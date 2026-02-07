WWE SmackDown Results 2/6/26

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu Segment

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

– Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Giulia & Kiana James For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green w/Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend In A Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

– Liv Morgan Segment

– Randy Orton vs. Aleister Black vs. Solo Sikoa In A Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Checkout Episode 500 of The Hoots Podcast