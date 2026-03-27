WWE SmackDown Results 3/27/26

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Nick Aldis Segment

– Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. TBD For The WWE United States Championship

– Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson

– Giulia w/Kiana James vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Bella Twins

– Randy Orton Segment

Checkout Episode Three Of The SUR Files