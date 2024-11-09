WWE SmackDown Results 11/8/24

KeyBank Center

Buffalo, New York

Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu Segment

Jey Uso: So, I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding going around here now, uce. And if you can just hear him out, listen to what he has to say, please.

Sami Zayn: Look, first of all, I want to address what happened at Crown Jewel. I want you to know that, that kick to the face, it wasn’t on purpose, okay? But I want you to know something. The only reason I showed up at Crown Jewel was for Jey. And I would love to say, the only reason I’m here tonight was because Jey asked me to come out here, tonight, but that’s not true. It’s been a long time since you and me have been in the ring together, Roman. And I thought about all the things I would say, I thought of all the things I would do if I was ever in the ring with you, again. But the truth is, at Crown Jewel, when it was the four of us, for just a minute, it was special. It took me back to a very special time in my career, a very special time in my life, a special time with family. And here’s the thing, I’m not going to lie, okay. Even though there’s been a lot here, and a lot here, there’s still a part of me that has a soft spot for the time with the four of us in The Bloodline. And here’s the thing, I know Jey felt it in the ring, I know I felt it, I even know you felt it, Jimmy, and I’m damn sure know, Roman, on some level, you felt it, too. And you know how I know? Because you’re standing here right now.

The only reason I’m here, the only reason he’s here, the only reason Jey is here, and the only reason you’re listening to me right now is because, on some level, you want all of this back. Here’s the thing, Roman, people think the opposite of love is hate, but it’s not. The opposite of love is indifference. And I don’t think you’re indifferent to me. I think you love me. You’re smirking at me, I see it, look at it, it’s still there. I see it, it’s right there at the corner of your lips, it’s still there. You remember the old days, just like everybody else. And it could be like that, it could. It could be all of us partying in the SUV, and me and Jimmy doing the handshake, and Jey in the backseat, hater of the year. And you’re sitting up in the front, doing your thing, being all jacked and cool. And we can run it all back, and I’ll tell you why. You know what I’m going to do, Roman? I’m going to put the ball in your court, man. If you want me to turn around, right now, and leave and never be part of Bloodline business again, I’ll do it. But I don’t think that’s what you want. I think you want The Usos, and Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns fighting together, all of us, side by side. And if that’s what you want, I’ll do it. I just need you to do one thing for me. Apologize.

Roman Reigns: Let me just get this straight. You want me to apologize to you?

Sami Zayn: No, the apology is not for me. I want you to apologize to Jey.

Roman Reigns: I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I ever let you waste my time with this. He’s not in our family. He’s not blood. He’s not honorary. He ain’t no Uso. Quit wasting my time, it’s not about him, it’s about Solo. Bring your ass out to the ring, right now, and let’s handle business.

Sami Zayn decides to walk away. Jacob Fatu appears on the titantron.

Jacob Fatu: Hey, yo, Roman Reigns, do I have your attention now? Yo, Roman Reigns, it’s been so long since you’ve been The Tribal Chief. So here, let me lace you up, really quick with this, stupid. You see, there’s The Tribal Chief and then there’s everybody else. You see, Solo is our Tribal Chief, and that makes you just like everybody else, back in the line with it. Solo don’t jump when you tell him to jump. And he’s sure not moving when you say move. Hell, Solo moves on his own time. And Solo will come out there when he damn well pleases. So, at the end of the day, you will acknowledge that.

– The 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE will take place at The Rogers Centre, on Saturday March 1st in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

– Jey Uso runs into Roman Reigns in the backstage area. Roman doesn’t want to hear Sami Zayn out. Why does Jey care so much about that fool? If Jey loves Sami so much, go find him, and get out of Roman’s face. Jey reminded Roman that he wasn’t going to be talked down to like that anymore. That’s his one pass, uce. Roman tells Jimmy to go find his brother.

First Match: Bayley vs. Candice LeRae

LeRae kicks Bayley in the gut. LeRae with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Bayley reverses out of the irish whip from LeRae. LeRae holds onto the ropes. LeRae kicks Bayley in the chest. Bayley drops LeRae with a shoulder tackle. Bayley with a diving back elbow across the back of LeRae’s neck. Bayley with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. LeRae blocks The Middle Rope Stunner. LeRae with a NeckBreaker onto the middle rope for a two count. LeRae with clubbing blows to Bayley’s back. LeRae applies a rear chin lock. LeRae pulls Bayley down to the mat. Bayley avoids The Back Senton Splash. LeRae kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Forearm Exchange. LeRae drops Bayley with The Flatliner on the ring apron. LeRae with a Back Senton Splash for a two count. LeRae hooks the outside leg for a two count. LeRae continues to target Bayley’s back. LeRae uses the middle rope to choke Bayley.

LeRae with a forearm smash. LeRae repeatedly stomps on Bayley’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, LeRae with a Rolling Neck Snap for a two count. LeRae goes back to the rear chin lock. LeRae transitions into The Muta Lock. LeRae tees off on Bayley’s back. LeRae reapplies The Muta Lock. Bayley with heavy bodyshots. Bayley with forearm shivers. LeRae drives Bayley back first into the turnbuckles. LeRae with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bayley launches LeRae over the top rope. LeRae with a straight right hand. LeRae pulls Bayley down to the mat. LeRae and Bayley are trading back and forth shots. LeRae drives Bayley face first into the steel ring post. LeRae with The Missile Dropkick. Bayley responds with a Running Lariat. Bayley drives LeRae back first into the turnbuckles. Second Forearm Exchange. Bayley dumps LeRae face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley drops LeRae with The Middle Rope Stunner. Bayley with a Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Bayley drags LeRae to the corner. LeRae wisely exits the ring. Bayley runs after LeRae. LeRae starts favoring her left knee in the corner. LeRae goes for The Rouse Rollup, but Bayley rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bayley via Pinfall

– Johnny Gargano is elated that The Motor City Machine Guns are in the WWE. Chris Sabin says that he’s looking forward to stepping in the ring with DIY again. Johnny can’t wait to see MCMG punch Grayson Waller in the face. Tommaso Ciampa doesn’t seem so happy about that interaction. He’s upset that MCMG just walked in and took their spot. Ciampa wants to make an example out of Pretty Deadly tonight and show MCMG that they want their WWE Tag Team Titles back.

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens Segment

Randy Orton: Crown Jewel was only the beginning. I’m going to end this shit, now. Kevin Owens, I want you to get your ass out here, right now, and I’m going to whoop your ass in front of the entire world. You hear me? Get out here.

Kevin Owens appears on the stage. Referee Dan Engler and Petey Williams are trying to talk sense to Owens. Owens makes his way down to the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Buffalo. Owens delivers a low blow. Owens nails Orton with The PileDriver to close this segment. Orton gets loaded up in a stretcher. Cody Rhodes decides to ride away with Orton in the Ambulance.

Second Match: DIY vs. Pretty Deadly

Tommaso Ciampa attacks Elton Prince immediately after the bell rings. Ciampa repeatedly stomps on Prince’s chest. Ciampa kicks Prince out of the ring. Ciampa drives Wilson face first into the steel ring post. Ciampa repeatedly slams Prince’s head on the announce table. Ciampa resets the referee’s ten count. Ciampa launches Wilson into the timekeeper’s area. Ciampa repeatedly throws Prince into the steel ring steps. Ciampa ignores Gargano’s tag call. Ciampa connects with The Fairy Tale Ending to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIY via Pinfall

Third Match: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton will start things off. Stratton talks smack to Cargill after the bell rings. Cargill launches Stratton to the corner. Cargill with a leaping back elbow smash. Cargill goes for a Bodyslam, but Stratton lands back on her feet. Stratton slaps Cargill in the face. Stratton continues to run her mouth. Cargill stops Stratton in her tracks. Cargill with The Fallaway Slam. Cargill pops back on her feet. Jax tags herself in. Cargill tells Jax to bring it. Stratton pulls BelAir off the ring apron. Jax with The Samoan Drop. Jax poses for the crowd. Jax and Stratton has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Jax applies a rear chin lock. Cargill gets back to a vertical base. Jax blocks The Sunset Flip. Jax HeadButts Cargill. Cargill creates distance with The Counter Vertical Suplex. BelAir and Stratton are tagged in. BelAir drops Stratton with a shoulder tackle.

BelAir scores the elbow knockdown. BelAir dropkicks Stratton. BelAir pops back on her feet. Stratton side steps BelAir into the turnbuckles. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Stratton. BelAir with The Vertical Suplex. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. Stratton tugs on BelAir’s braid. BelAir hits The SpineBuster. BelAir goes for The Handspring MoonSault, but Stratton gets her knees up in the air. Stratton tags in Jax. BelAir avoids The Body Avalanche. Jax blocks The KOD. Jax decks BelAir with a back elbow smash. Jax tags in Stratton. BlockBuster/Samoan Drop Combination for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Jax HeadButts Cargill. Cargill responds with The Pump Kick. Jax with a running shoulder tackle. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack against the ropes. BelAir avoids The Running Double Foot Stomp. BelAir runs around Stratton. BelAir Spears Stratton. Candice LeRae shoves BelAir off the top turnbuckle. Stratton with The Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Stratton tells LeRae to leave. Naomi tees off on LeRae. Jax levels Naomi with a Running Body Block. Cargill SuperKicks Jax. BelAir sweeps out the legs of Stratton. BelAir connects with The KOD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under

Alex Shelley and Austin Theory will start things off. Waller grabs Shelley’s hair. Theory attacks Shelley from behind. Theory with a southpaw haymaker. Theory slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shelley is throwing haymakers at Theory. Theory applies a side headlock. Shelley tags in Sabin. Shelley whips Theory across the ring. Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Theory. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination for a one count. Theory kicks Sabin in the gut. Theory tags in Waller. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Waller whips Sabin across the ring. Waller drops down on the canvas. Waller leapfrogs over Sabin. Waller drops Sabin with a Leg Lariat. Waller with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Waller whips Sabin across the ring. Shelley tags himself in. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Waller. Sabin yanks Theory off the ring apron. Shelley applies The Sleeper Hold. Double Mid-Kick for a two count. Waller scrambles towards the bottom rope. Shelley unloads two knife edge chops. Shelley drives Waller face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Shelley transitions into a corner mount. Shelley with a flying double axe handle to Theory. Shelley with The Slingshot Pescado. Shelley starts favoring his left knee.

Waller with The Elbow Drop for a one count. Waller drives his knee into Shelley’s back. Waller slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Waller tags in Theory. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Pop Up Haymaker for a one count. Theory buries his shoulder into the midsection of Shelley. Theory tags in Waller. A-Town Down Under drives Shelley shoulder first into the steel ring post. Waller goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Shelley counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Waller scores the elbow knockdown. Waller tags in Theory. Waller applies a front facelock. Theory is putting the boots to Shlley. Theory whips Shelley chest first into the turnbuckles. Theory poses for the crowd. Theory toys around with Shelley. Shelley with a chop/haymaker combination. Waller drives his knee into Shelley’s back. Theory knocks Sabin off the apron. Theory with a haymaker. Theory whips Shelley across the ring. Shelley holds onto the ropes. Shelley kicks Theory in the face. Theory leapfrogs over Shelley. Waller made the blind tag. Theory with a flying back elbow. Waller with a Rising Knee Strike. Double Rolling Elbow for a two count. Waller pie faces Shelley. Waller dumps Shelley out of the ring. Waller duck walks around the ring. Shelley avoids The Sliding Lariat. Shelley SuperKicks Waller. Theory stops Shelley in his tracks. Waller applies a front face lock. Waller applies the cravate. Waller with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Waller sends Shelley to the corner. Shelley side steps Waller into the turnbuckles.

Sabin and Theory are tagged in. Sabin with rapid fire haymakers. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin rolls under a clothesline from Theory. Sabin with a single leg dropkick. Sabin dropkicks Waller off the apron. Sabin buries his shoulders into the midsection of Theory. Sabin with The Missile Dropkick. Sabin dumps Waller out of the ring. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin poses for the crowd. Sabin rolls Theory back into the ring. Sabin tags in Shelley. Double Irish Whip. Theory launches Sabin over the top rope. Shelley with a corner clothesline. Flatliner/Missile Dropkick Combination for a two count. Shelley applies an arm-bar. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Shelley tags in Sabin. Theory with a cross chop. Waller yanks Shelley off the apron. Sabin blocks The A-Town Down. Sabin goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Waller counters with The Roll Through Flatliner. Theory hooks the outside leg for a two count. Theory tags in Waller. Waller transitions into a ground and pound attack. Waller goes for The Springboard Elbow Drop, but Sabin ducks out of the way. Sabin with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabin tags in Shelley. Sabin side steps Waller into the turnbuckles. Helluva Kick/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. MCMG connects with The Skull and Bones to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

– Tommaso Ciampa throws a fit backstage because The Street Profits will be getting a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships next week. MCMG are here to wrestle the best, so they’re looking forward to the challenge. Angelo Dawkins says that they’re looking forward to seeing how MCMG handles real pressure.

– Next week on SmackDown, Nia Jax will put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Naomi.

Nick Aldis Announcement

The women of WWE have broken down every glass ceiling, overcome every obstacle, and proven themselves to be the definition of talent, resilience, athleticism, and yes, even ruthlessness. But above all, they’ve redefined success for women in professional wrestling. Here on SmackDown, we have a roster filled with world class athletes who push themselves to the limit, night after night, to do one thing, leave a legacy. And now it’s time to reveal something that represents exactly that. The new symbol of excellence in the WWE, The WWE Women’s United States Championship. This championship will not be awarded, it will not be handed over, it will be earned by whomever is willing to go above and beyond, and seize the moment. Ladies, opportunity knocks, it’s time to answer and make history.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony

Solo Sikoa: There’s only one way to start this off. Buffalo. Acknowledge Me!

– Roman Reigns makes his way down to the ring.

Solo Sikoa: First of all, it’s good to see you. Before I have them acknowledge me, there’s something I need from you. I need you to acknowledge as your Undisputed Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns: Buffalo. Do you acknowledge him? Neither do I. I won’t ever acknowledge you. I’m here to challenge you. One-on-one. Winner is the only Tribal Chief.

Solo Sikoa: The winner is the only Tribal Chief. I don’t need to fight you. I’ve already proved that I’m the Undisputed Tribal Chief, baby. And in case you haven’t noticed, Roman, all these people acknowledge me. As a matter of fact, you can’t be a Tribal Chief, and there’s no tribe. And you want to challenge me? Let me challenge you. Let me challenge you, Roman. I challenge you to go back there and find four dudes that would be team up with you. That would team up with you, and we can go to war. Yeah, Roman, I know you would like to go to war? We’re always ready for war.

Roman Reigns: Hold on, you’re talking about WarGames? I only see four of you.

Solo Sikoa: One, Two, Three, Four, and the fifth guy is my dog, Sami Zayn.

The Bloodline gangs up on Sami. Solo says that Sami attacked Roman on purpose. The Usos joins the fray. All hell is breaking loose in Buffalo. Solo tells Sami to kick Roman in the face. Sami clocks Solo with The Helluva Kick. Roman nails Fatu with The Superman Punch. Sami follows that with another Helluva Kick. Roman proceeds to spear Solo. The Usos point their ones up in the sky. Sami does the same thing. The OG Bloodline do their signature pose in the ring as the show goes off the air.

