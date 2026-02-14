WWE SmackDown Results 2/13/26

American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Drew McIntyre Segment

– Alexa Bliss w/Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia w/Kiana James vs. Zelina Vega In A Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

– Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

– Jade Cargill (c) vs. Jordynne Grace For The WWE Women’s Championship

– Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn In A Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Checkout Episode 1 Of The SUR Files