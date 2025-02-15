WWE SmackDown Results 2/14/25

Capital One Arena

Washington, DC

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Washington, DC, what do we want to talk about? We can talk about how WrestleMania seems to go through the Elimination Chamber. This past Monday, the gigantic news that our friend, my friend, “Main Event” Jey Uso has selected GUNTHER to wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. So, now, all eyes are fixed on the Elimination Chamber, and who will wrestle me in the main event, for the Undisputed WWE Championship. So, who’s it going to be? Will it be the most natural athlete ever to entire our sport, Logan Paul? What about my friend, The Voice Of The Voiceless, CM Punk? There’s also Drew McIntyre. And then of course, the greatest of all-time, John Cena. I can tell you who it’s not going to be. It’s not going to be Solo Sikoa. Solo Sikoa, who has not qualified for the chamber, who is not in any of the remaining qualifying matches. Solo Sikoa, who knows when it comes to this ring, one-on-one, how it is with he and I. Solo Sikoa, who I believe, that Samoan Spike, last week, wasn’t for me.

Drew McIntyre: Also, Drew McIntyre, that’s all that I get?

Cody Rhodes: Okay, okay, that’s fair. It’s WrestleMania season, everybody has a lot on their mind. You’re right, I apologize. You want to do it one more time? Are you guys okay with we do this one more time? Indulge me. Alright, okay, this one is for you. And also, Drew McIntyre!

Drew McIntyre: Also, Drew McIntyre, that’s won the Elimination Chamber, twice, once as World Champion. Also, Drew McIntyre, former multiple time world champion, Royal Rumble winner, Money In The Bank winner. Accolades aside, is that the same Drew McIntyre, that just last month on SmackDown, stood in this ring and hugged you, put myself out in front of the world, because I was worried about you, told you that you were going into a dark place, and you tried to fight me, that Drew McIntyre? Is it the also, Drew McIntyre, that a few weeks later on Raw, I was handling business with Sami Zayn, you attack, is it that Drew McIntyre, is that who you were talking about, Cody? I don’t know your deal, I didn’t want it to be this way, but you made it personal, buddy, so I guess I’m going to have to remind you exactly who Drew McIntyre is.

Cody Rhodes: Is that so? Well, I can count on one hand the men who have defeated me since I’ve returned to WWE. You’re one of them, Drew, and I haven’t forgotten.

Jacob Fatu: Hey, yo, Drew, you already got your spot in the chamber. Now, see me, I’m all gas, no breaks, tonight. So, when it comes to Priest and Braun, I’m about to dog walk their ass. And when I get done running through those two, then I’ll earn my way into the chamber. And after that, I’m going to WrestleMania with it. And then when I’m done with WrestleMania, I’m bringing that title back home to my family, where it should’ve never left.

Drew McIntyre: You know what I think? I think this is something people want to see. I think people want to see us a Psycho and a werewolf throw down in the Nation’s Capital, right now. But it’s not going to happen, because I have my spot in the chamber already. Cody, I think he wants to talk to you.

Cody Rhodes: Say when, because that’s what you want, right? Well, here’s when. When you qualify for the Elimination Chamber, and then when you defeat everybody in said chamber, then you and I can fight over this.

Jacob Fatu: No, no, Cody. If it’s going to be anybody that speaks to Solo, it’s going to be me, first, on some family business.

Cody Rhodes: You can get the first word, I sure as hell am going to get the last.

– Jacob Fatu starts attacking production assistants in the backstage area.

– WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus will be in the house for the Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto.

First Match: Naomi w/Bianca BelAir vs. Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven In A Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

– LA Knight vs. The Miz

– The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

– Carmelo Hayes vs. R-Truth

– Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman In A Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax w/Candice LeRae For The WWE Women’s Championship

