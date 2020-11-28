– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual intro. We’re live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Jey Uso with a mic.

Uso says after Survivor Series everyone is talking about the farewell of The Undertaker, but they should be talking about what his cousin WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did to represent SmackDown, by defeating WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The boos get louder as Jey hypes up Reigns with a grand introduction. His introduction is interrupted by Reigns’ music as The Tribal Chief makes his way out with Paul Heyman at his side. Reigns raises the title on the stage as the pyro explodes and Jey looks on from the ring, all smiles. Reigns takes his time before marching to the ring with Heyman.

The boos get louder as Reigns and Heyman hit the ring. Heyman grabs the mic from Uso and hands it to the champ. Reigns says, “Play it,” and we get a video package with Survivor Series highlights, showing how Team RAW picked up a clean sweep in the Men’s Traditional Elimination Match, how Reigns dismissed The Usos backstage and told them he didn’t have time for losers, and then how Reigns beat McIntyre in the main event, after an assist by Uso. Reigns says he told Jey to leave after his Survivor Series match, but he didn’t. Reigns says he never told Jey he needed help with Drew. Reigns asks Jey why he thinks he and Team SmackDown lost. Jey says the others wouldn’t listen to him. Reigns asks him why they didn’t listen. Because they don’t fear Jey, says Reigns. They don’t fear him because they don’t respect him. Reigns says if they don’t respect Jey, then they don’t respect “us” and if they don’t respect “us” then who are we? Reigns says if he’s not the head of the table, Jey must think he’s some bitch in the locker room asking for Thanksgiving leftovers. Reigns goes on, asking Jey how everyone else, including their family, looks at him. Reigns asks Jey if he looks at him like he’s some bitch in the locker room asking for leftovers.

Reigns says that’s how Jey is making him feel through his failures, and Reigns doesn’t like how Jey is making him feel. Reigns drops the mic and walks out of the ring as his music starts up. Reigns marches up the ramp with Heyman right behind him. A disappointed Uso looks on from the ring, then makes his exit.

– Still to come, Otis vs. King Corbin.

Otis vs. King Baron Corbin

The music hits and out comes Otis. He stops and exchanges a look with Jey Uso on the stage. Uso heads to the back as Otis heads down to the ring. Uso suddenly runs back down the ramp and unloads on Otis from behind with a steel chair. Uso drops Otis and jabs the chair into him several times. Uso delivers more chair shots while Otis is down at ringside, yelling at him. Jey mounts Otis now and punches him several times. Jey with more chair shots while yelling at Otis. A referee runs down and calls for help as Uso tosses the chair. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what Jey just did to Otis. We also see how Chad Gable and a referee helped Otis to the back during the break.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for this non-title match. They crack jokes on Otis on the way to the ring. They then talk about how they want the smoke… no, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, from The Street Profits. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Red cups fall on the stage as Ford and Dawkins take the mic. They talk about taking the torch from RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day at Survivor Series. They then joke about Roode and Ziggler. The Profits are up and they want the smoke.

Fans chant for The Profits as both teams get ready for the match. Dawkins and Ziggler start off. Ford quickly comes in for a double team. Roode runs in but he gets double teamed. Dawkins comes right back in for a big double team Flapjack to Roode. Dawkins sends Roode to the floor. Ziggler sends Dawkins to the floor. Ziggler runs the ropes to leap out but Dawkins meets him at the ropes with a big right hand.

Ford tags in and goes to the top. Roode rips Dawkins off the apron and cuts Ford off from the apron. Ford kicks Roode away from the apron and goes for the big Frogsplash to Ziggler but Ziggler rolls out of the way. Ford lands hard and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler dropkicks Ford. Roode tags in and whips Ziggler into Ford with a big splash in the corner. Roode decks Ford and nails a backbreaker for a 2 count. Roode keeps Ford grounded and applies a stretch in the middle of the ring now. Fans rally for Ford and Dawkins. Ford counters and breaks it with a hip toss. Ziggler tags in and hits a Fame-asser to Ford for a 2 count. Ziggler and Roode with a cheap shot and some trash talking. Ford fights out of the corner, taking shots at both opponents but Ziggler drops him.

Ziggler sends Ford into the turnbuckles but then misses a flying shot. Ziggler and Ford are both down now. Roode and Dawkins get the hot tags. Dawkins runs wild and hits the jumping elbow. Ziggler runs in but Dawkins sends him down on his face. Dawkins goes back to work on Roode and hits the jumping splash in the corner. Dawkins keeps fighting both opponents. Dawkins with a bulldog to Roode and a big spinning neckbreaker to Ziggler.

Dawkins goes on and hits The Anointment to Roode. Ford tags in and hits the big Cash Out splash to Roode for a close 2 count as Ziggler breaks it up. Ford also landed hard on his ribs with the splash. Ford and Ziggler trade shots now. Ford with a big enziguri. Roode takes advantage and comes from behind, rolling Ford up for the pin to win.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Roode’s music hits as he and Ziggler begin celebrating. We go to commercials.

– Tonight’s Match Flo video from Progressive takes a look at some of the recent history between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Bryan now, asking about getting the chance to turn his Intercontinental Title vision to a reality. Bryan says his strategy is acceptance. He goes on about accepting how dangerous Jey Uso is these days, accepting how Sami is as delusional as he’s ever been in the 15 years they’ve known each other. He goes on about Sami thinking he’s the greatest Intercontinental Champion ever but says he’s just delusional. Bryan is here to break Sami’s delusions. Despite what Sami thinks, he’s not out to get Sami, he’s out to get the Intercontinental Title and with tonight’s win he will get one step closer to doing just that.

– Still to come, a look back at The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” segment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla is in the back with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio. She asks if they’re relieved that the Seth Rollins chapter of their lives is over. Rey talks about family and says there’s no payback for what happened. They’re thankful for many things. He’s thankful for his son’s career taking off, his daughter turning into a mature woman, and Murphy realizing what Rollins really was. King Baron Corbin interrupts and says they’re all one big happy family after one measly win over Rollins. What a joke. Corbin knocks Dominik’s in-ring skills and Aalyah’s bad judgement in character. He also calls out Murphy for riding Rey’s coattails while they’re still worth something. Murphy looks to buck up but he’s held back as Corbin walks off.

– Cole sends us to a video on The Undertaker’s 30 year career and the “Final Farewell” segment at last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

We go back to the ring for the next non-title match as WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami is in the ring with a mic. Fans boo as he goes on about why he doesn’t respect Thanksgiving, because it celebrates the atrocities committed against the Native Americans. He also doesn’t believe in the gluttonous eating. He brings up Daniel Bryan now and says he had his chance at the Intercontinental Title. Sami starts ranting about how WWE management is trying to sabotage him. The music interrupts and out comes Bryan. Fans chant “yes!” as Bryan hits the ring.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Sami stalls in the corner. Bryan takes Sami down first and works on the arm. Sami stalls some more and retreats into the ropes, accusing Bryan of stepping on his hair. Bryan takes control again but Sami keeps going to the ropes to stall. Bryan takes Sami back down and grounds him from behind, working on the arm. Sami fights up but Bryan nails a big dropkick. Sami turns it around and sends Bryan to the floor.

Sami watches as Bryan recovers on the floor. He comes back in and Sami stomps while he’s down as fans boo. Sami sends Bryan out, then into the barrier. Sami brings it back in and goes to the top but Bryan crotches him. Bryan climbs up and they trade shots up high. Sami headbutts Bryan to the mat. Bryan runs back up and knocks Sami to the floor, forcing him to land hard. Bryan goes to the top and flies at Sami on the floor. Sami side-steps and sends Bryan crashing face-first into the top of the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami keeps control for several minutes, mounting more offense. Bryan counters up top and hits a big Frankensteiner for a close 2 count. Bryan goes to work on Sami’s arm now. Bryan drops Sami with a kick. Sami ducks a roundhouse kick and goes to the apron. Bryan follows and goes for the arm but Sami sends him face-first into the ring post after a rake to the eyes. Sami with a stiff Brainbuster on the apron now as fans boo.

Bryan falls to the floor and is laid out from the Brainbuster. The referee counts as Sami rolls back in. Bryan makes it back in at the 9 count as fans cheer him on. Sami immediately hits the Blue Thunderbomb in the middle of the ring but Bryan kicks out at 2. Sami shows some frustration now. Sami taunts Bryan and talks some trash while slapping him around. Bryan counters a move and drops Sami into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Sami resists but Bryan takes him into the Yes Lock next.

Sami finally gets his boot on the bottom rope to break the hold. He rolls to the floor for a breather next. Bryan runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive, sending Sami into the announce table. Bryan brings Sami back into the ring but Sami rolls right out to the floor. Bryan with another suicide dive for a pop, sending Sami to the bottom of the ramp. Sami tries to leave up the ramp. Bryan follows and Sami drops him as the referee counts. Sami runs away to the backstage area. Bryan chases him. Sami runs back down and gets in the ring at the 9 count. Bryan is nowhere to be seen as the referee finishes her count.

Winner By Count Out: Sami Zayn

– After the bell, Sami begins to celebrate as his music hits and fans boo. The camera cuts backstage and we see Jey Uso mounting Daniel Bryan in the Gorilla Position area, working him over. Kevin Owens makes the save but Uso shoves him away and keeps pounding on Bryan. Officials get involved now as Owens stops Uso again. Uso yells at Owens and tells him he knows where to find him if he wants to fight. Owens has officials tend to Bryan and says he’s going to find Uso. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Jey Uso talking to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Uso tells Reigns he’s going to handle this, just trust him. Kevin Owens walks up and he’s tired of Reigns’ family drama getting in the way of everything. Owens goes on and says for someone who talks so much about family being important, Reigns sure does treat his family like crap. Owens walks off. Reigns tells Uso to take pride in how his sons look at him, and to understand that Reigns takes pride in how his own sons look at him. Reigns says Owens does not look at him with fear. He wants Jey to fix that.

Natalya vs. Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and Natalya waits as Bianca Belair makes her way out.

Before the bell hits, the music interrupts and out comes Bayley. She’s not dressed to wrestle but she is taunting Belair. Bayley joins the announcers for commentary. Natalya and Belair lock up to start. They run the ropes and Natalya rolls Belair up for 2. Belair with a 2 count of her own. Belair charges in the corner but runs into the ring post as Natalya moves. Natalya stomps away while Belair is down in the corner now.

Natalya keeps the offense going until Belair shoves her to the mat. Natalya with a snap suplex in the middle of the ring. Natalya keeps control but Belair rolls her up out of nowhere. Natalya comes right back and drops Belair for a 2 count. Bayley doesn’t want to talk about the Survivor Series loss, but blames everything on Belair. Natalya raises Belair in a Surfboard submission now. Natalya with a 2 count now.

Belair counters Natalya and sends her face-first into the turnbuckles. Belair unloads with shoulder thrusts in the corner now, then strikes. More back and forth now. Belair dumps Natalya over the top rope to the floor. Belair follows but Bayley yells at her. They have words and Natalya comes from behind but Belair ducks a clothesline attempt. Belair ends up dropping Bayley with a right hand. Natalya ends up bringing Belair back in the ring. Bayley comes on the apron but Belair sends Natalya into her, knocking her back to the floor. This leads to Belair rolling Natalya up for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair celebrates in the middle of the ring as Bayley yells at her from ringside. Bayley teases a return to the ring but she stays on the apron.

– We see WWE Producer Adam Pearce backstage talking to Paul Heyman.

Murphy vs. King Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out first comes Murphy with Aalyah Mysterio. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are out right behind them. They head down the ramp together and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes King Baron Corbin as Murphy waits with The Mysterios. We see what Jey Uso did to Otis with the steel chair earlier tonight. Otis was supposed to face Corbin. Murphy locks up with Corbin but Corbin backs him into the apron, then drops him with an elbow. Dominik gets on the apron to provide a distraction but Corbin levels Murphy with a big shoulder.

Rey gets on the apron for another distraction but Corbin complains to the referee. Corbin misses in the corner and Murphy rolls him for a 2 count. Murphy unloads with strikes and stomps now but Corbin drops him. Corbin yells at Rey and Dominik as they try to distract from the apron again. Corbin whips Murphy hard into the corner and he goes own. Corbin runs out and tries to run back in but Aalyah gets in his way. Corbin complains about all the interference.

Murphy kicks him and then delivers a big running kick to the face from the apron. Murphy leaps off the apron but Corbin catches him. Murphy stops himself from being sent into the steel steps. Corbin gets sent into the steps. Murphy brings it back in and goes to the top but he has to roll through. Corbin catches Murphy with a big Deep Six but Rey stops the referee from making the pin. Corbin yells at Rey and shows more frustration now. Corbin tells the referee to do his job, then goes back to pounding on Murphy while he’s down.

Corbin mounts Murphy with right hands now. Dominik jumps on the apron once again. Corbin launches Murphy into the corner but Murphy side-steps when he charges in. Dominik ends up grabbing Corbin’s foot when he runs the ropes. Murphy nails the distracted Corbin with a knee. Murphy goes on and covers Corbin for the pin, but Corbin gets his foot on the bottom rope. Dominik pushes Corbin’s foot off the rope and the referee counts the pin.

Winner: Murphy

– After the match, The Mysterios laugh with Murphy as they stand together on the ramp. Corbin is furious. He takes a mic and calls The Mysterios a bunch of spineless cowards. Corbin says he wants a rematch next week and says this time he will be prepared.

– Cole confirms Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens for the main event. We see Owens backstage taping up for the match. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.