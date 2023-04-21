– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They go over tonight’s card.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor and Damian Priest. We see what recently happened with Bad Bunny, who will be on Monday’s RAW. The music hits and out next comes The LWO – Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Balor throws a kick to start as the bell hits but Rey catches it and goes to work. Rey unloads and kicks Balor but Balor looks to put him down. Rey rolls through with a basement dropkick.

Rey with a second rope moonsault but Balor gets his knees up. Priest tags in and launches Rey down into the corner, then stomps away to boos. Priest keeps control and hits the Stage Dive back elbow into the corner. Balor with a quick tag and the double team as Priest covers for 2 again. Priest holds Rey while Balor clubs him in the ribs. Balor grounds Rey now as fans rally.

Rey fights out but Balor cuts him off as he climbs up. Rey blocks a Facebuster and hits the Bulldog. Escobar tags in and goes to work on Balor. Santos with two big flying forearms, then he knocks Priest off the apron. Santos with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to Balor. Priest runs in but Santos dodges him, then hits a flying knee. Santos fights Balor and Priest off at the same time for a pop.

Santos sends Priest into Balor to knock Balor off the apron. Rey runs in and helps Santos send Priest to the floor. Santos launches Rey under the bottom rope for the splash but Priest decks him on the way down. Priest comes to the apron but Santos sends him back to the floor. Santos runs the ropes for a dive but Balor rushes back in to cut him off with a Slingblade. Balor stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Santos trades big strikes with Priest. Santos charges and eats a big jumping kick to the face for a close 2 count. Priest keeps Santos down and taunts Rey. Balor is knocked off the apron as Santos tries to mount offense but Priest keeps him in their corner. Priest charges but Santos nails a big dropkick to a pop.

Balor and Rey tag in as fans pop. Rey with a hurricanrana takedown. Rey fights from the apron and hits the top rope seated senton, then a middle rope crossbody. Balor kicks out at 2. Rey with an enziguri to Balor. Rey goes for 619 but Priest tags in and cuts him off. Rey sends Priest to the floor. Rey dropkicks Balor into position, then nails 619.

Rey is sent into the ring post. Santos is legal now as he hits the top rope splash to Balor, who is not legal. Priest comes in and hits the South of Heaven chokeslam on Santos for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, Priest and Balor stand tall to mostly boos as the music hits. We go to replays. Priest takes the mic and plugs how Bad Bunny will be on Monday’s sold out RAW in Chicago. Priest laughs and says he hopes this appearance turns out better than the last did for Bunny.

– We see what happened between Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle last week. Sikoa and The Usos are now shown walking into the building backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Zelina Vega approaches Adam Pearce in his office. Vega says the WWE Draft is next week and she can’t control what happens to her, but she can control what she does now. She wants to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley due to what The Judgment Day has done, and as the only female roster member from Puerto Rico, she has to fight Ripley and prove something. Pearce says it will be a hell of a match so he will speak to upper management and Ripley, then get back to her. Vega is curious to hear what “Mami” has to say. She walks off.

– We get a hype video on Shinsuke Nakamura following last week’s return. Karrion Kross and Scarlett are backstage now. Kross says identity… it takes a lifetime to find, another 1,000 lives to know if it really is yours, then in 3 seconds it can be completely destroyed. Kross asks Nakamura if he sees the Superstar tarot cards on the table. Kross says he didn’t hurt these people, he’s never hurt anyone in his life… it was the cards. How do we even know who we are until something is taken from us? Kross says he took Drew McIntyre’s temperament, Riddick Moss’ joy, Rey Mysterio’s patience, and will now take away Nakamura’s honor. Kross delivers a “Tik, tok…” as he and Scarlett look on.

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ricochet. Braun Strowman is out next and they head to the ring together as Samantha Irvin does the ring introductions. We see how Strowman and Ricochet were attacked last week by The Viking Raiders. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. The bell rings and Strowman yells at Ivar about last week, then they go at it. Ivar takes it to the corner and unloads on Strowman with strikes as fans boo.

Braun turns it right around and unloads to beat Ivar down as the referee warns him. Strowman whips Ivar across the ring and elbows him down. They collide with shoulders a few times, and Braun drops Ivar with a shoulder. Braun knocks Erik off the apron but Ivar takes back control.

Braun with a short-arm clothesline as Valhalla looks on. Erik tags in and saves Ivar from a scoop slam, then they double team Braun to boos. Braun knocks both opponents away, then Ricochet tags in. Braun is knocked loopy before he launches Ricochet into Erik and Ivar.

Ricochet sends Ivar and Erik to the floor, then he runs the ropes and flips over the top rope, taking them both down in front of the announce table. Ricochet stands tall at ringside as fans cheer. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Erik hit a big German suplex to Ricochet during the break thanks to interference from Valhalla. Erik grounds Ricochet with a headlock now as fans rally. Ricochet reaches for a tag but Erik pulls him back. They trade counters and in comes Strowman to a big pop.

Strowman knocks Ivar to the floor and goes to work on Erik with a big boot and corner splash. Strowman with a running corner dropkick to Erik now, clearing the ring. Fans pop for the Strowman Express as Braun runs over both opponents at ringside. Valhalla grabs for Braun and distracts the referee, allowing Ivar to grab Braun, which allows Erik to deck him in the ring.

Erik levels Braun with a big knee as Ivar tags in and goes to the top. Ivar nails the flying splash for a close 2 count. Braun manages to drop both opponents with a shoulder tackle. Ricochet tags in and flies around to hit Ivar, then takes Erik down. Ivar with a big boot to flatten Ricochet. Ricochet comes back and stuns Ivar with a running knee, then a superkick.

Braun tags in an smashes Ivar in the corner, then he launches Ricochet into Ivar in the corner. Braun knocks Erik off the apron with a big boot as he tries to come back in. Ricochet sands on Braun’s shoulders now, then hits the big Swanton to Ivar for the pin to win.

Winners: Ricochet and Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun and Ricochet stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We see recent happenings with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Kayla Braxton is backstage with the champions now. Liv gets fired up and is ready to get messy if the challengers want to. Deville tells her to save it for the ring.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville as the champions look on. The challengers take the mic and taunt their opponents. The bell rings and Liv nails a running dropkick to Green, sending her to the corner.

Deville tags in and Liv rolls her up for 2. Deville misses a kick and Liv rocks her. Liv takes control in the corner and in comes Rodriguez for the double team. Rodriguez man-handles Deville some but Deville chop blocks her knee out. Green tags in but Raquel catches a kick, then drops her.

Raquel rag-dolls Green around, slamming her to the mat. Liv tags back in as Green sends Raquel to the floor. Green rocks Liv with a knee, sending her to the floor. Green goes for a suicide dive to Raquel but Raquel catches her. Deville runs over and lays Raquel out to make the save. Green and Deville pose to celebrate but Liv runs and leaps out, taking them both down as the referee counts. Liv brings Green back in for a 2 count. Liv goes to the top but Deville grabs her from the apron, allowing Green to slam Liv to the mat.

Green covers using the ropes for leverage but Liv kicks out. Green argues with the referee now. Deville and Green with a long double vertical suplex to Liv now. Deville rocks Liv in the corner, and argues with the referee so that Green can cheap shot her from the apron. Deville covers Liv for 2 as the referee catches Green using the ropes for leverage to help Deville.

The challengers go for another double vertical suplex but Liv turns it into a double neckbreaker. Raquel tags in and unloads on both challengers now. Raquel sends Deville out, then drops Green with a lariat. Raquel with a fall-away slam to Green, then the middle rope corkscrew elbow for 2 as Deville breaks it up. Raquel takes Deville to the top as Liv tags in. Raquel tries for the superplex and hits it. Liv with a missile dropkick to stop Green from running in.

All four are down now. Liv with a Backstabber to Green. Deville superkicks Liv but Raquel big boots Deville. Green sends Raquel to the floor over the top rope. Liv tangles with Green at the ropes, then pours water all over Green, and rolls her up as Raquel uses her boots for leverage to get the pin to retain.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

– After the match, the champions stand tall to celebrate their first title defense. We go to replays.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Matt Riddle now. She asks why he took the No DQ match tonight when he has the six-man coming up at WWE Backlash. Riddle talks about Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens being away tonight to prepare for the big match. He says last time Solo Sikoa left him buried under a table, but tonight Solo will be the one left under a table.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Xavier Woods vs. GUNTHER

We go back to the ring and out comes Xavier Woods. Woods hits the corner to pose and play the trombone as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. They stop to pose at ringside, then GUNTHER sends his stablemates to the back. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin.

The bell rings and they lock up with the champion taking it to the corner. Woods fights out with kicks to the knee. GUNTHER with a takedown into a headlock. They keep at it and now GUNTHER fights out of a headlock.

Woods and GUNTHER trade big strikes as fans rally for Woods. Woods charges but GUNTHER lays him down with a single stiff chop. Back to commercial with GUNTHER in control.

Back from the break and GUNTHER continues to dominate Woods, punishing him in the corner now. Woods fights out of the corner with chops but GUNTHER chops back and drops him. GUNTHER stands on Woods now, then talks some trash while Woods is down.

Fans rally as Woods fights up and out. GUNTHER twists Woods over, then clubs his chest to send him to the mat for a 2 count. GUNTHER keeps control but Woods mounts offense with more strikes. GUNTHER with a big double underhook suplex for 2. GUNTHER works Woods around the ring and talks some trash.

Woods fights GUNTHER into the corner. They trade more big strikes now. Woods with the rolling forearm but GUNTHER rolls to the floor to avoid a pin. Woods runs and dropkicks GUNTHER through the ropes. Woods runs the ring again, flying out to take GUNTHER down in front of the announce table to a big pop.

Woods brings it back in and goes to the top but GUNTHER chops him. They go on up but Woods kicks GUNTHER in the face to send him to the mat. Woods flies and nails the top rope leg drop but GUNTHER kicks out. Woods and fans can’t believe it. Woods scoops GUNTHER to his shoulders but GUNTHER fights out and applies a Sleeper hold. GUNTHER turns that into a powerbomb attempt but Wood lands on his feet. Woods turns that into a modified Facebuster but GUNTHER gets right back up. They tangle again and Woods back-slides GUNTHER for 2.

Woods stuns GUNTHER for another 2 count but GUNTHER goes right into a Sleeper on the mat. GUNTHER gets back up, rag-dolling Woods in the Sleeper and back to the mat with the hold locked in for the win.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, The Ring General stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. GUNTHER raises the title in the air.

– Still to come, a look at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at recent history between The Usos and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The Usos take the mic and announce that they are in your city. They go on about how they feel coming out of WrestleMania 39, and how soon they will finish the mission. They have a big six-man at WWE Backlash but first, next Friday they have a big WrestleMania rematch. They will dedicate the win to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when they become 9-time champions, and bring the gold back to The Bloodline. They promise to body Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Usos go on and introduce Solo Sikoa, and out he comes.

No DQ Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle

The music hits and out comes Solo Sikoa for tonight’s No DQ main event. Sikoa stands tall with his brothers as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Solo looks on as Matt Riddle’s music hits. Riddle then attacks from behind with the cheap shot. The bell rings and they go at it now.

Sikoa quickly turns it around and dominates Riddle. Sikoa with a big elbow. Sikoa charges into the corner but Riddle locks him into a Triangle choke but there’s no rope break. Sikoa breaks the hold with a sitdown powerbomb for 2.

Sikoa throws a few kendo sticks into the ring, and a few steel chairs. Sikoa rolls back in and stops Riddle from grabbing a chair. Sikoa with a kendo stick shot over the back, and another to the hand to keep Riddle down. Riddle ducks a kendo stick shot and stuns Sikoa with the overhead kick.

Riddle kips-up and charges but Sikoa sends him over the top rope to the floor. Fans chant for tables now. Sikoa follows out but Riddle meets him with kendo stick shots. Riddle unloads with kendo stick shots in the middle of the ring now. Riddle knocks Sikoa back to the floor and he follows. Riddle brings a table out from under the ring and fans pop, but Sikoa drops him so they boo.

Sikoa scoops Riddle to his shoulders to boos. Riddle jumps to the apron and nails a high knee. Riddle sends Sikoa into the steel ring steps now. Riddle with a big Bro-ton at ringside as fans pop. Back to commercial.

