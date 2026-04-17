WWE SmackDown Results 4/17/26

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– As the show goes on the air, Randy Orton and Pat McAfee were greeted by Nick Aldis after they got out of a massive red Ram Truck. As previously discussed, Nick gives Pat a contract to which they agreed to. It looks like they’re going to have a private business meeting. Pat says that he reads through his contracts, because he’s a self-made millionaire, unlike these bums in Las Vegas. Randy tells Pat and Nick that he’s heading out to the ring. Pat says that Randy is going to ruin the show delivering some hash truths. Meanwhile, Pat signs the contract and asked Nick to park his car.

Randy Orton Promo

Randy Orton: I’ll be the first one to admit it. I don’t need Pat McAfee. The truth is, I want him. McAfee is the only straight shooter in this company. He doesn’t tell me what I want to hear, he tells me what I need to hear. And what I needed to hear is that, all along, all I needed to do was just be me. Who would have thought? So, we were all set. I’m listening to Pat, I know what I need to do, here comes from WrestleMania 42, I win the Elimination Chamber, and I’m facing Drew McIntyre for the title. Now, there’s no love lost for McIntyre, I knew that I can be who I needed to be in that ring with Drew and take his title, easy cake, back home to St. Louis with the title, done. But then Cody Rhodes won the title back, Cody Rhodes won the title back in a rematch. See, me and Cody are friends, I wasn’t going to listen to Pat, I couldn’t do what I needed to do to be what I needed to be.

I couldn’t hurt my friend. And then I let Cody Rhodes give me permission to be me. Who the hell is Cody Rhodes to give me permission, what, to be myself? I wrote the book on being me. I am The Viper, I listen to the voices when I want, and that cocky son of a bitch tried to give me permission, give me permission to be me. See, this is how a friendship works, there’s give and there’s take, that’s how most relationships work, in case you didn’t know. But with Cody as a friend, all I ever did was give, give, give and all he ever did was take, take, take. Tomorrow night, we main event night one WrestleMania 42, but I’m going to take you back two years to WrestleMania XL. It was Cody versus Roman Reigns and The Rock, and Cody needed a friend, a partner, he needed someone to have his back and he called Seth Rollins. He didn’t even call, all he does was take, take, take. Now, Solo’s Bloodline is all over Cody, and what do I do as a friend, I’m there to have his back, and what did I get for my trouble? I got put right through that table, mere months after a career threatening back surgery, all he ever does is take, take, take.

And this is the best one, he gifts a WWE Championship match to my friend at the time, Kevin Owens. And wouldn’t you know it, to make matters worse, Kevin Owens turns on Cody, and what do I do as Cody’s friend? I come, I have his back, I’m there by his side, I try to talk some sense into Kevin Owens, and what happens for my trouble? I get dropped on my head right in this ring via a PileDriver, a career threatening move, I was almost put out, I could’ve been out forever, that could’ve been it. All Cody Rhodes does is take, take, take. Pat McAfee has done more for me, my career and my legacy than Cody Rhodes has done in half of a lifetime. Cody thinks that bringing McAfee into the fold hurts my legacy, no, Cody, you got it wrong, helping you these last few years has hurt my legacy than anything else. So, tomorrow, WrestleMania, Day One, Night One Main Event, WrestleMania 42, I’m gonna fix it, I’m gonna right the wrongs, I’m gonna fix my legacy, I’m gonna take Number 15 home where it belongs, and I’m gonna do it with the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment. RKO.

– Pat McAfee gives Randy Orton props for his promo as he hops into the Ram Truck. Pat tells Nick that Randy Orton is what it looks like to be a WWE Superstar. Tomorrow night, everything changes for the better. Pat says that he’s putting in a good word with the higher ups for Nick Aldis. Pat says goodbye to the marks, life is about to get better. Pat and Randy have left the T-Mobile Arena.

First Match: The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFT’s In A 8-Man Tag Team Street Fight

STILL TO COME

– The 2026 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

– Drew McIntyre & Jacob Fatu Segment

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

– Rhea Ripley & Jade Cargill Segment

Checkout Episode Five Of The SUR Files