WWE SmackDown Results 3/14/25
Olimpic Arena
Barcelona, Spain
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab
– Jade Cargill Interview
– LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman Segment
– Drew McIntyre Promo
– Miz TV With Special Guest: Cody Rhodes
– Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
– GUNTHER vs. Axiom
– Paul Heyman Segment
– DIY (c) vs. The Street Profits For The WWE Tag Team Championship
– Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
Checkout Episode 456 of The Hoots Podcast