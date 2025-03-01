WWE SmackDown Results 2/28/25

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Canada

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

– Cody Rhodes was given a personal private locker room courtesy of “The Final Boss” The Rock.

Tiffany Stratton, Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven Segment

Trish Stratus: It’s the jersey, isn’t it? I just want to say, thank you for that introduction to the ring, Lilian Garcia. Guys, what year is it? We got Lilian Garcia introducing me. We got The Rock back in the mix. We got Trish Stratus wrestling tomorrow. And I couldn’t think of a better place for it all to go down, than right here, in my hometown of Toronto. Do you know what I love about wrestling? The generational impact it has, like this little girl, here. Probably, quite possibly, your dad had a poster of me on his wall when he was your age. I don’t know, the one with the heels and the crawling, that one. Speaking of generational impact, tomorrow, when I wrestle at the Rogers Centre, it will be the very first time that my kids will see me wrestle live, Max and Maddy. To be back here celebrating my 25th anniversary, in 2025, to be able to mix it up with the next generation of talent, it’s incredible to me. And you guys, I’m beyond excited to be teaming up with someone who’s been taking the women’s division by storm. Ladies and gentlemen, please get on your feet, and please help me welcome my tag team partner, your WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton. Toronto, can I ask you guys a question? What time is it?

Tiffany Stratton: It’s Trishy Time and Tiffy Time.

Trish Stratus: You know, I thought of putting these custom-made jerseys together, and I want to show you some love, but maybe we show somebody out here some love.

Tiffany and Trish fling their jerseys into the crowd.

Tiffany Stratton: We’re like so in sync, Trishy.

Trish Stratus: We are in sync. It’s almost like we’ve been hanging out a lot, training together, maybe, doing Yoga together.

Tiffany Stratton: And that is exactly why, tomorrow, we’re going to beat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Trish Stratus: That’s right, right here in Toronto.

Chelsea Green: Snooze fest. Nobody wants dumb and dumber hogging the airtime, okay. Do you know who I am? I deserve the airtime. I’m the Women’s United States Champion. And much like, Auston Matthews, I’m the best thing to step foot in the Scotiabank Arena, tonight, Trish. See, unlike Auston Matthews, I actually win. See, Trishy, the minute that I left this dump, everything was better for me. I became Women’s United States Champion. And I’m honored to represent the people of America, because guess what, the people are better in America, honey.

Tiffany Stratton: Chelsea, I’m from America, and you don’t represent me.

Chelsea Green: I’m sorry, did I say that I represent losers? No, I did not, okay. It’s not Tacky Time, it’s mine time, honey. Leave it to the real champions who don’t need their mommy to dress them.

Tiffany Stratton: Since you think you’re so special, why don’t I show you who the real center of the universe is, and let’s have a match, tonight.

Chelsea Green: I can’t make it, I have plans. Gotta go, I have plans.

Trish Stratus: No, the thing is, I think that’s a great idea, I think Toronto think it’s a great idea. And I think if Nick Aldis thinks it’s a good idea, maybe he should send down a referee, right now.

Chelsea Green: Nicholas, don’t you dare bring out a referee, don’t you dare do it.

First Match: Tiffany Stratton w/Trish Stratus vs. Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven

This match started during the commercial break. Green salutes the crowd. Green goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Stratton counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Green with a Sliding Flatliner for a two count. Green applies a rear chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Green tugs on Stratton’s hair. Stratton with a Belly to Back Suplex. Stratton with forearm shivers. Stratton follows that with two clotheslines. Stratton dodges The Pump Kick. Stratton with another clothesline. Stratton with a Double Back Handstand Elbow. Stratton drops Green with The SpineBuster for a two count. Stratton goes for The Alabama Slam, but Green rolls her over for a two count. Green avoids The Double Foot Stomp.

Green clocks Stratton with The Rough Ryder for a two count. Green argues with the referee. Stratton blocks The Unprettier. Stratton with The Rolling Senton.Stratton with a Double Foot Stomp. Niven pulls Green out of the ring. Stratus slams Niven’s head on the ring apron. Stratton wipes out Green and Niven with a Flying Cannonball Senton from the ring post. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae attacks Stratus from behind. Jax pulls Stratton out of the ring which forces the disqualification. After the match, Jax launches Stratton over the announce table. LeRae repeatedly drives Stratus face first into the canvas. Jax HeadButts Stratton. Stratton fires back with a flurry of forearms. Jax answers with another HeadButt. Jax goes for The Annihilator, but Stratus gets in the way. Stratus tees off on Jax. Stratus dropkicks Jax to the floor. Stratton prepares for The PME. Jax pulls LeRae out of the ring.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via Disqualification

– Solo Sikoa runs into Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in the backstage area. Jacob says that what happened last week was an accident. Solo knows that was an accident. What happened last week made him realize that this family needs to make a statement, and it starts with getting the United States Championship. Solo wants Jacob to run the play. As a matter of fact, Solo wants Jacob to bring the title back to the family. Everything Solo is doing right now is to show Jacob how much he loves him. Jacob doesn’t say anything and walks away.

– R-Truth barges into Cody’s private dressing room. Truth called The Rock “The Soul Man”. He used to watch him and Tony Atlas tag a lot when he was little. Maybe Cody should consider selling his soul to The Rock. Truth tells Cody to not be shellfish.

Second Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade El Idolo In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

