– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, who passed away this week at the age of 86. We’re live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn in a wheelchair, pushed by to nurses. We get a replay of how Brock Lesnar destroyed Zayn last week, right before WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns quickly squashed him to retain the title. Zayn is in the ring with a mic now as fans boo him loudly.

Zayn introduces himself and says he is the toughest man in WWE history, don’t judge it on what you see right now, but what it took to put him in this state. Zayn says it took two of the most dominant Superstars in WWE history to do this to him. Zayn says isn’t it weird how two guys that can’t stand each other worked together to make sure he didn’t win the WWE Universal Title. He doesn’t want to call it a conspiracy, but come on… he was robbed. Zayn says what hurt the most wasn’t the first or second F5 from Lesnar, but the betrayal.

Zayn says now he has to do something about it, he has to do something right, he has to stand by his convictions… he must sue. Zayn gets more boos as he goes on about suing Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, the referee, Reigns, Lesnar, Paul Heyman, everybody who had anything to do with robbing him of his Universal Title opportunity. Heyman interrupts on the mic and comes out apologizing about how we’ve had to listen to this spiel on suing and litigation from Zayn. Heyman says Zayn is doing “his people’s shtick” because “his people” run the show. This is another reference by Heyman to his Jewish heritage. Heyman goes to do his usual introduction but Sami interrupts, saying he’s trying to talk and Heyman is blocking his shot. Heyman goes on with his introduction of The Tribal Chief, but Zayn says he wasn’t finished talking. Sami says he also knows Reigns isn’t here tonight. Heyman says Reigns is on a one-week sabbatical, training for WWE Day 1 on The Isle of Samoa.

Sami is up out of his wheelchair now, threatening to rip Heyman’s head off. Sami and his nurses back Heyman into the corner. Sami says Reigns isn’t here tonight so no one is here to save Heyman. The music interrupts and out comes Lesnar to a huge pop. Lesnar is wearing overhauls, and laughing. Sami and his nurses stand guard. Lesnar grabs a steel chair from ringside, smashes the announce table with it, and walks around the ring as Heyman looks shocked.

Lesnar takes the chair in the ring and sits it up. He takes a seat but gets up to get a mic as a “Suplex City” chant breaks out. Lesnar asks how Sami is doing. Sami, who is now back in his wheelchair, says he’s not great. Lesnar laughs at the wheelchair, the neck brace and the male nurses. Sami says this all Lesnar’s fault. Lesnar goes on but Sami tells him to shut up. Lesnar says he thinks they got off on the wrong foot. Brock apologizes but wants to know how bad it really hurts on a 1-10 scale. Sami says it’s a 10 on the physical scale, but his feelings are hurt on a 20. Lesnar says he’s feeling Sami. Lesnar baits Sami into thinking there might be a chance of a friendship here. Lesnar asks Sami if he really thought he could beat Reigns. Lesnar says he did Sami a favor but Sami doesn’t agree. Lesnar says Sami was never going to beat Reigns that night and Sami knows it. Sami asks if Lesnar really beat him up so that Reigns’ win over him wouldn’t really count. Lesnar says Sami is a smart kid. Lesnar asks Sami what part of Canada he’s from, and he says Montreal, so Lesnar speaks some in French. Sami says they don’t talk like that.

Lesnar says he’s trying to lighten tings up, from one Canadian to another. He invites Sami to Saskatchewan so they can go hunting. Sami says he’s vegan and he’s been meaning to talk to Lesnar about… Lesnar says come on, let’s get out of Hollywood and go do something more fun. Sami says that’s not a bad idea. Lesnar starts to wheel Sami away in his wheelchair. Heyman comes from behind with a mic and asks what the hell is he looking at here. Heyman says he must’ve spent too much time at the dispensary and the edibles are kicking in. Heyman says three years ago this would’ve been an automatic trip to Suplex City but instead he’s watching Canadian Besties about to go moose hunting in Saskatchewan. Heyman goes on with one of his typical introductions, hyping Lesnar up, and refers to Lesnar as the likely future, reigning and defending WWE Universal Champion… Lesnar suddenly snaps and destroys Sami’s two nurses, tossing them out of the ring. Heyman exits the ring as Lesnar stares Sami down, seething now. Lesnar attacks Sami and sends the wheelchair flying as well. Lesnar levels Sami in the middle of the ring with the F5. Lesnar’s music hits now as Sami sells the attack on the mat. Heyman watches from ringside. Lesnar stands tall and makes his exit, stopping on the stage to look back at the ring.

– Still to come, RK-Bro are here to face The Usos and The New Day in a non-title Triple Threat. Cole says we will also try to get a word with Brock Lesnar. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton stops Brock Lesnar backstage, asking why he came to the ring just now. Lesnar says, “Why don’t you ask my advocate, Paul Heyman.” Lesnar walks off.

Los Lotharios vs. Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and Los Lotharios are waiting – Angel and Humberto. Out next comes Rick Boogs to begin shredding for WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. They head to the ring together as Boogs plays and McAfee marks out on the announce table.

Humberto starts off with Boogs but Boogs counters and begins destroying him with power moves. Boogs yanks Angel over into the ring and presses him high in the air, then drops him and sends him out. Humberto attacks from behind and applies a submission.

Boogs powers up and spins Humberto around on his back, and drops him. Nakamura tags in and immediately nails the Kinshasa for the pin to get the squash win.

Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

– After the match, Boogs and Nakamura celebrate as we get a replay of the quick finish.

– We go backstage to Sir Kofi Kingston, The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Mansoor and Drew Gulak are all looking at something under a purple cloth. Sir Kofi stops Erik from taking a peek. Up next is King Xavier Woods’ Crowning Moment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s dual brand tag team Triple Threat. We go backstage to Sir Kofi Kingston, The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Mansoor and Drew Gulak again. King Xavier Woods appears as Kofi gives a brief speech in his royal accent. Woods’ new crown is presented as Kofi brings it from under the purple cloth. Woods says now that he has his new majestic crown, he’s prepared for an auspicious battle against RK-Bro and The Usos, to prove that they are the greatest tag team in all of WWE, no disrespect to The Viking Raiders. Woods gets a chant going to end the segment.

– Cole shows us recent happenings with Drew McIntyre and how he was upset over not getting get a spot in the Black Friday Battle Royal, his recent words with Sheamus, and how he told Sonya Deville that he and his sword would like to have a word with Adam Pearce. Drew is backstage now with Pearce in his office, with his sword leaning on his shoulder. Pearce says the Black Friday Battle Royal list was chosen by a higher authority. Pearce says this higher authority has also ruled that Drew can’t take his sword to the ring tonight. Drew jabs the sword through Pearce’s desk, then walks off.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus. We see Cesaro watching backstage. Sheamus hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole hypes tonight’s Championship Contender match for the SmackDown Women’s Title. Sasha Banks talks with Toni Storm backstage. Banks goes on praising Storm for being a world-traveled wrestler. Banks says she’s known Charlotte Flair for a long time and has never seen her as angry as she was last week when she got pie-faced. Banks warns Storm to watch her back because Flair will be coming for her hard, but don’t lose your cool until Flair does first, because she will, and when she does, it’s going to be Toni Time. It seemed like Banks may have been up to something there. We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see Pearce in his office, trying to get Drew’s sword out of his desk. Sheamus and Drew have words in the middle of the ring and Drew knocks Sheamus’ shillelagh away.

The bell rings and they start brawling. Drew rocks Sheamus but gets kicked, then beat down with a forearm. Drew turns it around in the corner and delivers a big chop. Drew with another big chop in the corner . Sheamus fights out and clotheslines Drew. Sheamus keeps control and goes for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán but Drew counters mid-move and fights back. Sheamus drops Drew over the top rope with a Stunner.

Sheamus then delivers all of the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, sending Drew to the floor. Sheamus leaps off the apron but Drew ducks and Sheamus lands hard. Drew sends Sheamus flying in front of the announce table with a belly-to-belly suplex. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus counters for White Noise but it’s countered and they roll through. Sheamus comes right back with the Irish Curse backbreaker for a close 2 count. Sheamus plays to the crowd and asks if they are not entertained. Shamus rocks Drew and scoops him but Drew slides out with another big chop. Drew with a Futureshock DDT and a kip-up for a big pop.

Drew waits in the corner now and delivers a big Claymore Kick but Sheamus meets him in mid-air with a jumping knee strike. Sheamus covers and Drew kicks out at 2. Sheamus stands tall in the corner and wastes more time with the crowd. Drew dodges the Brogue Kick and rolls Sheamus for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Sheamus with a headbutt of his own. Sheamus sends Drew to the corner but he comes right back out with a Claymore for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Drew poses in the corner as fans cheer him on.

– We see Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss in a hallway backstage. They have Pearce’s desk, with Drew McIntyre’s sword still stabbed in it. Corbin and Moss push the desk away in an apparent theft.

– Cole leads us to a video tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, who passed away at the age of 86 this past Wednesday.

Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

We go back to the ring and out comes Naomi to a pop. She hits the ring and poses on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton stops Paul Heyman backstage. He asks her to stop doing that, walking up on him. She asks him about what Brock Lesnar said earlier tonight, when she tried to get a word with him and he referred to Heyman as his advocate. She asks if Heyman is Lesnar’s advocate. Heyman says, “Please stop doing that, too, OK? Goodnight.” Kayla asks how he thinks Roman Reigns will react to what happened tonight. Heyman looks around, seems a bit nervous or worried, and then walks off. We go back to the ring and Naomi waits as Cole shows us recent happenings in the Sonya Deville vs. Naomi feud. Naomi takes the mic and calls Deville out, telling her to take that little suit off and come get this glow. The music hits and out comes Deville. She takes off her jacket on the entrance-way and marches to the ring as Naomi stares her down.

Deville says they’re going to get the match but first she has a few surprises. Deville introduces Natalya as the special guest ring announcer, and Shayna Baszler as the special guest timekeeper. They’re both already at ringside, taunting Naomi. Naomi goes to ringside and goes right after Baszler, who had a hammer for the bell. Naomi takes out Baszler. Naomi returns to the ring and enters but has to stop and kick Natalya off the apron. Naomi stares Deville down now as she’s all alone. Naomi charges but Deville retreats to the floor. Deville seethes at ringside and goes to check on Natalya and Baszler. Deville orders them to get back on the apron and go after Naomi. Naomi is surrounded three ways now as Natalya, Baszler and Deville are on the apron.

The music interrupts and out comes Xia Li to make her debut. Li’s entrance includes cool looking Sais that make it look as if lightning is coming from her hands. The lightning and effects are a big part of her entrance as she performs some strikes on her way to the ring. Deville looks on shocked. Li enters the ring and stares everyone down. Deville, Natalya and Baszler enter the ring but Li and Naomi team up to fight the heels off.

Li takes out Natalya and sends her to the floor. Naomi takes out Baszler, sending her into a kick from Li. Deville pleads with Naomi now. Deville turns around to Li. Deville ducks a punch from Naomi but then gets dropped by a roundhouse kick from Li. Naomi goes to the top turnbuckle to deliver her split-legged moonsault but Deville retreats and is pulled to safety by Baszler and Naomi. Li and Naomi bow to each other in the middle of the ring as Li’s music starts back up. Li and Naomi stare down the heels from the ring to end the segment.

– RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are backstage with Johnny Knoxville and the cast of the Jackass Forever movie. They do some comedy and Riddle asks them for advice in tonight’s Triple Threat. They do some more comedy and Riddle asks Randy Orton if he has anything to add or say. “Nah, I don’t,” Orton says as he walks off. Knoxville jokes about Orton being tightened up and Riddle says that’s just Randy. Riddle jokes around with the Jackass crew some more to end the segment.

Championship Contender Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for this non-title Championship Contender match. Flair poses on the ramp as the pyro goes off. She heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Toni Storm to the ring. We see recent happenings from Flair and Storm to lead to this match. Storm will earn a title shot and become the new #1 contender if she can win this bout. The bell rings and Storm runs right into a big right hand. Flair poses and talks some trash. Storm counters a suplex and they go at it. Storm outsmarts Flair and hits a basement dropkick. Storm sends Flair into the turnbuckles. Flair fights off a suplex attempt and rocks Storm with a back elbow. Storm charges with a crossbody for a quick pin attempt.

Fans do dueling chants now. Storm fights Flair off with uppercuts. Storm misses a big boot in the corner but they both keep fighting. Flair drops Storm with an uppercut. Flair drags Storm to the corner, steps on her, and then goes to the top turnbuckle. Flair goes for the moonsault but has to land on her feet as Storm moves. Storm flips over to her stomach but Flair immediately lands another moonsault, barely connecting but still pinning Storm for 2.

Flair goes to work on Storm’s legs now. Storm counters and rolls her up out of nowhere for a close 2 count. Flair with a boot. Storm with a German suplex, dropping Flair on her head. Storm rolls Flair up for another 2 count. Flair goes to the apron and Storm grabs her but Flair drops h er over the top rope. Flair drives Storm into the ring post as the referee warns her.

Flair stomps away while Storm is on the apron, sending her under the bottom rope. Flair keeps stomping as Storm’s neck and head bounces off the ring post. The referee warns Storm but Flair keeps stomping. The referee calls the match for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Toni Storm

– After the bell, Flair seethes as Storm’s music briefly plays. Flair levels Storm with a big boot. Flair stands tall to boos from the crowd now. Flair raises the title in the air and wipes her feet next to Storm as her music hits. Flair makes her exit.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

We go back to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The brothers hit the ring for this non-title Triple Threat as Cole wonders which tag team is the best in WWE. The Usos stand tall and play to the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and at ringside we see NFL star Reggie Bush, WWE celebrity friend Maria Menounos, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, and the cast of the Jackass Forever movie. We go backstage and Brock Lesnar approaches Adam Pearce in his office. Lesnar stares down a terrified Pearce. Lesnar asks Pearce if he remembers that suspension and $1 million fine. Lesnar says he never got the chance to thank Pearce, but he understood the fine went to charity, and Lesnar is thankful for that. Lesnar says this is a double thank you because due to the suspension, Lesnar had a little time off and during that time off he got to enjoy one of his favorite things – hunting. Lesnar goes on about how he scored a giant moose, and boy was it huge – 2000 pounds! Lesnar pulls out his flip phone to show Pearce a photo of the moose but he can never figure out these phones. Lesnar gets upset and destroys it. He goes on telling Pearce how he strung the moose up, then gutted it, butchered it, and ate it. Pearce says he’s never tasted moose meat but Lesnar says it’s one of his favorites, it’s a delicacy. Lesnar pats Pearce on the back and says he just wanted to thank him. Lesnar also says he named the moose after Pearce, and hung it up on the wall of his cabin so he could always think of that moment. Pearce is barely able to get a “thank you” out. Lesnar thanks him again and aggressively pats him on the back a few times as Pearce walks off. We go back to the ring and The Usos are wrapping up their entrance. The Usos take the mic and go on about how they don’t care about King Xavier Woods’ new crown or RK-Bro hanging out backstage, they only care about getting the W tonight, just like they are getting the W at WWE Day 1. They declare that they are #1 and they are running this show. The music hits and out next comes The New Day – Woods and Kofi Kingston. Sir Kofi and King Xavier hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They head to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as the other two teams watch. Orton and Riddle hit the ring as the pyro goes off, then they pose together in the middle of the ring for a pop. Orton and Riddle hit the corners to pose now. Cole has been teasing a Twitter poll night, asking which team is the best in all of WWE. He reveals the results now and RK-Bro won with 43%, The Usos had 34%, and The New Day had 23%. The bell rings and Riddle starts off with Kofi. Riddle goes behind and slams Kofi. They tangle on the mat and Riddle goes for the armbar but Kofi blocks it.

They get back up and go at it. Kofi with a dropkick from the corner for a 2 count. Kofi tags in Woods for the double teaming on Riddle. Woods with a big elbow drop or splash for a 2 count. Woods chops Riddle but Riddle rocks him with a right. Riddle unloads but Woods kicks his leg out, bows in his face, then charges and plants him face-first for a 2 count. Woods and Riddle trade more strikes now. Riddle levels Woods and nails a big kick to the face.

Jey tags in and rocks Riddle. The Usos double team Kofi as he comes in, sending him to the floor. The Usos then knock Orton off the apron to the floor. The Usos run the ropes and nail two suicide dives on both of the other teams at ringside. The Usos stand tall as we go back to commercial

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Riddle tags in and launches Jimmy onto his head with a gutwrench suplex. Jey kicks out at 2. Jimmy tags in and holds Riddle as The Usos double team him. Orton runs in to make the save for a pop. Orton has words with the referee but The Usos take advantage and double team Riddle some more. The Usos drop Riddle at ringside again and play to the crowd for boos, dragging Riddle in front of the Jackass crew for boos.

Jimmy brings Riddle back into the ring to stomp his hand. The Usos continue dominating Riddle with tags and double team attempts. Jey mocks Riddle and Orton, then grounds Riddle again. Orton waits for the tag as fans cheer them on and boo The Usos. Riddle is close to Orton’s fingertips but Jey pulls him away and launches him face-first into the turnbuckles. Jey taunts Orton some more but misses a corner splash as Riddle moves. Riddle kicks Jey away and goes to tag Orton but Jimmy pulls him off the apron and unloads at ringside.

Jey with a big neckbreaker to Riddle in the middle of the ring now. Jey goes for the follow-up pin but The New Day make the save, breaking the pin up. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle finally gets an opening to tag Orton in. Kofi tags in first and leaps off Riddle’s back to knock Orton off the apron. Woods tags in and they double team Riddle for a 2 count. Fans chant for Orton but he is still down at ringside. Riddle with a suplex and another 2 count. Woods grounds Riddle now as fans try to rally once again, chanting “we want Randy!” now.

Woods levels Riddle with an elbow for a 2 count. Woods continues beating Riddle around the ring, dropping him with an elbow to the back of the head. Woods chops Riddle now. Riddle fights back to his feet. Riddle and Woods trade big slaps and strikes but Woods takes the knee out. Kofi tags in but Riddle fights them both off. Riddle sends Woods out of the ring with a knee. Riddle drops Kofi with a bicycle kick. Orton is back on the apron now as fans go wild. Orton finally gets the hot tag. he unloads on Jey as he runs in. Orton with a powerslam for a big pop. Jimmy runs in but also eats a powerslam.

Orton goes for the draping DDT to Jey but he pulls Orton out and sends him into the announce table but Orton counters and sends Jey into the table. Woods attacks but Orton dodges him and slams him on top of the table. Kofi flies but Orton dodges it and slams Kofi on top of the table with Woods. Orton runs into the ring but Jey rocks him. Orton counters and nails the second rope draping DDT to Jey. Orton drops down and pounds the mat for a pop. He goes for the RKO but Jey rolls him up for 2. Jey superkicks Orton and he goes down. Jey goes to the top for the Uso Splash but Orton moves. Jey rolls through. Woods tags himself in and Orton isn’t happy.

Orton ducks Jey and goes for the RKO but it’s blocked, but Jey shoves Orton right into Jimmy and Orton meets Jimmy with a big RKO. More back and forth now as Jey superkicks Orton to take him out. The New Day regroups and Woods hits Jey with a backbreaker over his knee, holding them there so Kofi can follow up with the big stomp from the top rope. Kofi covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day stands tall as their music hits. We go to replays. RK-Bro looks on from the stage as The Usos try to recover at ringside. Sir Kofi and King Xavier continue their in-ring celebration as SmackDown goes off the air.

