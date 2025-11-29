WWE SmackDown Results 11/28/25
Ball Arena
Denver, Colorado
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Jey Uso vs. Rusev In A Second Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament
– Chelsea Green Championship Celebration
– LA Knight vs. TBD In A Second Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament
– Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka In A Women’s WarGames Advantage Match
– Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The MFT’s In A Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Checkout Episode 493 of The HootsPodcast