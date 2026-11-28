WWE is back tonight.

The weekly episode of WWE SmackDown premieres this evening at 8/7c on USA Network, a taped show from Wichita, KS. For those interested, you can read complete Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 11/27 Episode here at WrestlingHeadlines.com before the show even airs.

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Kick Things Off

This week’s WWE SmackDown from Wichita, KS. kicks off with a look back at Monday’s Raw, where Cody Rhodes announced Seth Rollins as the final member of Team USA for Survivor Series.

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of CM Punk’s theme hit and out comes the reigning champion to get things started. Punk talks about Thanksgiving, noting that happy isn’t exactly how he’s feeling right now. He brings up his genius team captain, Cody Rhodes, choosing Seth Rollins to round out Team USA.

Punk admits he’s not pleased with the decision, although somewhat surprisingly, he’s not mad. He’s disappointed in his friend Cody and incredibly annoyed. He talks about how sometimes he forgets how much fun this business can be.

He recalls wearing American socks, painting his face and sharing the ring with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan without the pressure of being champion. Now, however, it feels like all of the air has been sucked out of the room.

With that said, Cody Rhodes’ theme hits and out comes “The American Nightmare” to join Punk in the ring. Punk tells Cody he doesn’t have to do the “woahs” on his way to the ring. Cody asks what he has to apologize for, pointing out that Seth Rollins revolutionized the business and gives Team USA the best chance of winning. Punk says he wants to win, but this isn’t the price he wanted to pay.

Cody says this doesn’t sound like the CM Punk who taught him so much. Instead, it sounds like the Punk who holds grudges. He talks about how adored Punk is by the locker room and how he could be running the show someday. Cody understands Punk’s issues with Rollins, but tells him to direct his anger at him instead.

Punk says he’s mad at both of them. He brings up how LA Knight probably isn’t thrilled with the decision either, while Je’Von Evans is just happy to be there. Punk recalls the beatdowns he suffered at the hands of The Vision when Rollins was in charge. He doesn’t believe Rollins is doing this to win, but rather to piss him off.

The familiar sounds of Seth Rollins’ theme hit, prompting Punk to complain about being interrupted by his stupid song. Rollins makes his way out and talks about how much he missed everything during his four months away. He encourages the fans to sing even louder for Punk.

Rollins talks about how good it feels to be needed by Team USA, Cody Rhodes and even CM Punk. He brings up the 2×4 from Monday night, claiming he only picked it up because Punk dropped it. He offers it to Punk, but Cody ends up taking it from Rollins and handing it to him.

Rollins then offers to give up the co-captain spot, telling Punk he can have it. He brings up the holiday season and asks about Punk’s family, specifically mentioning AJ.

LA Knight’s theme hits and out comes “The Megastar.” Knight tries to be the voice of reason, reminding Punk that they only need to coexist for one night. After that, he’ll gladly have a front-row seat to watch Punk stomp Rollins’ giblets out. Knight thanks Cody for putting him on the team, but agrees with Punk that he made a piss-poor decision.

Je’Von Evans makes his way out next and questions why everyone is fighting. He reminds them that they’re competing for something bigger tomorrow night. Evans talks about how excited he is to team with four guys he grew up watching, calling them a dream team. He says it’s a shame that he’s the youngest member of the team, yet the only one acting like an adult.

Cody cuts Evans off and assures everyone they’re going to win. He begins shaking hands with his teammates before getting to Punk. Rollins tells Punk to shake Cody’s hand or take his ball and go home, claiming they didn’t need him 15 years ago and don’t need him now. Punk shakes Cody’s hand and tells him he’ll see him tomorrow.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley Backstage

Backstage, Jackie Redmond catches up with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley. She asks about their team not having the advantage heading into WarGames. Flair feels bad about losing the advantage match, but Bliss and Paxley assure her not to worry.

Bliss says they can turn their attention to WarGames tomorrow after winning back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tonight. Paxley reveals she’s been staying inside a cage to prepare for WarGames, prompting Flair to ask if they need a leash for her. We head to a commercial break.

When we return, we see Cody Rhodes catching up with CM Punk backstage. He tries to give Punk the 2×4, but Punk tells him to keep it. Punk assures Cody that he’ll have his back tomorrow night, but warns him that his co-captain is a snake.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

B-Fab & Michin (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley

Women’s tag-team title action kicks things off. Tatum Paxley and Michin kick things off for their respective teams, with Paxley taking control early with a hammerlock and side headlock. The two exchange strikes before Paxley connects with a back heel kick, a crossbody in the corner and a butterfly suplex.

B-Fab makes a blind tag and catches Paxley with a kick to the head. Michin follows up with a German suplex, and B-Fab connects with a uranage for a close two-count. Paxley eventually creates some separation with a facebuster, allowing Alexa Bliss to tag in and run wild on Michin.

Bliss connects with a series of strikes and a double knee drop, but B-Fab trips her up from the outside. Michin dropkicks Bliss out of the ring and sends her crashing into the barricade. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, B-Fab is working over Bliss in the corner. Bliss avoids a shoulder tackle and counters a slam attempt with a tornado DDT. Paxley gets the hot tag and knocks Michin off the apron before connecting with a series of running forearms and kicks for a near fall.

Michin and Bliss eventually tag back in, with Bliss heading to the top rope and connecting with Twisted Bliss for a close two-count. Jade Cargill gets involved, punching Bliss while B-Fab distracts the referee. Michin connects with Eat Defeat, but Bliss manages to kick out.

Charlotte Flair sends Cargill over the commentary desk at ringside. Back inside the ring, Bliss catches Michin with Sister Abigail and scores the pinfall. We’ve got ourselves new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley

After the match, Fatal Influence hit the ring and attack Flair, Bliss and Paxley during their celebration. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer rush out to even the odds, leading to a brawl involving all ten participants in tomorrow night’s Women’s WarGames match.

Fallon Henley catches Bayley with a clothesline, followed by a rolling elbow from Jacy Jayne. Michin connects with a superkick on Flair, who is then laid out by Cargill with Jaded.

Kevin Owens & Finn Balor Backstage

Backstage, Byron Saxton catches up with Kevin Owens to discuss tonight’s tag-team match. Owens talks about how excited he is to team with Finn Balor for the first time. Balor shows up, and the two are wearing each other’s merchandise.

Owens thanks Balor for his assistance last week, specifically the kick to Gunther. Balor brings up the kick from Sami Zayn, prompting Owens to suggest kicking Zayn below the belt tonight. We head to another commercial break.

WWE Friendsgiving Celebration

When we return, we check in on the WWE Friendsgiving celebration. Ricky Saints arrives and is greeted by Chelsea Green, who tells him it’s the worst party ever before running off. Danhausen points out that Green forgot her husband and proceeds to welcome Saints to the party.

More Team USA Drama Backstage

Back at the arena, LA Knight and Je’Von Evans catch up with Cody Rhodes backstage and ask if he’s spoken to CM Punk. Cody assures them Punk will be there tomorrow, but points out that neither of them helped the situation earlier tonight.

Knight reiterates that Cody’s announcement took the air out of things, but believes they’ll win as long as everyone shows up. Evans expresses his frustration, explaining that this was supposed to be fun for him and he didn’t sign up for all the drama. He vows to do his thing and represent Team USA, despite having to compete against one of his own teammates tonight.

Chelsea Green Addresses Tiffany Stratton & Blake Monroe

Elsewhere backstage, Byron Saxton catches up with Chelsea Green. When asked about Tiffany Stratton and the ring, Green says Stratton isn’t obsessed, but entitled. She felt entitled to her moment at SummerSlam and to having the ring. Green vows to fight to get her ring back.

Saxton brings up Blake Monroe ahead of their match tonight. Green says she’s not going to allow herself to be walked over again. She slapped Monroe last week and intends to finish things tonight.

We check back in on the Friendsgiving festivities, where Otis is drinking gravy out of a turkey baster and Joe Hendry is playing music. Matt Cardona asks Ricky Saints if he’s seen his wife. Saints informs him that she left and that he understands why. Cardona heads off to join The Gobbledy Gooker.

Blake Monroe vs. Chelsea Green

Women’s action is coming up in our next match of the evening. Monroe and Green lock up to get things started, with the action quickly spilling out to the floor. The two take turns sending each other into the commentary desk before the action resumes inside the ring. Green connects with a dropkick and unloads with strikes in the corner.

Monroe fights back with a big boot and a Sling Blade. Green connects with an enzuigiri and sets up for a dive to the floor, but is distracted by the arrival of Tiffany Stratton, who is sporting Green’s ring. Monroe clotheslines Green over the top rope, and Stratton has some words for Green as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Monroe is working over Green on the turnbuckles. Green blocks a handstand hurricanrana attempt and connects with a missile dropkick. Monroe avoids an UnprettiHER attempt and connects with a headbutt and a running knee for a close two-count.

Green fights back and sends Monroe face-first into the turnbuckles with a curb stomp. She sets up for UnprettiHER again, but Stratton hops on the apron. Green slaps Stratton and retrieves her ring. Monroe nearly steals the win with a roll-up, but Green responds with a roll-up of her own for the three-count.

Winner: Chelsea Green

After the match, Monroe and Stratton attack Green, with Stratton reclaiming the ring in the process. Paige rushes out to make the save, dropkicking Stratton out of the ring and sending Monroe to the floor as well. We head to another commercial break.

More From The WWE Friendsgiving Celebration

When we return, we check back in on the Friendsgiving celebration, where everyone except Ricky Saints is enjoying a musical performance in Japanese. The Gingerbread Man makes an appearance before Danhausen shows up with the turkey.

Saints brings up what he was promised before informing Danhausen that his backyard is on fire. Danhausen hands Saints the turkey, with the hot tray burning his hands.

Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga & Haku Send A Message To Bakusai

We cut to a promo from Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga and Haku. Tama questions where the smiles were on the faces of Bakusai when they were having their heads slammed into the mat. Instead, they saw fear. He reminds them that this all started when they put their hands on their father.

Talla welcomes them to come after the titles, but warns them they’ll regret it. Haku says they disrespected his family and that their punishment will be hotter than hell. He makes it clear that only one team runs SmackDown, and it’s them.

Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Trick Williams’ theme hit and out he comes to the ring.

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