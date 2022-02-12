– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package of highlights showing what happened last week with Sonya Deville, Naomi, Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. We’re live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by RAW’s Corey Graves. Cole says Pat McAfee is away this week because he’s at the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin introduces Sonya Deville. She’s wearing an arm sling. Deville addresses the unprovoked attack by Ronda Rousey from last week. She says people like Rousey and Naomi have no respect for authority. She doesn’t care if you’re Rousey, Naomi or anyone else on the roster, there will be consequences for your actions. Fans boo. Deville says she petitioned upper WWE management today for them to fine Rousey $100,000 and suspend her indefinitely, effective immediately.

Adam Pearce comes out and says he knows Deville isn’t checking her e-mail while she’s in the ring, but WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has responded to her petition. He ruled that Deville has been taking matters into her own hands and abusing her power, and he cannot stand an official that abuses their power, so the petition is declined. Deville also must face the consequences of her actions, and she cannot lay her hands on Naomi. If Deville disobeys Vince, her job will be in serious jeopardy.

Naomi comes out and taunts Deville for having “a new one ripped by her boss.” She also points out how Vince’s e-mail said nothing about Naomi being unable to put her hands on Deville. Naomi slaps Deville in the face. Sonya orders security to get Naomi out of the ring but Naomi taunts her.

– Cole and Graves hype tonight’s show. We see what happened between Los Lotharios and The New Day last week.

The New Day vs. Los Lotharios

We go back to the ring and out comes Big E and Kofi Kingston. Cole says King Xavier Woods is still recovering from an injury and will be back soon. Kofi and Big E were not introduced as The New Day. They pose in the corners as fans cheer and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for Monday’s RAW, and hype for Elimination Chamber. We go back to the ring and Kingston and Big E wait for their opponents. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. They say they are WWE’s most sensual lovers ever, but they’re also fierce competitors. They almost beat Big E and Kofi last week but this week there will be no almost, because they are Lethal Lovers. They head to the ring and Irvin also announces them as “Lethal Lovers, Los Lotharios.” They stop and pose on the entrance-way, then Irvin announces that it’s time for the Los Lotharios Kiss Cam. They stop and find a woman sitting at ringside, and they both kiss her on her cheeks.

Los Lotharios hit the ring and pose as we see their Kiss Cam graphic on the big screen. Big E starts off with Angel as fans chant for The New Day. Big E takes control early on with the side headlock to rally fans and get them to chant. Angel with a waistlock. Big E powers out and slams Angel for a 2 count. Kofi tags in for a double team but Angel kicks out at 2. Angel rocks Kofi with strikes, then mounts him from behind while talking some trash. Angel with crossface strikes. Humberto tags in to take over on Kofi.

Kofi trips Humberto on his face, then drags him to the edge of the apron and unloads with strikes. Big E tags in and hits the running splash on the apron. Angel comes in but gets sent over the top rope to the floor with Humberto. Big E launches Kofi out of the ring and onto both opponents for a big pop. Kofi returns to the ring to celebrate with Big E as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Humberto has control of Big E in the middle of the ring. We see how Big E took a big springboard kick to the face during the break. Angel drops Big E and dances over him, then snatches his pants off and drops them onto Big E. Angel runs the ropes but picks Big E up instead of dropping an elbow or anything, and then gets countered. Big E with a big belly-to-belly suplex.

Kofi and Humberto tag in. Kofi flies in off the top rope and then hits a big dropkick. Kofi with more offense as fans cheer him on. Angel runs in but Kofi sends him to the floor. Kofi with a Boom Drop to Humberto. Humberto ducks Trouble In Paradise and Kofi rolls him for a 2 count. Kofi comes right back with a big kick to drop Humberto. Big E tags back in for the Midnight Hour but Kofi has to leap off the apron and send Angel into the barrier instead. Humberto sends Big E to the corner and mounts him with right hands.

Kofi tags in and kicks Humberto in the head from the apron. Kofi flies off the top to knock Humberto off Big E’s shoulders for a close 2 count as Angel leaps in to break the pin up. Angel with a Backstabber to send Big E to the floor. Angel with a big moonsault from the top to the floor onto Big E. Humberto immediately hits a moonsault to Kofi in the ring but he kicks out just in time and Humberto can’t believe it. Humberto puts Kofi on his shoulders as Angel goes to the top. Kofi slides out and sends Humberto into Angel, knocking him to the mat. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise to send Humberto out of the ring. Angel tangles with Kofi and gets the pin to win.

Winners: Los Lotharios

– After the match, Los Lotharios head up the ramp as the music hits and The New Day looks on from the ring.

– Megan Morant is backstage with The Viking Raiders. They start talking about momentum going into WWE Elimination Chamber but SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos attack them and beat them down. The Usos take Erik and Ivar’s Viking headgear and walk away with it.

– We see Roman Reigns backstage getting suited up for an interview. Paul Heyman is with him. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive-sponsored replay looks at what happened last week with Paul Heyman explaining his actions from the Royal Rumble, and then WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg returning to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– Michael Cole is backstage with Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns now. Cole brings up what WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg did in WCW. Reigns says if he were in WCW, everyone would be still winning because WCW would still be in business. Cole then asks about Goldberg being the champion twice before, including when he dominated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. Reigns laughs at Goldberg and Lesnar, and is tired of talking about Lesnar. Reigns says no one cares about Goldberg being a two-time Universal Champion because he’s here now and he’s the greatest Universal Champion of all-time, and if Goldberg came back here right now he’d get smacked in the face. Cole asks if there’s added pressure for the WWE Elimination Chamber match against Goldberg as it was nixed from WrestleMania two years ago. Reigns says not at all, because all the pressure is on Goldberg. He says Goldberg may have had a chance two years ago but now everything is different, the world has changed, Reigns is untouchable. Reigns is going to smash Goldberg, he says. He snaps his fingers and Heyman warns that what we’re about to hear is a spoiler, not a prediction. Reigns looks at the camera and says he’s going to “Goldberg,” Goldberg. That’s the end of the segment.

– Graves looks at recent happenings between Aliyah and Natalya.

Dungeon-Style Match: Aliyah vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring and out first comes Aliyah. This match can only be won by pinfall or submission. Aliyah hits the ring and poses on the ropes as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole reminds us that Aliyah is trying to keep her SmackDown singles undefeated streak alive. The music hits and out next comes Natalya, still carrying the Guinness Book of World Records. The bell rings and they lock up. Natalya with a takedown into a headlock first. Aliyah turns it into a head-scissors but Natalya gets out and kips up. Natalya charges and drops Aliyah for a pin attempt.

Natalya talks some trash but Aliyah gets some offense in and taunts her with a kiss. They run the ropes some more and Aliyah rolls Natalya for 2. Natalya takes control and talks some more trash. Natalya with a Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count. Natalya has some words for the referee. Aliyah counters a move and rolls Natalya for 2. Aliyah comes right back with a Thesz Press and right hands. Aliyah counters another move and nails a Bulldog for a close 2 count.

Aliyah with a single-leg Crab now. Natalya breaks free and goes for the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now. Aliyah drags herself to the bottom rope and finally gets it but there are no rope breaks. Natalya keeps the hold locked in and Aliyah taps out for the finish.

Winner: Natalya

– After the bell, Natalya’s music hits but it stops when she mounts Aliyah with strikes. The music interrupts and out comes Xia Li. Natalya charges her but Li unloads with strikes, then a big knee and a kick. Li unloads with more offense and drops Natalya, sending her to the floor retreating. Natalya looks on from the floor as Li stands tall in the ring while her music starts back up. Li tends to Aliyah as Natalya looks on from the ramp.

– Cole sends us to a Black History Month video package on WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, narrated by his son, The Rock. We see fans chanting “Rocky!” now as Cole reads a tweet from The Rock talking about the video package.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn for another must see episode of his In-Zayn talk show. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Zayn is in the ring. Cole shows us how Jackass star Johnny Knoxville visited the new WWE Pop-Up Store in Los Angeles and tossed some of Sami’s merchandise into a wood chipper. We go back to the ring and Sami says he’s not even going to dignify that because Knoxville has spent too much time getting into his head, and he needs to focus on getting back his WWE Intercontinental Title back, and hosting his In-Zayn podcast. Sami welcomes us. Fans boo and Sami tells them they’re messing up the audio. Sami previews his educational podcast but says he has dumbed it down for the locals. The music interrupts and out comes Rick Boogs with his guitar on the stage. Boogs gives his grand introduction to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and out he comes. They head to the ring together. They hit the ring and Nakamura poses while Boogs shreds and pyro goes off.

Sami is shocked Nakamura showed up because he’s been ducking him as the #1 contender for weeks, but next week they will face off for the title. Sami can’t wait to see the look on Nakamura’s face when he wins the title back. Fans boo louder. Sami accuses Nakamura of secretly working with Knoxville to distract him… Nakamura hushes Sami. Nakamura asks if he saw the movie… Sami says he was thrown off the Jackass Forever red carpet, so no. Nakamura says no, the movie they are making next week called… Jackass Defeated. Boogs loves the joke but Sami not so much. Sami used to have so much respect for Nakamura, he had Sami in his corner, but now Nakamura has gone from Sami to this Boogs guy. Sami rips on Boogs but Boogs yells at him to shut up. Fans pop.

Boogs grabs one of the mics but he falls out, electrocuted it appears. Sami acts like he’s concerned for Boogs. Nakamura is distracted by Boogs going down, allowing Sami to hit him with a Helluva Kick. Sami exits the ring and continues to act like he’s concerned for Boogs and Nakamura, calling for help to come out. Sami gloats on the ramp as fans boo him.

– We see what happened last week with Drew McIntyre taking out Madcap Moss while Happy Baron Corbin watched. Corbin and Moss are backstage now. Moss has a shiner from last week. Corbin is ready for his match tonight with Cesaro but Moss says he has to sit this one out so he can go get his eye checked out. He says maybe the doctor won’t medically clear him for the WWE Elimination Chamber match with McIntyre. Corbin walks off as Moss touches his eye.

Cesaro vs. Happy Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out comes Happy Baron Corbin by himself. Corbin laughs on his way to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see WWE Elimination Chamber billboards in Saudi Arabia, one featuring Brock Lesnar and the other featuring WWE Hall of Famer Lita and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. We go back to the ring and Cesaro attacks Corbin as the bell hits. They go at it until Corbin gets the upperhand and beats him from corner to corner.

Corbin with a suplex and some showing off. Corbin grounds Cesaro and drives elbows into his shoulder, then applies a submission. Cesaro fights up and out but Corbin catches him with a big Deep Six in the middle of the ring. Cesaro kicks out at 2. Corbin takes it to the corner and sits Cesaro on the top but he fights back and nails a big tornado DDT.

Cesaro unloads with uppercuts now. Corbin charges but Cesaro side-steps. Corbin runs out and back in but gets him with an uppercut. Cesaro clotheslines Corbin to the floor but Corbin pulls him out and drives him into the barrier. Cesaro with a running uppercut against the barrier.

Cesaro brings it back in the ring and hits the springboard corkscrew uppercut for a close 2 count. Corbin blocks the Gotch Neutralizer. Cesaro runs into an uppercut. Corbin hits Cesaro in the throat, possibly inadvertently. Corbin keeps fighting and hits End of Days for the pin to win.

Winner: Happy Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as his music hits. Cole points out how Corbin is undefeated in singles action since becoming Happy Corbin.

– Madcap Moss is backstage talking to a trainer about how bad his eyesight is. Moss suggests his match with Drew McIntyre be cancelled. The medic gives him an eye test but McIntyre interrupts and puts his sword in Moss’ face. Drew pressures Moss into telling the trainer his vision is just fine. Drew says he just talked to Adam Pearce and their match at Elimination Chamber will now have a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation. Drew threatens him with the sword again, then walks out.

– Still to come, Goldberg is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a brief backstage look at SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She says she’s going to snuff out Naomi’s glow tonight.

– Michael Cole is backstage with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to discuss the upcoming match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Goldberg tells Cole not to take this personally but he loves Cole like a brother. Cole says they’ve known each other for years, and there are whispers out there with a lot of people saying this may be one comeback too many. Goldberg says that’s the problem. He’s listened to some of those people in recent years and it’s taken him out of his game, but he’s turned the page and no longer gives a damn what anyone thinks. He says this comeback will be ever-lasting and will call upon the old Goldberg we remember. Cole brings up how Reigns said things are now much different than two years ago. Goldberg says nothing has changed, he’s still the same Goldberg and Reigns will get what he deserves, what he has coming. It’s finally going to happen. Cole brings up how Reigns says he will make Goldberg acknowledge him and “Goldberg” him. Goldberg says he acknowledged Reigns as his next victim last week. Goldberg says when he takes the title Reigns will acknowledge him, and then he will enter WrestleMania 38 as the champion and Brock Lesnar will be next. As far as getting “Goldberg’d” he laughs and says there’s only one of him, it ain’t gonna happen. That’s the end of the interview.

– Graves shows us how the show opened with Naomi and Sonya Deville, and Adam Pearce reading the e-mail from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, which bars Deville from putting her hands on Naomi tonight.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Naomi to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for next week is a face-off with Goldberg and Roman Reigns, plus Sami Zayn vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the title. We go back to the ring and Naomi waits as SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes her way out. She stops on the entrance-way and shows off as pyro goes off. Flair enters the ring as we get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin.

Flair and Naomi meet in the middle of the ring and size each other up, then lock up. Flair takes it to the corner and mushes Naomi in the face as she backs off. Flair taunts Naomi and talks some trash. Naomi locks up and Flair applies a headlock. Naomi fights out but Flair drops her with a shoulder tackle. Flair runs the ropes and slams Naomi by her hair. Flair shows off to a mixed reaction. Naomi kips up and mushes her back in the face. Naomi runs the ropes and takes Flair down with a head-scissors.

Naomi sends Flair to the apron and then kicks her off with a enziguri, barely connecting. Naomi charges and leaps over the top rope, taking Flair down at ringside. Naomi stands tall and poses for the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair takes Naomi from corner to corner face-first. Flair puts a boot to Naomi’s face and holds it as the referee counts. Naomi counters and drops Flair face-first into her boot. Flair sends Naomi to the apron but Naomi kicks her int he head. Naomi with a big crossbody from the top for a close 2 count. Naomi grabs from behind but Flair knocks her away with an elbow, then drives her into the mat for a 2 count. Flair immediately goes into a body scissors now, man-handling Naomi and slamming her into the mat using the scissors.

Flair keeps the scissors locked in as the referee checks on Naomi. Flair sends Naomi across the ring, then kips up for a pop. Flair misses a running big boot in the corner. Naomi kicks the back of the knee and then nails a jawbreaker for a close 2 count. Naomi with another takedown and a jackknife pin for 2. They tangle and Flair delivers big chops to the chest now. Naomi charges but Flair catches her with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a 2 count. Flair drags Naomi to the ring post and bends her lower back around it as fans boo.

Flair plays to the crowd but rolls back in and gets kicked din the face. Naomi with a double kick but Flair blocks it. Naomi comes back with a kick to the head to stun Flair. Naomi comes off the top with a big Blockbuster, holding it for a close pin attempt. Naomi can’t believe it and we see some fans in the crowd can’t either. Flair scrambles to the floor but Naomi follows. Flair counters and sends Naomi face-first into the steel ring steps. Flair recovers while Naomi is down and the referee counts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair has Naomi grounded in the middle of the ring with a headlock. Fans rally for Naomi and she hits a jawbreaker to get an opening. Naomi mounts a comeback and slams Flair for a 2 count after blocking another tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Naomi with a springboard kick for another close 2 count. Naomi shows some frustration now, as does Flair. Naomi drives Flair into the turnbuckle face-first with a Bulldog.

Naomi climbs to the top but has to roll through as Flair moves. Naomi leaps with a head-scissors takedown but Flair catches her in mid-air and turns that into a powerbomb. Naomi still kicks out. A frustrated Flair drags Naomi back to the middle of the ring. Flair laughs as she prepares to climb back to the top. Flair goes for the moonsault but has to land on her feet as Naomi rolled out of the way. She immediately goes for the follow-up moonsault but Naomi gets her knees up. Naomi comes right back with the Rear View for a close 2 count. Naomi and everyone in the crowd thought Naomi won there but Flair kicked out just in time.

Naomi goes for the split-legged moonsault but Flair gets her knees up. Flair rolls Naomi for a 2 count. Naomi grabs Flair for a Full Nelson Bomb, then holds Flair down for another close 2 count. Naomi spikes Flair face-first into the mat with a scissors. Naomi with another close pin attempt. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Naomi hits another split-legged moonsault from the corner but Flair kicks out. Naomi can’t believe it. Naomi covers again but Flair grabs the bottom rope to break it up. Flair rolls to the apron. Naomi grabs her but Flair drops her neck over the top rope.

Flair comes back in but Naomi dodges the big boot. Naomi unloads with strikes. Flair grabs her hair but Naomi kicks her in the back of the head. Flair dodges the Rear View and chop blocks Naomi face-first into the mat. Flair follows up with Natural Selection for the pin to retain.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall and takes her title as the music hits. She makes her exit. Sonya Deville enters the ring, still with her arm in a sling, and kneels down, taunting Naomi in her face. Naomi slowly gets back to her feet, then unloads on Deville with lefts and rights as fans pop. Flair makes the save from behind, then drops Naomi with a big boot. Deville stomps and punches on Naomi some more until the music hits and out comes Ronda Rousey to a big pop. Rousey rushes the ring, ducks Flair and nails Deville. Rousey then unloads on Flair with lefts and rights to knock her out of the ring. Deville comes from behind but Rousey ends up slamming her by her good arm, then going for the armbar but Flair drags Deville to safety as fans boo. Rousey helps Naomi back to her feet as Rousey’s music starts back up. Flair raises her title in the air at ringside while standing with Deville. Rousey and Naomi look on from the ring as SmackDown goes off the air.

