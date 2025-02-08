WWE SmackDown Results 2/7/25
FedEx Forum
Memphis, Tennessee
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Charlotte Flair Segment
– Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae In A Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
– Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes Segment
– Bianca BelAir w/Naomi vs. Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green In A Women’s Qualifying Match
– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso In A Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
