Cody Rhodes & Chad Gable Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Minneapolis, what do you want to talk about? This Saturday, Saturday Night’s Main Event, the return of the iconic showcase, featuring legends, featuring superstars, pro wrestling’s best. What set WWE and broadcast television a flame, Saturday Night’s Main Event. It would certainly be the honor of a lifetime just to compete, just to etch your name amongst those who have done so. But it’s not that simple for me, and it’s not that simple because, Kevin Owens.

Chad Gable: Cody Rhodes. You might be asking yourself, why is the greatest athlete to ever come out of Minnesota is here tonight? Well, that’s because the transfer window is about to open, and Nick Aldis put a little call in, to talk about possibly bringing the greatest in-ring technician of all-time to SmackDown. But Cody, since we’re in Minneapolis, and it’s my hometown, and I know these people, okay, so you got understand something about the people of Minnesota. They’re a little simple minded. They’re a little bit gullible. They’ll believe anything that you say, so let me speak some truth to you and them. Cody, when you first came back to WWE, you were the beacon of inspiration for me, what I wanted to be. A professional, a workhorse, an unmatched work ethic. You carry yourself like a champion. You’re a champion. You even dress the part. But Cody, that’s easy, I could do that. You know what’s not easy? It’s being a good friend, a loyal friend, like, Kevin Owens.

And if there’s one thing I know about, it’s bad friends, take that ungrateful idiot, Otis, alright. When I was at rock bottom, he left me high and dry, the same thing you did to Kevin Owens. I looked at your entire situation, and I concluded that, you are in fact a terrible friend. But that’s not all I found out about you; I found out you’re not who I really thought that you were, Cody. You are the definition of superficial. All Cody Rhodes cares about is what everybody else thinks about Cody Rhodes. And if your friends have to fall to the wayside for that to improve, then so be it, right. I mean, think about it, Cody. You even managed to team up with the one guy that made Kevin Owens life a living hell. Now, I would never do that. As far as I’m concerned, whatever you got coming to you, you deserve it.

Cody Rhodes: Terrible friend, superficial, I deserve it. That’s a good point. You guys will be my friend, right? I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed that it’s you who’s spewing all of this vitriol. Quite simply, I see a lot of me in you. Certainly, right, you’re the same guy who has taken things that weren’t necessarily special, and you made it special, you’ve maximized your minutes, right. Failure, it’s certainly the greatest teacher. You and I should know. You were, Shorty G, right? Well, Shorty G, you’re looking at Stardust. So, I know all about what you’re going through, I know why you’ve recouped the respect of so many, I know what you’re seeking, but you’re standing here, and I bet that you’re thinking that you have nothing to lose, I’ve got the high ground, I’m holding The North Star in our industry.

But you’re deadly wrong, you have so much to lose, because what happens right when you fail, again? If I’ve learned anything from WrestleMania 39, and looking up at the lights for the three second tan, it was simple, I could look nowhere else but myself, I could only look myself in the mirror. So, what happens when you go for your endgame one more time, and you don’t get it, right? You’re supposed to be the leader for this group, right here. Do you just go after Brutus? Do you disrespect him? Do you run him down? What happens over here, with one of WWE’s most promising young women in Ivy Nile? Does she get hurt in the wake of your self destruction? And what about, Julius, there, does he crumble because you can’t take the blame?

Chad Gable: That’s enough, Cody. Don’t talk like you know me, alright. You don’t think that I’m a guy that won’t step up and take an opportunity, then you’re talking about the wrong guy. If I didn’t have this suit on right now, I would whoop your ass.

Cody Rhodes: I’m sorry, you’d what? You would whoop my ass, is that what you’re saying? Well, I know you’re here to talk to Nick Aldis about the trade window, and all that. But go ahead, and go back there, talk to him about that, but also lace up your boots, and ask him, if you can go one-on-one with me, tonight. And Chad, I got Kevin Owens on my mind, and that’s no good for you.

– The following injures have taken place coming of the Men’s WarGames Match. Bronson Reed suffered a broken foot and ankle. Tanga Loa has a torn bicep. Plus, Jimmy Uso broke a toe doing The Uso Splash off the top of the cage.

– The Bloodline laid out Apollo Crews in the backstage area.

– Michael Cole informed us that, with Raw going to Netflix, there will be an open trade window where superstars can move from Raw, SmackDown or NXT.

– Bianca BelAir gives Naomi some encouragement ahead of her tournament match. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven pokes fun at Bianca losing her tag team partner and the US Tournament Match. Bianca accuses Piper of attacking Jade, plus Chelsea can’t win a match without her. Piper is willing to send Bianca to the hospital. That lead to Chelsea and Piper beating down Bianca.

– WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura is sitting in the front row. He’ll be returning to the announce booth at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

First Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Elektra Lopez In A First Round Match In The WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament

Hockey Fight after the bell rings. Lopez with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lopez launches Naomi over the top rope. Lopez with The Pump Kick. Stratton attacks Lopez from behind. Lopez with a cross chop. Lopez with more Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lopez pulls Stratton down to the mat. Lopez with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Naomi buries her shoulder into the midsection of Lopez. Lopez rocks Naomi with a forearm smash in mid-air. Stratton applies a side headlock. Lopez whips Stratton across the ring. Stratton drops Lopez with a shoulder tackle. Lopez drops down on the canvas. Stratton with a basement dropkick for a two count. Stratton with a Cartwheel Back Elbow. Naomi kicks Stratton in the face. Naomi with The Flying Crossbody Block.

Naomi with a Corner Dropkick to Lopez. Stratton reverses out of the irish whip from Naomi. Naomi repeatedly stomps on Stratton’s back. Naomi’s legs get caught on the top rope. Naomi with The Roundhouse Kick to Lopez. Naomi with The Full Nelson Bomb for a two count. Stratton transitions into a ground and pound attack. Double Irish Whip. Naomi avoids the double clothesline. Naomi with a Double Mule Kick. Naomi with a Double Springboard Stunner. Naomi poses for the crowd. Naomi with The Slingshot Pescado. Naomi goes for The Suicide Dive, but Stratton counters with a forearm smash. Stratton with a Running Double Foot Stomp on the ring apron. Stratton kicks Lopez in the gut. Stratton with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count.

Stratton goes for a Bodyslam, but Lopez counters with the single leg crab. Rollup Exchange. Lopez clotheslines Stratton. Lopez with The Swinging Uranage Slam to Naomi for a two count. Lopez with clubbing knee strikes to Stratton in the corner. Lopez kicks Stratton out of the ring. Lopez avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Lopez hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Naomi drops Stratton with The Rear View. Naomi with The X-Factor to Lopez. Naomi drags Lopez to the corner. Naomi blasts Candice LeRae off the apron. Lopez punches Naomi in the back. Naomi blocks The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Naomi with The Reverse DDT. Naomi connects with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Stratton with The Slingshot Senton. Stratton dumps Naomi out of the ring. Stratton plants Lopez with The PME to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via Pinfall

– The Street Profits got laid out in the backstage area. Nick Aldis doesn’t know who attacked The Profits. The Motor City Machine Guns is fine with giving DIY their title shot tonight. Nick hopes that Tommaso Ciampa doesn’t make him regret making this decision.

Second Match: Bianca BelAir vs. Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green

BelAir leapfrogs over Niven. BelAir with clubbing shoulder blocks. BelAir goes for a Bodyslam, but Niven blocks it. BelAir dives over Niven. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. Niven tugs on BelAir’s braid. Tug Of War. Niven whips BelAir across the ring. BelAir dropkicks Niven. Niven with a Running Crossbody Splash for a two count. Niven argues with the referee. Niven with a Biel Throw. Niven kicks BelAir in the ribs. Niven with a gut punch. Niven slams BelAir’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Niven continues to attack the injured ribs of BelAir. Niven slams BelAir’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Niven goes for The Piper Driver, but BelAir lands back on his feet. BelAir kicks Niven in the gut. Niven reverses out of the irish whip from BelAir. BelAir kicks Niven in the chest. Chelsea trips BelAir from the outside.

BelAir ducks a clothesline from Niven. Niven hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Niven dumps BelAir out of the ring. Chelsea kicks BelAir in the ribs. Niven repeatedly kicks BelAir in the ribs. Niven with clubbing shoulder blocks. BelAir slams Niven’s head on the top rope. BelAir kicks Niven in the gut. Niven with a Counter Vertical Suplex for a two count. Niven repeatedly whips BelAir back first into the turnbuckles. Niven rams her boot across BelAir’s injured ribs. Niven applies The Abdominal Stretch. Niven uses Chelsea for leverage. Niven with The Hip Toss. Niven with Two Running Senton Splashes for a two count. Niven applies a waist lock. Niven transitions into The Bear Hug. BelAir is displaying her fighting spirit. BelAir with forearm shivers. BelAir kicks Niven in the gut. Niven HeadButts BelAir.

Niven goes for The Piper Driver, but BelAir counters with The Sleeper Hold. Niven sends BelAir back first into the canvas. BelAir avoids The Running Splash. BelAir side steps Niven into the turnbuckles. BelAir with a shoulder block from the ring apron. BelAir repeatedly drives Niven face first into the top turnbuckle pad. BelAir with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir goes back to the corner mount. Niven goes for a PowerBomb, but BelAir lands back on her feet. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Niven. BelAir Spears Niven for a two count. Niven denies The KOD. Niven with a straight right hand. Niven with The Backdrop Driver. Niven goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but BelAir counters with The SpineBuster. BelAir goes for The Handspring MoonSault, but Niven gets her knees up in the air. BelAir avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Niven with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Niven drags BelAir to the corner. BelAir blocks The Vader Bomb. Bianca throws Chelsea into the ring. BelAir connects with The KOD onto Chelsea to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir via Pinfall

– Bianca BelAir tells Byron Saxton that whenever she finds out who attacked Jade Cargill, it’s on sight.

Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Andrade El Idolo, The Bloodline Segment

LA Knight: Let me talk to you. The man they call The Megastar is in the building in Minneapolis. And as I stand here, I look at a man here who has to be the single sorriest example of a US Champion, YEAH! Cheap shot, cheap victory, because you’re not the real deal, the real deal is looking at you, right now. And I see you standing in there, holding something that belongs to me. So, let me go ahead, and not mince words, not waste my time. I want my rematch, and I want it, right now. It figures, you would stand looking dumber than a box of rocks, so here’s what I’m going to do. Since you come back, you haven’t done anything except take advantage of me when I got my back turn. The only thing that you’ve done to me, while we’ve been face-to-face, is hit that mist. So, I’ll tell you what, I got my LA Knight mist blockers on, because you haven’t given me any other option, except for to get exactly what I want, which is by stepping into this ring, and making sure you get stomped out. YEAH!

Andrade El Idolo: LA Knight, LA Knight, I am here for Nakamura. I have unfinished business with Nakamura.

LA Knight: Hold on, no direspect, my man. This man is indebt, right now, and I’m here to collect. When I get my title back, I’ll tell you what, you’ll get the first shot.

The Bloodline viciously beats down LA Knight and Andrade El Idolo. Shinsuke Nakamua decides to leave the ring.

Solo Sikoa: To anyone that’s thinking that The Bloodline is finished or The Bloodline is weak or just because I lost two soliders at WarGame last week, that we’re not the ones anymore. Well, guess what, I dare you to step up, step up and take a shot, because this is exactly what will happen. The Bloodline will lay your ass out, every single time. I’m tired of people not taking me seriously. I’m tired of people thinking that I’m a joke. I’m tired of all of you thinking that this is just fun and games. Guess what, you can laugh all you want, but I’m still your Tribal Chief. I’m still the Head Of The Table. And I still got this (Ula Fala). So, to anyone that wants to come down to this ring, you are going to end up doing the same thing that each and every single one of you will do. Minneapolis, Acknowledge Me!

– Tommaso Ciampa is still upset that Johnny Gargano hasn’t given the answer he’s looking for.

Kevin Owens Promo

Do you have any idea, the feeling you get when they call you and tell you, hey, you have to be at Minneapolis, Minnesota, because Michael Cole is going to interview you? Do you understand the rush of excitement and adrenaline that hits you when you hear those words. It’s just a feeling that I can barely put into words. You know, actually, I can, let me tell you, it sucks. I don’t ever want to be in Minneapolis, Minnesota, let alone for a Michael Cole Interview. Is this supposed to be some type of thrill or honor, get out of here. And you know what, Michael Cole is going to interview me, fine. But I’m not going in there, no. I showed up to SmackDown for the past several months and I was told they I couldn’t go in there. So, you know what, Michael Cole, you want to interview me, well, the pleasure is all yours, but you have to come out here to do it. I’m at the arena. Find my car, come have a chat or don’t. I really don’t care.

Third Match: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. DIY For The WWE Tag Team Championship

Chris Sabin and Tommaso Ciampa will start things off. Ciampa immediately ambushes Sabin after the bell rings. Ciampa drives Sabin face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Ciampa repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s chest. Ciampa is choking Sabin with his boot. Forearm Exchange. Ciampa reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin dives over Ciampa. Sabin with two arm-drags. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Ciampa drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Sabin answers with The Kitchen Sink. Sabin tags in Shelley. Double Irish Whip. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Ciampa. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination for a one count. Shelley applies a rear chin lock. Ciampa with a cross chop. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Gargano applies a wrist lock. Gargano with an arm-ringer. Gargano applies an arm-bar. Ciampa tags himself in. Ciampa unloads two knife edge chops. Ciampa tells Gargano that he’ll do it by himself.

Shelley with a chop/haymaker combination. Shelley decks Ciampa with a back elbow smash. Shelley dumps Ciampa out of the ring. Shelley dropkicks Ciampa off the ring apron. PK/SuperKick Combination to Ciampa. Sabin rolls Ciampa back into the ring. Sabin drives Ciampa back first into the turnbuckles. Sabin transitions into a corner mount. Sabin tags in Shelley. Ciampa dumps Shelley over the top rope. Shelley rocks Ciampa with a forearm smash. Ciampa with a Running Knee Strike. Shelley collides into the PRIME Hydration Station. Ciampa slams Shelley’s head on the announce table. Ciampa slams Shelley’s head on the ring apron. Ciampa rolls Shelley back into the ring. Ciampa hooks the outside leg for a one count. Ciampa slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ciampa repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s chest. Ciampa is choking Shelley with his boot. Gargano tags himself in. Following a snap mare takeover, Gargano dropkicks the back of Shelley’s neck for a two count. Gargano applies a front face lock. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Ciampa is throwing haymakers at Shelley. Shelley attacks the midsection of Ciampa. Ciampa drops Shelley with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Ciampa applies a rear chin lock. Shelley gets back to a vertical base. Shelley decks Ciampa with a JawBreaker. Ciampa stops Shelley in his tracks. Ciampa inadvertently kicks Gargano off the apron.

Ciampa calls Gargano stupid. Shelley side steps Ciampa into the turnbuckles. Ciampa kicks Shelley in the gut. Ciampa goes for The Fairy Tale Ending, but Shelley counters with a Back Body Drop. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin with two clotheslines. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin whips Ciampa across the ring. Ciampa goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sabin counters with Two PK’s. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sabin with a running back elbow smash. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley with a corner clothesline. Double Forearm. NeckBreaker/Flying Knee Drop Combination. Flatliner/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination for a two count. Ciampa with a Top Rope Stunner. Ciampa knocks Sabin off the apron. Ciampa with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Ciampa dumps Shelley out of the ring. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Gargano rolls Shelley back into the ring. Ciampa gets into a shoving contest with Gargano. Shelley with an inside cradle for a two count. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Shelley tags in Sabin. Ciampa grabs a steel chair. MCMG goes for Skull Bones, but Gargano counters with the low blow. Gargano SuperKicks Shelley. Gargano tags in Ciampa. DIY connects with Meeting In The Middle to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY via Pinfall

Michael Cole’s Interview With Kevin Owens

Michael Cole: You know, seriously, how long are you going to keep this up? We had a nice room for you to do this sit-down interview.

Kevin Owens: Let me ask you this, do you how many times over the last few weeks, ever since Bad Blood, ever since I dropped the golden boy, Cody, do you know how many times I’ve showed up to a building, and been told, you’re not welcome here, you can’t come in? So, you know what, this is a preemptive strike, okay?

Michael Cole: I was going to plan to do an unbiased interview with you.

Kevin Owens: You, unbiased, you? Are you kidding me? The number one Cody Rhodes fan boy, get out of here, Michael.

Michael Cole: Kevin, that’s really unfair. You and I have known each other for what, 10-12 years? You were there, I was there in NXT, we sat down, did interviews together and we used to talk about the business together. We spent a lot of time together. I used to be one of your biggest supporters until just recently.

Kevin Owens: Oh, my god, you know what, when I first saw you in NXT, was just trying to get people to like me. If I knew then what I know now, I wouldn’t have wasted my time talking to you. You know what? I can’t believe you just don’t see things the way I see them. How many times were you there, sitting there at the commentary table, watching Roman Reigns try to end my career? And then Cody Rhodes shows up at Bad Blood to stand alongside Roman Reigns. It’s not even just about that. What about what Cody Rhodes said two weeks ago, called me an egomaniac, told me that I’m obsessed with being the top guy? Let me ask you this, which one of us left in 2016 because they weren’t happy with the opportunities that they weren’t given, was it me or Cody Rhodes? And then who came back, and ever since he’s come back, it’s all about Cody, his stupid logo is everywhere, the pyro, not one set of pyros, two and three sets of pyros for his entrance.

Michael Cole: Kevin, it’s not just Cody. It’s Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, all thought it was okay to help Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens: Do you think I care what Jey or Jimmy Uso do? They chose to be Roman Reigns pawns long before, they want to go back to that, great. As far as Sami Zayn is concerned, trust me, we’re going to cross that bridge when we get to it. Right now, I’m focused on Cody Rhodes, and his betrayal, he betrayed me. You don’t have any friends, Michael, that’s why you don’t understand what betrayal is. Cody Rhodes was my friend, he stabbed me in the back, he stabbed me in front of my face.

Michael Cole: With all due respect, I think you’re being very petty. And I have a little bit of advice for you, if you don’t mind taking it. Maybe you should look in the mirror, Kevin, and realize that this all you. You’re the problem.

Kevin Owens: I’m the problem? You know what, get out of my car. Leave my rental vehicle, right now. Unbelievable.

– Next week on SmackDown, the Semi-Finals of the Women’s United States Championship Tournament will continue. Tiffany Stratton will battle Michin, and Bayley collides with Chelsea Green.

– Carmelo Hayes takes issue with Nick Aldis talking to Raw Superstars instead of his first-round draft pick. Nick wouldn’t mind having Melo go to and becoming Adam Pearce’s headache instead of his. Nick has a special opponent in mind for Melo, next week.

Fourth Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable w/American Made

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes backs Gable into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Rhodes with a side headlock takeover. Gable answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Gable with a single leg takedown. Rhodes repeatedly kicks Gable in the chest. Gable kicks Rhodes in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Gable grabs a side headlock. Rhodes sends Gable to the corner. Gable dives over Rhodes. Rhodes with a Drop Down Uppercut. Rhodes with The Delayed Gourdbuster. Rhodes gets distracted by Ivy Nile. Gable with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip off the middle rope. Gable with a straight right hand. Gable wraps the right ankle of Rhodes around the steel ring post.

Gable has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Gable with a chop/forearm combination. Gable sends Rhodes to the corner. Rhodes goes for The Sunset Flip, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Rhodes sends Gable face first into the middle rope. Gable dropkicks the left knee of Rhodes for a two count. Gable is lighting up Rhodes chest. Gable with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Rhodes has Gable perched on the top turnbuckle. Rhodes with The Avalanche Inverted SuperPlex. Rhodes and Gable are trading back and forth shots. Rhodes sends Gable face first into the canvas. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Gable. Rhodes Powerslams Gable. Rhodes delivers The Disaster Kick.

Rhodes goes for a Lawn Dart, but Gable lands back on his feet. Rhodes blocks The Chaos Theory. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter. Julius Creed pulls Gable out of the ring. The referee has ejected American Made from the ringside area. Rhodes rolls Gable over for a two count. Gable ducks a clothesline from Rhodes. Gable delivers a chop block. Gable removes Rhodes’ left wrestling boot. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Rhodes drives Gable face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rhodes nails Gable with The Super Cody Cutter. Rhodes goes for The CrossRhodes, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Rhodes grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Gable. Gable with a knee lift. Gable with The German Suplex. Rhodes avoids The MoonSault. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory. After the match, Kevin Owens stomps on the right ankle of Rhodes. Owens and Rhodes gets into a massive pull apart brawl as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

