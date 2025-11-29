WWE SmackDown Results 11/28/25

Ball Arena

Denver, Colorado

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

– Jey Uso vs. Rusev In A Second Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament

– Chelsea Green Championship Celebration

– LA Knight vs. TBD In A Second Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament

– Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka In A Women’s WarGames Advantage Match

– Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The MFT’s In A Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

