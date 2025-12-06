WWE SmackDown Results 12/5/25

Moody Center

Austin, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Cody Rhodes Segment

– Alexa Bliss w/Charlotte Flair vs. Kairi Sane w/Asuka

– Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBD For The WWE United States Championship

– Solo Sikoa Segment

– Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre w/Chelsea Green

– GUNTHER vs. LA Knight In The Finals Of The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Checkout Episode 494 of The Hoots Podcast