WWE SmackDown Results 11/21/25

Ball Arena

Denver, Colorado

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The Vision, The Usos, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre Segment

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. I have a vision for WarGames, and I shall bestow that wisdom upon each and every single one of you. In WarGames, five of your heroes, five main events superstars, will be locked, locked, inside a double cage where Bron Breakker is gonna take a bite out of every one of their asses. Five, five heroes, five WarGames participants, five main eventers will be locked inside a double cage where they will be Tsunami, Tsunami, Tsunami, Tsunami, Tsunami by The OTT, “The Original Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed. Five, five heroes, five main event superstars are gonna learn about WarGames, they’re gonna learn you need a strategy, an evil strategy, a ruthless strategy, a violent strategy, a strategy that proves you’re a miserable rotten excuse of a human being, the lowest form of scumbag on planet earth, something so putrid, that the devil himself would sell his soul to you, so that when you die and go to hell, there’s no competition in running the joint. To with I give you such a man, ladies and gentlemen, my privilege to introduce you to, The Maverick, Logan Paul.

Logan Paul: Hey, yo, Denver, why don’t you shut your mouth, because I got a lot to say. In fact, I have five things. The first thing is.

– The Usos join the conversation.

Jey Uso: Logan Paul, don’t nobody wanna hear what you got to say. Hey, OG, you sure your mind right, you’re out here running your mouth, like, we just ain’t drop your whole crew on Monday Night Raw.

Paul Heyman: First of all, first of all, you made a bad mistake, you just pissed off Logan Paul. Secondly, let me just get this straight, when I created The Bloodline, I did so, so that Roman Reigns family could eat, so that the two of you didn’t have to live off of him anymore. Now, the first thing I taught you in The Bloodline was, the numbers game always wins. One, two, three, four, one-two. You’re out numbered, it means you’re about to get your asses whipped or are you just that freaking stupid?

Jimmy Uso: Oh, they get it. You see, OG, we learned from you, we learned from the best. This is SmackDown, and you actually think that The Usos would show up alone?

– Cody Rhodes music hits. We pan to the parking lot where Drew McIntyre demolished Cody inside his American Nightmare Tour Bus. The Usos makes a b-line out of the arena. Cody is busted open to close this segment.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Nick Aldis and The Usos are checking on Cody Rhodes outside of Ball Arena. Drew McIntyre drives by in his SUV and tells The Usos that he’ll see them at WarGames.

First Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. JD McDonagh For The WWE United States Championship

STILL TO COME

– Finn Balor vs. PENTA In A First Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament

– Chelsea Green Championship Celebration

– DIY w/Candice LeRae vs. Fraxiom

– Women’s WarGames Segment

– Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman vs. Carmelo Hayes In A First Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament

