– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. We cut to the standard WWE intro video. We see how The Bloodline destroyed WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. We also see how Lesnar chased Paul Heyman to a waiting SUV last week.

– We’re live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The WrestleMania 38 sign hangs high above the crowd as Cole reminds us we’re two weeks away from The Grandest Stage of Them All.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and Reigns takes his title from Heyman, then raises it in the air. The Usos do the same with their titles and the pyro goes off behind them. Reigns hands the belt back to Heyman and they march to the ring together. Cole says Austin Theory is here tonight, but McAfee has been advised to stay away from him, and it was suggested McAfee apologize to Theory. McAfee is risking his WrestleMania 38 match and his job is he gets physical with Theory before then.

The Bloodline hits the ring and more pyro goes off. Reigns looks out at the crowd to a mixed reaction. Some fans chant his name, others chant for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Heyman hands the mic to Reigns and the boos pick up. Reigns calls on Charlotte to acknowledge him. Reigns says he gets to see Lesnar tonight for the first time since he smashed him at MSG and made him bleed all over New York City. Reigns threatens to make Lesnar bleed all over Charlotte tonight. Heyman apologizes for interrupting Reigns, and reveals that Lesnar’s plane ran into bad weather in Saskatchewan, and the flight was grounded. Heyman says Lesnar will not be here tonight. Fans boo. Heyman goes on praising Reigns and hyping him up as Reigns takes the mic back.

Fans chant “we want Lesnar!” louder this time. Reigns says he understands, he fulfills his obligations and wants Lesnar here as well because he was about to smash Lesnar. Reigns says let’s not blame the weather and the private jets, that’s a business decision and Lesnar is just scared, as he should be. Reigns points to his shirt and says he’s in God Mode, and there’s not a man who can touch him.

Heyman is trying to say something but Reigns tells him enough, don’t interrupt. Reigns says the fans paid to see him and want to hear what he has to say. Some fans boo and some cheer. Heyman shows Reigns his phone and it shows Lesnar has landed in Charlotte, and he’s on his way to the arena. Reigns and Heyman briefly argue. Heyman is throwing a fit, asking what he’s going to do. Reigns says he knows what he is going to do, but Heyman can wrap this segment up by himself. Reigns hands the mic over to Heyman and quickly leaves the ring with The Usos.

– Cole and McAfee go over tonight’s show. The camera cuts backstage and we see The Bloodline quickly walking to their black SUV. Paul Heyman is with them. They quickly get in the truck with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sitting in the back seat. We suddenly hear the horn of a forklift in the distance. Heyman screams out as we see a smiling WWE Champion Brock Lesnar drive the forks through the windows of the SUV. SmackDown goes right to a commercial break.

Back from the break and we see how Lesnar continued to honk the horn while trapping The Bloodline in the SUV with the forks. Lesnar enjoys himself as he tips the SUV over on its die. We also see how SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Reigns escaped to get into a pick-up. They went to drive away but Lesnar hopped off the forklift, and ran over to the truck. Lesnar opened the passenger doors to try and grab The Usos but Reigns sped away. Lesnar ripped the door off the truck instead of the door running him over. A furious Lesnar yelled out as Reigns drove away with The Usos in the truck. He then picked up his cowboy hat and smiled, and picked up the truck door. Lesnar marches to the ring now.

Lesnar comes out to the stage as his music hits and the pyro goes off. He’s carrying the truck door. Lesnar drops the door to finish his entrance, but then he picks it back up and marches to the ring. Lesnar brings the door into the ring and he’s ready to fight as fans cheer him on. Lesnar stomps on the truck door a few times. Lesnar asks the crowd to excuse him because he’s a little riled up. Lesnar says Reigns has done unleashed a bi-polar beast, son. Lesnar says Reigns can run and hide but in two weeks at WrestleMania 38, Lesnar is going to do more than blow the doors off him. Lesnar yells out and says he’s coming for blood, and Reigns best be prepared. Lesnar says he will see Reigns in two weeks, buddy. Lesnar drops the mic and puts his cowboy hat back on. He marches out of the ring but stops to smile at the crowd, raising his hat to them.

– We see what happened last week between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and the team of Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. Boogs defeated Jey Uso to earn the title shot at WrestleMania 38, but they were hit with the guitar after the match.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios

We go back to the ring and Rick Boogs is out on the stage with his guitar. He begins the grand introduction for he and his partner, and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. They head to the ring together while Boogs shreds and McAfee goes wild at the announce table with his air guitar. Boogs and Nakamura hit the ring and we go back to commercial as the pyro explodes.

Back from the break and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. Samantha Irvin does the introductions and then shows us the Los Lotharios Kiss Cam as they both kiss a lucky lady at ringside. The bell rings an Nakamura starts off with Humberto, showing off but then taking him down and dropping a big knee. Nakamura keeps Humberto down with a boot in the corner, then sends him good vibrations. Nakamura places Humberto on the top turnbuckle and delivers a high knee. Humberto kicks out at 2.

Nakamura with a headlock now. Humberto turns it around and in comes Angel. Nakamura with a knee to Humberto, but he turns around to Angel rushing him with a big strike. They double team Nakamura and Angel rips his pants off, then throws them in Boogs’ face. Angel works over Nakamura in their corner now. Humberto tags back in for another double team. They hit a double basement dropkick to the back of the neck and Humberto covers for 2. Humberto grounds Nakamura again now. Nakamura fights up and out with kicks. Humberto catches a kick, then ducks a roundhouse, and drops an elbow to Nakamura’s back.

Angel tags back in and grounds Nakamura. Angel with big forearms and punches as Boogs tries to rally from the apron. Angel shows off to boos, then delivers a running punt kick. Angel with a splash in the corner and another tag to Humberto. Boogs gets knocked off the apron by a cheap shot double team. Humberto goes on and levels Nakamura with a big strike for another close 2 count. Humberto shows some frustration now.

Nakamura with a hip toss to get an opening. Boogs tags in and unloads as Angel also comes in. Boogs presses Humberto high in the air over his head, and pumps him over and over. Boogs tosses Humberto onto Angel. Boogs blocks an attack by Angel, then picks him up and curls him with the abdominal stretch. Boogs then drops Angel with the Boogs Cruise slam for the pin to win.

Winners: Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Boogs and Nakamura celebrate as the music hits.

– We see how Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin attacked Drew McIntyre last week. McIntyre eventually fought out and cleared the ring while Corbin looked on from the ramp.

Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. They wait on the stage and out next comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. Drew carries his sword, Angela, out as the flames shoot up and they head to the ring. Drew poses in the corner while Erik and Ivar stand guard behind him. The flames shoot up from the ring posts as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew waits in the ring with The Vikings while Megan Morant is backstage with Happy Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss, Jinder Mahal and Shanky. Corbin goes on about how WrestleMania 38 will be the greatest weekend of his life because he will dominate McIntyre. Corbin asks Moss to crack a joke and he does but it doesn’t go over well with everyone. The joke was that an episode of “Happy Talk” that puts everyone to sleep is called “Nappy Talk” but no one laughed. We go back to the ring and out comes Corbin, Mahal and Shanky with Moss. The bell rings and Erik starts with Shanky. They brawl but Shanky levels Erik and poses for the crowd.

Jinder tags in and Erik drops him with a Spinebuster. Ivar tags in and they double team Jinder in the corner now. The Vikings plant Jinder and Ivar stands tall. Jinder turns it around and tags in Corbin for a quick double team on Ivar. Corbin with a shoulder but Ivar is still up. Ivar knocks Corbin out of the ring with a shoulder now. A frustrated Corbin comes back in and unloads with strikes. Ivar fights back but Corbin hits a Spinebuster on him. Corbin with a cheap shot to McIntyre on the apron. McIntyre seethes as the referee holds him back. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin holds Ivar while Jinder decks him for a 2 count. Jinder grounds Ivar now. Corbin ends up coming back in and stopping Erik from tagging in, knocking him off the apron and dropping Ivar in the corner. McIntyre levels Jinder at ringside with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. McIntyre and Corbin stare each other down now.

Ivar ducks Corbin and tags in McIntyre but Corbin quickly tags out. Shanky comes in but Drew unloads on him. Jinder also comes in but Drew launches him overhead, then sends him to the floor. Drew with a big Michinoku Driver to Shanky, then a kip-up for a big pop. Drew taunts Corbin before waiting for Shanky to get up, then leveling him with a Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Drew stares out at Corbin as his music hits. Corbin looks worried as he stands with Moss. Drew and The Vikings pose in the middle of the ring as fans cheer them on. Drew then climbs the turnbuckles and looks down at Corbin.

– We see how Ricochet retained the WWE Intercontinental Title over Sami Zayn last week. Sami is backstage now. He says he should be standing there with his title but he’s not because of one person – Johnny Knoxville. He goes on about how Knoxville has gotten under his skin and ruined his life with juvenile tricks. Sami says he will now show Knoxville what it truly means to step into his world. Sami says if Knoxville has the balls, let’s make their WrestleMania match Anything Goes.

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks and Naomi. They hit the ring and pose on the apron as pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

