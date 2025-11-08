WWE SmackDown Results 11/7/25

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, South Carolina

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Cody Rhodes Segment

– Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga w/The MFT’s

– Giulia (c) w/Kiana James vs. Chelsea Green w/Alba Fyre For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

– Jade Cargill Segment

– Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBD For The WWE United States Championship

– Charlotte Flair w/Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Checkout Episode 490 of The Hoots Podcast