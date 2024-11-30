WWE SmackDown Results 11/29/24

Delta Center

Salt Lake City, Utah

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Team Ripley & Team Morgan Segment

Rhea Ripley: You know, I know it’s obvious, not everyone on this team are the best of friends. But honestly, none of that matters. Because tomorrow night, we all step into one of the most dangerous matches here in the WWE. War Games. And we all have someone that we want to get our hands on. So, tomorrow night, this all ends. When we step into that steel cage, no one is going to be able to stop us from absolutely brutalizing those women. I mean, think about, guys. Think about it for a second. Think about everything that they’ve done to us. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae.

Naomi: That’s right, Big Momma. Because Nia Jax and her little lap dogs are going to get everything that they deserve and then some. Because they have been nothing but a pain in me and Bayley’s side. And I promise you, and I promise y’all, not only will the glow be felt, oh, it’s going to be dealt.

Bianca BelAir: Yep. Yep. Because Naomi, you and I both know that one of them took our girl, Jade Cargill, out last week. Now, I don’t know which one it was, so tomorrow night, all five of them can get it.

Rhea Ripley: Liv Morgan, you are going to wish that you never met me.

Iyo Sky: We will destroy you.

Liv Morgan: You know, it’s funny, it’s so funny how confident you guys are, that you are going to beat us tomorrow night.

Nia Jax: I mean, Bianca, did you have a brain fart, and forget that Bayley and Iyo tortured you for years. Or Bayley, don’t you remember that Iyo stabbed you in the back before WrestleMania, with all of your friends. Whatever we’ve done has not even come close to the issues that you guys have. You are all going to implode before you get to the ring, you big losers.

Naomi: Nia, girl, shut up. For real. You got way bigger problems, like us.

Bayley: That’s true. You’re one to talk, Nia, I mean, you have manipulating little Tiffany Stratton over there from day one, and she’s way too naive to say it. And I would also watch out for Candice, she knows her way around the ring in the business, so she’s not going to fall for it. So, it looks like after WarGames, you might not have any friends, will you?

Nia Jax: Bayley, you’re an expert at no friends, you big idiot.

Liv Morgan: Good one. And please, we are a united front, so you can stop trying to manipulate us now, Bayley. Because you lost your touch, and you’re not really good at it anymore. However, I do think it’s really interesting how Jade gets attacked, and now all of a sudden, you’re on the War Games team.

Rhea Ripley: Liv, shut up. Stop wasting everyone’s time. Soon, you’re not going to be able to hide behind anyone, because when you step into that ring, into those cages, there’s nowhere to run, and you will have to face me.

Liv Morgan: You know what, Rhea? You’re right. You’re right. That’s why I’m going to put my money where my mouth is and finish the job that I started when I break your face in that steel cage, tomorrow night.

Rhea Ripley: Sweet naive, Liv. I’m going to cave your face in so badly, that the love of your life, Dominik Mysterio, he’s not even going to want to look at you.

Liv Morgan: No, no, no, nice try. I know what you’re doing there, but we’ll see you guys, tomorrow night. We’re leaving. Bye. Goodbye.

Rhea Ripley: You know what? I hate waiting.

Team Ripley and Team Morgan gets into a massive pier six brawl on the stage to close this segment.

First Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade El Idolo

Nakamura drives his knee into the midsection of Idolo. Nakamura brings Idolo down to the mat. Strong lockup. Nakamura backs Idolo into the turnbuckles. Nakamura with a gut punch. Nakamura launches Idolo over the top rope. Idolo rocks Nakamura with a forearm smash. Idolo with The Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Nakamura drives Idolo back first into the turnbuckles. Nakamura with clubbing shoulder blocks. Nakamura with repeated knee strikes. Nakamura follows that with Bad Vibrations. Idolo rolls Nakamura over for a one count. Idolo ducks a clothesline from Nakamura. Idolo with a Headscissors Takeover. Idolo goes for a Suicide Dive, but Nakamura counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nakamura stomps on Idolo’s chest. Nakamura ascends to the top turnbuckle. Idolo with The Springboard Dropkick. Idolo with The Orihara MoonSault. Nakamura regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Idolo with elbows into the midsection of Nakamura. Nakamura answers with a knee lift. Nakamura goes for The Reverse Exploder Suplex, but Idolo lands back on his feet. Idolo scores the elbow knockdown. Idolo with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Idolo ducks a clothesline from Nakamura. Idolo with a flying forearm smash. Idolo pops back on his feet. Idolo plays to the crowd. Nakamura avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Idolo with a big forearm smash. Nakamura with clubbing blows to Idolo’s back. Idolo hammers down on the back of Nakamura’s neck. Idolo with The Double MoonSault for a two count. Nakamura blocks The Message. Idolo dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Nakamura avoids The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Nakamura with an Overhead Elbow to Idolo. Idolo side steps The Kinshasa. Idolo drops Nakamura with The Discus Back Elbow for a two count. Idolo with The Three Amigos into the turnbuckles. Nakamura removes the top turnbuckle pad. Nakamura dodges The Shotgun Meteora. Nakamura connects with The Kinshasa to pickup the victory. After the match, LA Knight runs into the ring. Nakamura blinds Knight with the mist.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura via Pinfall

– Nick Aldis informs The Bloodline that they are all barred from ringside during tonight’s main event with Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu. Solo believes in Jacob. He’ll get the job done.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Tommaso Ciampa is yelling at Johnny Gargano in the backstage area. He doesn’t want to be a loser. Ciampa doesn’t give a damn if Alex Shelley was Gargano’s mentor back in the day. It seems Gargano’s relationship with MCMG is more important than DIY recapturing the WWE Tag Team Titles. Ciampa is going to stick to his plan whether Gargano likes it or not. Gargano has one more week to get his stuff together.

Kevin Owens Promo

There are people out there who are still on Cody Rhodes side. So, let me explain to you, why I’m right. January 1st, 2021, Roman Reigns and his cousin assaulted me, 2 on 1, and throw me off a 15-foot scaffold thing through multiple tables, but I got up. January 31st, 2021, Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns runs me over with a golf cart, but I got up. January 28, 2023, again at the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns orders for me to get SuperKicked over and over and over and over, again. And for that one, Cody Rhodes was in the building, but he was nowhere to be found. But you know where he was, at Bad Blood, this year, when Roman Reigns needed somebody? Right there by his side. And that’s just three of the dozens of examples I could’ve used to show you that Cody Rhodes deserves everything that’s coming to him at Saturday Night’s Main Event, when I turn The American Nightmare into The Canadian Dream.

Second Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes: Hey, Cody, you know what? Kevin was right, you did turn your back on him, because let’s be real. You’re not the guy to stab a guy in the back, we know that, but you’re the guy to stab someone right in the heart. Because who needs enemies when you have friends like Cody Rhodes? So, Cody, you want to evaluate me, you want to evaluate the first round draft pick? Well, you’re going to learn that this evaluation is only going to find out one thing, and that’s exactly why I am HIM.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes backs Hayes into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hayes shoves Rhodes. Strong lockup. Hayes drives his knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Hayes applies a side headlock. Rhodes whips Hayes across the ring. Rhodes goes for a Hip Toss, but Hayes blocks it. Rollup Exchange. Hayes avoids The Drop Down Uppercut. Hayes taunts Rhodes. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes tells Hayes to bring it. Hayes slaps Rhodes in the face. Hayes hides behind the referee. Hayes grabs a side headlock. Hayes reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Rhodes clotheslines Hayes over the top rope. Rhodes lands The Suicide Dive.

Rhodes slams Hayes head on the announce table. Hayes dropkicks the left knee of Rhodes. Rhodes avoids The Fade Away. Rhodes drops Hayes with The Disaster Kick. Hayes has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Hayes with forearm shivers. Rhodes with The Delayed SuperPlex. Toe Kick/Haymaker Exchange. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Hayes. Hayes avoids The Powerslam. Hayes with The Tilt-A-Whirl FaceBuster. Hayes kicks Rhodes in the gut. Rhodes with a Running Powerslam. Rhodes applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Hayes grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Hayes kicks Rhodes in the face. Forearm Exchange. Hayes thrust kicks the midsection of Rhodes. Hayes sweeps out the legs of Rhodes. Hayes delivers The Fade Away. Hayes turns a Vertical Suplex into a Cutter for a two count. Rhodes and Hayes are trading back and forth shots in the corner. Hayes ascends to the top turnbuckle. Hayes dives over Rhodes. Misfired Signature Moves. Rhodes goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Rhodes blocks The O’Connor Roll. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter. Rhodes connects with The Cross Rhodes to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Segment

Roman Reigns: Wiseman.

Paul Heyman: Yes, my Tribal Chief?

Roman Reigns: Where is he?

Paul Heyman: I don’t know, my Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns: This guy keeps me waiting. That doesn’t work for me.

CM Punk: I don’t have a whole lot of time.

Roman Reigns: Good thing you showed up late.

CM Punk: I didn’t show up for you, I showed up for Paul Heyman, your wiseman.

Roman Reigns: That’s good, but let’s get one thing straight. I don’t need your help.

CM Punk: I figured you’d feel that way. I don’t necessarily want to give you any help at all. I’m not here for you, I’m here for Paul.

Roman Reigns: I’m happy for you guys, I really am. I don’t like your tone. I don’t like your attitude. I don’t like you. And I damn sure don’t want to team with you at War Games, tomorrow night.

Paul Heyman: My Tribal Chief, Solo has had us in checkmate since the Friday after WrestleMania. If we don’t accept his help, it’s over. In all fairness, if you don’t help tomorrow night, and Solo turns back Roman Reigns, and puts an end to The Bloodline, you’re next. Solo is going to come after you. All five are going to come after you. Not just because of this, because Solo knows you’re the threat. I say this respectfully to the both of you, divided, we all fall to Solo. United, at best, we survive.

CM Punk: You don’t like my attitude, I don’t care. I don’t like you; it doesn’t matter. I’m not here for you, I’m here for Paul. You want your Ula Fala back? I want my scalps; I want my revenge for what Solo and his crew did to my friend. If we survive War Games, and you want to revisit this conversation, me and you, I’m all ears.

Roman Reigns: One time.

CM Punk: One time. One favor.

Roman Reigns: I owe you a favor?

CM Punk: No. No, you don’t owe me anything. My friend, our wiseman will owe me a favor.

Roman Reigns: Wiseman.

Paul Heyman: Yes, my Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns: What’s the favor?

Paul Heyman: My Tribal Chief, let’s get through War Games, tomorrow night, and then we will have all the time in the world to talk about it.

Third Match: Michin vs. Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend In A First Round Match In The WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament

Michin with a Roundhouse Kick to Niven. Legend rocks Niven with a forearm smash. Michigan with forearm shivers. Michin blocks The Cazadora FaceBuster. Michin kicks Legend in the face. Niven makes Michin sit down on the canvas. Niven with a Running Crossbody Splash for a two count. Niven HeadButt Legend. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Legend lands back on her feet. Legend catches Niven in mid-air. Michin dropkicks Legend. Michin jumps on Legend’s back. Legend backs Michin into the turnbuckles. Michin kicks Legend in the jaw. Michin with The Flying Hurricanrana. Michin blasts Niven with The PK. Michin plays to the crowd. Michin with The Quebrada to the outside. Michin is fired up. Michin rolls Niven back into the ring. Green yanks Michin off the ring apron.

Green SuperKicks Michin. B-Fab drives Green back first into the apron. B-Fab and Green starts brawling towards the backstage area. Niven is concerned. Legend nails Niven with The Pump Kick. Legend poses for the crowd. Niven regains control of the match during the commercial break. Niven with a Running Cannonball Strike. Niven hits The Piper Driver for a two count. Niven fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Niven with a Running Lariat. Niven stomps on Legend’s chest. Niven lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Michin with a chop/forearm combination. Legend reverses out of the irish whip from Michin. Legend with The Uranage BackBreaker.

Niven rocks Legend with a forearm smash. Legend side steps Niven into the turnbuckles. Legend Chokeslams Niven for a two count. Legend hooks the outside leg for a two count. Legend argues with the referee. Michin SuperKicks Legend. Michin goes for a Hurricanrana, but Legend counters with a PowerBomb for a two count. Niven with a Double Senton Splash for a two count. Niven sends Michin to the corner. Michin kicks Niven in the face. Niven has Michin perched on the top turnbuckle. Niven goes for The Avalanche Piper Driver, but Legend gets in the way. Niven HeadButts Legend. Niven goes for a Diving Senton Bomb, but Legend ducks out of the way. Legend delivers The Lash Extension for a two count. Michin connects with The Senton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Michin via Pinfall

– LA Knight tells Byron Saxton that Shinsuke Nakamura is going to have a big problem at Survivor Series. He’ll drop Shinsuke three, the hard way, because there’s no other options at this point.

– Nick Aldis reminds Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso that they are both barred from ringside before Jey Uso made his entrance.

Fourth Match: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu In The Men’s WarGames Advantage Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fatu backs Jey into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Fatu shoves Jey. Jey is throwing haymakers at Fatu. Jey applies a side headlock. Fatu whips Jey across the ring. Fatu drops Jey with a shoulder tackle. Fatu with a straight right hand. Fatu uses the middle rope to choke Jey. Fatu slams Jey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fatu uppercuts Jey. Fatu repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest. Fatu HeadButts Jey in the corner. Jey dives over Fatu. Jey with a Hip Attack. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jey clotheslines Fatu over the top rope. Fatu catches Jey in mid-air. Fatu drives Jey face first into the steel ring post. Fatu sends Jey over the announce table. Fatu poses for the crowd.

Fatu has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Fatu applies a rear chin lock. Jey is displaying his fighting spirit. Jey ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Fatu with a charging headbutt. Fatu talks smack to Jey. Fatu applies a nerve hold. Fatu HeadButts Jey. Jey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jey sends Fatu shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jey with a flurry of haymakers. Fatu blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jey nails Fatu with The Running Hip Attack for a two count. Jey kicks Fatu in the face. Fatu catches Jey in mid-air. Fatu with The Swinging Uranage Slam.

Fatu with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. Fatu follows that with a Running Hip Attack of his own. Fatu gives a shout out to Solo Sikoa. Jey SuperKicks Fatu. Fatu hits The Pop Up Samoan Drop for a two count. Fatu goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Jey gets his knees up in the air. Jey Spears Fatu. Jey lands The Uso Splash for a two count. Fatu regroups on the outside. Jey delivers The Suicide Dive into the announce table. Jey clears the announce table. Jey resets the referee’s ten count. Fatu SuperKicks Jey. Fatu with The Samoan Drop on the announce table. Fatu rolls Jey back into the ring. Fatu connects with The Impaler DDT. Fatu drags Jey to the corner. Fatu plants Jey with The MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Fatu had a nice embrace with The New Bloodline and Bronson Reed as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Jacob Fatu via Pinfall

