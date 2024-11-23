WWE SmackDown Results 11/22/24

Delta Center

Salt Lake City, Utah

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Solo Sikoa Promo

Solo Sikoa: Salt Lake City. Acknowledge Me. Oh, yeah, we’re one week away from WarGames, and me and my crew are ready to dominant, baby. Me and my crew, we’re always ready. But you know who’s not ready? Roman Reigns. You know how he’s not ready? He’s not even here yet. So, when he does get here, Roman, I need you to meet me in the middle of this ring by the end of the night. I need you to accept my terms of surrendering. And then once you surrender, you and your crew can finally acknowledge me.

First Match: Bianca BelAir vs. Blair Davenport vs. Chelsea Green In A First Round Match In The WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament

Green punches BelAir. Green blocks a boot from Davenport. Rollup Exchange. Davenport stomps on BelAir’s back. Green clotheslines Davenport over the top rope. BelAir drops Green with a shoulder tackle. BelAir with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Green reverses out of the irish whip from BelAir. Green kicks BelAir in the face. Green drives BelAir face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Green with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Davenport rocks Green with a forearm smash. BelAir blocks The O’Connor Roll. BelAir with The Slingshot Pescado. Davenport with another forearm. Davenport wraps BelAir’s ponytail around the middle rope. Davenport with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Davenport poses for the crowd. Davenport tugs on BelAir’s ponytail. Davenport slams BelAir’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Davenport puts her foot on the back of BelAir’s neck. BelAir fights from underneath. BelAir rolls Davenport over for a two count.

Davenport kicks BelAir in the gut. Davenport goes for a DDT, but Green counters with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Green with multiple pinning attempts that go nowhere. BelAir reverses out of the irish whip from Green. BelAir levels Davenport with The Body Avalanche. Green dumps BelAir out of the ring. Green argues with the referee. Green drags BelAir back into the ring. Green with The Gourdbuster. Green with a Sliding Flatliner for a two count. Davenport throws Green into the ropes. BelAir with an inside cradle for a two count. BelAir with forearm shivers. Green delivers The Missile Dropkick. Green kicks Davenport out of the ring. BelAir side steps Green into the turnbuckles. BelAir with two shoulder tackles. BelAir dropkicks Green. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Davenport. BelAir with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. Green yanks on BelAir’s braid.

BelAir whips Green across the ring. Green hits The Rough Ryder. Davenport decks Green with a back elbow smash. Davenport with another Flying Double Foot Stomp. BelAir responds with The SpineBuster. BelAir goes for The Handspring MoonSault, but Davenport gets her knees up in the air. Green with a Shotgun Dropkick/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. BelAir with The Double German Suplex for a two count. BelAir drives Green back first into the turnbuckles. BelAir with repeated shoulder blocks. Green sends BelAir shoulder first into the steel ring post. Green launches Davenport over the top rope. Davenport with a straight right hand. Green answers with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Green with The SuperPlex. BelAir lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Green dumps BelAir out of the ring. Green tries to steal the victory, but BelAir gets in the way. BelAir throws Green into the ringside barricade. BelAir hooks the outside leg of Davenport for a two count. BelAir gets distracted by footage of Jade Cargill being put through the windshield of a car. BelAir heads to the backstage area. Davenport SuperKicks Green. Davenport goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Green lands back on her feet. Green connects with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall

– Coming out of the commercial break, Bianca BelAir is completely distraught asking Nick Aldis what happened to Jade Cargill. Bianca decides to leave the arena with Cargill in the ambulance.

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

LA Knight, I have watched you and learned you better than you know yourself. You are riddled with insecurities. You beg them to chant your name with a growing aura of desperation. You lash out so they don’t see how frightened you are. How you lie at night, consumed with fear that everything you’ve obtained will slip through your fingers. Your fears are justified. This is the beginning of your end.

Second Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Santos Escobar w/Legado Del Fantasma For The WWE United States Championship

Escobar attacks Knight before the bell rings. Escobar kicks Knight in the ribs. Escobar repeatedly stomps on Knight’s back. Knight still wants to fight. Escobar immediately ambushes Knight in the corner. Knight explodes out of the corner with a Running Lariat. Escobar with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Escobar kicks Knight in the chest. Escobar with The Slingshot Pescado. Escobar has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Chop Exchange. Knight drives Escobar back first into the turnbuckles. Escobar reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Escobar with The Corner Spear. Escobar with The Apron Enzuigiri. Escobar follows that with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Escobar hooks the outside leg for a two count. Escobar applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Escobar. Knight blocks a boot from Escobar. Escobar launches Knight over the top rope.

Knight drops Escobar with The Slingshot Shoulder Tackle. Knight unloads a flurry of left jabs. Knight with The Discus Lariat. Knight whips Escobar chest first into the turnbuckles. Knight with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Escobar with heavy bodyshots. Escobar kicks Knight in the ribs. Escobar puts Knight on the top turnbuckle. Escobar and Knight are trading back and forth shots. Knight HeadButts Escobar. Knight sends Escobar crashing into the canvas. Knight prepares for The Megastar Elbow. Knight gets distracted by Shinsuke Nakamura. Knight gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Escobar with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Escobar with The Frog Splash. Escobar goes for The Phantom Driver, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory. After the match, Nakamura attacks Knight from behind. Nakamura repeatedly drives Knight shoulder first into the steel ring post. Nakamura plants Knight with The Kinshasa to the back of Knight’s neck.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, LA Knight via Pinfall

– The Motor City Machine Guns are not happy that Tommaso Ciampa stuck in his nose into their business. Johnny Gargano says that all Ciampa really wants is a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. Chris Sabin understands Gargano’s frustrations, but The Street Profits deserve the opportunity. The Profits says that Ciampa is bad news, and snakes hide behind the grass.

– Nick Aldis asks Nia Jax if she knows what happened to Jade Cargill? Nia is flabbergasted by the question. Plus, Nia would rather take her out during WarGames, she was just helping Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae prepare for their match. Nia decides to walk away. Nick catches up to Cody Rhodes as he’s heading to the ring. He hasn’t heard from Kevin Owens yet. Cody is not falling for that.

– We had back to The OG Bloodline Locker Room. Sami Zayn is out of options. Jey Uso brings up Cody Rhodes. Jimmy is down with it. Roman Reigns doesn’t want to team with Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins because they’re old news. He doesn’t want a fifth member at all. Roman says that they have all that they need. If they die in WarGames, they die together. What’s the plan? Roman doesn’t know.

Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Segment

Cody Rhodes: It’s that time. It’s face-to-face time. I could tell you someone who’s not here. Randy Orton is not here. And they’re telling me that Kevin Owens is not here, and I don’t believe it. So, Kevin Owens, wherever you may be, please, please, please, come to this damn ring, right now. Don’t keep me waiting here, KO. Here and now, Kevin, in this ring, like we said.

Kevin Owens: Cody, I got to say, I’m a little insulted. See, because I was summoned to be here tonight on SmackDown, because the great Cody Rhodes wanted me here, and you can’t deny Cody Rhodes request. So, here I am, dressed in the nines, in my best attire, and you are not even wearing your stupid sleazy, politician suit. I think I deserve better than that.

Cody Rhodes: You were summoned here, alright, Kevin, but not to stand in the crowd. You were summoned to come stand in this ring, with me, right now.

Kevin Owens: Yeah, that’s true, but here’s the thing, you’re probably not used to this anymore, but you don’t get what you want just because you want it. Oh, what are you going to do? You think I’m going to jump just because Cody Rhodes says jump? No, I’m here, you’re there, that’s good enough for now. Hey, let me ask you this. I see you all riled up. You want to fight, right? That’s what you said last week. You want to fight me? Before we do that, why don’t you tell me, what has you so upset? Because what happened over the last few months, what happened to you, what I did to you, what happened to Randy Orton, it’s your fault.

Cody Rhodes: It’s my fault? It’s my fault that you Piledrive, Randy Orton?

Kevin Owens: It is your fault, and I’ll tell you why. You want to know why? This is your fault, because for four years, four years, I fought The Bloodline. Every week, blood, sweat, and tears. I fought them all. And they tried to end my career. More specifically, the guy who led the group, Roman Reigns, tried to end my career, more times than I count, and he never could, and he never will. And I kept fighting before you even came back. And you came back, and what happened? I stood by you, I fought alongside you, I fought them alongside you. I was in the ring at WrestleMania 39, trying to help you win the WWE Title. I was in the ring at WrestleMania 40 after you won the title, to celebrate with you, as happy as I could be, because you finished your story. And then what happened? A few months after that, Roman Reigns needs a partner, because he’s pissed off everyone that’s around him, and who says yes? You. You teamed with the guy who tried to end my career, that tried to take away the one thing that I loved since I was 11 years old. He tried to take away my livelihood, and you teamed up. So, yeah, everything that’s happened is your fault.

Cody Rhodes: Enough. Enough. If you want to justify your actions. If you want to justify what you’ve done, because I teamed with Roman Reigns? Great, you can believe that but let me call this for what it actually is. Me teaming with Roman Reigns had nothing to do with you. He asked me, and I thought it was the right thing, but that doesn’t jive with who Kevin Owens is. Because to you, you have to be the victim. Kevin Owens has to have the whole world against him. The story of Kevin Owens has to be that you’re being held down. News flash, buddy, nobody holds Kevin Owens down more than Kevin Owens. Your self-sabotage is absolutely next level. You’re obsessed with this idea being in the face of WWE. You’re fixated with being the number one guy, not knowing the whole damn thing is a team effort in the first place. And what you don’t realize, Kevin, is why you’re obsessing, and fixating over that, you have been synonymous with WWE for a decade.

You have every accolade. He’s a Grand Slam Champion. You’re on the best superstars in recent memory, and everybody knows it, but Kevin Owens. You want to talk, self-sabotage. Let’s talk about the last time we wrestled once against each other, let’s talk about Bash In Berlin. You couldn’t pull the trigger. You didn’t pull the trigger when it was my knee, because you could’ve PowerBomb me on this ring apron, and perhaps you’d be standing here, with all of your dreams becoming true, being the WWE Champion. And you blame me for that? And you finally did though, right, Kevin? You finally did pull the trigger, just on the wrong guy. Randy Orton is absolute, 100%, unequivocal legend, and he was your friend, and he did not deserve what you did to him. You didn’t just bring back a banned move, a move that has ended lives, you crossed the line, you crossed every line that you possibly could. And this lesson isn’t going to be handled with a mere microphone, in this promo, no, I’m going to beat it into you. So, rather it’s here tonight, in Salt Lake City, because there’s plenty of show left or whether it’s in your home country at Survivor Series, or whether it’s at Saturday’s Night Main Event, it’s coming. And I need you to know, the ball is in your court.

Kevin Owens: You want to fight me, huh? You want a match? Yeah, you know what, you’ll get it, you’ll get it when I say it’s happening. Oh, now it’s not definitely happening tonight, good job. But just remember this, when it does happen, I’m just doing my job, I’m doing what you just asked me to do. And you don’t have to worry about me pulling the trigger this time, because you say I crossed the line with Randy Orton, you’re right, but I loved Randy Orton. You, I hate you.

Cody Rhodes: Kevin, Kevin, Kevin, I don’t think you hate me, I think you hate yourself. And now I know the lengths you’re willing to go. So, in a sense, we’re in agreement, because whenever you decide it’s time to jump, whenever you do decide that we have this match, just know, there’s not a single line I won’t cross, either.

– Cody Rhodes overheard Carmelo Hayes saying that it’s about time somebody called him out. Melo says that Kevin Owens is telling the truth. Cody gets into a shoving contest with Melo. Nick Aldis gets in between both guys. Cody says that it’s time to reevaluate his first-round draft pick.

Third Match: Bayley & Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae w/Nia Jax

Naomi and Tiffany Stratton will start things off. Naomi drops Stratton with a Pump Knee Strike. Naomi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Stratton drives Naomi back first into the turnbuckles. Stratton with clubbing shoulder blocks. Stratton sends Naomi to the opposite corner. Naomi repeatedly stomps on Stratton’s back. Naomi showcases her athleticism. Naomi thrust kicks the midsection of Stratton. Stratton reverses out of the irish whip from Naomi. Naomi with a Headscissors Takeover. Stratton blocks The Spinning Bulldog. Stratton regroups on the outside. Nia Jax stops Naomi in her tracks. That leads us to a quick standoff on the outside. Stratton and LeRae were able to deliver a cheap shot along the way. Stratton rolls Naomi back into the ring.

Stratton tags in LeRae. Double Irish Whip. Naomi slides under the double clothesline. Naomi with a Double Mule Kick. Naomi with a Spinning Bulldog. Naomi tags in Bayley. Bayley lands The Suicide Dive. Naomi dumps LeRae out of the ring. Bayley with a Diving Dropkick through the steel ring post. Bayley and Naomi has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Stratton ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Stratton pulls Bayley down to the mat. Bayley avoids The Running Double Foot Stomp. Bayley rolls Stratton over for a two count. Stratton kicks Bayley in the chest. Bayley drops Stratton with The Middle Rope Stunner. Stratton goes for a cheap shot at Naomi. Stratton with clubbing shoulder blocks. LeRae tags herself in as Stratton was posing for the crowd. LeRae starts bickering with Stratton.

LeRae with a Back Senton Splash. LeRae knocks Naomi off the ring apron. Bayley decks LeRae with a JawBreaker. LeRae with a Step Up Enzuigiri. LeRae tags in Stratton. LeRae with The Springboard MoonSault. Stratton with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. LeRae dumps Naomi out of the ring. Naomi drives LeRae back first into the ringside barricade. Stratton sends Bayley to the corner. Bayley avoids The Double Handstand Elbow. Bayley tosses Stratton out of the ring. Jax wisely pulls Naomi off the apron which forces the disqualification. After the match, Jax throws Naomi into the steel ring steps. Stratton and LeRae gangs up on Bayley. Iyo Sky storms into the ring. Sky uses Stratton’s legs as a weapon. Sky drops Stratton with The Spinning Back Fist. Jax attacks Sky from behind. Sky with The Roundhouse Kick. Sky with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez joins the fray. Rhea Ripley attacks everybody with a kendo stick.

Winner: Bayley & Naomi via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Montez Ford vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Ford dodges The Running Boot. Ford is throwing haymakers at Ciampa. Ford repeatedly stomps on Ciampa’s chest. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Ford. Ciampa punches Ford in the ribs. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Ciampa kicks Ford in the gut. Ford reverses out of the irish whip from Ciampa. Ford dropkicks Ciampa. Ford kicks Ciampa in the back for a two count. Ciampa with a cross chop. Ciampa with a straight right hand. Ciampa drives his knee into the midsection of Ford. Ford with a Running Lariat. Tip Up by Ciampa. Ford with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ford lands The SomerSault Plancha. Ford rolls Ciampa back into the ring. Ciampa throws Ford out of the ring. Ciampa with a Running Pump Knee Strike that sends Ford crashing against the announce table. Ciampa has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ciampa goes for The Avalanche Air Raid Crash, but Ford counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb.

Ford with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Ford with Two Leaping Clotheslines. Ford ducks a clothesline from Ciampa. Ford with The Belly to Back Suplex. Ford pops back on his feet. Ford with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ciampa kicks Ford in the face. Chop Exchange. Haymaker Exchange. Ford thrust kicks the midsection of Ciampa. Ciampa answers with The Hot Shot. Ciampa with a Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Ford blocks The Fairy Tale Ending. Ford with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ford follows that with The Roundhouse Kick. Ford goes for The Springboard Clothesline, but Ciampa counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Ciampa goes for The Fairy Tale Ending, but Ford rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Ciampa attacks Ford from behind. Ciampa is putting the boots to Ciampa. Angelo Dawkins tees off on Ciampa. Johnny Gargano is trying to pull Dawkins off of Ciampa. Ciampa jumps Dawkins from behind. Gargano is trying to calm down Ciampa. Ciampa shoves down Gargano. Ciampa proceeds to run away from The Motor City Machine Guns.

Winner: Montez Ford via Pinfall

The OG Bloodline, The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, CM Punk Segment

Solo Sikoa: Roman, I’m not here to fight you, okay. As a matter of fact, I still love you. I love all four of you, still, I always have. I never stopped loving you. But I want you to understand something. If the four of you join my Bloodline, we can run this company for decades. Because look, you don’t have a fifth man, you don’t have a Wiseman, and you don’t have no choice. So, surrender yourself, join my team or the four of you will die where you stand.

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Now, forgive me, but sometimes I’ve been put through a table in Madison Square Garden, so maybe my math is a little off. But there’s no way to do WarGames, 4 versus 5. That math does not commute to your Wiseman, no, no, no, no. So, it’s not going to be 4 versus 5. It’s going to be 5 versus 5.

It’s CM Punk ladies and gentlemen. All hell starts breaking loose in Salt Lake City. Double SuperKick to Solo. Reigns delivers The Superman Punch. Same Combo to Bronson Reed. Punk and Sami Zayn clotheslines Reed over the top rope. Suicide Dive/SomerSault Plancha Combination. Punk drops Tama Tonga with The GTS. Reigns Spears Tanga Loa. Reigns has a huge standoff with Punk. Reigns wants to know why Punk is here. Punk says that he’s here to save Roman’s ass. Heyman is smirking on the ring apron. Reigns and Punk continues to look at each other as the show goes off the air.

