WWE SmackDown Results 3/28/25
The O2 Arena
London, England
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly For The WWE Tag Team Championship
– Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre Segment
– Charlotte Flair vs. Michin w/B-Fab
– Naomi Segment
– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre w/Chelsea Green
– Jimmy Uso vs. The Miz
– CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins Contract Signing
– LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman For The WWE United States Championship
Checkout Episode 458 of The Hoots Podcast