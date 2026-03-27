WWE SmackDown Results 3/27/26
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Nick Aldis Segment
– Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. TBD For The WWE United States Championship
– Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson
– Giulia w/Kiana James vs. Tiffany Stratton
– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Bella Twins
– Randy Orton Segment
Checkout Episode Three Of The SUR Files