WWE SmackDown Results 12/27/24

Amalie Arena

Tampa, Florida

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Nick Aldis Promo

Following what occurred at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Kevin Owens is making the claim of being a champion. Let me be clear, he is not, he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. Nonetheless, Kevin is in possession of the vaunted Winged Eagle Championship Belt, something that means a lot to other people, it means a lot to me. It represents the legacy and the tradition of WWE; it represents history and greatness. It was presented to Cody Rhodes as a gesture of trust in our Undisputed WWE Champion. Kevin has no right or no claim to that championship belt. So, the ultimatum is as follows, Kevin, you have till the end of the night to relinquish the Winged Eagle Championship Belt or face immediate and severe consequences that will directly impact your future at WWE. This is not a negotiation; you have one opportunity only to do the right thing.

Nia Jax Promo

Bianca, when are you going to give it up? How many times do I have to tell you, I did not touch Jade. None of us did. I mean, Tiffy couldn’t even help us win the tag titles, last week, do you honestly think she can orchestrate an attack? I mean, you’re over here whining about your friend, but from my point of view, you seem to be doing just fine without her. I mean, Jade is gone from oblivion, and you’re there still a champion. And you took zero time in replacing her. Do you know what I think? I think you’re just trying to avoid the suspicion on you. Jade comes in, and you can’t stand to share the spotlight with her. I mean, she’s bigger, she’s stronger, she’s better than you. And you snapped. And you know what? I get it, I would do the same thing. But you know what, Bianca, let’s stop pointing fingers, and just admit to it. So, Bianca, why don’t you own up to it or I’m going to make you own up to it.

First Match: Bianca BelAir, Naomi, Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Bianca BelAir and Tiffany Stratton will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. BelAir with a waist lock takedown for a two count. BelAir bodyslams Stratton. Stratton avoids The Handspring MoonSault. Stratton regroups on the outside. Bayley lands The Suicide Dive. BelAir with The Slingshot Pescado. BelAir dropkicks Jax. BelAir with a forearm smash. BelAir drives Jax back first into the turnbuckles. BelAir with clubbing shoulder blocks. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir tags in Naomi. Naomi with a Corner Dropkick. Naomi delivers The Stinkface. Jax shoves Naomi. Jax with The Pop Up HeadButt for a two count. LeRae tags herself in. LeRae is throwing haymakers at Naomi. Naomi decks LeRae with a JawBreaker. Naomi with a Running Bulldog into the top turnbuckle pad. Naomi tags in BelAir. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Double Kip Up. Naomi with a Running Splitting Leg Drop. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. BelAir follows that with a Corner Spear. BelAir with another corner mount. BelAir gets distracted by Stratton. LeRae yanks BelAir off the top turnbuckle. LeRae tags in Jax.

Jax with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Jax is displaying her frustration. Jax punches BelAir in the back. LeRae tags herself in. Missile Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Stratton with The Flying Splash. Stratton starts bickering with LeRae. Stratton knocks Naomi off the ring apron. Stratton tugs on BelAir’s ponytail. BelAir with a straight right hand. Bayley and LeRae are tagged in. Bayley with forearm shivers. Bayley with a Roll Through Knee Lift. Bayley with The Saito Suplex. LeRae blocks The Ring Post Dropkick. LeRae wraps Bayley’s head around the steel ring post. LeRae transitions into a ground and pound attack. LeRae tags in Jax. Jax HeadButts Bayley. Jax sits on the back of Bayley’s neck. Jax tags in LeRae. Bayley with a forearm smash. LeRae responds with a Flatliner on the apron for a two count. LeRae stomps on the back of Bayley’s neck. LeRae applies a front face lock. Jax tags herself in. Jax punches Bayley in the ribs. Bayley decks LeRae with a back elbow smash. Jax bodyslams Bayley. Jax starts rag dolling Bayley for a two count. Jax sends Bayley to the corner. Jax with a Running Hip Attack. Bayley attacks the midsection of Jax. Bayley with forearm shivers. Jax HeadButts Bayley. Jax tags in LeRae. Following a snap mare takeover, LeRae with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. LeRae applies a rear chin lock. Stratton tags herself in. Stratton repeatedly stomps on Bayley’s chest. Stratton tags in Jax. Jax delivers a Stinkface of her own. Jax applies The Sleeper Hold. Simultaneou tag to LeRae.

LeRae applies a front face lock. LeRae punches Bayley in the back. LeRae whips Bayley back first into the turnbuckles. LeRae knocks BelAir off the apron. Bayley side steps LeRae into the turnbuckles. Bayley kicks Jax in the gut. Bayley drops LeRae with The Middle Rope Stunner. Bayley creates separation with her feet. Naomi and Stratton are tagged in. Naomi clotheslines Stratton. Naomi with a Diving Back Elbow. Naomi with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Naomi slides under a clothesline from Stratton. Naomi with a Mule Kick into the midsection of Stratton. Naomi with The Tornado Bulldog for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Stratton. Stratton rocks Naomi with a forearm smash. Stratton tags in Jax. Naomi kicks Jax off the apron. Stratton with The SpineBuster. Bayley responds with The Bayley to Belly. LeRae drops Bayley with The CodeBreaker. BelAir with The Tilt-A-Whirl Gutbuster. Jax bodyslams BelAir. Jax ascends to the top turnbuckle. Naomi SuperKicks Jax. Naomi with The Stratusfaction. Naomi hits The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Stratton with The Slingshot Pescado. Stratton ponders cashing in the Money In The Bank Briefcase. LeRae runs interference. Stratton tells LeRae to get out of her face. Jax tags in LeRae. Bayley and BelAir pulls Stratton off the apron. Naomi connects with The Full Nelson Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir, Naomi, Bayley via Pinfall

– Grayson Waller gives Nick Aldis an invoice for Braun Strowman destroying the set of The Grayson Waller Effect last week.

– We see Sami Zayn talking to Nick Aldis. He’s not here to put Aldis in a tough position. It’s only fair for him to show up to SmackDown after what The Bloodline did to him and Jey Uso on Monday Night Raw. He’s here for revenge. Carmelo Hayes joins the conversation. Melo hands Aldis a Christmas card which features him beating Braun Strowman last week. Zayn tells Melo to wait his turn. Melo gives Zayn the same Christmas card. Zayn throws the Christmas card at Melo’s face. Melo is going to let that slide. Melo tells Zayn to stay out of his business and stay off his show. Zayn challenges Melo to a one-on-one match. Aldis proceeds to make that match official.

Second Match: Braun Strowman vs Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller

Theory taunts Strowman after the bell rings. Strowman shoves Theory out of the ring. Strowman with a right hand. Strowman clotheslines Theory. Strowman whips Theory back first into the turnbuckles. Theory avoids The Body Avalanche. Strowman hammers down on the back of Theory’s neck. Strowman with The Big Biel Throw. Theory regroups on the outside. Theory regains control of the match during the commercial break. Strowman with heavy bodyshots. Theory is throwing haymakers at Strowman. Theory drops Strowman with The DDT. Theory talks smack to Strowman. Theory toys around with Strowman. Strowman slaps Theory in the chest.

Theory ducks a clothesline from Strowman. Theory delivers a chop block. Theory rocks Strowman with a forearm smash for a one count. Theory slams Strowman’s head on the top rope. Theory with The Roll Through Dropkick. Strowman responds with The Shotgun Dropkick. Strowman palms Theory up to the ring apron. Strowman stomps on the right hand of Waller. Strowman sends Theory crashing into Waller. Strowman plays to the crowd. Strowman with a Running Lariat to Theory. Waller leaves the ringside area. Strowman tosses Theory back inside the ring. Strowman ascends to the top turnbuckle. Strowman shoves Waller off the apron. Theory goes for The A-Town Down, but Strowman lands back on his feet. Strowman connects with The Running Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Braun Strowman via Pinfall

– SmackDown will be moving to three hours starting next week in Phoenix, Arizona.

– Nick Aldis asks DIY if they had anything with attacking The Street Profits, three weeks ago? They feel awful about it. Aldis says that there were two eyed witnesses that watched the attack. It’s Pretty Deadly. Aldis says that he would have money to spend on their musical if they were unemployed. Pretty Deadly blames Los Garza for the attack. The Profits proceeds to get in a pier six brawl with Los Garza. Aldis stops the melee, and summons both teams to the ring.

Kevin Owens Promo

Nick, I heard what you said, I heard all of it. I heard you say, I’m not the real WWE Champion, but, I mean, I have this, I deserve to have this. I am the true, rightful WWE Champion, okay. I also heard that ultimatum. You want me to give this back. You say I have to give this back. And I’m sure you would love for me to agree to this right away. Yes, my lord, I shall give it right back, my lord. But you know what, Nick? I think you and I need to have a little discussion. So, I’ll come into this arena on my terms. That means, just me and you, alone, in the ring, no one else. No security guards. No office cronies. Just you and me, and then we can talk.

Chelsea Green’s Championship Celebration

Piper Niven: Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in giving a warm welcome to your prettiest, tallest, sparkiest, most beautiful, most popular, first and longest reigning Women’s United States Champion, my bestie, not yours, Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green: Thank you, thank you. I wanted to take this time to address the fine people of the WWE Universe. We did it. We have officially turned blue brand into the Green House. Now, Fergie once used the letters, GLAMOROUS to describe this very moment, the moment that the world would feast their eyes on the most glamorous, richest, tannest, sparkliest, tallest, youngest, oldest, longest reigning, first time ever WWE Women’s United States Champion. And I feel that it’s only necessary to give recognition to the woman that has been there through it all, the woman who has stood by side, and if not for her, well, I would never be here, and that woman is me. It is my honor to bring pride and sexiness to this reign, because, I mean, let’s be honest, if not for me, you would be stuck with one of those sheep trolls in the back, woof. Now, to my trash loving opponent, Michin, I have but two words for you, good riddance. I would say that you, too could be a champion like myself, but I’m Canadian, and Canadiens don’t lie. Okay, okay, well, what I will say, Michin, is that I’m honestly shocked you even made it that far in the tournament at all. Lastly, folks, I challenge you to ask yourself, not what Chelsea Green can do for you, what you can do for Chelsea Green? Now’s the time, people. 2025 is the year of Red, White, and Green.

Michin: Chelsea, in case you forgot, if it wasn’t for your goofy friend, Piper, on Saturday Night’s Main Event, I would’ve been champion. Actually, you know what, I’m going to take a page out of your book and introduce you to my little friend, to give you the ass whooping that you deserve.

Michin repeatedly whips Piper Niven with the kendo stick. Chelsea Green begs for mercy. Piper pulls Green out of the ring to close this segment.

Third Match: The Street Profits w/B-Fab vs. Los Garza w/Elektra Lopez

This match started during the commercial break. Ford starts running after Garza. Dawkins clotheslines Garza. Ford kicks Carrillo in the gut. Dawkins and Garza are brawling on the ring apron. Dawkins with a forearm smash. Garza responds with The Pump Kick. Ford knocks Garza off the ring apron. Carrillo does the same thing at the same time to Dawkins. Stereo Slingshot Pescados. Hockey Fight in Tampa. Caarrillo drives his knee into the midsection of Ford. Ford reverses out of the irish whip from Carrillo. Ford runs around Carrillo. Ford with a Falling Lariat. Ford tags in Dawkins. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack for a one count. Dawkins unloads a flurry of right jabs. The referee admonishes Dawkins. Carrillo drives Dawkins face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Carrillo with clubbing blows to Dawkins back. Carrillo tags in Garza. Assisted Lou Thez Press. Garza with a big right hand for a two count. Garza transitions into a ground and pound attack. Garza fish hooks Dawkins. Garza with clubbing crossfaces. Garza tags in Carrillo. Carrillo kicks Dawkins in the chest. Carrillo talks smack to Dawkins. Dawkin fires back with forearm shivers. Dawkins tags in Ford.

Dawkins whips Carrillo across the ring. Dawkins drops down on the canvas. Ford drops Carrillo with a shoulder tackle. Assisted Standing MoonSault for a two count. Garza HeadButts Dawkins. Ford with The Pump Knee Strike. Carrillo answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Carrillo kicks Ford in the face. Carrillo launches Ford over the top rope. Garza dropkicks Ford into the steel ring post. Garza kicks Ford in the chest. Garza talks smack to the crowd. Garza rolls Ford back into the ring. Garza with clubbing blows to Ford’s chest. Garza tags in Carrillo. Carrillo with clubbing blows to the back of Ford’s head on the top turnbuckle. Ford gets tied up in the tree of woe. Carrillo tags in Garza. Los Garza repeatedly stomps on Ford’s chest. Garza taunts Dawkins. Garza puts his leg on the back of Ford’s neck. Lopez slaps Ford behind the referee’s back. Garza goes into the lateral press for a two count. Garza talks smack to Ford. Garza applies the abdominal stretch. Ford with elbows into the midsection of Garza. Garza drops Ford with The SpineBuster. Garza tags in Carrillo.

Back Kick/Running Knee Combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Carrillo dropkicks the back of Ford’s neck. Carrillo with a knife edge chop. Carrillo repeatedly stomps on Ford’s chet. Carrillo tags in Garza. Garza with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Ford blocks a boot from Garza. Ford with The Leaping DDT. Dawkins and Carrillo are tagged in. Dawkins with two clotheslines. Dawkins with The Flapjack. Carrillo whips Dawkins across the ring. Dawkins leapfrogs over Carrillo. Dawkins with a Corkscrew Elbow. Dawkins hits The Silencer for a two count. Dawkins puts Carrillo on his shoulders. Dawkins tags in Ford. Garza pulls Carrillo off Dawkins shoulders. Garza shoves Dawkins into Ford. Garza SuperKicks Dawkins. Los Garza with The Avalanche Bodyslam. Garza with The Orihara MoonSault. Carrillo lands The MoonSault for a two count. Carrillo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Carrillo tags in Garza. Double Irish Whip. Dawkins delivers The Pounce. Ford with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ford tags in Dawkins. Lopez pulls Garza out of the ring. B-Fab nails Lopez with The Pump Kick. Ford lands The SomerSault Plancha. Ford rolls Garza back into the ring. Dawkins tags in Ford. The Profits plants Garza with The Doomsday BlockBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Street Profits via Pinfall

– Andrade El Idolo Vignette.

– Next week on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura will battle Andrade El Idolo. Plus, Nia Jax will put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Naomi.

– Pretty Deadly wants to strike a deal with DIY.

– The Street Profits runs into The Motor City Machine Guns in the backstage area. Chris Sabin says that they’re coming for their tag team title match, so The Profits have to go to the back of the line. Apollo Crews tells The Street Profits that DIY was behind their attack.

Fourth Match: Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayn backs Hayes into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Hayes shoves Zayn. Strong lockup. Zayn applies a wrist lock. Hayes walks Zayn into the turnbuckles. Zayn unloads three knife edge chops. Zayn grabs a side wrist lock. Zayn whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Zayn. Hayes slips over Zayn’s back. Hayes dropkicks Zayn for a one count. Hayes applies a side headlock. Zayn whips Hayes across the ring. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Zayn leapfrogs over Hayes. Zayn launches Hayes over the top rope. Zayn is playing mind games with Hayes. Hayes regroups on the outside. Hayes pulls Zayn out of the ring. Hayes drives his knee into the midsection of Zayn. Zayn with The MoonSault Press off the ringside barricade.

Hayes regains control of the match during the commercial break. Hayes drives Zayn face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Zayn slams Hayes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Zayn goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hayes blocks it. Hayes with The Top Rope Stunner. Hayes with The Springboard Clothesline for a two count. Hayes repeatedly stomps on Zayn’s chest. Hayes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hayes flexes his muscles. Haymaker Exchange. Hayes reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn with an Inside Out Lariat. Zayn decks Hayes with a back elbow smash. Zayn with a flying double axe handle strike. Zayn ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Hayes blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Hayes hammers down on the back of Zayn’s neck. Hayes thrust kick the midsection of Zayn. Hayes goes for The Fade Away, but Zayn counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Zayn with two haymakers. Zayn HeadButts Hayes.

Zayn sends Hayes crashing into the canvas. Hayes avoids The Flying Splash. Hayes delivers The First 48 for a two count. Zayn kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Hayes is displaying his frustration. Hayes hits The Fade Away. Hayes goes for Nothing But Net, but Zayn counters with a Lariat. Zayn transitions into a corner mount. Zayn blocks a boot from Hayes. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Hayes exits the ring. Hayes runs away from Braun Strowman. The Bloodline attacks Zayn from behind which forces the disqualification. After the match, The Bloodline gangs up on Zayn. Zayn kicks Tama Tonga in the face. Zayn sends Jacob Fatu shoulder first into the steel ring post. Strowman joins the fray. Strowman throws Tonga into the ringside barricade. Strowman and Sikoa are trading back and forth shots. Strowman delivers The Pounce. Strowman is left alone with Jacob Fatu. Strowman tells Fatu to bring it. Tonga delivers a chop block. Fatu SuperKicks Strowman. Sikoa connects with Two Samoan Spikes. Zayn tackles Sikoa. The numbers game catches up to Zayn. Fatu with The Double Jump MoonSault. Sikoa plants Zayn with The Samoan Spike.

Winner: Sami Zayn via Disqualification

Nick Aldis, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes Segment

Nick Aldis: Kevin, I’ve already said everything that needs to be said, so there’s only one thing left to do. Kevin, do the right thing, please hand over the Winged Eagle Championship.

Kevin Owens: Is that the right in your mind, because I think that’s the worst thing that I could do. Please explain to me why I would give you this back? This is the only bargaining chip I have. This is the only way I could make sure that I get what’s fair, that I get what I deserve, and you what that is, Nick Aldis? That is a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, where a referee cannot rob me of my victory, because that’s exactly what happened at Saturday Night’s Main Event. You want this back? You can have it back, but Cody needs to come take it. Give me my rematch. I had Cody Rhodes beat, you know it, he knows it, everyone knows it.

Nick Aldis: I already said that this was not a negotiation. I already said that there would be immediate and severe consequences if you didn’t hand that over, but maybe you need me to spell it out to you in plain English. Hand the belt over or you never step foot in a WWE ring, again.

– Cody Rhodes makes his entrance.

Nick Aldis: Cody, Cody, Cody. I’m going to say this once, and I’m not going to share too much. But for the sake of your health, for your sake, for my sake, and for the company’s sake, please turn around and walk away, and let me handle this.

Cody Rhodes: Nick, I’m not going to walk away. And respectfully, I don’t want Kevin to hand you that title. I don’t want you to make a martyr of somebody who is begging to be a martyr. See, you have said so much, Kevin. You have made this about what you think it’s about. You’ve thrown up these sheets of logic, please allow me to punch a huge hole in that. You said, the problems with you and I stem from me teaming up with the man that tried to end your livelihood, teaming up with a man who made your life a living hell. Rewind to Saturday Night’s Main Event, where you did the same exact same thing to me. It’s not about what you’re saying, Kevin. When you met me, I was a young, I was hungry, I was frustrated, I was trying to climb up the ladder, like all of us do, and I was doing it for me. I don’t do this for me anymore, Kevin, I haven’t for quite some time. I do this for my girls, I do this for these fans. I do this for that announcer sitting over there, who believes in me before everybody else. I do this for my cousin, who’s the timekeeper. My little buddy, who’s sitting in the front row. I do it for my mentor, Randy Orton, who you put on the shelf and denied these people the privilege of seeing. And I do it for people who have put faith in me. A man who handed me the Winged Eagle, and said, one night only, so we could give the fans something special. So, it’s not your responsibility, Nick. It’s mine to take that back from you.

Kevin Owens: I knew it. “I do this for my family, and everybody”

Cody Rhodes: Kevin, shut the hell up, shut the hell up. I’ve had absolutely enough. Let me ask you the simplest of questions. Were we friends before I was WWE Champion? Yes. Are we friends now? Absolutely not. You want a match where the referee doesn’t screw you? Great, I want a match where the ref can’t stop what I’m going to do to you. That’s what it’s about. Climbing, let’s do that. Take that championship, take this championship, hang it high up. Kevin Owens. Ladder Match.

Nick Aldis: Ladies and gentlemen, at the Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match.

Kevin Owens: Sounds great to me. I’ll see you there. Okay.

Owens shoves Aldis into Cody. Owens stomps on the back of Cody’s neck. Owens continues to deliver cheap shots. Owens repeatedly shouts that he’s the true champion as the show goes off the air.

