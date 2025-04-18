WWE SmackDown Results 4/18/25
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
– Charlotte Flair Interview
– Seth Rollins Segment
– Chelsea Green w/The Secret Hervice vs. Zelina Vega
– Randy Orton & Nick Aldis Segment
– Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix vs. American Made In A 6-Man Tag Team Match
– Tiffany Stratton Interview
– The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns For The WWE Tag Team Championship
– John Cena & Cody Rhodes Segment
