– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 opens up with the standard video package. We get a video package showing how Kevin Owens destroyed Jey Uso with tables, ladders and chairs last week. We also see how Owens went looking for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns backstage, but Reigns attacked from behind and beat him down, then looked into the camera to taunt Owens’ wife and kids.

– We’re live on FS1 from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us to the WWE TLC go-home edition of SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Cole hypes the show, presented by Progressive.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. The arena and ringside area is filled with tables, ladders and chairs. Owens marches to the ring and is ready to go.

Owens takes the mic and addresses WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, saying he’s been waiting all week and is not waiting one minute longer. Owens calls Reigns out and says let’s do this. Reigns doesn’t show. Owens says that’s fine for now because he has something he wants to discuss. His family heard Reigns’ message loud and clear last week and he told his family not to watch Sunday’s TLC match under any circumstance, but not because of what they will think of what Reigns will do to Owens, but because of what Owens’ family will think of him when they see what he does to Reigns. Fans cheer Owens on as he calls Reigns out again.

Owens says he heard Reigns recently tell Jey Uso that he cares what his sons think of him. Owens says that doesn’t matter because if they’ve been watching, they already know Reigns is a hypocrite. Owens goes on about how Reigns uses his family members as pawns, and says that’s pathetic. Owens says Reigns’ actions prove he knows he’s not the head of the table, he’s a coward. Paul Heyman appears on the big screen from backstage at Reigns’ locker room door.

Heyman recalls his Talking Smack conversation with Owens and how he said he’s a masochist. Heyman says Reigns is a sadist, especially for when it comes to putting a beating down on Owens. Heyman says Owens really isn’t a masochist, he’s a martyr and will do what he needs for the title, sacrificing anything. Heyman goes on with his promo and says mutilation won’t stop Owens so Owens needs to be eliminated, taken out, eradicated. Owens interrupts and says he can’t hear one more word coming out of Heyman’s fat mouth, and if Reigns won’t come out and face him, then Owens is going to look for Reigns. Heyman rolls his eyes and looks off as Owens exits the ring and marches up the ramp. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and WWE Producer Adam Pearce is backstage walking with Owens, reminding him TLC is on Sunday and he needs to reconsider this trip to Reigns’ locker room. Owens knocks on Reigns’ door but we hear Reigns’ music start up in the arena as fans boo and the mind games begin from Reigns. Reigns and Heyman head to the ring as Owens watches from a TV screen in the back.

The boos get louder as Reigns enters the ring and Heyman hands him the mic. Reigns says he doesn’t want to hurt Owens or his family, but Owens is running around here telling everyone he’s a bad guy. Reigns says he’s not a bad guy, he’s just doing what it takes to be “THE” guy and Owens wouldn’t understand because that’s above his pay grade. As a matter of fact, Reigns is going to show Owens he’s a good guy, he’s going to give Owens the same chance he gave his own flesh & blood, Jey. We see Owens walk away from the TV in the back. Reigns wants Owens to acknowledge him, acknowledge him as the head of the table, but if he doesn’t or just can’t, then Reigns is going to end him. He won’t even make it to TLC on Sunday, or make it out of here tonight.

Reigns calls Owens to the ring to come apologize, and tell him the words he wants to hear. Reigns drops the mic and turns to the stage to wait as the boos get louder. Here comes Owens as fans cheer him on. Jey suddenly attacks from behind at the bottom of the ramp. Uso unloads with lefts and rights. Owens fights back. Reigns comes out and Owens gets double teamed now. The beating continues until Owens is laid out, face-down on the ground. Reigns stands over Owens with big strikes now. WWE officials run down to try and break it up but Reigns and Uso stand up to them.

Owens starts to get up but Reigns launches him into the barrier as the boos continue. Heyman comes out and hands the title over as Reigns places it over his shoulder. Reigns, Uso and Heyman march up the ramp as we see Owens try to crawl and get up, but he’s stumbling and can’t get to his feet.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened to Kevin Owens. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are in the back with Paul Heyman. Uso goes on about how Owens got the message and understands now. Reigns says he knows Owens’ kind and he won’t stop, no matter what. Reigns tells Uso to end Owens, take him out. Uso walks off.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Street Profits

We go back to the ring and out first are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are out next. We get a pre-recorded video from actor Clark Duke, who reveals that he will present the Slammy Award for Tag Team of the Year next Wednesday.

Ziggler and Dawkins go at it after a cheap start. Roode tags in for the double team but Dawkins avoids it. Ford tags in for a double dropkick and Ford covers Ziggler for a 2 count. Ford works Ziggler around the ring now. Ziggler rolls Ford from behind for a 2 count. Ford with a back suplex and a kip up into a moonsault. Ford knocks Roode off the apron after baiting him.

Ford goes to the top but Ziggler cuts him off. Ziggler tries to suplex Ford from the apron into the ring but Ford blocks it. Ford with a big kick from the apron to drop Ziggler back to the mat. Ford climbs back to the top but Roode runs over and shoves him off the top turnbuckle. Ford lands hard out on the floor and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler gets a close 2 count on Ford. Ziggler launches Ford into the corner and tags in Roode. Ziggler with a splash, then an Irish whip to Ford to send him into a knee from Roode. Roode with a side Russian leg sweep for a close 2 count. Roode stomps away while Ford is down now. Roode talks some trash to Dawkins, then goes to chop Ford in the corner.

Roode takes Ford back to their corner and in comes Ziggler for more offense. Ziggler taunts Ford, who is swinging and missing. Ziggler drops Ford with a kick for a 2 count. Ziggler grounds Ford in the middle of the ring now. Fans rally for Ford but Ziggler keeps him down. Ziggler stops a potential tag and brings Roode back in for more double teaming and offense in the corner. Roode lifts Ford and slams him face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Roode shows some frustration now.

Ziggler comes back in and kneels down, talking trash to Ford. Ziggler with another quick submission and pin attempt. Ford breaks a hold but Ziggler drops him with a kick to the gut. Ford fights a double team off, sending Ziggler to the floor and side-stepping Roode so that he goes down in the corner. Fans rally as Ford crawls to Dawkins. Roode stops him but Ford kicks him away. Dawkins tags in and runs wild on Roode with clotheslines, then a corkscrew elbow.

Ziggler runs in but Dawkins slams him on his face. Dawkins with a big overhead throw to Roode as the crowd cheers him on. Dawkins with twister splashes to both opponents in the corners. Dawkins blocks a clothesline and drops Roode with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Fans chant “we want the smoke!” now. Roode blocks the big Cash Out powerbomb from Dawkins but Dawkins blocks the Glorious DDT. They go on and Ziggler tags in with an assisted Fame-asser to Dawkins for a close 2 count. Ziggler can’t believe it.

Dawkins blocks the superkick but Ziggler rocks him. Dawkins hit the big Cash Out powerbomb now. Ford tags in and goes to the top, nailing the big Frogsplash on Ziggler but Ziggler gets his knees up, or Ford may have just hurt his damaged ribs from the impact. Ford clutches his ribs now. Roode runs in and drops Ford. Ziggler rolls over for another close 2 count. Roode tags in and rolls Ford from behind, using the tights for leverage. Ford kicks out and immediately rolls Roode up for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the bell hits, Roode is immediately in shock as The Profits hit the floor to celebrate while their music hits. Ziggler and Roode argue with the referee, showing him what they say really happened with the pin. Charles Robinson yells back at them and threatens to suspend them. Dawkins and Ford raise their titles on the stage.

– We see Kevin Owens backstage walking with officials, who are telling him now is not the time. Jey Uso suddenly attacks from behind and lays Owens out with a steel chair. Uso yells at Owens and walks off. The referee and Adam Pearce tend to Owens as he stumbles to his feet. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with Bianca Belair, asking about tonight’s match with Bayley. Belair disagrees with Bayley being a role model. She says despite what she’s accomplished on her own, she’s always wanted to face Bayley since coming to SmackDown and she has been her measuring stick, but the thing about Bayley is she always has something to say, always has Belair’s name in her mouth. Belair goes on and says as usual, the EST will S-H-I-N-E tonight. She walks off.

The Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay and Tamina Snuka

We go back to the ring and The Riott Squad is waiting – Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. The announcers say Billie Kay has asked for another shot at The Riott Squad after the recent loss with Natalya as her partner. We get a pre-recorded backstage video with Morgan and Riott joking about who Kay might pick as her partner. Kay comes out to the stage next. She has her resume and says she is qualified as a seasoned ring announcer to introduce her tag team partner for tonight. She goes on and says her partner is a second generation Superstar. Kay then introduces Tamina Snuka. They head to the ring together.

Tamina stars off with Liv and rams her into the corner, then launches her across the ring with ease. Tamina stomps away in the corner now. Liv dodges a shot and in comes Riott for the double team. Riott works Tamina over and covers for a 2 count. Tamina easily levels Riott with a big clothesline. She takes her time covering for a 2 count. Tamina dominates Riott and headbutts her to the mat.

Tamina ends up scooping Riott on her shoulders but Kay tags herself in as Tamina hits a Samoan Drop on Riott. Kay goes on and covers for a 2 count, likely ruining the win at that moment, as Liv breaks it up. Kay argues with the referee.

Liv eventually tags in and they double dropkick Tamina off the apron. They then turn to Kay and lay her out with a double team as Liv hits a dropkick and Riott hits a Flatliner. Liv covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Riott Squad

– After the match, Liv and Riott celebrate in the middle of the ring as their music hits. We see Kay down on the ground trying to recover. Tamina looks on, annoyed at the fact she had the match won.

– We see Carmella backstage with her sommelier. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we go to the ring. Carmella’s sommelier is in the ring with the setup for her champagne toast. We see highlights from last week’s SmackDown main event, which saw Sasha Banks retain the SmackDown Women’s Title as Carmella won by DQ. The sommelier waits now as Carmella’s music hits and out she comes with her new entrance.

Fans boo as Carmella struts to the ring. Carmella takes the mic and sings a bit of “Tis The Season” and laughs. She says her sommelier is here so she can make the perfect toast to WWE TLC. She insults fans some and says they are sitting at home on their dirty futons. Carmella is better than everyone and knows better, and knows Banks doesn’t have what it takes to be champion. Carmella says when it counts, Banks is weak and that’s not throwing shade, it’s just facts. She points out how this is the longest Banks has ever had a title. She says Banks is in uncharted waters and is so far in over head she’s drowning. She jokes about the champagne bottle she shattered over Banks last week. She goes on and says Banks got herself disqualified last week so she could keep the title and that’s how Carmella knows she has her beat on Sunday.

She goes on ranting about Banks for a few minutes, calling her sad and desperate, damaged. Carmella says nothing lifts her spirits more than a fine glass of champagne. Her sommelier pours a glass and she says it tastes cheap and frantic, kind of like Banks. She laughs but Banks’ music hits. Carmella sends her sommelier to the ramp to stop Banks but Banks is nowhere to be seen. Banks then appears in the ring from the other side. She samples the party favors and then attacks Carmella.

The brawl goes to the mat as Banks mounts Carmella. The sommelier runs back in the ring and pulls Banks off Carmella. Banks gets up and grabs the sommelier from behind as fans cheer her on. Carmella comes from behind while Banks is grabbing the sommelier. She smashes another champagne bottle over Banks’ back and Banks goes down. Carmella stands tall with her sommelier over Banks as the crowd boos.

– We see Kevin Owens back in the trainer’s room getting checked out. Jey Uso runs in and attacks him. They brawl but Owens is hurting. Uso drives Owens through a table with a big Spinebuster. A referee runs in and checks on Owens as Uso walks off. Back to commercial as Owens lays there in pain.

Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Back from the break and out comes Otis with Chad Gable. We see how they lost to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura last week. Out next comes Nakamura with Cesaro.

The bell rings and they lock up to start. Nakamura with a hold but Gable coaches Otis into slamming Nakamura. Otis with a headbutt and a 2 count. Nakamura lures Otis into a boot on the apron. Nakamura runs on the outside and kicks Otis in the head while down on the apron.

Nakamura brings it back in and drives big knees into Otis while he’s down. Nakamura with big kicks while Otis is standing. Otis takes them and wants more, yelling for Nakamura to come on. Otis unloads on Nakamura now for a pop. Otis with a running splash in the corner.

Otis goes for The Caterpillar but Gable jumps on the apron and tells him not to, do a suplex instead. Otis goes to grab Nakamura but Nakamura rolls him up out of nowhere for a close 2 count. Otis fights back and hits a suplex. Otis follows up with the second rope Vader Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Otis stands tall as the music hits. Gable hits the ring and hugs him, then raises his arm as they celebrate.

– Sami Zayn is backstage in a suit. He has a crew member there with him, who has been helping him prepare for the Sami Awards. They have 5 action figure-like gold awards to hand out later. Sami yells at the crew member for not polishing them. Sami walks off to get something to polish with. Big E walks up and he’s also dressed for the awards it appears. Big E just laughs like a goofy madman, apparently ready to ruin the awards ceremony.

– The announcers lead us to the Happy Holidays video that features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and others battling a 2020 Monster, then teaming with 2021 to put the 2020 Monster away. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for Talking Smack is Bayley, The Street Profits, Carmella and Kevin Owens. Hosts Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton will be joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He isn’t shown on the graphic, but Graves plugs The Rock’s interview with Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. There was no mention of the previously advertised interview with Sasha Banks and FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder.

– Chad Gable and Otis are backstage. Gable talks about not using The Caterpillar and says Otis should do what he means, not say. Gable tells training resumes tomorrow, but now they hydrate.

– We go to the stage and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is out at a podium, wearing his suit. He says the Slammy Awards will be this Wednesday but they’ve taken a dive in recent years and are all about corporatism, while the Sami Awards are not like that, they are all about the will of the people. Sami gets to it and says it’s time to take a look at the year in review. The video package, narrated by Corey Graves, is all about Sami and making him look good.

Sami says what a year it’s been. He’s ready to present the first Sami award, for Comeback of the Year. He mentions people coming back like WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and says his name is probably on there as well. We get a drum roll and the winner is… Sami Zayn! Sami can’t believe it, he’s hosting the show and didn’t expect this but it does feel good getting a little bit of recognition. He says the people made this happen and he doesn’t want to make it all about himself, but wow. The next Sami award is for the coveted Match of the Year. He says everyone wants to win this and there is no short of contenders. We get a drum roll and the winner is… Sami defeating AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in the Ladder Match for the title at Clash of Champions. Sami can’t believe it, again. He won’t lie, he wanted to win this award. He says he’s making history.

Sami says he has one more Sami award left – for Superstar of the Year. We get a drum roll and the Sami goes to… Big E? Sami is confused. Big E comes out to accept his award and Sami is trying to figure out what’s going on. Sami begins his acceptance speech as Sami paces around like a madman. He pushes Big E out of the way and goes to speak but Big E attacks. Big E slams his face into the tables stacked up on the stage, then launches him down the ramp. Big E goes back to the podium and raises his award, then shatters it on the ground. Sami looks up from the ramp and he’s upset as Big E laughs.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Bayley now. She says she heard everything Bianca Belair had to say earlier and it was kind of refreshing to hear someone say nice things about her. She goes on and says she’s not going to take it easy on Belair tonight. Bayley says she accomplished some of the same things Belair did in her pre-WWE careers, like running track in college and being on the cross country team in high school, but you don’t see her going around here bragging. Bayley says Belair should be picking her brain and maybe she will be more humble, but tonight she will put Belair on the mat. Bayley walks off.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair. She poses on the apron and swings her hair around as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Bayley as Belair waits in the ring. The bell rings and they aggressively go at it. They break and Bayley stomps on the foot and talks trash. Belair stomps on Bayley’s foot and they go at it again. Bayley takes it to the ropes but breaks as the referee warns her.

Belair levels Bayley with a shoulder. Belair flips over Bayley and taunts her. Bayley ends up hanging Belair up on the top rope, then taunting her. Belair sweeps her leg out while she’s taunting. Belair goes on and covers for a 2 count. Belair yells at Bayley to get up. Belair with some more flipping around and showing off. Bayley keeps coming for her but this time she gets dropkicked. Belair kips up for a louder pop. Bayley ends up putting Belair down on her face, then slamming her left arm over the edge of the apron.

Belair falls to the floor and Bayley launches her into the barrier, focusing on the hurt left arm now. Bayley breaks the count while Belair rolls around on the floor in pain. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley continues to dominate. Belair ends up sending Bayley into the steel ring steps. Belair returns to the ring but Bayley barely makes it back in before the 20 count. They both charge and collide, going to the mat. They get up and Belair unloads with strikes, bating Bayley into the corner for a pop. Belair with a big vertical suplex, pumping Bayley in the air and dropping her. Belair kips up and taunts Bayley for a pop.

Belair yanks Bayley around by her arm. Belair puts Bayley down and hits a springboard moonsault for a close 2 count. Belair with a backbreaker, and another over the knee for another pin attempt. Belair drags Bayley over and goes to the top. Bayley jumps up and rocks her. Bayley goes for a draping DDT from the top turnbuckle but stops to taunt Belair. This backfires as Belair blocks her suplex with one of her own. More back and forth. Bayley charges in the corner but Belair drops her into the turnbuckles. Belair with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count.

Bayley ends up using the ropes for leverage on a pin attempt but the referee catches her. More back and forth in the corner now. They trade more counters and roll throughs. Belair stacks Bayley for another close 2 count. Belair powers Bayley up in the air for a powerbomb but Bayley fights out with a rake to Belair’s eyes. Bayley then puts Belair down face-first with a modified Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley hits the ramp to celebrate as her music hits. We go to replays. Belair recovers in the ring as Bayley taunts her from the outside.

– The announcers hype Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the ramp and raises the title as the pyro goes off. Reigns heads to the ring to deliver his final pre-TLC message to Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns has a mic in the ring. For the longest time he’s been trying to understand why, if you have the chance to be in the ring with him, on the island of relevancy, in the main event of a pay-per-view, in a title match with Roman Reigns, why would you ruin it? Reigns says this is what the kids of Owens’ kids and their kids will talk about, this is what will elevate your career. He goes on but the music interrupts. Out comes Owens but he’s in bad shape. Owens limps down the ramp but stops to grab a steel chair and take out Uso as he charges on the ramp.

Owens hits the ring and unloads, stopping Reigns from picking a chair up. Uso enters from behind and superkicks Owens to save Reigns. Reigns runs the ropes and takes Owens down with a Spear as fans boo. Reigns delivers chair shots and jabs while Owens is down. Uso is sliding tables and more chairs into the ring. Reigns continues with the chair shots to Owens. Uso puts Owens through a table as the boos get louder.

Reigns and Uso talk trash as Owens struggles to crawl. Reigns says Owens had the opportunity of a lifetime but he chose to piss him off. Reigns grabs Owens and drives him through another table with a big Samoan Drop. The boos pick up. Reigns grabs half of the chair and slams it on Owens, then does the same with the other half of the table. Uso slides two more tables in the ring, and two ladders.

Reigns has piled a bunch of table parts, ladders and whole tables on top of Owens, burying him under the weapons. Uso starts tossing chairs in the ring now. Reigns slams ladders down on top of Owens and the pile he’s buried under. Owens and Uso starts delivering chair shots to the tables and ladders that Owens is trapped under. Reigns’ music hits and a “you suck!” chant starts up as he marches to the back with Uso and Heyman. We see Owens under the debris in the ring.

Reigns, Uso and Heyman return backstage to the Gorilla Position area now. Kayla is waiting and Reigns tells her she can have one question. Before she can ask, the TV screen behind them Owens crawling out from under the weapons in the ring. He takes the mic and says there’s nothing Reigns or his family can do to keep him down. Kayla disappears and Reigns walks away with Heyman and Uso. Owens continues his promo in the ring as fans cheer him on. He says he’s going to win the WWE Universal Title at TLC on Sunday or he’s going to die trying. The final SmackDown before TLC goes off the air with Owens sitting up in the ring, recovering as fans cheer him on.

