SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (c)

We go right to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks to a pop. Banks poses on the apron with the title as pyro explodes. Cole sends us to a video package on recent happenings between Banks and Bayley. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Bayley now, asking about the video package she just watched. Bayley goes on and says the video left out the biggest part of Banks’ career – that she always loses her titles. Bayley says she hopes Banks enjoyed her 13 day title reign because tonight she will take back what is hers, and their rivalry will end the same way it started – with Banks crippled in the ring by her own failure. Bayley laughs and heads to the ring.

The music hits and Banks watches from the ring as Bayley marches out. She stops on the stage and the pyro goes off. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. The bell rings and they lock up, tangling and going to the corner. The referee counts to force them both to break. They trade some aggressive strikes. Banks with a big arm drag after coming off the top. Banks ends up going for an early pin attempt but Bayley immediately kicks out. More back and forth on their feet. Bayley takes Banks down for a 1 count. They tangle some more and Bayley avoids the Bank Statement, getting to the bottom rope. Bayley retreats to the floor for a breather as Banks taunts her from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Bayley with a baseball slide but Banks comes back in. Banks runs the ropes and ends up dropping Bayley face-first into the apron by pulling her leg out. Banks with a kick to the face. Banks with running knees in the corner, launching herself in from the apron, for a 2 count. Banks runs the apron now, sending Bayley back into the steel ring post. Banks charges on the ring apron but Bayley sends her flying high in the air, and back down face-first into the apron.

Bayley brings Banks back in for a close 2 count. Bayley dominates now as fans boo her. Bayley stomps in the corner and catapults her into the bottom rope. Banks kicks out at 2 and shows some frustration now. Bayley grounds Banks with a submission now. Banks tries to capitalize after a counter. She drops Bayley in the corner and hits the running double knees for a close 2 count. Bayley counters once again and clotheslines Banks in the corner for another pin attempt. Bayley takes Banks to the top but Banks fights back. Banks with a top rope Meteora. They both land hard and the referee checks on them while they’re laid out. More back and forth now. Banks ends up hitting a big crossbody to the floor and they both hit the barrier, and are laid out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is down in the corner while Banks is sitting up on the second rope. Bayley buys herself some time and avoids Banks. She looks for a superplex attempt but they both end up on the floor now. Bayley launches Banks face-first into the announce table. Bayley goes to the top for the big flying elbow but Banks runs back in and takes Bayley down from the top. Banks with a big knee to the face and more offense. Bayley is hanging off the apron now, half of her body leaning towards the floor. Banks runs and leaps off the steel ring steps, dropping an elbow over Bayley’s neck that’s hanging off the apron. Banks brings it back in and hits the big Frogsplash but Bayley kicks out at 2. Banks can’t believe it.

More back and forth now. Bayley avoids the Bank Statement and Banks avoids the Bayley-to-Belly. Bayley ends up fighting the submission off again, kicking Banks back into the barrier. Banks goes down at ringside against the barrier. Bayley brings Banks back in the ring but stops and slides a kendo stick in. The referee immediately grabs it and throws it out. The referee is distracted by giving the kendo stick to the timekeeper. Bayley tries to capitalize by bringing a steel chair in but Banks cuts her off and sends the chair out. Bayley still gets the upperhand and hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for a close 2 count.

Banks is still laid out but Bayley drags her over and goes to the top. Bayley nails the flying elbow drop but Banks kicks out once again as fans cheer the champion on. Bayley is frustrated. They tangle and Banks has the Backstabber fought off again. Banks runs into a boot in the corner. They tangle and a running knee drops Banks. Bayley with a back suplex for another close 2 count. Bayley shows more frustration and has words for the referee as fans boo her.

Bayley goes right into Banks’ own Bank Statement on her in the middle of the ring. Banks gets the bottom rope to break it. Banks turns that into a 2 count. They get up on the apron. Bayley charges but Banks moves and Bayley hits the ring post shoulder-first and goes down. Banks kicks Bayley in the face. Banks with a Backstabber into the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring now. Bayley taps out and Banks retains.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, the music hits as Banks takes her title and stands tall, raising it in the air. We go to replays. Banks celebrates and exits with her title in the air, taunting Bayley who is still in the ring. Banks suddenly turns around on the stage and is dropped by a superkick from Carmella. Fans immediately start booing her. Carmella capitalizes while Banks is down and the boos get louder. Carmella fixes her hair and makeup, and stands tall over Banks before heading to the back.

– The announcers hype Seth Rollins vs. Otis and Rey Mysterio vs. King Baron Corbin in tonight’s Survivor Series qualifiers for the men’s team.

– Jey Uso is backstage preparing for an interview, with a cup of coffee in hand, when Kevin Owens walks up. Owens jokes about Jey getting coffee for Roman Reigns. Jey asks if Owens thinks his family is a joke. Owens doesn’t think any of this is a joke. Owens came over because they’re partners at Survivor Series and Owens doesn’t have much success at that event, and he’s hoping they can change that. Owens says but clearly Jey has other stuff on his mind and he will leave Jey be. Owens jokes about the coffee again, saying maybe Jey should switch to decaf, and then walks off. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype The Undertaker’s 30 year anniversary and his “Final Farewell” appearance at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

– The announcers show us a replay of Carmella making her SmackDown return with the attack on SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks a few minutes ago. Boyfriend Corey Graves thought the return was spectacular.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Jey Uso for an interview. She wants to talk about what happened last week. We go to a video package that shows Jey losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the “I Quit” loss at Hell In a Cell, and how Jimmy Uso was involved. The video also shows Jey and Roman’s emotional in-ring meeting at the start of last week’s show, and Uso defeating Daniel Bryan in the Survivor Series qualifying match for the main event, and then Jey’s heel turn on Bryan after the match. We also see Jey attacking Bryan again after the show went off the air.

Uso said it wasn’t personal. Bryan isn’t blood and family is personal. They go on and Paul Heyman appears. He asks if Reigns authorized this interview but that was a rhetorical question. Reigns did not authorize this interview. Heyman tells Uso that Reigns wants to see him. Kayla comments on Reigns and Jey, saying Heyman has a better spot in the family than Jey, but Jey doesn’t like what she has to say, for the second time in this interview. Jey asks her if she’s still throwing shade. He repeats himself. Heyman tells Uso to not keep Reigns waiting. They walk off together with Jey staring down at Kayla.

– Rey Mysterio is backstage on the phone. Dominik Mysterio walks up and tells his dad that his match is up next and he’s not dressed to wrestle. Rey is trying to get in touch with Aalyah Mysterio but is having no luck. Dominik says he hasn’t seen his sister today either. Dominik tells his dad that he’s due up in the ring. Rey tells Dominik to go get his gear. Dominik walks off and King Baron Corbin suddenly attacks Rey from behind and takes him out. Corbin runs away as Dominik comes back and checks on his dad. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jey Uso is with Paul Heyman outside of Roman Reigns’ locker room. Heyman says he really respects what Uso is trying to do but if he’s going to do something like that, he needs to run it by Reigns first. Uso can’t believe he has to get permission from his cousin to do an interview on TV. Heyman confirms. Jey says let’s go talk to him then. Heyman tells Jey to stay here, in the hallway, and he will go check with Reigns and come back. Heyman walks in and Uso waits. Reigns comes back out and asks Uso why he’s talking to Kayla, trying to tell his story or something? Uso says he was just giving an interview. Reigns says there’s a chain of command. Uso has to come to him first and if he can’t find him, go to Heyman next. Reigns asks what’s going on with Kevin Owens. Uso says he was just making bad jokes. Reigns says it sounded like Owens was disrespecting him, which means he was disrespecting Reigns and their entire family. Reigns goes on and asks Uso if he’s going to just let that slide. Uso says he’s going to handle it. Uso walks off. Reigns asks Heyman if he knew about this. Heyman says he kind of found out as it was happening. Reigns says Heyman is supposed too know everything, that’s why he’s here – to handle everything so Reigns doesn’t have to. Reigns is upset now. Heyman says he understands. Reigns tells Heyman to go find WWE Producer Adam Pearce so they can handle this KO problem tonight. Heyman walks off.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: King Baron Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio

We go back to the ring and King Baron Corbin comes out for the next Men’s Team SmackDown qualifier. Rey Mysterio is out next but he’s still in street clothes, limping and in pain. Dominik Mysterio is with him.

The bell rings and Rey charges but Corbin nails a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Rey hangs in the match but Corbin begins to dominate him. Corbin take sit to the floor and keeps control. They bring it back in and Rey tries to mount some offense but Corbin drops him. Corbin puts boots to Rey while he’s down and the referee warns him. Corbin sends Rey back over the top rope to the floor.

Corbin follows and rocks Rey with a right hand. Corbin charges but Rey moves and Corbin hits the steel ring steps shoulder-first. Fans cheer for Rey as he comes back out and works Corbin over against the apron. Rey rolls Corbin back in and works him over while Corbin is on his knees. Corbin comes right back and drops Rey with a big elbow. Corbin goes for a chokeslam in the middle of the ring but Rey slides out and rolls him for a 2 count.

Rey with a hurricanrana takedown to send Corbin to the floor. The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. Dominik comes over and stares Rollins down from the bottom of the ramp. Rollins stops on the stage and acts like he came to just watch, not start any trouble. Rey looks on from the ring at Rollins, allowing Corbin to recover behind him. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey drops Corbin at ringside by sending him into the ring post. Rollins cheers Corbin on from the stage. Rey brings it back in and flies over the top rope with a splash. Corbin kicks out at 2. Corbin counters and sends Rey into the turnbuckles. Corbin runs into boots in the corner. Dominik keeps watching to make sure Rollins stays on the stage.

More back and forth between Corbin and Rey. Rey flies but Corbin catches him on his shoulder for a big backbreaker. Rey still kicks out at 2. Corbin continues to dominate as Rollins taunts and cheers from the stage. Fans boo Rollins and Corbin. Corbin with kidney shots against the ropes on Rey, making him look up at Rollins. Corbin takes Rey to the top and rocks him with a right hand. Corbin climbs up for a superplex but Rey fights back and headbutts him to the mat. Rey flies with a crossbody but Corbin catches him on his shoulders for anther big backbreaker, and another. Corbin still can’t put Rey away. Corbin with more offense and pin attempts but Rey hangs on. Corbin manhandles Rey some while he’s down. Rey rolls to the floor for a breather.

Corbin follows and rams Rey back into the edge of the barrier as the referee counts. Corbin keeps control and brings it back in the ring, mounting Rey with big right hands. Rollins laughs and nods as Corbin keeps beating Rey around the ring. Rey finally ducks a shot but Corbin scoops him for a bear hug in the middle of the ring. Rey claws for the eye to break it, right in front of the referee, but Corbin rams him back into the corner to get free. Rey fights back with kicks now. Rey goes to the top and hits the senton for a pop. Rey starts nailing low dropkicks now for a pop. Rey springboards in with another senton but Corbin kicks out at 2. Rollins yells at Corbin to keep it together. Corbin goes for Deep Six but it’s blocked. Rey drops Corbin into position for 619 but Corbin rolls to the floor to avoid it.

Fans boo Corbin. Corbin comes from behind and drops Dominik with a cheap shot, angering Rey. Rey ends up dropping Corbin and bringing him back in, also checking on Dominik. Rey comes in but Corbin decks him. Rey fights off the powerbomb attempt as Rollins starts creeping down the ramp. Rey nails 619 on Corbin.

Rollins attacks Dominik at ringside until Rey makes the save. Murphy and Aalyah come waling down the ramp now, apparently to stop Rollins but they don’t get the chance. Rey yells at her to get out of here, saying they shouldn’t be here. Rey comes back in the ring, distracted, and Corbin catches him with End of Days for the pin to earn the Survivor Series spot.

Winner: King Corbin

– After the match, the music hits as Corbin recovers. Aalyah and Murphy look as Rollins also recovers at the bottom of the ramp, smirking at Rey, who is still down in the ring.

– Graves has some breaking news now. Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens is now official for tonight. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Lacey Evans appears in a Hire Heroes USA promo. Cole talks about WWE’s support for Veteran’s Day next week and veterans around the country.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott vs. Zelina Vega

Back from the break and Ruby Riott and Zelina Vega are already waiting in the ring. The bell rings and Natalya drops Vega first, then goes for Ruby. Vega rolls Natalya for a 2 count. They all trade more offense and pin attempts. Vega drops Natalya and goes to work on Riott in the middle of the ring.

Natalya pulls Vega out of the ring. She comes in the ring but Riott counters a suplex and rolls her for a 2 count. Natalya drops Riott on her head now. Natalya with a Surfboard submission in the middle of the ring now. Vega runs in to break it, covering Natalya for 2. Vega goes to the corner and Natalya runs into her boot. Vega takes Natalya down with a big head scissors takedown. Riott plants Vega into the mat with the STO. Riott goes to the top but Natalya cuts her off. Riott knocks Natalya away. Riott goes to fly onto Vega but she moves and Riott lands hard.

Vega fights off Natalya’s Sharpshooter to Riott with a bulldog. Vega with running knees to Riott in the corner. Vega spikes Riott into the mat with a scissors. Riott rolls to the floor for a breather. Natalya rolls Vega from behind for 2. Vega and Natalya tangle some more now, trading offense and counters. Vega tries to block the Sharpshooter but Natalya locks it in the middle of the ring.

Vega goes for the bottom rope but that won’t break the hold in a Triple Threat. Riott comes in and applies an armbar to Vega while Vega is in the Sharpshooter. Not realizing the other submission has been applied, Natalya breaks the Sharpshooter as soon as Vega taps out and Riott gets the win for the Survivor Series spot.

Winner: Ruby Riott

– After the bell, Natalya is furious after seeing what happened and how Riott won. Riott hits the ramp to celebrate as her music hits. The referee holds Natalya back in the ring but she’s upset and ready to fight Riott.

– Big E is backstage playing a game with a staffer. He apparently wins and starts bragging as she walks off. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits join him and it looks like they’re becoming friends. Big E mentions their Survivor Series match against RAW Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Big E tells them if they lay down in the ring, Kofi and Woods won’t beat them up too bad. The Profits start laughing hysterically and Big E joins in. This goes on and on but Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins aren’t buying it. The laughing goes on until Billie Kay appears out of nowhere, also laughing. She ends up giving her 8×10 and resume to The Street Profits. She points to how she was once on RAW, just in case they need some red brand inside information. The Profits say they were also on RAW, and at the same time she was. Montez Ford gives her the resume back and she’s about speechless as they walk away.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Otis vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring for tonight’s final Survivor Series qualifier as Otis heads to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a sponsored video with recent happenings between The Mysterio Family, Murphy and Seth Rollins. We go back to the ring and out comes Rollins as Otis waits in the ring. We see Rey Mysterio, Aalyah Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio watching backstage. The bell rings and they go at it. Otis ends up overpowering after a quick back and forth. Otis tosses Rollins to the mat with two big slams in row. Rollins rolls to the floor for a breather as the referee counts.

Murphy comes waling down the ramp now. The Mysterio Family is shown watching from the back. Rollins returns to the ring and is distracted by Murphy and Otis. Rollins tries to block but Otis rocks him, then sends him head-first into the turnbuckle. Rollins decks Otis but Otis sends him over the top rope, right at Murphy’s feet. The referee counts again.

Otis runs over and sends Rollins to the ground. Otis rolls Rollins back in. Otis stops and gives a look to Murphy, slowing him down a bit. Otis enters the ring but Rollins nails a Slingblade for a close 2 count. Rollins charges at Otis with a shoulder but it does nothing to him.Otis starts getting hulked up now, dancing around as Rollins keeps the attack going. Rollins with a big chop but the dancing just continues, and another chop and more dancing.

Otis with a headbutt and two takedowns, and another. Otis ducks a clothesline and sends Rollins high in the air, then down to the mat. Otis goes on and hits a big spinning scoop slam. Otis runs into a counter in the corner. Rollins comes off the second rope but Otis catches him and hits a fall-away slam. Otis hulks up again and yells out. Otis charges with a big splash in the corner.

Otis prepares for the Caterpillar as Murphy gets on the apron, staring Rollins down and distracting everyone. Otis charges at Murphy but Murphy drops from the apron to the floor. Rollins takes advantage, rocks Otis and follows up with the big Stomp for the pin to win the Survivor Series spot.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Rollins stands tall as his music hits. He looks at Murphy and Murphy turns to walk up the ramp to the back. Rey and Dominik are shown reacting with anger in the back. Aalyah looks confused or disappointed. Rollins watches Murphy walk straight to the back as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins catches up with Murphy backstage. Rollins says he knows what he saw and he thinks he knows where it’s going. Rollins tells Murphy to confirm he knows what he saw. Murphy points at Rollins, calls him The Messiah, and then points back at himself and calls him the disciple. Rollins has him repeat it and he does. Rollins knew Murphy would see the light and says The Mysterio Family was never going to accept him. Rollins says he does accept Murphy. He welcomes Murphy back home and says they have a lot of work to do. A thrilled Rollins walks off.

Aalyah Mysterio comes walking up and she’s upset. She yells at Murphy for siding with Rollins after she tried to help him. Murphy grabs her hands and holds them, trying to calm her. Murphy says he knows what he’s doing and he needs Aalyah to trust him. Murphy tells her that this is for the greater good. She stares back at him as he continues holding her hands.

– Michael Cole sends us to his new sitdown interview with a shirtless Lars Sullivan, recorded earlier today. Cole asks Lars about last week’s interview with Corey Graves, talking about how he was bullied. Lars is a bit more animated this week, breathing harder and rocking back & forth in his chair just a bit. Lars says he hates bullies. He’s been bullied his entire life for the way he looks, talks, dressed. Those bullies would push him down, kick him, steal his lunch, mock him and call him freak. The other kids would just stand there, watch and laugh at his expense.

Lars fumes and recalls how at age 13 he started lifting weights and learned how to care of himself. He quickly gained muscle and the bullying stopped. In fact, he became the bully. He bullied the bullies and that was so much fun. He bullied the kids who would just stand there before. He got them back, because they deserved it. Lars says he learned he could bully whoever he wanted, he could make them do what he wanted, eat whatever he wanted. Dirt, glass, bugs. Lars starts laughing. He says he could do whatever he wanted. He could do this… he just loudly yells out. Now that’s intimidation, that’s bullying, and he loves it. Lars laughs again to end the interview.

Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Jey Uso makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for Talking Smack tomorrow is Kayla Braxton with new co-host Paul Heyman. Their guests will be Seth Rollins, Carmella and King Corbin. We see Jey waiting in the ring now. Kayla is backstage with Kevin Owens now, asking if things are getting out of hand. Owens agrees and mentions that he has a tendency to speak his mind, which is almost a bad habit, but if Uso, Roman Reigns or Reigns’ little bit… special counsel, has a problem with that, then so be it. What’s also out of hand is what Reigns had Uso do to Daniel Bryan last week. Owens goes on and says he’s also done a lot of questionable things for his family in his career, but what makes he and Jey different is that he did those things on his own. Owens says he is his own man, which is more than he can say for Uso. Owens turns to the camera to address Jey and says this beating Jey has coming his way is 100% Owens. The music hits as Owens makes his way to the ring now.

The bell rings and they lock up, going at it. Owens with a headlock now. They break and Owens drops Uso with a shoulder. We see Paul Heyman and Reigns watching in the back. Owens grabs Uso from behind but Uso overpowers and goes for the arm. Owens counters and nails aright hand. Owens grounds Uso again but Uso fights up and out. Owens with a senton in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Owens gets sent to the floor off a counter. He comes right back to the apron as Uso charges but he drops Uso with a right hand. They both strike and go down. We see Reigns taking the WWE Universal Title belt from Heyman in their locker room. Heyman walks out as it appears Reigns is sending him to the ring out of frustration. Uso ends up dropped and sent to the barrier by Owens at ringside. Owens leaps off the apron and keeps control, sending Uso back into the barrier and down as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Uso ends up turning it around on Owens. Uso works Owens around until Owens lands a big neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Owens goes to the top but stops when he sees Heyman walking down the ramp. Uso takes advantage of the distraction and leaps up with a kick to the jaw, sending Owens to the floor.

Uso runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Owens into the barrier. The referee counts as Uso sends Owens face-first into the steel ring steps. Uso brings it back into the ring as Heyman watches from ringside now. Uso works Owens over while he’s down. Uso sees Heyman at ringside now. Uso with a superkick to Owens. Heyman smiles as Uso taunts Owens and mounts him with right hands while he’s down. Uso grounds Heyman with another hold in the middle of the ring now, wearing him down.

Owens nails a big superkick out of nowhere for a pop from the crowd. Uso goes down and then misses a splash in the corner, hitting the top of the ring post. Owens with a superkick of his own, then a corner cannonball. Owens goes to the top and nails a big senton. Uso kicks out just in time as Heyman looks on worried and disappointed. Uso avoids the Pop-Up Powerbomb but misses a stomp. They trade counters again and Uso levels Owens for another close 2 count. Uso waits for Owens to get up. Uso goes to the top but Owens cuts him off and climbs up. Uso stops him from climbing and sends him to the mat. Uso goes for a Frogsplash but rolls through as Owens moves. Owens catches Uso with the Pop-Up Powerbomb. Owens covers but Uso gets his foot on the bottom rope to break it up. Heyman makes sure the referee sees this.

The music of the WWE Universal Champion hits and everyone is distracted now, allowing Uso to hit a low blow headbutt on Owens. Uso superkicks Owens in the face now. Uso goes to the top and nails the Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winner: Jey Uso

– After the bell, fans start booing as Uso stands tall with the music playing. We go to replays. Uso exits the ring and Heyman is waiting at ringside. Reigns never came out. Reigns’ music starts back up as Uso and Heyman march up the ramp. Reigns greets them at the top of the ramp. Reigns stands with Uso and raises the title in the air as they stare back at the ring, where Owens is trying to recover. Reigns poses with Uso on the stage as SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

