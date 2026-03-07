WWE SmackDown Results 3/6/26

Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Randy Orton & Trick Williams Segment

Randy Orton: Portland, Oregon, welcome to Friday Night SmackDown. So, I got to the venue earlier today, I swear I was on time, so we’ll say it was this morning when I showed up and that sign was already up. And I glanced at that sign throughout the day as I was doing my thing, and it got me to thinking. And, you know, I’m a numbers guy, so I already know how many WrestleMania’s I’ve been in, but I started thinking about each individual WrestleMania that I have performed in, and there’s been twenty of them. And then I realized, I’ve only main evented, twice. You know, you just goes to show, it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter what you’ve done in this ring or this business, it doesn’t matter how many World Championships or titles you’ve won or how many records you’ve set or how many records your name is next to. None of that matters, there’s no guarantee that you’re going to WrestleMania, let alone main eventing WrestleMania, but here we are. And I can officially say that, Randy Orton is going back to the main event of WrestleMania.

Now, check it out, I’ve never been the guy to stand in this ring while I’m talking to you guys and say that I’m the best, I’m not just wired that way. But I do let my peers do the talking, and a lot of them, and god, it blows my mind, a lot of them, they put me in that category, and men that I have admired growing up like, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Harley Race, they put me in that category. Hell, JBL used to sit at this desk, week in and week out, and he would look at me as I was in this ring doing my thing, and he would say, Randy Orton is what you get if you were to build a pro wrestler from the ground up. The way that makes me feel, man, it’s something else. So, when I look in the locker room now, present day, and I look at the men that I share a locker room with, the amazing, talented men that I share a locker room with, it makes me proud, proud as hell to know that I’m still doing this after all this time, and people still consider me to be at the top of the game, and I’m in the spot that I’m in.

But don’t get it twisted, this opportunity wasn’t handed to me, nobody gave it to me, I earned this son of a bitch. Now, when it comes to the main event of WrestleMania 42, well, I don’t know who my opponent is going to be. But we’ll know in a few hours, we’ll all know together. Needless to say, I feel very different about the two possibilities, whether it’s Drew McIntyre or whether it’s Cody Rhodes. But it doesn’t matter who it is, I am not leaving Vegas empty handed. My will approach will be the same. I’m going into Vegas with a chip on my shoulder, and I’m leaving Vegas with the WWE Undisputed Championship around my waist. And Portland, I plan on accomplishing that, one way, by using the most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, RKO.

– The lights go out in the building. Trick Williams makes his way down to the ring.

Trick Williams: Hey, yo, cut the music. Reporting to you live, the sexy and most entertaining superstar alive, Trick Williams has finally arrived. And the truth is, Randy, I’ve got voices in my head, too. And they’re telling me, I got a bone to pick with you. Because we all know, Trick Williams should be in the main event of WrestleMania, getting that title shot. But I got another problem with you, Randy, maybe even bigger than that. You came out on Saturday, you came to my chamber, you were standing on your tippy toes, and you said Trick Williams is not 6’5. Now, here I am, Randy, in the ring, man-to-man, face-to-face, eye-to-eye, and it ain’t because I got on these Lemon Pepper Steppers.

Randy drops Trick with The RKO to close this segment.

– We see Nick Aldis talking to Carmelo Hayes in his office. Nick says that Melo has been doing a fantastic job holding down the fort with the US Open Challenge. He’s been a fighting champion with honor and integrity. Melo mentions that him and Nick got off on a rocky note, but it’s in the past. Nick says that request have been coming in from around the world, especially one particular talent. Melo doesn’t want to know who his opponent is, he’ll see him in the ring.

First Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. For The WWE United States Championship

– Fraxiom vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garzas vs. The Wyatt Sicks In A Tag Team Turmoil Match To Determine The Number One Contenders For The WWE Tag Team Championship

– The Irresistible Forces Championship Celebration

– Rhea Ripley & Jade Cargill Segment

– Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Cody Rhodes For The Undisputed WWE Championship

