WWE SmackDown Results 3/21/25

Unipol Arena

Bologna, Italy

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens Segment

Kevin Owens: Look, Randy, I know what you want to do, but hear me out first, okay? I have something important to tell you. Please, just listen. Randy, I’m here to tell you that, look, man, I was wrong, okay? Yeah, you heard me right. I was wrong. I was wrong for attacking you from behind. I was wrong for hitting you with a piledriver, you didn’t deserve that. Cody Rhodes deserved everything I did to him. Sami Zayn deserved everything I did to him. But you didn’t, okay? Look, man, you picked Cody’s side over me, and that made me angry, and I let that anger make me do something I regret. And if anyone, if anyone could relate to letting their anger make them do stupid things that they regret, it’s you. You talked about it, how in the past, your anger would make you do things you wished you hadn’t, okay? And I’m just like you, I’m just human. So, look, Randy, I mean it. I can forgive you for picking Cody’s side, if you can forgive me for what I did to you, and then we can put all of this to the past, where it belongs.

And speaking of leaving things in the past, you want to know why I pulled Carmelo out of the ring last week before you can punt him? Because I was trying to save you from yourself, to protect you from yourself. Because you do not want to go back to the Randy Orton who used to kick people in the head, nobody wants to see that. That’s not who you are anymore. You’ve changed; you have grown. You’ve changed for the better, so that needs to stay in the past, too. But you know, what we should do now is look to the future, and what’s in the future is WrestleMania. You know what I think? I can’t think of a better moment, at WrestleMania, than you and me becoming Tag Team Champions. Think about it, man, we were this close, just a few months ago. We should’ve become Tag Team Champions, but we let stuff get between us. Let’s forget about that, and at WrestleMania, you and me, we go for the tag titles. Will you shut your stupid faces? Don’t listen to these idiots. What do you say, man, come on?

Randy Orton: I’ll tell you what I say. What I should do, right now, Kev, is roll out of this ring, run down that isle, and beat your ass all over this arena. But what you said was intriguing. I never heard Kevin Owens admit that he was wrong, so let me think about it for a second. Eh, scratch that, you can take that half-hearted apology and shove it directly up your ass. You can tell yourself whatever you need to tell yourself to sleep at night. He did this, he did that, he deserves this, he deserves that. The only thing that matters when it comes to who deserves what is, you deserve for me to kick you in the head so hard, that I get a pat on the back from Roberto Baggio. You used to be all about, Fight Owens Fight, now you’re all, Bitch Owens Bitch. You say you shouldn’t have dropped me on my head, you shouldn’t have given me that piledriver, you were saving me from myself. What’s to save? I’m glad that you dropped me on my head. You want to know why? Because now, I hear voices in my head, they council me, they understand. And you want to know what those voices say, Owens? They say, whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But not for you, because in Vegas, at WrestleMania, I am going to kick your freaking head, clean off your shoulders.

First Match: Damian Priest & Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre & Shinsuke Nakamura

STILL TO COME

– Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan w/Raquel Rodriguez

– Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Interview

– CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins Segment

– Piper Niven w/The Green Regime vs. Zelina Vega

– The Street Profits, Legado Del Fantasma, Pretty Deadly Segment

– Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

