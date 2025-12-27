WWE SmackDown Results 12/26/25

Van Andel Arena

Grand Rapids, Michigan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Joe Hendry Concert

– Charlotte Flair w/Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend w/Nia Jax

– Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes For The WWE United States Championship

– Giulia & Kiana James vs. Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre

– Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre Segment

Checkout Episode 497 of The Hoots Podcast