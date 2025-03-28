WWE SmackDown Results 3/28/25

The O2 Arena

London, England

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly For The WWE Tag Team Championship

– Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre Segment

– Charlotte Flair vs. Michin w/B-Fab

– Naomi Segment

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre w/Chelsea Green

– Jimmy Uso vs. The Miz

– CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins Contract Signing

– LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman For The WWE United States Championship

