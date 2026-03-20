WWE SmackDown Results 3/20/26
Lenovo Center
Raleigh, North Carolina
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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Randy Orton Segment
– The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– Jelly Roll, Kit Wilson, The Miz Segment
– Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. TBD For The WWE United States Championship
– The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom
– The MFT’s (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth For The WWE Tag Team Championship
– Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu
Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files