WWE SmackDown Results 3/14/25

Olimpic Arena

Barcelona, Spain

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

– Jade Cargill Interview

– LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman Segment

– Drew McIntyre Promo

– Miz TV With Special Guest: Cody Rhodes

– Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– GUNTHER vs. Axiom

– Paul Heyman Segment

– DIY (c) vs. The Street Profits For The WWE Tag Team Championship

– Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

Checkout Episode 456 of The Hoots Podcast