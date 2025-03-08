WWE SmackDown Results 3/7/25

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– This week’s show kicked off with Drew McIntyre ambushing Damian Priest in the backstage area.

Randy Orton Segment

Randy Orton: Hey, so, Philly, a lot of crazy stuff has happened since I’ve been gone, right? I mean, just look at the last week or so. For as long as I could remember, ever since I started in this business, John Cena has always been on the top of the profession, and now he’s just a bottom for Rock. I guess that gives a whole new meaning to the term, Rock Bottom, doesn’t it, John? But I digress, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Friday Night SmackDown. Now, I bring up John, you know, he’s one of the few friends I’ve had in the business. Our careers have paralleled each other, and we got a lot in common. That’s a short list of people that I was friends with and had something in common with. One of those people on that short list is also Kevin Owens. Now, Kevin and I, we got a lot in common. We’ve both done vile things to get the job done. We’ve both crossed the line, pushed the envelope, time and time, again. But it was always to get the job done, it was always in the name of business. You see, guys, Kevin Owens, the wrestler, I respect. His story on how he got here, how he busted his ass to get to the WWE, it’s really quite admirable when you think about it. You could say that I admire, Kevin Owens, the wrestler. But it’s Kevin Owens, the man, that I have a problem with.

Now, there’s a quote out there, I’m going to butcher it, but I’m going to try and deliver it here as verbatim as possible. It goes, never underestimate a jealous man’s ability to destroy another man. If you ask me, that’s Kevin Owens to the tee. Kevin Owens veins runs with jealousy. Case and point, look at Cody Rhodes. Kevin Owens dropped Cody Rhodes on his head with a Package PileDriver. Kevin Owens would tell you, he tried to end Cody’s career, because Cody simply chose Roman Reigns as a tag team partner, but that’s not why. Kevin Owens tried to end Cody’s career, because Kevin Owens was jealous of the gold around Cody’s waist. Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the fought tooth and nail long before they made it to the WWE. Back and forth, but they would always come full circle, always become friends, again. But at the Elimination Chamber, Kevin Owens attempted to drop Sami Zayn on his head, for a second time, this time on the concrete. Kevin will have you believe that he did that, because Sami Zayn simply helped Roman Reigns to his feet at the Royal Rumble, but that’s not why. Kevin Owens tried to end Sami Zayn’s career, because Sami Zayn has slowly, but surely become a bigger star than Kevin Owens. That short list I talked about earlier, that Kevin Owens was on, he was my friend at one time, and he dropped me on my head with a PileDriver, an illegal move for as long as I’ve been here, simply because I was trying to protect my friend. What does Kevin Owens have to be jealous about? He’s won every single title in the WWE, every single title. If you asked any of the guys or gals in the locker room what their one goal, if they only had one, one goal they would have in this company, it would be to main event WrestleMania. Kevin Owens did that, not once, but he did it twice, and one those times, his opponent was arguably the greatest superstar in the history of the WWE, the history of professional wrestling. His opponent at WrestleMania, in the main event, was Stone Cold Steve Austin. What does Kevin Owens have to be jealous about? He’s never satisfied, enough is never enough.

A year and a half ago, I had a spinal fusion, and I was told that was a career ending surgery, a career ending injury. Doctor after doctor told me that was it, hang up the boots, you’re done, your in-ring career is over, but I wouldn’t take no for an answer. I busted my ass to come back. But I told myself, Randy, don’t let anything upset you in that ring, don’t take one second performing in front of these lovely people for gratitude, don’t let anything piss you off. But guess what? Kevin Owens, you done pissed me off. So, last week at The Chamber, when I came out to save Sami Zayn from getting a career ending PileDriver on the concrete, I ran into the ring, and I RKO’d Kevin Owens, and he laid right about here. And as I looked down at Kevin, I thought to myself, man, what is this feeling coming over me? Normally, that would be all that I needed to do to be satisfied, to fill the urge. I would’ve been happy, that would’ve been it, cased closed, see you next week. But no, something came over that I haven’t felt for a decade, decade in a half, I liked it, I liked it. And you know what it was? The voices started talking to me, again. And those voices, they told me to back up, measure my mark, and kick Kevin Owens in the head so freaking hard that even his closest family members wouldn’t be able to recognize his face. Listen, Kevin Owens, listen to me when I say. As a matter of fact, WWE Universe, listen to me, the entire world, listen to me when I say, I’m going to prove in short order that Pat McAfee is only the second greatest punter in the WWE.

– Chelsea Green interrupted Tiffany Stratton’s conversation with Nick Aldis. It’s blasphemous that she’s been forced to defend her championship in a Street Fight. Chelsea hopes that Tiffany apologizes for ruining her Canadian homecoming. Tiffany says that Chelsea should exercise her right to be silent for once. Tiffany has a great idea and she challenges Piper to a match. Nick says that Piper doesn’t work for Chelsea, she works for the WWE. Nick likes Tiffany’s idea, and he makes the match official.

– We get a video recap of the mainstream/digital reactions to John Cena’s heel turn from the Elimination Chamber.

First Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Piper Niven

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Niven backs Stratton into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Niven pulls Stratton down to the mat. Niven sends Stratton to the corner. Stratton dives over Niven. Stratton applies a side headlock. Niven whips Stratton across the ring. Niven drops Stratton with a shoulder tackle. Niven poses for the crowd. Stratton avoids The Running Senton Splash. Stratton with a Double Foot Stomp. Stratton with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Niven catches Stratton in mid-air. Niven sends Stratton crashing to the outside. Niven with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Niven has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Niven goes for The Bossman Slam, but Stratton counters with a deep arm-drag. Stratton with two short-arm clotheslines. Stratton ducks a clothesline from Niven. Stratton with a running shoulder tackle. Stratton with a Double Back Handspring Elbow. Following a snap mare takeover, Stratton with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Niven drives Stratton back first into the turnbuckles. Niven with clubbing shoulder blocks. Stratton side steps Niven into the turnbuckles. Stratton pulls Niven down to the mat. Stratton with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Niven responds with The Bossman Slam for a two count. Niven drags Stratton to the corner. Niven goes for The Vader Bomb, but Stratton ducks out of the way. Stratton connects with The PME to pickup the victory. After the match, Charlotte Flair delivers the chop block. Charlotte applies The Figure Eight.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via Pinfall

– Nick Aldis recaps the constant state of chaos in the tag team division. Next week on SmackDown, The Street Profits will get their long overdue shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, tonight, The Motor City Machine Guns will battle Pretty Deadly and Los Garza In A Number One Contenders Match.

Second Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Los Garza In A Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match

Chris Sabin and Kit Wilson will start things off. Angel Garza tags himself. Garza tells Sabin to get out of the ring. Wilson dropkicks Garza to the floor. Garza ducks a clothesline from Wilson. Garza dropkicks Wilson in mid-air. Garza rips off his pants. Shelley and Carrillo are tagged in. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. The referee is losing control of the match. Pretty Deadly with Stereo Big Boots. Garza SuperKicks Prince. Carrillo knocks Wilson off the ring apron with a Running Boot. Stereo Thrust Kicks to MCMG. Garza dropkicks MCMG to the floor. Los Garza with Stereo Orihara MoonSaults. Carrillo rolls Shelley back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Carrillo kicks Shelley in the back. Carrillo bodyslams Shelley. Carrillo with The Roll Through MoonSault for a two count. Carrillo tags in Garza.

Carrillo drives his knee into Shelley’s back. Garza with a Running Knee Strike. Garza starts doing jumping jacks on the apron. Garza with a knife edge chop. Garza rolls Shelley back into the ring. Prince tags himself in. Prince transitions into a ground and pound attack. Prince with a gut punch. Prince tags in Wilson. Shelley is displaying his fighting spirit. Prince uppercuts Shelley. Prince tags in Wilson. Assisted Flying Bulldog for a two count. Wilson uppercuts Shelley. Wilson whips Shelley back first into the turnbuckles. Wilson with two flying back elbow smashes. Wilson tags in Prince. Shelley kicks Prince in the face. Shelley ducks a clothesline from Wilson. Shelley with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Shelley tags in Sabin.

Sabin with The Missile Dropkick. Prince tags in Carrillo. Sabin kicks Garza off the apron. Sabin kicks Carrillo in the face. Sabin with a Flying Hurricanrana. Sabin with a running back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Sabin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Carrillo lands back on his feet. Prince made the blind tag. Prince pulls Carrillo down to the mat. Prince with a clubbing blow across the back of Sabin’s neck. Garza with a Pop Up Chest Kick. Wilson kicks Garza in the gut. Wilson drops Garza with The Twist Of Fate. Carrillo with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Sabin with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin rolls Prince back into the ring. MCMG prepares for Skull And Bones. Wilson sends Shelley crashing to the outside. Prince connects with The Backslide Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

Bianca BelAir & Naomi Segment

