrace in the middle of the ring now. Ridge says this is nice but let’s get serious. He tells Hartford this is Fight Night, and in Boston it will be… War Games!, adds Butch. Drew wonders who the fifth man will be and Sheamus is about to reveal the mystery partner when Sami Zayn interrupts from the stage. Fans chant “Ucey!” now.

Sami speaks on behalf of the entire Bloodline when he says they don’t care about the fifth man, they’re feeling good and pretty Ucey about the whole thing. Sami goes on and says he doesn’t make a lot of guarantees, but he’s putting his name on this one – he personally guarantees The Bloodline will win War Games.

Sami calls out Butch and says they have a World Cup tournament match tonight. Sami says he will run right through Butch to give them a taste of what to expect at Survivor Series. Butch seethes from the ring, ready to fight. Sheamus bets Sami will crap his pants when he finds out who their fifth man is because it’s the last person he will expect. The Brutes’ music starts up as a confused Sami looks on from the stage.

– The announcers hype tonight’s World Cup match between Ricochet and Mustafa Ali.

SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament First Round Match: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and the pyro hits as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Ricochet, representing the United States, makes his way out for this first round match in the SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament. He hits the ring and poses as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a graphic that says Bray Wyatt will make amends later tonight. We go back to the ring and out comes Mustafa Ali, representing Pakistan, with is ribs taped up. We see how Bobby Lashley destroying Ali on RAW. The winner of this match will face Braun Strowman in the semi-finals next week. The World Cup trophy is on display at ringside. We see video from earlier today with Ali talking to a trainer, who advises him against wrestling and says it’s too risky. Ricochet enters the room and also tells Ali it’s not worth it. Ali says he can breathe, he can move, he can fight, alright? Ricochet shakes head but they have a show of respect and say they will see each other out there.

Cole shows us a tweet Ali sent today to his supporters and critics. The bell rings and they go at it. They trade counters and holds early on. Ricochet with a back-slide for a quick 1 count. They break and lock back up, taking it to the corner. They tangle in the corner as the referee warns them. Ricochet backs Ali into the turnbuckles. Ricochet with a back elbow. Ali with a forearm to the back of the neck out of the corner. Ali whips Ricochet into the turnbuckles and levels him with a clothesline for 2. Ali with a chop in the corner.

Ali charges but gets sent to the apron. Ricochet with a big right to stop him. Ricochet climbs up but Ali rocks him. Ali also climbs up now but Ricochet focuses on the hurt ribs. Ali with a super Backstabber to the mat. Ricochet rolls to the floor in pain as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet is working Ali over. Ricochet drops Ali with an uppercut. We see how Ricochet a superplex to turn it around during the break. Ali ducks a clothesline and sends Ricochet flying with a hurricanrana. Ali dropkicks Ricochet off the apron to the floor, then punt kicks him to keep him from re-entering.

Ali launches himself over the rope to the floor but Ricochet catches him in mid-air, then nails a Michinoku Driver on the floor. They land hard and the referee counts. Ricochet brings it back in and goes to the top for the corkscrew but he lands on his face as Ali moves. Ali quickly applies a Kojima Clutch in the middle of the ring but Ricochet gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. They tangle some more now. Ricochet with a Full Nelson suplex, then a big clothesline, then a springboard moonsault in the middle of the ring. Ali kicks out and Ricochet can’t believe it. The referee checks on Ali but he won’t give up. Ali dodges a move, then drops Ricochet for a 2 count.

Ricochet kicks Ali’s bad ribs to put him back own. They tangle some more and Ali nails a tornado DDT. Ali goes to the top for the 450 but Ricochet moves and he lands hard. Ricochet climbs to the top as fans cheer. Ricochet with a Shooting Star Press while Ali is standing for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet recovers and stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Ricochet vs. Strowman in the semi-finals is confirmed for next Friday. Ali sits up on the apron as Ricochet celebrates. Ricochet sits beside him and they have a show of respect. Ricochet helps Ali away from the ring.

– We go backstage to The Bloodline – Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Jey Uso says he knows Sami isn’t speaking for the whole Bloodline now, and he knows Sami isn’t dumb enough to guarantee wins in War Games when they don’t even know the fifth opponent. Sami asks if Jey is saying they won’t win. Jey knows they will. Sami asks what’s the problem then. Jimmy Uso interrupts and says they need to be on the same page before Roman Reigns gets here, so just cool it down. Sami insists he’s cool. Sami walks off. Jey speaks but Jimmy tells him how they need to focus on Bloodline business. Sami comes back and wants to talk to Jimmy about something later, leaving Jey out of it. Sami shoots Jey a look while acting friendly towards Jimmy and Solo. Sami walks off again and we go back to a commercial.

– Back from the break and Bray Wyatt graphics flash as the announcers look back at last week’s match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at how The Usos retained over The New Day to set a new record last week. Kayla Braxton is backstage with The New Day now. She asks how they’re holding up after losing the record that meant so much to them. Woods says it’s not their best day. They know what they have to do for the titles so they’re not in the best mood tonight. Kofi talks about the record but Imperium interrupts, mocking them and saying they’re exactly what is wrong with this beloved sport today. They knock The New Day for what they’ve done for the past 8 years, dancing around with unicorns, and now it’s up to Imperium to pick up the pieces and restore the honor of the sport that is so sacred to them. The New Day mocks them back and says GUNTHER looks like Lurch. The New Day wants to settle this like gentlemen, so they will go find a partner and meet Imperium in the ring. GUNTHER thanks them for proving Imperium’s point, then accepts the challenge.

– Madcap Moss is backstage warming up when real-life girlfriend Emma walks up to bring him a bottle of water. She asks how his voice is doing. He says he can still barely talk three weeks after the Kross Jacket from Karrion Kross. He says tonight is about revenge. Moss goes on about being humiliated and embarrassed but Emma interrupts and says tonight will be a fresh start. She says she knows how good he is, and he’s more athletic than Kross. Emma tells Moss to use his speed because it’s a weapon. She tells Moss to take it to Kross tonight, you’ve got this. Moss walks off.

Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross

We go back to the ring and out comes Madcap Moss. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Karrion Kross with Scarlett. They pose together on the stage, then Scarlett heads to the ring to continue their unique entrance until Kross explodes onto the scene. Moss looks on from his corner.

The bell rings and Moss unloads, beating Kross into the corner as the referee warns him. Moss stomps away and keeps Kross down. Moss charges again but he’s blocked. Kross fights out of the corner. Moss with a suplex as Scarlett looks on.

Kross with a knee to the gut to turn it around. They run the ropes but Moss drops Kross with an elbow to the face. Moss clotheslines Kross over the top rope to the floor. Moss launches Kross ribs-first into the barrier. Moss brings it back in but Kross ducks, then hits the Doomsday Saito suplex. Kross talks some trash and stomps away in the corner now. The referee warns Kross and he backs off.

Scarlett takes advantage of the distraction, and slaps Moss. Moss is furious now. He nails a knee to the gut, then running clotheslines. Moss with a big running shoulder to knock Kross back down. Moss with a running shoulder thrust into the corner, and another, and a third running shoulder. Moss with a big fall-away slam, sending Kross to the floor to regroup with Scarlett. Moss follows but Scarlett distracts him while Kross rolls back in. Moss goes back in but Kross rocks him with a forearm, then sends him into the corner.

Kross applies the Kross Jacket submission now as Scarlett yells from ringside. Moss tries to break the hold but Kross keeps it locked. Moss knocks Kross down and they both hit the mat, breaking the hold. Moss sits up and recovers but Kross also sits right up, and re-applies the Kross Jacket. Moss fades and the referee calls the match.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the bell, Kross keeps the hold locked in as the referee warns him. Fans boo and Kross finally breaks the hold. Emma runs down to check on Moss while Kross and Scarlett look on from the entrance-way. Kross taunts Moss.

– Still to come, Bray Wyatt is here to make amends for his actions last week. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Bray Wyatt as the arena lights up with fireflies.

Wyatt takes the mic and introduces himself. He says lately he’s started to realize that he was conditioned his entire life to be a certain way and when conditioned that long, you start to feel like changing is impossible. He says he was conditioned to be strong, to take… he was taught that fear is respect, and lately he’s started to look at the path he left behind him and when he looks at it, it’s covered in ashes and blood, and he starts to think, why do I do the things that I do? Can I actually change? He says if he was LA Knight, he knows exactly how he’d handle this situation and that makes him sad, man.

Wyatt wanted to come out and do this as he feels real strong about it, he wanted to apologize to LA for what he did last week. Fans boo. Wyatt says he had a moment of weakness, he strayed from his path. The music hits and the lights come up as Knight makes his way out to a mixed reaction.

Knight says he has run the cheap shot heard around the world through his head for 7 days and each time it gets him a little hotter, but now Wyatt is out here apologizing. This has LA a little conflicted because Wyatt talked about fear and respect, but LA is looking at Wyatt’s eyes right now and… fans boo. LA says something in Wyatt’s eyes tell him that last week, the fact LA didn’t fear Wyatt, maybe garnered him some respect? Because when LA thinks about it, the most rare commodity around here is respect. LA points to how Wyatt says he gets and understands LA, but LA says no one has ever gotten or understood him.

LA is in the ring now. He’s not sure what to make of Wyatt’s apology, but he does think Wyatt respects him and for that… LA slaps Wyatt and jumps back to the apron. LA says now they’re even, apology accepted, now we can go our separate ways. Wyatt is seething, pacing around. Fans cheer and boo.

Wyatt says alright, we’re even. Wyatt says look, there’s a lot I want to do to your right now but I’m going to fight these urges and not do it, but the decision you’re about to make is going to change the rest of your life, understand? Wyatt says we’re even… he approaches and offers his hand for a shake. LA hesitates, still on the apron. Wyatt tosses the mic but LA slaps him again, then quickly retreats to the floor.. LA calls it a 2-for-1 special and says that’s how he does things, all week he’s been dying to do that. LA continues to taunt Wyatt as Wyatt stares him down.

– We see how Shayna Baszler choked Shotzi out backstage last week as Ronda Rousey watched.

Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Shayna Baszler with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey is hyping Baszler up as they march to the ring. They hit the ring and wait as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos stop Karrion Kross and Scarlett backstage. They ask Kross if he’s the 5th partner for Team Brawling Brutes. Kross says he’s not a follower. The Usos asks if they will see him at ringside for the main event, and if he’s trying to make a name off The Bloodline. Kross laughs and says when he comes for Roman Reigns and his titles, which he will, he’s going to do it on his own time, and when he does he’s not showing up in some pack, he’s showing up all by his own. Kross and Scarlett walk off. We go back to the ring and out comes Shotzi on her tank. The bell rings and Shotzi points to Rousey, who is taking her time exiting the ring.

Baszler takes advantage and rocks Shotzi, beating her down to start. Rousey looks on from ringside as Baszler stalks Shotzi around the ring, working her over. Shotzi counters with a roll-up out of nowhere. Shotzi drops Baszler but Rousey grabs her leg from the floor for the distraction. Baszler takes it to the corner and unloads with kicks to keep Shotzi down as the referee counts. Baszler takes Shotzi back down and kicks her in the back for a 2 count.

Baszler grounds Shotzi by her arm now in the middle of the ring while Rousey mocks the #1 contender from the floor. Shotzi fights up and out but Baszler clubs her to the mat. Shotzi dodges the knee strike. Shotzi mounts offense and stuns Baszler with a kick to the back of the neck, putting her on her knees. Shotzi charges but Rousey helps Baszler to the floor for a breather. Shotzi and Rousey face off and have words now. Shotzi returns to the ring as Baszler sits on the mat trying to recover.

Rousey with another distraction from the apron but Shotzi ends up capitalizing after Baszler charges and misses. Shotzi drops Baszler again, then goes back to the apron to yell out at Rousey. Baszler attacks from behind and nails a big German suplex for 2. Baszler tosses Shotzi right back to the floor near Rousey and the announcers.

Baszler brings it back in but wastes some time, allowing Shotzi to meet her with a big knee. Shotzi mounts offense and slams Baszler face-first into the mat, then hits the senton against the ropes. Rousey distracts from the apron again, allowing Baszler to send Shotzi into the turnbuckles.

Baszler chokes Shotzi on the middle rope now as Rousey barks in her face. The music interrupts and out comes Raquel Rodriguez. She stares Rousey down from the other side of the ring. Baszler, a bit distracted by Raquel, looks to stomp Shotzi’s elbow but Shotzi moves and rolls Baszler up for the pin to win.

Winner: Shotzi

– After the match, the music hits as Shotzi immediately goes to the floor to celebrate with Rodriguez. Rousey and Baszler yell at them from the ring.

– Still to come, Sami Zayn vs. Butch.

– LA Knight is walking backstage, heading for the back door, when Megan Morant stops him. She asks if he’s leaving in a hurry because he’s afraid of Bray Wyatt. LA asks who’s afraid? Who apologized to who out there? LA asks if Morant just hangs around when she’s done working. He says by the way, her questions are trash and that’s not an insult, it’s just a fact of life. Yeah. Goodnight. Knight walks off through the door as the Wyatt graphics flash on the screen. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see LA Knight laid out under a bunch of debris in a back room. Officials start pulling items off him but he’s face-down. So much for Knight leaving the building?

Imperium vs. The New Day and Braun Strowman

We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The New Day is out first for their team – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The music hits and out next comes Braun Strowman to a big pop.

Braun comes out as a brawl breaks out at ringside between the other Superstars with GUNTHER staring Braun down. Kaiser, Vinci, Kofi and Woods end up in the ring for a fight. GUNTHER is backing away to his corner from the floor. Woods and Kofi clear the ring of Vinci and Kaiser. Kofi leaps off the top but Vinci and Kaiser catch him at ringside, driving him into the edge of the apron. Woods comes in but GUNTHER levels him with a big chop. Braun comes through the ropes and shoves GUNTHER.

Braun yells for the bell and it rings. Braun wants to fight but GUNTHER retreats to the floor to regroup with Vinci and Kaiser. Fans boo as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Vinci is controlling Woods. Kaiser comes in with a big Spinebuster and a kick. Kaiser shows off and taunts Braun. Woods ends up fighting off his opponents from their corner, but Kaiser stops him from tagging in Braun. Woods gets close to tagging again, then kicks Kaiser away. Braun tags in and levels Vinci as he tags in.

Braun knocks Kaiser off the apron and swings for GUNTHER but misses as the Imperium leader jumps off the apron. Braun knocks Vinci out of mid-air. Braun doesn’t see GUNTHER tag in, then turns around to a big chop. Braun takes it and he’s furious now. GUNTHER retreats and runs around the ring but Braun chases him. Braun runs over Vinci and Kaiser while chasing GUNTHER, then chases GUNTHER back into the ring.

Braun blocks a shot and goes for the powerslam but GUNTHER blocks it. GUNTHER with a big chop. GUNTHER charges but Braun nails a Spinebuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Braun gets up and yells for the finish. He goes for the powerbomb but GUNTHER slides out, then kicks Braun’s leg out. Kaiser tags in but Kofi leaps off the top with a crossbody.

Kofi kicks Vinci to stop him from coming in. Kaiser ducks Trouble In Paradise. Kofi kicks Kaiser, then Woods comes in and goes to the top for Midnight Hour. Woods covers for the pin as GUNTHER tries to run in and make the save but Braun scares him to the floor. Woods gets the pin on Kaiser to get the win.

Winners: The New Day and Braun Strowman

– After the match, The New Day’s music hits as the babyfaces celebrate. We go to replays and come back to Strowman and The New Day celebrating.

– The announcers hype the SmackDown on FOX World Cup.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage when Braun Strowman comes back through the curtain. She brings up how he sent a strong message to GUNTHER. Braun says you should never take your eyes off the monster. He coughs and apologizes, and says he looks forward to winning the World Cup and then taking the WWE Intercontinental Title off GUNTHER’s hands. Ricochet interrupts and he says he knows Braun isn’t one for big thinking but Braun is looking too far into the future, and if he keeps looking past “flippy floppers,” your words Braun not mine, then it might come back to bite you. Ricochet walks off and Braun chuckles, then stares him down.

SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament First Round Match: Butch vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event, the final first round match in the SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament. The winner will face Santos Escobar in the semi-finals next week. Out first comes The Brawling Brutes – Butch with Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Dre McIntyre. Butch is fired up and ready to go as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Bloodline for the main event – Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner. Butch takes Sami down and bends the fingers back, then stomps on the elbow.

Butch ties Sami up for a 2 count. They run the ropes and Butch nails a clothesline for 2. Sami kicks Butch and applies a headlock. They run the ropes again and Sami catches him in a sit-down powerbomb for 2. Sami mounts Butch with right hands now.

Cole reminds us how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on his way to the venue. Sami tosses Butch to the floor, right at The Bloodline’s feet. The Brutes come over and the two sides have words as Sami rolls Butch back in. Butch catches Sami with a tornado DDT from the corner. Sami kicks out just in time. Sami misses in the corner and lands on his head.

Butch goes to the top and has to knock Sami away. Butch is looking to fly from the top but Sami knocks him off, sending him to the floor, hitting his face on the barrier on the way down. We go to commercial with Butch down at ringside.

Back from the break and Sami knocks Butch to the mat from the top. Sami flies but Butch meets him in mid-air with a big knee to the jaw. Sami kicks out at 2. Butch waits in the corner but has to knock Jey off the apron. Sami rolls Butch for 2, then levels him with an enziguri. Jimmy distracts the referee from the apron, allowing Jey to kick Butch in the back of the neck from the apron. Sami with a Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count.

The Brutes and The Bloodline are brawling at ringside now. Drew slams Solo onto the announce table and they tumble to the floor. The Usos slam Sheamus face-first into the announce table. Butch snaps Sami’s fingers to break free from a hold on the apron. Butch goes to the top and nails a big dive to the floor to take The Usos out.

Butch runs back in and charges at Sami but Sami counters with the Exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Sami is readying for a Helluva Kick from across the ring to Butch, but Jey rushes in and gets in the way, but Sheamus quickly pulls him to the floor. Butch takes advantage of the chaos and nails Sami with the Bitter End for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Butch

– After the match, the music hits as Butch vs. Santos Escobar in the semi-finals is confirmed for next week. Solo rushes in and drops Butch with the Spinning Solo. Drew rocks Solo and sends him into the corner, then unloads to beat him down. Holland sends Sami to the floor, then the barrier. Solo and Drew trade shots in the corner. Jimmy and Holland are also fighting at ringside. The music interrupts and out comes The Head of The Table with Paul Heyman at his side. The brawling continues with Drew stomping on Solo, and Holland stomping on Uso. Reigns marches to the ring and meets Holland at the bottom of the ramp with a big Superman Punch, then a Spear for Butch as he charges.

Reigns is fired up now. Drew watches from the ring and removes his shirt, telling Reigns to bring it. Reigns enters the ring but Solo grabs Drew from behind. Drew blocks and tosses Solo to the floor. Drew turns back around to a big Spear from Reigns. Reigns walks over and approaches Sami, who is down in the corner. Sheamus comes from behind and Reigns turns back around. Sheamus and Reigns size each other up now. Reigns strikes first and they start brawling. Sami attacks Sheamus from behind to make the ave. Sheamus drops Sami but turns around to a big Superman Punch from Reigns. Reigns plays to the crowd and he’s fired up. They cheer and boo. Reigns waits in the corner for a Spear but the music hits and out comes Kevin Owens to a big pop.

Owens slowly walks out as Reigns stares him down from the ring. Owens drops Jimmy at ringside, then superkicks Jey as he runs over. Owens and Reigns are still staring at each other. Reigns warns him to stay out of the ring. Owens hits the apron and then enters as fans cheer him on. Fans chant “holy shit!” now as Owens and Reigns meet in the middle of the ring. Reigns strikes first and they brawl now. Owens beats Reigns down in the corner, then stomps away. Sami returns to the ring and Owens turns around to see him. The former best friends stare each other down in the middle of the ring. Fans chant “Uce!” now. Reigns nails a Superman Punch to Owens from the side. Sami goes out and sends Butch into the barrier.

Reigns goes for a Spear on Owens but a kick blocks it. Owens then drops Reigns with a Stunner for a big pop. Sami is shocked as he looks on from the floor. Reigns is down on the floor now, trying to recover. The Bloodline looks on from ringside as Owens, McIntyre, Sheamus, Holland and Butch stare them down. SmackDown goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.