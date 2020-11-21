– The final WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series opens up on FOX with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits backstage. They hype tonight’s go-home show and Sunday’s pay-per-view, including the “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker. Thunder and lighting strikes. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can’t believe it. We hear “Rest in…” but Big E appears, not The Undertaker. He’s wearing a sombrero instead of a Taker-style hat, and jokes that this is all they had in the props department. Big E praises RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while The Street Profits hype themselves up. Big E believes The New Day will win on Sunday while The Profits insist they will take the win home. Big E reveals that Kofi and Woods are here tonight. Big E does the signature New Day intro, in the faces of The Profits, and stares them down.

– We go right to The ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods head to the ring. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

Kofi and Woods take the mic in the ring and talk about checking into the SmackDown Hotel one more time. They’re here to talk about being just two days away from Survivor Series, and need to say a few words to The Street Profits. Kofi says The Profits are out here talking about passing the torch, and they’re right to want the smoke, but they don’t want this fire. They go on and pay a tribute to The Undertaker. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Sami is tired of hearing about The Undertaker. Sami says the only reason this is Taker’s “final Farewell” is because Taker knows Sami owes him some revenge for a chokeslam he hit at Madison Square Garden. Sami says WWE officials are letting Taker take a coward’s way out but one who can’t take that way out is WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Sami goes on about how no one can protect Lashley from what he has in store for him at Survivor Series on Sunday, to prove that the IC Champion is better than the US Champion.

Sami goes on and enters the ring now. He wants them to talk about him now. They say they can do that, but start cracking jokes on him instead. The music interrupts and out comes King Baron Corbin. Corbin yells at The New Day and brings up how they just had a SmackDown Farewell. Woods says that was their SmackDown Farewell but now they’re just visiting. Corbin enters the ring and says they don’t belong on his show, so they have to go. The music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode next. Ziggler talks about being bros with Corbin but doesn’t like Sami, and Sami being in this position. Roode and Ziggler enter the ring now. Ziggler knocks The New Day and says they cost he and Roode a tag team title shot. Roode and Ziggler believe they should be champions right now, and Roode says they would win the titles if they had another shot. Kofi proposes a match, but with a twist. Kofi and Woods stir things up between the other two sides – Corbin and Sami, Roode and Ziggler. Woods proposes they have a tag team match tonight, and then the winners will receive a RAW Tag Team Titles shot. They all get ready to fight but Roode and Ziggler turn to attack The New Day instead. The heels attack Kofi and Woods but the music interrupts as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits run down to make the save. Kofi, Woods, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins team up to clear the ring of the heels. Ford nails a big dive to the floor as we go to commercial.

The Street Profits and The New Day vs. Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and Cole says WWE Producer Adam Pearce has booked this match. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford starts off with Dolph Ziggler and levels him with a dropkick. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins tags in for the big double team on Ziggler for a 2 count.

Ziggler comes back and dropkicks Dawkins. Ziggler keeps control and in comes Roode. Dawkins dropkicks Roode. They tangle and in comes RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi gets the upperhand and takes Roode down with a big kick. Kofi dropkicks Roode into the corner of the champions. Kofi stomps away on Roode in the corner. RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods tags in for more stomping on Roode while he’s down. They keep Roode down with quick tags. Woods with another basement dropkick for a 2 count. Roode ends up leveling Woods with a big elbow. King Corbin tags in and beats Woods down in the corner. Woods tries to turn it around but Corbin keeps him down and taunts the others, hammering Woods with more elbows.

Ford gets a tag and unloads on Corbin. Ford with a big dropkick. Ford ducks a clothesline and takes Corbin down. Ford with a standing moonsault but the pin is broken up as chaos breaks out. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler has Ford in a headlock but he’s struggling. Ziggler takes Ford to the corner and in comes Corbin. Corbin rocks Ford as Sami barks orders from the apron and annoys Ziggler. Ford tries to turn it around but Corbin keeps him down and mounts him with big right hands. Ziggler tags back in but Ford drops him with a right hand. Ziggler takes Ford back to the corner. They go at it and Ford drops Ziggler with an enziguri. Kofi and Roode tag in at the same time. Kofi runs over Roode and hits others on the apron. Kofi with a big dropkick to Roode.

Kofi with the Boom Drop on Roode. Kofi waits for the Trouble IN Paradise but Roode ducks. Kofi blocks the Glorious DDT. Woods tags in as Roode sends Kofi to the floor. Roode runs into a kick from Woods on the corner. Woods with a DDT to Roode for a 2 count. Dawkins gets the tag and drops Corbin as he’s ran in. Dawkins with a Spinebuster to Roode. Sami yells from the apron, not realizing he was tagged in. Dawkins yanks him into the ring and hits a big Spinebuster. Ford tags in and hits the big Cash Out splash to Sami for the win.

Winners: The Street Profits and The New Day

– After the match, the music hits as the champions meet in the middle of the ring to stand tall. Both teams raise their titles in the air and have some friendly words over Sunday’s non-title match at Survivor Series. We go to replays and come back to The Street Profits and The New Day in the middle of the ring.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will sign their Survivor Series contract. Also, Murphy vs. Seth Rollins and it looks like Aalyah Mysterio will be in Murphy’s corner.

– We see how Jey Uso destroyed Daniel Bryan a few weeks back. Bryan will return to face Uso tonight. Bryan is shown backstage talking to Kayla Braxton. Sami Zayn walks by, ranting and yelling about the loss. Sami stops and starts ranting at Bryan about respect. Bryan just smiles, then covers his mouth with his mask. Bryan shoves Sami to the ground. Sami gets up, still yelling and ranting. He says this isn’t over and he won’t forget. Sami walks off. Bryan makes a comment to Kayla about social distancing and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Daniel Bryan is with Kayla Braxton in the back. She compliments him on his new hairstyle and brings up the attack from Jey Uso a few weeks back. She shows us a video package with footage of their Survivor Series qualifying match and the post-match attack. Bryan saw Jey’s interview where he said everything that happened wasn’t personal. Bryan actually believes him because Jey has a devil on his shoulder, shouting and telling him what to do, pushing him hard. Bryan understands because everyone has an angel and a devil on their shoulder. Bryan asks who we think is speaking more to him as he gets ready for the match, reminding him about his daughter crying when she saw him? So is he worried about coming back to soon? No and if Jey is listening, it’s nothing personal. Bryan walks off.

– WWE Producer Adam Pearce is backstage. We can’t see who he’s talking to yet. He talks about picking the final member of Team SmackDown for the men’s team, and goes on about this person’s resiliency, how they have bounced back and everything. We see that he was talking to Otis now. Otis has Chad gable with him. Gable celebrates with Otis, and says they did it together, and now it’s time to get Otis ready. Otis thanks Pearce and they walk off. Natalya walks up and doesn’t understand why she has to face Tamina Snuka tonight when Pearce can just put her on Team SmackDown. Pearce reveals that he already put Bayley on the team in one of the final two spots. Natalya is not happy. Pearce tells her that her match is next. She storm off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins is in the back. He says Murphy was nothing, a nobody, before he took him under his wing. Then Rollins saved him and gave him a new life, and is responsible for everything good that Murphy has in that life. His burgeoning career, bright future, even his beautiful girlfriend. Rollins says if it wasn’t for him and The Greater Good, Murphy would’ve never met Aalyah Mysterio. Rollins says in return, he got stabbed in the back, set up, betrayed. He wants Murphy to remember that he will no longer stand by for Murphy’s mistakes, and Murphy will have to pay for them. Rollins says he will teach Murphy his final lesson tonight and Murphy will go back to what he was before Rollins saved him – nothing, no one.

Last Chance Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka

We go to the ring for a Last Chance Survivor Series Qualifier as Natalya makes her way out. Tamina Snuka is already waiting in the ring. Bianca Belair is on commentary. The match is about to begin but the music interrupts and out comes Bayley, who has also been added to Team SmackDown.

Natalya unloads on Tamina to start the match. Tamina comes right back and levels her with a right. Natalya goes to the floor to regroup. Tamina follows and sends Natalya into the steel ring steps. Tamina brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Belair and Bayley argue on commentary about who the Team Captain is. We see The Riott Squad watching the match backstage as Tamina dominates Natalya and unloads in the corner.

Natalya dodges a charge in the corner and Tamina hits the ring post shoulder-first. Natalya with a big clothesline. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter and Tamina taps for the finish to give Natalya the final Team SmackDown spot.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya celebrates and stands tall as her music hits. Out comes Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott now. Bayley enters the ring and hugs Natalya, then turns around to taunt Belair, who is still at the announce table. Bayley offers her hand to Natalya and they shake. Belair enters the ring now. Bayley tells The Riott Squad to come in and they also enter the ring. There’s not much camaraderie on the Women’s Team SmackDown but they all stand together as Bayley tries to hype them up.

– We get a video package showing what led to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series.

– We go to the ring for tonight’s Survivor Series contract signing as new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre makes his way out to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre is sitting at the table in the ring. The music of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hits next but he’s nowhere to be seen. After a minute or so later, here comes The Tribal Chief with Paul Heyman right behind him. Fans boo and Drew looks on from the ring as the pyro goes off on the stage.

Reigns takes his time getting to the ring. He takes a seat and just stares at Drew, smirking. Adam Pearce oversees things. Reigns tells Drew he knew he could pull the win off, Heyman didn’t. Reigns knew he could pull it off because he’s been in Drew’s shoes. Reigns goes on and Drew knows he’s trying to get in his head, provoke him to flipping the table over and going off, but that’s not going to happen. Drew says he’s going to get to the point. Reigns told him to go get himself a title and he did, but not for Reigns, for himself. Drew ends up signing the contract and fans cheer him on.

Drew hands the contract over to Reigns, telling him it’s his turn, his show, and his move. Drew asks Reigns to please underestimate him. He advises Reigns to use these last two days of peace to prepare for war. Reigns smirks and goes to ink the contract but stops and can’t believe Drew would try to give him advise. Reigns says Heyman advises him. Reigns is going to give Drew the advice and let him sit under the learning tree. Reigns says Drew isn’t going to like where he’s going on Sunday and he won’t understand the brutal truth but one day he will understand he’s a secondary title holder, a prop, a stand-in. Fans boo Reigns now. He goes on taking shots at Drew for being the champion they use when Reigns is busy. Reigns says he’s “THE” champion, the face of WWE, Drew’s Tribal Chief and the head of the table. Reigns says one day Drew will have the chance to be the man, the face of the company and when he does, he will look back at these nights and thank Reigns, and love him for the time he’s allowed him and the lessons.

Reigns goes on and finally signs the contract, then tells Drew that he will always be his favorite #2. The boos get louder as Reigns stands up with his title. Drew is still seated. A “you suck!” chant starts up as Reigns’ music starts. Drew stands up at the table and Reigns makes his exit with Heyman. Drew’s music now starts up as he stares at Reigns making his way to the back.

– Cole and Graves hype Rollins vs. Murphy. We see what happened last week in the “final chapter” of the Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud, presented by Progressive. The Progressive Match Flo video for this week features highlights from last Friday’s No Holds Barred match, won by Mysterio.

Seth Rollins vs. Murphy

We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Murphy with Aalyah Mysterio. They embrace on the stage. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are a few steps behind them. Murphy walks ahead while The Mysterios follow him down the ramp, trailing behind a bit.

Murphy rushes and jumps on the apron but Rollins knocks him right back down to the floor. The Mysterios check on Murphy as Rollins yells and waits for a fight. Murphy runs back in and the bell hits. Rollins dodges a knee and unloads on Murphy in the corner. Murphy counters and takes Rollins down, unloading with right hands. Murphy misses a jumping knee in the corner. Rollins ends up launching Murphy from the apron into the barrier. Rollins aggressively beats Murphy around ringside and then brings him back in.

Rollins keeps control and ends up tying Murphy in the ropes, slapping him around and talking trash. Rollins tries to bring a kendo stick in the ring but Rey grabs it from the floor. Rollins comes back down from the apron to the floor and rocks Rey with a right hand, then sends him into the announce table face-first. Dominik runs over but Rollins also takes him out with a right. Rollins launches Dominik into the barrier and stomps away while he’s down. Murphy makes the save and brings Rollins into the ring.

Murphy goes to the top but Rollins shoves him off. Murphy goes flying from up top to the floor, crashing hard into the barrier. A concerned Aalyah walks over to check on Murphy. Rollins approaches and intimidates her, causing her to fall as she backs away from him at ringside. Rollins laughs at her and stares her down as the referee counts. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins continues to dominate Murphy in the corner. Rollins launches Murphy back into the turnbuckles and he goes back down. Murphy runs into an elbow. Rollins goes to the second rope but Murphy catches him. Rollins counters and kicks Murphy. Rollins goes on and hits a big Slingblade for a close 2 count as Aalyah cheers Murphy on. Rollins mounts Murphy in the corner and unloads with right hands. The Mysterios are right under them, trying to rally for Murphy. Murphy kicks Rollins and then sends him to the floor through the ropes.

Murphy runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Rollins down on the floor for a pop. Murphy brings it back in, avoids a kick and hits one of his own from the apron. Murphy goes to the top but Rollins runs up with him. He gets sent back down but comes right back up. Rollins nails a superplex, then goes right into the Falcon Arrow for another close count. Rollins can’t believe he kicked out. They tangle on the apron now with counters. Rollins with strikes to the throat and face. Murphy comes back with a bigger right hand. The big strikes continue on the apron. Rollins gets stunned with a kick to the face. Murphy with a running knee on the apron, dropping Rollins on the apron while Murphy lands on the floor.

Rey looks on closely and Aalyah cheers as Murphy slowly brings the fight back into the ring. Rollins nails a huge Stomp to the face from the second rope as Murphy is trying to climb through the ropes to get back in the ring. Rollins somewhat slowly makes the cover and Murphy kicks out just in time by getting his foot on the rope. Rollins talks some trash and gets down in Murphy’s face as the boos get louder.

Rollins goes for the Buckle Bomb and nails it, causing Murphy to collapse in front of him. Rollins goes for the Stomp but Murphy explodes up with a big knee. Rollins misses another Stomp and eats another big knee. Murphy capitalizes with Murphy’s Law. Rollins is laid out as The Mysterios encourage Murphy. He slowly makes the pin and gets the win.

Winner: Murphy

– After the match, Murphy and The Mysterios celebrate in the middle of the ring as the music hits and fans cheer them on.

– We immediately go to the stage as SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks makes her way out, while Murphy and The Mysterios are still in the ring celebrating. Banks poses and begins heading to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for tomorrow’s Talking Smack is The Street Profits, Daniel Bryan and Bayley, talking to hosts Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman. Cole is in the middle of the ring with Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka now. He brings up their non-title champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday. He says this is more than the match, it’s becoming a bitter rivalry.

Cole says it started when Banks took Asuka’s title back earlier this year. Banks says damn right she did. Asuka rants and says Banks is not the boss of her. Cole brings up how Asuka won the title at SummerSlam and has held it since then. He asks Banks if she thinks Asuka has her number. Banks reminds Cole that it’s Boss Time. Banks admits Asuka is one of the greatest in the world but as far as SummerSlam goes… Asuka interrupts and rants and laughs, mocking Banks. Banks laughs as well and says Asuka is so funny with her jokes. Banks reminds how she made Asuka tap out. Asuka keeps her ridiculous ranting going, in a language that only she can understand, as Banks mentions barely being able to understand her. Banks says if Asuka wants to keep running her mouth, they don’t have to wait until Sunday because they can handle it now. Banks goes on and Asuka yells that Banks is not ready for her.

Carmella ends up attacking Banks from behind and laying her out for the third straight week. The boos get louder as Carmella unloads on Banks, turning her upside down in the corner and stomping away. Carmella gets in Banks’ face and talks trash, yelling at her some more. Carmella says Boss Time is over. Carmella delivers a big kick to the face while Banks is still tied upside down in the corner. Carmella says “told ya so” to Banks and makes her exit as her music starts up and the boos get louder.

– Kayla catches up with Jey Uso backstage for a few words on Daniel Bryan and what he said earlier, unless Jey isn’t allowed to talk to her. Jey says she has jokes but he has the green light to talk to her, and the green light to put an end to Bryan. Uso heard Bryan talking like he can’t be responsible for his own actions. Uso says he did what he did to Bryan because he wanted to. Uso says there is no angel or voice talking to him, and the only voice talking to him is the one talking right now, and right now it’s telling him to go get Bryan. Uso walks off.

Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso

We go back to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan for tonight’s main event. Fans chant “yes!” as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the “yes!” chant are louder now. Out next comes Jey Uso. The bell rings and they go at it. Bryan with kicks early on, taking him down. Bryan goes for a leg submission, mounting him from behind with crossface strikes, more aggressive as usual. Bryan with big chops now. Bryan drops a flying knee to the back of Uso’s head. Uso counters and stuns Bryan. Uso drops Bryan with an elbow. Uso starts ranting after sending Bryan to the floor and following, sending him into the steel steps.

Uso takes apart the announce table but Bryan counters and brings it back in the ring. Bryan with a big missile dropkick from the top. Bryan works Uso over in the corner now. Uso powers up and drops Bryan to the mat. Bryan comes back with an uppercut of his own to drop Uso. Uso kicks Bryan and charges but Bryan dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Bryan runs the ropes for a suicide dive and hits it but also lands hard. Graves says part of Uso’s head or ear hit the corner of the announce table.

They fight near the announce table but Uso back-drops Bryan onto it. Bryan crashes through the announce table as it collapses. We go to commercial with both competitors down and Bryan laid out on the table debris.

Back from the break and Uso works Bryan over in the ring, taunting him while he’s down. Uso mounts Bryan and unloads with more punches. Uso gets back up and talks more trash as fans start rallying for Bryan, chanting “you suck!” at Uso. Uso scoop slams Bryan and chops him in the corner several times. Uso yells more in Bryan’s face as the referee warns him, then headbutts him. Graves points to how Bryan is in trouble now.

Uso with a backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Bryan fights back from the apron with right hands now. Bryan goes to the top but Uso runs over and decks him. Uso climbs up and nails a big superplex but Bryan kicks out at 2. Uso goes for a big Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring but Bryan turns it into a very close 2 count. Bryan pulls Uso into a Yes Lock now. Uso resists as they tangle on the mat in the middle of the ring. Uso drives stiff elbows and knees into Bryan’s back and kidneys now as fans boo some more.

Uso climbs to the top but Bryan decks him from behind for the counter. Bryan climbs up for the back superplex and he nails it. Bryan starts getting hyped up now as fans rally with the “yes!” chant. Bryan with Yes Kicks now while Uso is on his knees. Fans chant louder. Bryan nails the roundhouse kick but Uso kicks out just in time. Bryan holds Uso’s arms and stomps away while he’s down. Bryan keeps stomping and waits in the corner now, calling for another “yes!” chant. Bryan charges but Uso superkicks him, then delivers another superkick to put him flat on the mat in the middle of the ring.

Uso talks some trash and delivers another superkick. Uso goes to the top for the Uso Splash but Bryan gets his knees up. They tangle for a second and Bryan turns that into a roll-up for the win.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Bryan recovers and stands tall as his music hits and the “yes!” chants start back up. Bryan poses in the corner and celebrates with fans. We see Uso seething at ringside, watching Bryan celebrate. The announcers hype Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as the go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

