The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2026 continues winding down tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE SmackDown returns with a new episode tonight, a taped show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, this evening for the Friday, November 6, 2026 episode of the weekly blue brand program.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ flashes on the screen as always to get this week’s show officially off-and-running. The show kicks off with a video package looking at the rivalry between Kevin Owens and CM Punk ahead of their No Holds Barred Match later tonight.

Sami Zayn Confronted By Jimmy Uso, 946 Attacks

We then see Owens watching from an elevated location in the arena before footage airs from Monday’s Raw, highlighting the heated exchange between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship showdown at WWE Crown Jewel.

Back inside the arena, Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring with a microphone. He asks the Brooklyn crowd who is ready to ride or die with the last real good guy. Zayn addresses Reigns’ recent comments, including his prediction that Sami wouldn’t even be champion by the time Crown Jewel arrived.

He points out that he went to Roman’s show, survived, and returned to his own show still holding the championship. Zayn admits there was a time when Reigns’ words would have gotten to him. However, as long as he holds the Undisputed WWE Championship, nobody is going to overlook him. Not the fans, not the locker room, and certainly not Roman Reigns.

He brings up the closing moments of Raw, noting that Reigns wasn’t looking down on him anymore. Instead, Roman was looking up at him. Before Zayn can continue, Jimmy Uso’s music hits. Jimmy makes his way out and heads straight to the ring to confront the champion.

Uso enters the ring with a microphone and reminds Sami Zayn that they were once family. He questions Zayn’s actions on Raw, particularly his attack on Roman Reigns during the chaos involving 946.

Zayn insists that family doesn’t change. He says that in another world, he would be standing shoulder to shoulder with The Bloodline. However, in this world, he is the Undisputed WWE Champion. Sami reminds Jimmy that he was the one who made him an honorary Uce before Roman ever did.

He also points out that Jimmy was always the first to pull the trigger when things got difficult, including when Zayn’s time with The Bloodline came to an end.

Jimmy can’t believe what he’s hearing. He asks what happened to Sami and accuses him of making things personal. Jimmy says Zayn wanted Roman’s attention, and now he has it. When Raw went off the air, Reigns wasn’t concerned about 946. He was focused entirely on Sami.

Jimmy reveals that Roman told him Zayn was going to “catch this beating” at Crown Jewel. Rather than being intimidated, Zayn seems pleased. He says that’s exactly what he wanted to hear because he needs Roman to take their championship match seriously. He doesn’t want half of the OTC. He wants everything Roman Reigns has to offer.

If Roman plans on beating his ass at Crown Jewel, that’s fine with Sami. The Undisputed WWE Champion says he’ll see him there. As Zayn prepares to leave, members of 946 suddenly emerge from the crowd and attack Jimmy Uso.

Sami watches from the ring apron as the faction turns its attention toward him, but he steps down to the floor instead of getting involved. Jimmy attempts to fight back, but the numbers quickly overwhelm him. Royce Keys eventually plants Jimmy with a spine-buster.

With his back turned to the ring, Zayn appears conflicted about whether to help his former Bloodline brother. After considering it, the champion decides to walk away, heading up the entrance ramp as 946 stands tall over Jimmy Uso. We head to a commercial break.

Backstage With Sami Zayn, Rey Fenix, Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

Backstage, Sami Zayn is walking through the hallway when Rey Fenix approaches. Fenix simply shakes his head at the champion before walking away.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae then approach Zayn to check on him. Gargano assures Sami that he made the right decision by staying out of the 946 attack, reminding him that he has the biggest match of his career tomorrow at Crown Jewel. Johnny says they’re survivors.

Candice suggests that Sami can reward Gargano with an Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity. Zayn says he wants to make sure he holds onto the title long enough to give Johnny that match.

Sami brings up Fenix’s reaction moments earlier, along with Penta holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. He suspects the two might be scheming against him. Zayn agrees that Gargano deserves a title opportunity and promises to speak with Nick Aldis about it. He thanks Johnny and Candice for their support before leaving.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

The opening match gets underway with Nakamura and Tonga exchanging punches and knees. Tama gains control with a takedown and a series of strikes before Nakamura fights back with forearms in the corner.

Tonga responds with punches and an elbow, sending Nakamura into the turnbuckles. Nakamura catches him with elbows, but Tama continues the attack with a running forearm and kicks in the corner.

Nakamura turns things around with a knee to the midsection before choking Tonga against the ropes and following up with kicks. Tama gets his boots up to stop a charging Nakamura, but Nakamura catches his legs and positions him across the ropes.

Nakamura connects with a sliding German suplex before taking the fight to ringside, where he sends Tonga crashing into the barricade.

Back from the break, Nakamura catches Tonga with a flying boot before following up with forearms, knees and a sliding kick to the head. He delivers several kicks to the chest, and when Tama blocks one, Nakamura catches him with the opposite leg.

Nakamura applies a full nelson, but Tonga escapes. Nakamura responds with an arm-trapped German suplex for a near fall. He misses a boot from the turnbuckles but connects with another kick before Tama turns things around with a flatliner.

Tonga follows up with a suplex and a brainbuster for a close two-count. The two exchange strikes before Nakamura connects with a spinning heel kick and a reverse exploder suplex. Nakamura sets up for the Kinshasa, but Talla Tonga climbs onto the apron to distract him. Tama capitalizes with a roll-up for a near fall before connecting with the Cutthroat.

Kyoki goes after Talla at ringside, but Talla catches him. Kyoki manages to land on the apron and knocks Talla down with a dropkick. Back inside the ring, Nakamura connects with the Kinshasa on Tama for the three-count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

CM Punk Addresses Kevin Owens

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviews CM Punk about his No Holds Barred Match against Kevin Owens later tonight. Punk says the rivalry isn’t nearly as personal for him as it appears to be for Owens. He’s simply looking forward to wrapping a steel chair around Owens’ head.

Punk admits he’s still angry about losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to a mediocre midcarder like Sami Zayn because of Owens’ interference. He compares Owens’ behavior to that of an ex-girlfriend who can’t move on. Punk says he’ll take care of Owens tonight before turning his attention back toward reclaiming his championship.

Gunther Confronts Finn Balor

Gunther makes his way to the ring and asks the crowd if they genuinely believed he was afraid of Finn Balor last Friday. He insists he was simply caught off guard by the bizarre situation. Gunther says he did everyone a favor by putting an end to the freak show, claiming that everything he previously said about Balor has been proven true.

He believes Finn’s career is hanging by a thread and that he’s long past his prime. He says Balor should have enough dignity to retire. Gunther explains that he originally hoped his criticism would motivate Finn to rediscover whatever potential he had left.

Instead, Balor befriended Danhausen, painted himself up and embraced what Gunther considers a ridiculous spectacle. Gunther admits he once looked up to Balor and respected him, but now believes he has disgraced professional wrestling. He offers Finn one final opportunity to come out and confront him like a man.

Balor’s music hits, and he heads to the ring. Finn says what everyone witnessed last week was a glimpse of what he’s capable of unleashing. Maybe the Demon is nothing more than face paint, smoke and mirrors, but it was Finn who stomped Gunther, climbed a ladder and drove him through a table.

Balor points out that Gunther was the one who looked like he’d seen a demon. He says Gunther wanted the real Finn Balor, and that’s exactly who is standing in front of him. No paint or special effects, just a man with a demon inside waiting to come out. Finn throws the first punch, but Gunther responds with a knee.

Balor fights back with forearms before sending Gunther over the top rope to the floor. Finn connects with a kick from the apron and climbs the turnbuckles, but Gunther catches him with a press slam. Gunther looks for a powerbomb, but Balor escapes and connects with a Sling Blade. Balor follows up with a dropkick that sends Gunther crashing into the turnbuckles. Finn heads to the top rope again, but Gunther retreats to the floor before he can capitalize.

Fatal Influence Backstage Interview

Byron Saxton catches up with Fatal Influence ahead of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Jacy Jayne repeatedly gets Byron’s name wrong before insisting that Fatal Influence only speaks facts. She mocks Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss for their brief championship reign and says Charlotte Flair should be thankful that Jade Cargill took her out.

Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley also take shots at their opposition, with Fallon promising that Fatal Influence will reclaim the Women’s Tag Team Championships. She warns the rest of the locker room that everyone is under their influence.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

B-Fab & Michin vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley

Michin and Reid start things off with a lockup. Reid complains about Michin pulling her hair before doing the same thing herself. Both women attempt kicks simultaneously and block each other’s offense. They briefly tease exchanging punches before shaking hands, but Michin quickly takes Reid down.

The two trade pinning attempts before Michin connects with a dropkick. B-Fab tags in and joins Michin for a series of kicks. Fab covers Reid for a near fall, but Reid fights back with a lungblower and sends her into the turnbuckles. Henley tags in as Reid connects with a knee in the corner. Fallon follows up with a sliding forearm for a two-count before continuing to work over B-Fab.

Fab responds with a back elbow and forearm before connecting with a sliding clothesline for another near fall. She knocks Reid off the apron, but Henley catches her in a sleeper hold. B-Fab escapes by driving Fallon into the turnbuckles.

Henley answers with a boot to the head and knocks Michin off the apron. Both women exchange strikes before connecting with simultaneous clotheslines. Suddenly, Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss appear at ringside. Alexa launches herself off the barricade with a Molly-Go-Round onto Jacy Jayne.

Meanwhile, Tatum takes out Jade Cargill with a crossbody. Paxley and Bliss enter the ring and begin attacking both teams, forcing the referee to call for the bell. The chaos continues after the match as Jade Cargill and Jacy Jayne enter the ring. Bayley rushes out, but Jade catches her with a bicycle kick.

Cargill prepares to deliver Jaded when Charlotte Flair’s music hits. Charlotte storms to the ring and exchanges forearms with Jade. Cargill connects with a kick but misses a bicycle kick, allowing Flair to take her down and attempt the Figure Four. Charlotte is interrupted by a superkick before she can apply the hold. Flair, Bayley, Tatum and Alexa eventually clear the ring, sending everyone else to the floor.

Match Result: No Contest

Kevin Owens Responds To CM Punk

Backstage, Byron Saxton interviews Kevin Owens about his upcoming No Holds Barred Match against CM Punk. Owens questions Punk’s attempts to portray himself as calm and collected. He suggests that if Punk constantly finds himself surrounded by conflict, perhaps Punk himself is the problem.

Owens says Punk tried to act like their issues were beneath him, but Kevin knows he got under his skin. He reveals that he was at the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday receiving treatment when Punk allegedly had Shawn Michaels tell him to leave.

Owens also criticizes Punk for challenging for the NXT Championship, arguing that NXT is supposed to represent the future of WWE. Punk isn’t the future, and Owens admits that neither of them has much time left before becoming part of the past. Owens says everything he’s doing is intended to send Punk into the past sooner than he wants. He closes by saying he’ll see Phil in the ring.

Backstage With Bayley, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

Elsewhere backstage, Byron catches up with Bayley, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair following the earlier brawl. Bayley makes it clear that she won’t tolerate disrespect from anyone. Charlotte adds that if their enemies want to go to war, they’re ready to give them one.

Chelsea Green Addresses Liv Morgan Ahead Of Crown Jewel

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is standing in the ring to discuss the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match. He introduces WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, who makes her way out. Aldis acknowledges that he and Green haven’t always seen eye to eye, but says their relationship has improved.

He expresses his respect for Chelsea and praises the depth of WWE’s women’s roster. Aldis says he’s proud to have Green representing SmackDown at Crown Jewel and proud that she’s the WWE Women’s Champion. He brings up Liv Morgan’s comments from last week and gives Chelsea an opportunity to respond.

Green reminds Aldis of something they previously discussed, saying that what matters isn’t what other people think about them, but what they think about themselves. Chelsea admits that she doesn’t always believe in herself. She says Morgan’s insults have affected her more than she’d like to admit.

Particularly Liv calling her talentless, useless and nothing more than a placeholder champion. Green knows Morgan isn’t the only person who feels that way. What hurts the most is that sometimes she believes those things about herself. She explains that every time she comes to work, she has to fight through her own doubts.

Chelsea admits that a WWE Champion probably shouldn’t say these things publicly, but there are times when she looks at her championship and wonders whether she truly deserves it. Aldis interrupts to assure Green that she is the champion and has earned everything that comes with it.

Chelsea appreciates his words but says they aren’t enough. She questions whether her name belongs alongside the legendary women who previously held the championship. Green wants to belong among those names and leave behind a meaningful legacy. She believes defeating Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel is the only way to prove that she deserves her place.

Chelsea says that if Morgan wins, everything Liv has said about her, along with every doubt Chelsea has ever had about herself, will be validated. However, if Green defeats Morgan tomorrow night, there will be no more questions about whether her championship reign was a fluke. She’ll have proven that she belongs and cemented her place in WWE history as a true champion.

Before Green can continue, Liv Morgan’s music hits, and she makes her way to the ring. Liv Morgan enters the ring and immediately mocks Chelsea Green for getting emotional. She laughs at the champion before reminding her that WWE doesn’t hand out participation trophies.

Morgan questions who Chelsea actually defeated to become champion, claiming that she only won the title because Rhea Ripley got injured and she happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Liv says the fans don’t support Green because she’s talented. They support her because they see themselves in her. According to Morgan, Chelsea represents ordinary, talentless people who believe they can become winners if they get lucky enough.

Morgan calls Green a charity case rather than a legitimate champion. She promises to prove that every negative thought Chelsea has about herself is true when they meet at Crown Jewel. Liv closes by declaring that she’ll leave Saudi Arabia as a two-time Crown Jewel Champion and the greatest women’s champion of all time.

Trick Williams & Lil Yachty Backstage Interview

Backstage, Byron Saxton catches up with Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. Asked about his current mindset, Trick admits that he expected to be holding two championships by now and preparing to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. However, he understands that the road to the top isn’t always easy.

Williams makes it clear that becoming champion is still his ultimate goal. In his mind, it’s not a question of if he’ll get there, but when. Byron brings up Damian Priest’s recent comments about Trick, prompting Lil Yachty to dismiss Priest as an “emo goth man” who isn’t worth worrying about.

Trick says he’s tired of the constant disrespect. He warns that anyone who has a problem with him knows exactly where to find him.

Damian Priest vs. Nathan Frazer

Before the match can officially begin, Nathan Frazer launches himself through the ropes with a pair of suicide dives onto Damian Priest. Frazer continues the attack as Priest enters the ring, connecting with a shooting star press to the back just as the referee calls for the opening bell.

Frazer follows up with a jumping thrust kick, but Priest fights back and sends him toward the corner. Frazer escapes and unloads with punches before Priest catches him with a forearm. Priest takes control with a series of knees and drives Frazer face-first into the mat.

He looks for South of Heaven, but Frazer lands on his feet and manages to send Priest out to the floor. Frazer connects with a flying kick and attempts another suicide dive, but Priest catches him and violently drives him into the ringside barricade.

Priest follows up with a Razor’s Edge that sends Frazer crashing onto the announce table. With Frazer unable to continue, the referee calls for the bell and stops the match.

Following the match, Axiom approaches Priest and attempts to calm him down. Priest wants nothing to do with it and sends Axiom crashing into the ring post.

Winner: Damian Priest

Last Man Standing This Saturday In Riyadh

The broadcast then shifts to a video package highlighting the upcoming Last Man Standing Match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton at WWE Crown Jewel.

No Holds Barred Match

CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

It’s main event time!

The main event gets underway with CM Punk and Kevin Owens immediately exchanging punches in the center of the ring. Punk connects with an elbow and continues unloading with strikes before dropping Owens with a short-arm clothesline. Owens responds with a kick and forearm, but Punk fights back with knees before sending Owens into the corner.

He connects with a running knee. Punk looks to follow up with a bulldog, but Owens escapes. Punk manages to block a superkick attempt, while Owens avoids the Go To Sleep. Owens then clotheslines Punk over the top rope and out to the floor as the action quickly spills to ringside. Owens sends Punk crashing into the announce table.

Punk answers with a knee and drives Owens onto the table himself. Punk pulls out a table from underneath the ring, but Owens gets his hands on a steel chair and blasts Punk across the ribs and back. Owens continues the attack with punches that send Punk stumbling into the crowd, where the two begin brawling through the fans.

Owens sends Punk crashing into a nearby phone before Punk retaliates by striking Owens with a water bottle. The two continue trading punches as they fight their way through the crowd, making use of anything they can get their hands on. Punk grabs a wheelchair and throws it at Owens, while Owens responds by striking Punk with a trash can.

Owens maintains the pressure and sends Punk crashing into the crowd barricade as the wild No Holds Barred Match continues. The action continues through the crowd as Owens sends Punk crashing into a camera. Punk fights back by whipping Owens into the barricade before unloading with punches and choking him against the railing.

Owens responds with a kick and sends Punk into the barricade himself before rubbing his head against a nearby piece of plexiglass. With Punk trapped against the railing, Owens adds insult to injury by standing on his groin. Punk eventually reverses an Irish whip and sends Owens back toward the ringside area.

He follows up with a clothesline off the barricade before grabbing the steel ring steps and blasting Owens in the head with them. Punk looks to deliver a piledriver onto the steps, but Owens escapes and sweeps his legs out from underneath him, sending Punk crashing back-first onto the steel.

Owens then reaches underneath the ring and pulls out a table. Owens strikes Punk with a steel chair before retrieving a second table, setting both up next to each other at ringside. Punk manages to fight back and gets hold of the chair, repeatedly striking Owens across the ribs and back before sending him into the ring.

Punk grabs a trash can from underneath the ring and tosses it inside, but Owens gets to it first and blasts Punk in the head with it. Owens places the trash can over Punk’s upper body and repeatedly strikes it with a steel chair. He then delivers a cannonball into the can with Punk still trapped underneath.

Owens removes the trash can, but Punk begins fighting back with punches. Owens responds by hitting Punk several more times with the can before attempting a powerbomb onto it. Punk manages to counter with a back body drop, sending Owens crashing onto the trash can instead.

The action spills back to the floor as Punk and Owens exchange forearms while fighting up the entrance aisle. Punk eventually gains the advantage as they reach the stage, but Owens responds with a punch and sends Punk crashing into his own image on the LED screen. Owens attempts a piledriver, but Punk counters by lifting him onto his shoulders and connecting with the Go To Sleep.

Punk grabs a production cart and places Owens on top of it before wheeling him down the aisle and crashing it into the ring apron. The two eventually return to the ring, where Punk climbs to the top rope and connects with a flying elbow drop for a near fall. Punk follows up with punches before locking Owens in the Anaconda Vice, but Owens escapes by raking Punk’s eyes and biting him.

Owens grabs a steel chair and wedges it between the turnbuckles before striking Punk with another chair. He attempts to send Punk into the chair in the corner, but Punk reverses the momentum and sends Owens crashing into it instead. Punk follows up with a DDT onto a steel chair for another close two-count.

Punk begins throwing several chairs into the ring before placing one across Owens’ body and heading to the top rope. Owens manages to roll out to the floor before Punk can jump. Punk follows him outside and strikes him with a chair before connecting with another punch.

With Owens laid out across one of the tables at ringside, Punk climbs onto the barricade and launches himself with a flying elbow drop. He crashes down onto Owens, sending both men through the table. Punk eventually gets Owens back into the ring before searching underneath the apron for another weapon.

After briefly struggling to find what he’s looking for, Punk retrieves a steel chain and wraps it around his knee. He signals for the Go To Sleep and hoists Owens onto his shoulders, but Owens manages to block the attempt. Owens connects with a headbutt and a kick before Punk avoids a Stunner.

Owens quickly recovers and catches Punk with a superkick before climbing to the top rope. He connects with a Swanton Bomb and makes the cover, but Punk manages to kick out before the three-count.

Owens continues the punishment by striking Punk across the back with a steel chair before arranging several chairs in the center of the ring. He uses the edge of another chair to choke Punk before positioning him on the turnbuckles and connecting with a chop. Owens attempts a superplex onto the chairs, but Punk blocks it and fights back with punches and a headbutt that sends Owens crashing to the mat.

Punk heads to the floor and sweeps Owens’ legs out from underneath him, sending him crashing onto the ring apron. Owens quickly recovers and drives Punk into the ring post before connecting with a forearm that leaves him laid out across a table at ringside. Owens climbs to the top rope and prepares for a Swanton Bomb, but Punk manages to get back into the ring and cut him off with punches.

The two exchange strikes on the turnbuckles before Punk connects with a kick to the head. Punk then lifts Owens and delivers a press slam that sends him crashing onto the row of steel chairs in the ring. Punk makes the cover, but Owens somehow manages to kick out before the three-count.

Punk looks to finish things with a Go To Sleep on the ring apron, but Owens escapes and counters with a fisherman’s buster off the apron, sending both men crashing through the tables set up at ringside. Owens eventually gets Punk back into the ring and connects with a kick followed by a Stunner, but Punk kicks out again.

Owens grabs a steel chair and drives one of its legs into Punk’s face before turning his attention to the chain Punk brought into the match earlier. Owens wraps the chain around his fist and prepares to deliver a devastating punch, but Punk catches him with a Go To Sleep.

The impact sends Owens bouncing off the ropes, and he comes back with a chain-wrapped punch that catches Punk flush. Owens collapses on top of Punk, and the referee counts to three. That’s how this week’s show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Kevin Owens