WWE SmackDown Results 12/13/24

XL Center

Hartford, Connecticut

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Jimmy Uso & Drew McIntyre Segment

Jimmy Uso: That’s the wrong twin, by the way. Hey, listen, first off, War Games was lit. War Games didn’t get, Big Jim, but it got my big toe. I need to say something. War Games, to me, meant everything. Why? Because you’re sitting there with a bunch of family, that we all have, a bunch of family we might not like, a bunch of family we always fight, but it’s always the biggest message. You can bounce back, be right back with each other, and throw your ones up together, baby. And the OG Bloodline came up on top, but War Games is now behind us. What’s in front of us, that’s the question. For years, man, I’ve watched our family dominate and entertain the WWE Universe since I was right here. Now, the fact that we get to do this, man, it’s a whole dream, and we get to live this every single day. And I’m proud of this. I watched Roman Reigns be the most dominant champion, I’m proud of that. I watched my twin brother, “Main Event” Jey Uso become one of the hottest superstars today. Coming up from a childhood memory to a real-life dream, I’m proud of that.

I’m even proud of my little brother, Solo Sikoa. I mean, I said that I’m proud of him, I mean, I might not be liking what he’s doing with all of that, but I’m proud of the boy. So, with that being said, man, I’m so proud of that, but I also myself asking, actually reading what you all have been saying, what’s next for you, Big Jim? What are you going to do, Big Jim? I got an answer for y’all, and the answer is, I don’t know. But I want y’all to ride with Big Jim. It’s a big year in front of Big Jim. It’s going to be a big year for Big Jim. It might be Royal Rumble winner. I might go after the US Title. Hell, if we’re out here talking about dreams, let’s talk about it, I might as well go after that Undisputed WWE Championship, too. So, hey, big year in front of Big Jim, and there’s nothing that’s going to stop me from doing what I love to do, and that’s showing up, week in and week out. There’s no OTC here. There’s no Jey here. There’s no Sami here. There’s no CM Punk here. The Wiseman is not here. Your boy, Big Jim came out here on one big toe. A new year is coming for me, baby. Jimmy Uso!

Drew McIntyre clocks Jimmy Uso with The Claymore. McIntyre transitions into a corner mount. Officials and producers pull McIntyre off of Jimmy. Nick Aldis starts scolding McIntyre as they walk up the ramp.

– We head back to the women’s locker room where Nia Jax is giving Tiffany Stratton encouragement ahead of her Women’s US Title Tournament match. Nia says that when Tiffany becomes the Women’s US Champion, she won’t need her Money In The Bank Briefcase anymore. She doesn’t need to resort to cheap tactics. Nia and Candice LeRae wishes Tiffany luck.

– Nick Aldis tells Drew McIntyre to go into his office. This was not a good look for McIntyre as Aldis was considering bringing him to SmackDown via this brand-new transfer portal. Bianca BelAir and Naomi demands answers about what happened to Jade Cargill. All Aldis can say right now is, the investigation is still on-going, and they don’t have a conclusion here. This leaves Aldis no choice, but to force Bianca to relinquish her Women’s Tag Team Titles because she can’t defend it alone. Naomi says that she can step in and take Jade’s place. Aldis will run it up the flagpole, now, if this tag team gets approved, they’ll have to be fighting champions, and willing to defend them as soon as next week.

First Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin In A Semi-Final Round Match In The WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stratton backs Michin into the turnbuckles. Stratton pie faces Michin. Strong lockup. Stratton pulls Michin down to the mat. Michin with a double leg takedown. Michin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Michin dropkicks Stratton. Michin with a chop/forearm combination. Stratton reverses out of the irish whip from Michin. Michin kicks Stratton in the face. Michin with a Headscissors Takeover. Michin scores the elbow knockdown. Michin stops Stratton in her tracks. Michin dumps Stratton out of the ring. Michin with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Stratton blocks The PK. Stratton drives Michin face first into the ring apron. Stratton with a Running Double Foot Stomp on the apron. Stratton repeatedly slams Michin’s head on the apron. Michin punches Stratton in the back. Michin rolls Stratton back into the ring. Stratton kicks Michin in the gut. Stratton slams Michin’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Stratton repeatedly stomps on Michin’s chest for a two count. Michin rolls Stratton over for a two count. Stratton clotheslines Michin for a two count.

Stratton applies a rear chin lock. Michin with heavy bodyshots. Stratton pulls Michin down to the mat for a two count. Stratton with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Michin responds with a Vertical Suplex of her own for a two count. Stratton rocks Michin with a forearm smash. Stratton puts her knee on the back of Michin’s neck. Stratton uses the middle rope to choke Michin. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack against the ropes for a two count. Stratton drags Michin to the corner. Michin wisely exits the ring. Michin avoids The Running Double Foot Stomp. Michin blasts Stratton with The PK. Michin rolls Stratton back into the ring. Michin drops Stratton with Two Tornado DDT’s for a two count. Stratton blocks Eat Defeat. Stratton goes for The Cartwheel Alabama Slam, but Michin counters with The Tarantula. Michin with The Missile Dropkick. Stratton hits The Cartwheel Alabama Slam for a two count. Michin applies The Sleeper Hold. Stratton puts Michin on the top turnbuckle. Michin HeadButts Stratton. Stratton has Michin perched on the top turnbuckle. Stratton with The Rolling Senton. Stratton goes for The PME, but Michin ducks out of the way. Michin connects with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Michin via Pinfall

DIY Promo

Johnny Gargano: August 2nd, 2024, I return home to Cleveland, Ohio, a champion. Supposed to be the best night of my life. But what happened?

Tommaso Ciampa: We were screwed out of our tag team titles, screwed out of justified rematch for our tag team titles.

Johnny Gargano: In my city, in front of my family, in front of my friends, in front of my two-year-old son, I was embarrassed. But I took all of that, I bottled it up deep down inside, and I soldiered on, and then next week, I looked into this camera, and I told the world, I was going to do whatever it takes to right the wrong and get those titles back. I just didn’t know what that meant yet.

Tommaso Ciampa: Then enter, Motor City Machine Guns, red carpet and all. Jumping straight to the front of the line, taking our spot. Amidst in the chaos, all everybody could talk about was, oh my god, Alex Shelley’s and his mentorship of Johnny Gargano, and while they were all looking left, we took one step right, because we’re always two steps ahead.

Johnny Gargano: It was so good to see my good friend, Alex Shelley, again. Everything they’ve done for tag team wrestling, I’m glad they got their flowers, but unfortunately, it came with their funeral.

Tommaso Ciampa: Whatever it takes, but now we’re on to better days, because we are the 2x WWE Tag Team Champions of the world. The greatest tag team alive. I am the Mad Man. This guy, right here, he’s the mastermind.

Johnny Gargano: Best tag team in the world. BITW. DIY, baby.

Tommaso Ciampa: We are DIY.

Roman Reigns Promo

It’s been a rough year. Not that long ago, we ran everything. And then in the spring and through the summer, it all fell apart. I lost my title. I lost my Wiseman. I lost The Bloodline, the entire Bloodline. But most importantly, I lost my Ula Fala. You see, the thing is, Solo, four years ago, you weren’t here. I didn’t take that Ula Fala, I earned it. My father, my uncle, your great uncles, they crowned me with that responsibility, because I was the man to lead this family. The only thing that matters to me is my family and my Ula Fala, and the responsibility that only I can handle. So, for some, January 6th is Netflix, it’s what it’s all about. For me, it’s Tribal Combat. Your Bloodline won one, and mine won one. I say we leave the tribes on the side and let them spectate. Tribal Chief versus Tribal Chief. On January 6th, on Netflix, I take back my Bloodline. On January 6th, I take back my Ula Fala. On January 6th, I take back my respect. And once I have that respect, the whole world will have no choice, but to acknowledge me.

– There will be a Raw on Netflix Kickoff Event that will be taking place this Wednesday from the brand-new WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, GUNTHER and Logan Paul will be in attendance. It will be streaming on the WWE YouTube Channel at 2pm ET!

– Santos Escobar wants to know what type of bingo game Nick Aldis is running here. Maybe Legado Del Fantasma would be treated with more respect on Monday Night Raw.

Second Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman

Hayes shoves Strowman after the bell rings. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Strowman. Hayes is throwing haymakers at Strowman. Hayes ducks under a pair of clotheslines from Strowman. Strowman shrugs off the Springboard Clothesline. Hayes sticks and moves. Hayes with clubbing blows to Strowman’s back. Strowman goes for The Running Powerslam, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes sends Strowman shoulder first into the steel ring post. Hayes dropkicks the left knee of Strowman. Hayes drops Strowman with The Fade Away for a one count. Hayes goes for Nothing But Net, but Strowman counters with The Running Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Braun Strowman via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with LA Knight. How concerned is he about the new Tribal Chief? The man they call, The Megastar, has arrived to Hartford. No matter where he goes, he always handles his business. LA wanted nothing to do with War Games, because it was none of his business. The Bloodline had nothing to offer him. He doesn’t care about the Ufa Laffa. He doesn’t need that. That red necklace does nothing for him. As far as LA Knight is concerned, he has no love lost for either Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa, the whole entire family can go to hell. LA says that Jey Uso is the only worthy person from The Bloodline. YEET, YEAH! Solo’s red necklace got in the way of LA recapturing the US Championship, now his fist to get in the way of Solo’s face, and his foot get in the way of Solo’s big fat ass. Whether Solo has it Ufa Laffa or not, he will remember whose game this is, with everybody saying, LA Knight. YEAH!

– Braun Strowman wants no part of Pretty Deadly’s Musical. A-Town Down Under invited Strowman to be a guest on next weeks edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Third Match: Solo Sikoa w/The Bloodline vs. LA Knight

Haymaker Exchange. Sikoa launches Knight to the corner. Sikoa with a corner clothesline. Sikoa uppercuts Knight. Sikoa with repeated headbutts. Sikoa with two haymakers. Sikoa whips Knight across the ring. Knight kicks Sikoa in the chest. Knight clotheslines Sikoa. Knight with a Running Boot. Knight clotheslines Sikoa over the top rope. Sikoa pulls Knight out of the ring. Sikoa drives Knight back first into the ring apron. Sikoa slams Knight’s head on the announce table. Sikoa poses for the crowd. Sikoa throws Knight into the ringside barricade. Knight gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Sikoa HeadButts Knight. Knight with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring steps. Knight slams Sikoa’s head on the announce table. Knight transitions into a ground and pound attack. Knight rolls Sikoa back into the ring. Knight with three haymakers. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Sikoa with The Samoan Drop. Sikoa attacks the midsection of Knight. Sikoa sends Knight to the corner. Knight kicks Sikoa in the face.

Knight drops Sikoa with The Flying Bulldog. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight holds onto the ropes. Knight sends Sikoa tumbling to the floor. Knight with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Tama Tonga. Sikoa responds with The Spinning Solo into the announce table. Sikoa HeadButts Knight. Sikoa nails Knight with The Running Hip Attack. Sikoa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sikoa whips Knight back first into the turnbuckles. Knight avoids The Body Avalanche. Knight with rapid fire haymakers. Knight kicks Sikoa in the gut. Knight drops Sikoa with The DDT for a two count. Sikoa dumps Knight face first on the top rope. Sikoa clotheslines Knight for a two count. Sikoa puts his knee on the back of Knight’s neck. Sikoa blasts Knight with The Drive By. Sikoa mocks Roman Reigns. Sikoa goes for The Superman Punch, but Knight counters with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Knight with a flurry of haymakers. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight ducks a clothesline from Sikoa. Knight with a Flying Clothesline. Knight tees off on Sikoa. Knight repeatedly stomps on Sikoa’s chest. Knight with a Running Knee Strike. Sikoa denies The BFT. Sikoa regroups on the outside. Knight with a Flying Double Clothesline off the ring apron. Knight with a Back Body Drop onto the announce table. Knight rolls Sikoa back into the ring. Sikoa SuperKicks Knight. Sikoa goes for The Samoan Spike, but Knight counters with The Side Effect. Knight delivers The Megastar Elbow for a two count. Jacob Fatu rises back on his feet. Fatu pulls Knight out of the ring which forces the disqualification. After the match, The Bloodline gangs up on Knight. Fatu clocks Knight with The Running Hip Attack against the barricade. The Bloodline rolls Knight back into the ring. Sikoa connects with The Samoan Spike. Andrade El Idolo and Apollo Crews storm into the ring to make the save. Sikoa wipes out Crews and Idolo with Two Samoan Spikes.

Winner: LA Knight via Disqualification

– The Motor City Machine Guns Vignette.

Fourth Match: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven. In A Semi-Final Round Match In The WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament

Bayley starts things off with The Bayley To Belly for a two count. Green regroups on the outside. Bayley pulls Green back into the ring. Rollup Exchange. Green ducks a clothesline form Bayley. Green slaps Bayley in the face. Green repeatedly stomps on Bayley’s chest. Green avoids the up and over. Green with a big right hand. Green talks smack to the crowd. Green sends Bayley to the corner. Bayley decks Green with a back elbow smash. Bayley with a Flying Arm-Drag. Bayley with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Green reverses out of the irish whip from Bayley. Bayley dives over Green. Bayley with two arm-drags. Bayley with The La Magistral for a two count. Bayley clotheslines Green. Green wisely exits the ring. Bayley with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Green runs away from Bayley. Bayley gets distracted by Piper Niven. Bayley with forearm shivers. Niven trips Bayley behind the referee’s back. Green stomps on Bayley’s back for a two count.

Green has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bayley with another round of forearm shivers. Green answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Green with a Sliding Flatliner. Green with an unique pinning combination for a two count. Green tugs on Bayley’s hair. Green uses the bottom rope to choke Bayley. Green applies a rear chin lock. Bayley with elbows into the midsection of Green. Green pulls Bayley down to the mat. Green applies The Sleeper Hold. Bayley drives Green back first into the steel ring post. Forearm Exchange. Bayley drops Green with The Middle Rope Stunner. Bayley with a Sliding Lariat on the floor. Bayley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bayley with a Vertical Suplex off the ring apron. Bayley rolls Green back into the ring.

Bayley ducks a clothesline from Green. Bayley with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Bayley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Green with The Roundhouse Kick. Green with a Running Knee Strike. Green goes for The Vader Bomb, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Bayley with a Running Knee Strike. Bayley with a Sunset Flip into the turnbuckles for a two count. Bayley goes for The Bayley To Belly, but Green rolls her over for a two count. Green goes for The Backstabber, but Bayley holds onto the ropes. Green hits The Radio Silence for a two count. Bayley responds with The Zig Zag. Bayley drags Green to the corner. Niven pulls Green out of the ring. Bayley with The Flying Elbow to the outside. Green launches Bayley over the ringside barricade. Bayley gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Green with a Running Knee Strike. Green connects with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall

– Next week on SmackDown, Bianca BelAir & Naomi will put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.

– Nia Jax tells Tiffany Stratton to keep her head up. Candice LeRae passive aggressively pokes fun at Tiffany for not bringing a championship to their crew.

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

Do you feel it? A shift has taken place. No longer will the feeble, weak minded be praised as victors. The weaknesses, hidden behind false confidence will be dragged into the light for all to see. One by one, they will fall before my feet, broken, humiliated, and forgotten. LA Knight was just the beginning. He held something he never deserved, something he should have never touched. And now, he claws for what he cannot have, what is no longer his. What never truly was. I am imminent. I am inevitable.

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Michael Cole Segment

Michael Cole: Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome, the Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Ladies and gentlemen, the man who will face Cody Rhodes for the championship, tomorrow night, at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens.

Cody Rhodes: Okay. Kevin Owens is not here, but this wonderful crowd here is. So, Mr. Michael Cole, we’ll do this as professionals, we’ll do it, let’s go ahead and conduct this interview, right here and right now.

Michael Cole: So, we don’t have to go out in the car to do it, do we?

Cody Rhodes: Nope, we don’t have to go out to the car, we can do it right here in front of all of these lovely folks.

Michael Cole: I want to kick things off with what has taken over social media the past couple of days, the fact that Triple H has presented you with something that he was going to allow you to use, for one night only, tomorrow night at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Can you please tell us, tonight, what that gift is?

Kevin Owens: Oh my god, enough, enough, who cares? Who cares what the little golden boy has up his sleeve for Saturday Night’s Main Event? Michael, you know, last week you said that you were an unbiased journalist, why don’t you take this opportunity to prove that, and ask Cody the real question, the question everyone wants the answer to. And that is, how could Cody Rhodes be okay with using not just me, but all of his friends to help finish his stupid, pathetic, little story at WrestleMania, but then he’s okay with spinning in all of our faces by teaming with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood? And Cody, you know what, once Michael asks that question, why don’t you take a chance to do something that I bet you’re not physically unable to do, and that is be honest, tell the truth, don’t lie, and tell Michael that’s because you’re as bad of a friend as you are a son and brother. Cody, you know what, there’s something I’ve been meaning to tell you it’s that, no matter how long you’re the champion for, no matter how many main events you’re in, the truth will always be, you were way more interesting as Stardust.

Cody Rhodes: Obviously Kevin knows this, I’m sure Kevin has a lot more zingers up his sleeve. You know what? Why wait for him to do more of those from wherever he’s at? Maybe I’ll just get Kevin Owens, right now.

Cody and Kevin got into a massive pier six brawl. Officials are desperately trying to separate both men. Kevin clocks Cody with the WWE Title. Owens stands tall and drops the title on top of Cody as the show goes off the air.

