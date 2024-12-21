WWE SmackDown Results 12/20/24

XL Center

Hartford, Connecticut

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Solo Sikoa & Drew McIntyre Segment

Solo Sikoa: SmackDown. Acknowledge Me. So, Roman Reigns sat on his little boat, with The Wiseman, and decided to challenge me on January 6th to a Tribal Combat Match for the Ula Fala, on Monday Night, the debut on Netflix. Instead of you people saying, what, all of you need to acknowledge me. So, shut your mouth, and listen to what the real chief has to say. Roman, you want to challenge me to a Tribal Combat Match? You want to take The Tribal Chief to war? Let’s do it. I’ll leave my Bloodline behind, you leave your Bloodline behind, leave The Wiseman behind, leave Jimmy behind, leave Jey behind. So, Roman, listen up and listen very carefully. On January 6th, I’m walking in, and I’m walking out as The Tribal Chief. On January 6th, I am still going to be The Head Of The Table. On January 6th, I am still going to be your Tribal Chief. And on January 6th, I am still going to have the Ula Fala. So, Roman, after I beat your ass on January 6th, you can hop back on your little boat, sail off to the island of irrelevancy, and then you can finally acknowledge me. Drew, I got to admit, I was very happy when you kicked my brother Jimmy in the face last week, I really was. I was very happy, but you better have a damn good reason why you are interrupting me.

Drew McIntyre: I’m going to make this quick, because it causes me pain to be this close to you and not beat you within an inch of your life. You liked what I did to Jimmy? How about what I did to Sami? How about when I took out your brother, Jey? Solo, I want to know, when you lay in bed at night, do you ask yourself, when is Drew McIntyre coming for me? You’re the one that cost me the WWE Title at Clash At The Castle. You’re the one the caused my family pain, and suffering, and misery, which caused me pain, and suffering, and misery. But you’re the one that stood up to Roman Reigns. The only one in your family that had the balls to stand up to Roman Reigns. The rest of them acted tough, they acted like they were going to make a stand against him. He snapped his fingers; he didn’t change a bit. So, I’m torn, right now. My heart tells me to jump you, my mind says we both got the same goals, right now, so what am I to do? Here’s what I’m thinking. Drew McIntyre starts working his way through his hitlist, starts taking out more and more OG Bloodline members. And you, Solo, do one thing for me, and for everybody else. You take care of Roman Reigns for good. Once all of that business is finished, you and I, we finish our business.

Jimmy Uso pulls McIntyre out of the ring. Jimmy repeatedly hits McIntyre with a crutch. Jimmy sends McIntyre into the timekeepers area to close this segment.

First Match: The Bloodline vs. LA Knight, Andrade El Idolo, Apollo Crews In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Knight clotheslines Sikoa over the top rope. Crews with The Pump Kick. Idolo kicks Fatu out of the ring. Crews whips Tonga across the ring. Crews leapfrogs over Tonga. Crews drops down on the canvas. Crews dropkicks Tonga. Crews with The Delayed Military Press Slam. Crews applies a front face lock. Knight tags himself in. Knight is throwing haymakers at Tonga. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Knight kicks Tonga in the back. Knight tags in Idolo. Idolo kicks Tonga in the gut. Idolo with a knife edge chop. Idolo tags in Crews. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Crews with two haymakers. Crews tags in Idolo. Idolo with a toe kick. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Idolo responds with a Hurricanrana. Idolo sends Fatu tumbling to the floor. Idolo tags in Crews. Orihara MoonSault/SomerSault Plancha Combination. Knight is playing mind games with Sikoa. Crews rolls Tonga back into the ring. Tonga attacks the midsection of Crews. Tonga applies a waist lock. Crews with two sharp elbow strikes. Fatu tags himself in.

Tonga drops down on the canvas. Fatu with a flying back elbow smash. The Bloodline has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Sikoa scores the elbow knockdown. Sikoa talks smack to the crowd. Sikoa slams Crews head on the top turnbuckle pad. Crews is displaying his fighting spirit. Haymaker Exchange. Sikoa whips Crews back first into the turnbuckles. Sikoa tags in Fatu. Fatu bodyslams Crews. Fatu goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Crews gets his knees up in the air. Crews tags in Idolo. Idolo ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Idolo knocks Tonga off the ring apron. Idolo with forearm shivers. Idolo ducks another clothesline from Fatu. Idolo with a flying forearm smash. Idolo pops back on his feet. Idolo plays to the crowd. Idolo with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Idolo with The Double Jump MoonSault for a two count. Idolo with forearm shivers. Sikoa tags himself in. Fatu reverses out of the irish whip from Idolo. Idolo kicks Fatu in the chest. Assisted Stun Gun to Idolo. Sikoa drives Idolo face first into the steel ring post. Sikoa grabs the Ula Fala. Sikoa tags in Fatu. Fatu with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Fatu with a Running Hip Attack. Fatu tags in Sikoa.

Assisted Hip Attack to Idolo. Tonga tags himself in. Tonga with The Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga taunts Knight. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga HeadButts Idolo. Tonga tags in Fatu. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Fatu applies a nerve hold. Idolo fights back to a vertical base. Fatu HeadButts Idolo. Fatu is raining down haymakers in the corner. Fatu knocks Crews off the apron. Fatu goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Idolo ducks out of the way. Fatu stops Idolo in his tracks. Idolo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Knight and Tonga are tagged in. Knight avoids The Superman Punch. Knight clotheslines Tonga. Knight repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Knight clotheslines Fatu off the apron. Knight with a Running Knee Strike to Tonga. Knight side steps Sikoa into the turnbuckles. Knight with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Knight tags in Crews. Belly to Back Suplex/Frog Splash Combination for a two count. Crews applies The CrossFace. Knight blasts Fatu with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Shinsuke Nakamura clocks Knight with The Kinshasa behind the referee’s back. Sikoa breaks up the submission hold. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Idolo. Sikoa HeadButts Idolo. Tonga tags in Sikoa. Sikoa nails Crews with The Running Hip Attack. Sikoa delivers The Spinning Solo. Sikoa connects with The Samoan Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Bloodline via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with The Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley has only one thing on his mind tonight, and that’s getting payback on Johnny Gargano. They’ve known Gargano for 20 years, and now he wants to show his true colors. Shelley considered Gargano a little brother, but he’s going to learn that he made the biggest mistake of his life. Shelley says that he needs to do this by myself, and he’s curious to see if Gargano is willing to fight his own battles.

– Chelsea Green tells Byron Saxton following Saturday Night’s Main Event that she always knew this moment was going to happen sooner or later, she’s been doing this for over 10 years. This is her time. Red, White, and Green. She’s in the history books where she belongs. Now is the time to get the respect she deserves. Chelsea says that she’s going to Disneyland.

– We got a video recap of Kevin Owens viciously attacking Cody Rhodes following their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Tommaso Ciampa calls Alex Shelley dumb for requesting this grudge match. Johnny Gargano is not going to let Shelley question his manhood. Gargano tells Ciampa to stay in the back. His dream came true. He’s going to show Shelley that he’s Johnny Wrestling. Ciampa says that he won’t move a muscle.

Kevin Owens Promo

What happened after Saturday Night’s Main Event was not my fault. There’s a lot of people to blame for it. Cody Rhodes, the referee’s, Nick Aldis, WWE Management, they’re all to blame. I was screwed out of winning that championship. What happened to me was a travesty, a tragedy. I should be standing here, Undisputed WWE Champion, but I’m not. But I took this, because I deserve it, and I’m not giving it back until I get what I want. Everyone needs to understand, you can only push a man so much until they snap, but the good news is, I haven’t snapped yet. It can all get so much worse, trust me. You don’t want me to snap. So, Cody, Nick Aldis, WWE Officials, what happens next is on all of you.

The Grayson Waller Effect With Special Guest: Braun Strowman

Grayson Waller: Welcome to The Grayson Waller and Theory Effect. The hottest show in WWE keeps getting hotter, because I get scoop after scoop, lad. And tonight is a big one, a really big one. My guest tonight is the first transfer to Friday Nights on SmackDown, he is The Monster Of All Monsters, Braun Strowman. Thank you so much for coming, Braun. How nice of Braun to help all the poor people here in Hartford? That was lovely, that was really nice.

Braun Strowman: You’re going to start off like that? You want to piss me off right away? I’m coming out here spreading Christmas cheer, and you’re going to act like that?

Grayson Waller: You’re right. The biggest acquisition in SmackDown history, on the biggest talk show in SmackDown history, it all makes sense.

Braun Strowman: How can it get any better than this, baby?

Grayson Waller: But before we start, I know how this goes sometimes, I just want to let you know that I invested lot of money on the new set, I spent a lot of money, so maybe we can continue to spread Christmas cheer, and have a civil conversation. We can ask you a couple of questions.

Braun Strowman: You run those smart mouths of yours, and I can promise you, I’ll wear you both out with all this stuff in here.

Grayson Waller: You know, I got to be honest, I’m very surprised you agreed to come on the show. I don’t know if anyone told you this before, but you’re a little intimidating. But the more that I think about it, the more it made sense, because you understand the benefit of associating with A-Town Down Under.

Braun Strowman: I think I just threw up a little bit in my mouth.

Grayson Waller: I get it, but SmackDown is very scary, right now. It’s dangerous backstage, The Bloodline is running wild, people are getting attacked back and forth.

Braun Strowman: Did you forget who you’re talking to?

Grayson Waller: I just thought it might be a good idea if Braun looks after Braun for once. And you set up the ultimate alliance. Braun Strowman and A-Town Down Under on the same team. We would be untouchable. Just imagine it. Picture it out there. Our cunning, our intelligence, your strength. The Brains and Braun.

Braun Strowman: I told you to watch your tongue. You want this set shoved right up your ass?

Carmelo Hayes: Cut all of this out, I got a bone to pick with you. Look, last week, you thought Nick Aldis was going to humble me and put me against Braun Strowman. Everybody here and everybody at home knows that wasn’t fair, I wasn’t ready. But newsflash, Nick Aldis, you can’t humble greatness. I might lose, but I’ll never quit. So, Braun, you big, ugly, dumb Santa Claus, bitch, let’s run this thing back, right here, right now, because now I’m ready.

Braun Strowman: You didn’t learn your lesson, last week, well, let me remind you of one thing. Let me tell what the Braun Effect is.

Strowman destroys the set to close this segment.

Second Match: Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes ducks a clothesline from Strowman. Hayes kicks the left hamstring of Strowman. Hayes sticks and moves around the ring. Hayes is playing mind games with Strowman. Hayes slaps Strowman in the face. Strowman reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes ducks under two clotheslines from Strowman. Hayes poses for the crowd. Hayes wastes time talking to the announce table. Strowman runs after Hayes. Hayes kicks Strowman in the chest. Hayes delivers The Fade Away. Hayes with a flurry of strikes. Strowman shoves Hayes out of the ring. Hayes regroups on the outside.

Strowman launches Hayes back into the ring. Strowman whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes dropkicks the left knee of Strowman. Strowman catches Hayes in mid-air. Strowman goes for The Chokeslam, but Hayes counters with The Hurricanrana. Hayes continues to gloat. Hayes sends Strowman tumbling to the floor. Hayes kicks Strowman in the face. Hayes mocks Strowman. Hayes goes for The Strowman Express, but Strowman counters with The Big Boot. Strowman catches Hayes in mid-air. Hayes with another slap. Strowman throws Hayes back into the ring. Strowman was unable to break the referee’s ten count. After the match. Hayes runs away from Strowman.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes via Count-Out

– Candice LeRae tells Tiffany Stratton that she should stay in the back during tonight’s main event. In addition, she should take notes on how to win in championship matches.

– Braun Strowman runs into Legado Del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly while he was chasing Carmelo Hayes. Hayes attacks Strowman with a steel chair.

Third Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley

Shelley ducks a clothesline from Gargano. Shelley is throwing haymakers at Gargano. Shelley slams Gargano’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shelley repeatedly stomps on Gargano’s chest. Shelley is mauling Gargano in the corner. Shelley transitions into a corner mount. Gargano dumps Shelley face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Gargano unloads two knife edge chops. Gargano sends Shelley to the corner. Shelley with a back elbow smash. Shelley with a flying knee strike. Shelley scores the forearm knockdown. Shelley applies a hammerlock. Gargano decks Shelley with a back elbow smash. Gargano with a Rolling Head Kick. Gargano talks smack to Shelley. Gargano with a southpaw haymaker. Gargano continues to stomp on Shelley’s chest. Shelley launches Gargano over the top rope. Shelley with The Top Rope Stunner. Shelley attacks the left arm of Gargano. Shelley SuperKicks Gargano. Shelley with a Running Knee Strike off the ring apron. Shelley has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Shelley with a JawBreaker. Gargano kicks Shelley in the face. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Gargano with a Twisting BackBreaker for a two count. Gargano tugs on Shelley’s hair.

Shelley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gargano rocks Shelley with a forearm smash. Gargano goes for The Slingshot Spear, but Shelley counters with The SuperKick. Shelley is lighting up Gargano’s chest. Shelley whips Gargano across the ring. Shelley with The Kitchen Sink. Shelley kicks Gargano in the back. Shelley with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Shelley goes for The Border City Stretch, but Gargano rolls him over for a two count. Shelley drops Gargano with The Shiranui for a two count. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Gargano SuperKicks Shelley. Gargano lawn darts Shelley into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Shelley blocks The Gargano Escape. Gargano backs Shelley into the turnbuckles. Gargano scores a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Shelley gets distracted by Tommaso Ciampa. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ciampa backs away from Chris Sabin. Shelley goes for The Flying Crossbody, but Gargano rolls him over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Johnny Gargano via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Bianca BelAir & Naomi (c) vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Bianca BelAir and Candice LeRae will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. BelAir backs LeRae into the turnbuckles. LeRae tugs on BelAir’s hair. LeRae pie faces BelAir. BelAir launches LeRae to the corner. LeRae with a back elbow smash. BelAir rocks LeRae with a forearm smash. BelAir goes for a Military Press Slam, but LeRae lands back on her feet. LeRae tags in Jax. BelAir tells Jax to bring it. BelAir applies a side headlock. Jax whips BelAir across the ring. Jax catches BelAir in mid-air. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Jax. BelAir with a single leg dropkick. BelAir with a drop toe hold. BelAir stomps on Jax’s chest. BelAir tags in Naomi. Handspring MoonSault/Splitting Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Jax shoves Naomi. Naomi slides under a clothesline from Jax. Naomi with a Double Mule Kick into the midsection of Jax. Jax responds with The Pop Up HeadButt for a two count. Jax starts rag dolling Naomi. Jax puts her knee on the back of Naomi’s neck. Jax tags in LeRae. Back Elbow Smash Party. LeRae repeatedly stomps on Naomi’s chest. LeRae hooks the outside leg for a one count. LeRae applies a top wrist lock. Naomi with a deep arm-drag. LeRae pulls Naomi down to the mat.

LeRae tags in Jax. Jax with The Running Hip Attack. Jax applies The Cobra Clutch. Jax goes for a Bodyslam, but Naomi lands back on her feet. Naomi kicks LeRae off the ring apron. Naomi kicks Jax in the chest. Naomi drops Jax with The Heat Seeker. BelAir and LeRae are tagged in. BelAir with two shoulder tackles. BelAir with a single leg dropkick. BelAir ducks a clothesline from LeRae. BelAir goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but LeRae lands back on her feet. LeRae ducks clothesline from BelAir. Jax tags herself in. BelAir with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir dives over Jax. LeRae with The CodeBreaker. Jax hits The Samoan Drop for a tow count. Jax pulls back the arms of BelAir. Jax puts her knee on BelAir’s back. Jax drives BelAir shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jax uses BelAir’s braid to her advantage. The referee admonishes Jax. LeRae attacks BelAir behind the referee’s back. Jax goes back to The Cobra Clutch. BelAir kicks Jax in the chest. Jax blocks The Vertical Suplex. BelAir is displaying her fighting spirit. Jax catches BelAir in mid-air. Jax drives BelAir back first into the turnbuckles. Jax with clubbing shoulder blocks. LeRae tags herself in.

Missile Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. LeRae knocks Naomi off the apron. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. LeRae is displaying her frustration. LeRae with clubbing blows to BelAir’s back. LeRae tags in Jax. Jax stops BelAir in her tracks. Standing Switch Exchange. BelAir tags in Naomi. Naomi with a diving clothesline. Naomi with a Corkscrew Elbow. Naomi ducks a clothesline from Jax. Naomi with The Springboard Enzuigiri. Jax sends Naomi to the corner. Naomi kicks Jax in the face. Naomi with The Flying X-Factor for a two count. Jax HeadButts Naomi. Naomi sends Jax shoulder first into the ring post. Jax avoids The Split Legged MoonSault. Naomi denies The Annihilator. Naomi tags in BelAir. Naomi PowerBombs Jax. Jax is busted open. BelAir lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Tiffany Stratton marches down to the ringside area. Jax tags in LeRae. LeRae kicks BelAir in the face. LeRae with The Tornado DDT for a two count. The referee didn’t see BelAir tag out to Naomi. Stratton gives Jax the MITB Briefcase. The referee admonishes Jax. BelAir blasts Jax with The Handspring Kick. BelAir tags in Naomi. BelAir with The Slingshot Pescado. LeRae rolls Naomi over for a two count. Naomi with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Naomi connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca BelAir & Naomi via Pinfall

