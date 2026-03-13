WWE SmackDown Results 3/13/26

Mortgage Matchup Center

Phoenix, Arizona

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Drew McIntyre, Nick Aldis, Jacob Fatu Segment

Drew McIntyre: Aldis, Aldis, you can take that contract and shove it up your ass. Move. Did you see what happened last week? My damn title was stolen from me. You couldn’t help yourself, could you, Nick? You had to make sure your golden boy, Cody Rhodes, got the title match before WrestleMania. You’re gonna get out here, right now, and you’re gonna make this right. I’ll stay out here all night long.

Nick Aldis: Let me explain this to you in plain English. There is nothing to make right. Part of being champion, as you well know is defending the championship, and I made you do that in a fair a one-on-one contest. A contest in which, by the way, you headbutted a referee, and it still didn’t go your way, and now you’re out here playing the victim, again. Drew, you’re looking for somebody to blame, what you should really be looking at are the consequences of your own actions.

Drew McIntyre: The consequences of my actions? Yeah, beside the fact Jacob got involved, you had to make the match with Cody. Yeah, yeah, yeah, even though we had a deal, he lost the Royal Rumble, he lost at the Elimination Chamber, but you had to make sure the corporate champion got his belt, right, you corporate stooge.

Nick Aldis: Don’t you dare call me that, you know who I am, and you know where I came from. You want to talk about the Rumble, you want to talk about the Chamber, oh, being those two matches where you screwed Cody out of his shot, real rich for the guy who claims to keep getting screwed. So, you listen to me, you did everything you could to prevent Cody from getting a fair shot, and now I understand why, because the first time he got one, he beat you.

Drew McIntyre: You know it, and I know it, this is bullshit. Now, you’re gonna make this right or else.

Jacob Fatu: Yadadamean? Fix? Fix what, huh, Drew? You wouldn’t even be champion if it wasn’t for me, so let’s state the facts. I fixed the situation last week, so Drew McIntyre is no longer champion. So, this isn’t about him, this isn’t about Cody, this isn’t about anybody else. So, you’re pointing fingers, you’re blaming people, blaming the ref, blaming Nick, blaming everybody else. But let’s keep it 100 with you, I’m the one that screwed y’all ass. So, let me break it down to you, Drew, what the hell you gonna do about it?

Drew McIntyre: What I’m gonna do about it? You wanna know what I’m gonna do about it? You, Nick, Cody, these people, I’m done with you all. I quit.

McIntyre leaves through the crow to close this segment.

– We see Solo Sikoa talking to The MFT’s in the backstage area. Their plan worked out perfectly last week. The Wyatt Sicks are not the number one contenders, and they still don’t have the lantern, but the job isn’t done. Tonight, Solo and Talla Tonga are gonna take care of Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy. Solo tells Tama Tonga to guard the lantern with his life. Remember, without the lantern, The Wyatt’s are nothing. As The MFT’s start walking away, Tama turns around and sees Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura wants to know when is Tama finally going to be his own man? Solo comes back and tells Nakamura to stay the hell away from his family before he gets hurt.

First Match: Solo Sikoa & Talla Tonga w/The MFT’s vs. The Wyatt Sicks

STILL TO COME

– Jade Cargill vs. Michin w/B-Fab

– The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Los Garza

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James w/Giulia

– Miz TV With Special Guest: Jelly Roll

– Jacob Fatu vs. Trick Williams

– Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton WrestleMania Contract Signing

Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files