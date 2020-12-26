– Tonight’s Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens almost 10 minutes late due to NFL coverage running a bit long. The NFL post-show featured separate backstage shots of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair preparing for the show. We’re live on tape delay from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. The Steel Cage is already down around the ring.

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

We go right to the cage for tonight’s opener. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is out first with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and the pyro explodes as Reigns raises the title. The arena is decorated for Christmas. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as The Tribal Chief marches to the cage. Reigns stops at ringside and checks the cage out before entering. Reigns raises the title in the cage and more pyro goes off. Out next comes Kevin Owens, who is all business and ready to fight. This is a rematch from Owens’ loss at TLC last Sunday.

Owens walks right in and the referee locks the door. The bell hits and they immediately go at it. Reigns gets the upperhand early on, beating Reigns around and into the corner. Reigns levels Owens with a big boot for a quick 1 count. Reigns launches Owens face-first into the steel wall of the cage, and again. Reigns with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Owens dodges a Superman Punch and drops Reigns with a DDT. Reigns unloads with right hands and then sends him face-first into the steel. Owens kicks Reigns in the head. Reigns with a big right hand of his own. Owens drops Reigns with a punch and then hits the senton. Owens unloads and beats Reigns down in the corner with kicks and punches. Owens charges in with the corner cannonball for a close 2 count as Heyman looks a bit worried at ringside.

Owens goes for a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Reigns turns it into a big leg drop for 2. Reigns unloads with headbutts and more strikes in the corner. Reigns takes Owens to the top and climbs up. Owens elbows Reigns to the mat. Owens hits the big Frogsplash but Reigns kicks out at 2. We go to commercial with both competitors down on the mat trying to recover.

Back from the break and Reigns nails a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Reigns with clotheslines in the corner now, then right hands to the face. Owens falls to the mat. Reigns charges but Owens jumps up and they collide. Reigns keeps swinging as Owens keeps coming. Owens catches Reigns with a Pop-Up Powerbomb out of nowhere but Reigns kicks out just in time.

Reigns rams Owens back into the corner, then rocks him with a right hand. Reigns takes Owens to the top and works him over while climbing up. Owens fights back but Reigns slams his head into the steel. Reigns goes for a superplex but Owens hangs on. Owens counters with a big super Fishermen’s Buster from the top. Reigns still kicks out just in time. Owens waits for Reigns to get up now. Reigns blocks the Stunner and hits the Superman Punch for another close 2 count. Reigns can’t believe it.

Reigns talks to himself and screams at Owens, then launches him into the steel a few times. Reigns unloads with more punishment as fans boo him. Reigns with a Guillotine now, trapping Owens between the cage and the ropes. Owens starts choking Reigns with the top rope. Reigns falls to the mat as fans cheer Owens on. Reigns runs and charges but Owens kicks him. Owens with a big Stunner for a close 2 count. Owens can’t believe it as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens is still in it. They fight it out on the top rope now. Owens headbutts Reigns to the mat for a pop. Owens climbs to the top to escape and gets one foot over but Reigns jumps up again. They trade big strikes on the top rope again. Owens ends up knocking Reigns to the mat and going for the senton but the knees go up. Reigns then delivers a big Spear but Owens kicks out at 2. The cage door is opened as Reigns walks over and fans boo.

Owens grabs Reigns’ ankle to stop him from exiting but Reigns talks down at him. Owens uses the cage door and slams it in Reigns’ face while he’s talking trash. Owens then drives Reigns into the steel over and over again. Jey Uso eventually runs down but Owens knocks him over at ringside with the door as well. Owens almost exits the cage door but Reigns stops him.

Owens superkicks Reigns. Reigns blocks the Pop-Up Powerbomb with another Superman Punch. Reigns goes for a Spear but Owens moves and Reigns hits the steel. Owens drops Reigns with a Stunner. Owens looks to exit but Jey handcuffs him to the side of the cage. Owens tries to fight it off but Jey gets the cuffs fastened. Owens is trapped. Owens tries to hang out the door and get his feet on the floor but he can’t reach. Reigns sees that Owens is cuffed to the cage and he starts smiling.

Uso waits at ringside as Reigns stands up and slowly walks past Owens at the door, looking down at him. Reigns exits the door and taunts Owens, laughing at him. Owens kicks at Reigns and talks some trash but he’s still cuffed to the cage. Reigns walks down the steps, taking his time to taunt Owens, and finally steps on the floor to win the match as a “you suck!” chant gets louder from the crowd.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns raises the title in the air at ringside as his music hits. Owens is still sitting at the door with his legs hanging out, yelling at Reigns and Usos. We go to replays. Reigns hugs Uso and stares at Owens some more to end the segment.

– Still to come, a Lumberjack Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Also, Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan in singles action.

– We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bayley and Carmella vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring and out first are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is out first as the pyro goes off. Charlotte Flair is out next to more pyro. Flair takes the mic and says Christmas came early as she and Asuka are back on SmackDown. Asuka yells some in Japanese but the music interrupts and out comes Bayley. Bayley says she’s impressive and while 2020 was a downer for everyone else, it wasn’t for her because of how long she held the title… she is quickly interrupted as SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks comes out. Banks points to who’s the current champion but she’s interrupted by the music as Bianca Belair comes out. Belair brags about how good she is and says we have never seen anything like her, and that’s really impressive. The music hits and out comes Carmella with Reginald, her sommelier. Carmella calls the others a bunch of witches… no, bitches. Carmella shows off and brags some more but Sasha shoves her and we go to commercial.

