WWE SmackDown Results 12/5/25
Moody Center
Austin, Texas
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Cody Rhodes Segment
– Alexa Bliss w/Charlotte Flair vs. Kairi Sane w/Asuka
– Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBD For The WWE United States Championship
– Solo Sikoa Segment
– Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre w/Chelsea Green
– GUNTHER vs. LA Knight In The Finals Of The Last Time Is Now Tournament
Checkout Episode 494 of The Hoots Podcast