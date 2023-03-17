Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown results at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus with the winner facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39

* Sami Zayn to confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* Cody Rhodes will address the WWE Universe

* Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

